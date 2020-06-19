Elderberry Soup

Another fine summery soup - refreshing, light, and different! Elderberries are common in my native Germany. This soup may be served hot or cold, but is better cold as a summer treat. Serve with gingersnaps crumbled into each serving. Drizzle in heavy cream, if desired.

prep:
25 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place the elderberries in a pot with 2 cups water, and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low, and simmer 10 minutes. Remove from heat, puree in a blender until smooth, and return to the pot. In a small bowl, mix the cornstarch with 1 tablespoon of the puree, and stir into the pot to thicken.

  • In a separate pot, bring the apples and remaining water to a boil. Place the lemon peel in the pot. Reduce heat to low, and simmer 10 minutes. Remove peel. Mix the elderberry puree into the apple mixture, and sweeten to taste with sugar.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
64 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 16.6g; fat 0.3g; sodium 10mg. Full Nutrition
