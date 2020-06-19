Elderberry Soup

Another fine summery soup - refreshing, light, and different! Elderberries are common in my native Germany. This soup may be served hot or cold, but is better cold as a summer treat. Serve with gingersnaps crumbled into each serving. Drizzle in heavy cream, if desired.
This is the best use for elderberries I've found. I tried several pies and didn't like the way they turned out but this "soup" is easy to make and delicious! Especially with crushed ginger cookies, as recommended. Also good topped with plain yogurt. Stores well. Try it!
The texture of the apples was unpleasant. However, I figured out a way to salvage this soup! First of all, I put a cinnamon stick in the soup and that gives it an awesome flavor. I strained out the apples and blended them up into applesauce. Then I just drank the remaining liquid. Tastes kind of like apple cider but with the added health benefits of elderberr!
I haven't made this. I don't even know where to get Elderberry's in the US. I live in a moderately rural area of WV. Too much like town to find someone growing them. Not enough like a city to be able to buy them. I grew up on homemade elderberry jam and it was my favorite, but my dad doesn't grow them anymore. So sad.
Made this recipe with a few changes. Pureed the apple (honeycrisp) and added a bit of cinnamon. Not sure if the elderberries that grow wild in Oregon are different, but this had a really sour taste even after adding extra sugar. Also seemed like there was too much water in the recipe? Lastly, if I make this again I would try to find a way to remove the seeds. If it weren't for the seeds this would have been a three star.
