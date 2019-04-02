Sandy's Summer Sausage
This is so easy with amazing results. A mildly spiced summer sausage made with mustard seed and black pepper. It's great for snacks with chunks of cheese on the side.
This beats store-bought summer sausages hands down. I highly recommend using extra lean ground chunk (great flavor) to avoid all the grease and fat. I cracked the mustard seeds before adding them, but otherwise didn't change a thing.Read More
Honestly, I was so excited to make this. I followed the recipe to a T, and was so disappointed with the outcome. Personally, I don't think it tastes nearly as good as store bought. It was definitely missing something. Maybe regular salt as well?Read More
This recipe is awesome and the flavor is incredible, Way better than any Hickory Farms summer sausage. A family favorite during the holidays. Thank you so much
I love this recipe. I have made it 15+ times. First time I made it exactly as written. Five stars as written. My family likes there sausage slightly hot so next time I added jalapenos chopped. I have also added chunks of cheese. Very good recipe without the hassle of a smoke house.
Easy to make, but a little bland for our tastes. Next time (probably this weekend), I'll pump up the spices a bit, add some smoked habanero and maybe some cheese, and finish them in the smoker at 200 for a few hours instead of the oven. Thanks to ND24 for the advice! *After making this several times, what works for us is: 1. Let the mixture cure for 3 days instead of one. Mix it each morning. It makes the texture even better. 2. I added two chopped smoked habanero peppers and a quarter cup of sharp shredded cheddar.
Outstanding! I had high hopes after reading the reviews and it didnt let me down a inch.
This recipe is absolutely AWESOME!! My husband is a hunter and unfortunately I'm not fond of anything that has a hint of "gamey" flavor. I'm always looking for a new way to disguise deer meat but I've found that with many recipes I still can't "fool" myself. Not so with this one! The only substitution I made was deer meat for the ground. It came out perfect and I agree with other reviews, it has WAY more flavor than the store bought. This will go in my permanent recipe collection. Definitely a keeper! We can't wait to see what happens when we add jalapenos and cheese!
This is a wonderful recipe I keep it made and in the freezer all the time.
This summer sausage is great!!! I think next time I'll make a double batch...it went way too fast!!!
I Like this recipe very much. I plan on trying some of the others for there flavor but they will be cooked per this instructions. The only thing I plan on changing is amount of mustard seeds it was way to much for my liking. instead of 2 tablespoons I will be putting in 2 teaspoons other then that this is a keeper. Will me making this one again.
The flavor wasn't bad but I would say it tastes more like meatloaf than summer sausage. It's not very pretty either. It did smell great while it was cooking.
this is for rev chip, add high temp cheddar & jalapenas & its an excellent recipe
This is sooooo Goood! Thanks Sandy! It didn't last long in this house!
THis has an interesting flavor, but it tastes more like a hamburger with flavors added. It also does not look very good when it comes out of the foil.
I love summer sausage, but not a lot of places carry it. I saw this recipe and knew I had to try it. Delish! The hardest part is waiting to cook it, then waiting again to eat it! It smells so good while it's cooking. I used very lean ground beef (96/4) which made the sausage a little more dry, but it was still very enjoyable. The only suggestion I have is to use less mustard seed. I served this on a meat, cheese and cracker tray and totally impressed my guests with my homemade sausage. I'll definitely make this again. Next time I might play with the recipe a bit and add jalapeño/cheddar as others have suggested, or add crushed red pepper.
Wonderful!! As I've made it now more than two dozen times, my comments: It's terrific as written. Morgen Tender Quick is essential (I buy ours through Amazon). I prefer to crack the mustard seed. We prefer ground turkey, just our preference. One young friend for whom I make it doesn't care for sandwiches or wraps in her lunch but LOVES this sausage with crackers! ?? If you let the mixture sit for 48 - 72 hours (mixing two or three times), then spend some time really smoothing out the rolls prior to baking, you'll have more attractive sausage. I've served this many times on a cheese and sausage platter - always to compliments! Have also made variations adding 1/2 cup sharp cheddar, and/ or 1 tsp red pepper flakes to 2 lbs turkey. The comment by some reviewers that it tastes like meatloaf is confusing. No way if you use a curing salt will it taste like meatloaf! Curing salt is essential.
Just a confirmation of what everybody knows....this is great! It's as easy to make 5 lbs as it is to make the 2 lb recipe here. Just use the converter here on allrecipies. I buy one of those 5 lb chub rolls of ground beef, and when I'm done, keep a couple for eating right away, then freeze what's left for later. It really freezes well. I sometimes use 1/2 tsp crushed red pepper instead of the 1 tsp black pepper. I also let my mix sit for 48-72 hrs before cooking, remixing every 24 hours.
My husband and I LOVED this sausage! I made a couple of changes and it turned out great! First, I used venison, added 1/2 teas. onion powder and since my husband cannot have nuts or seeds, I left out the mustard seeds. I personally do not like summer sausage, BUT this is absolutely DELICIOUS!!! We will make this again and again!!!
The people saying this is like meatloaf must NOT be using curing (pink) salt. There's no way if you did you would make that comparison. The meat is cured and is red when finished baking. People can't believe you "made your own sausage" that I love serving it. So much tastier than store-bought. I do cook mine slower (200°) for a longer time though.
Great recipe. I bump the portion to 3-lbs of beef to accommodate the summer sausage casings. I also was taught by our hometown butcher to slow smoke (like 110 +/-) the hanging sausage for a few hours to keep the sausage nice and round. Too hot - too soon forces the fat to the outside.
This is the best sausage iv had but I added a few ghost peppers I love spicy food I will do this recipe again and again I also added peppercorns and crushed red pepper flakes thanks sandy.
My ex-husband and I used to make this all the time and I thought it was a very secret family recipe. LOL, It tastes so yummy. Just like I remember and so quick and simple to make. Just don't tell anyone you are making it because you end up making twice as much for all who want a "taste". Thank you!
This is pretty easy and everyone loved it.
This is exactly what I used to make for work and parties. It beats store bought hands down. If you expect the same as store bought , buy store bought. Wild game must be like heaven on a cracker with these few ingredients. I found this on my first try in Allrecipes. Thanks for being so diverse in your recipes Allrecipes.com
Made with 99% fat free turkey. Yes, it was a bit dry, but the fact that I knew what went into it made me over look the dryness. I added 1tsp red pepper flakes and made the rest according to the recipe. It is really flavorful! I sliced it thin and I added saurkraut to get the moisture back.
Great recipe and method. I used 1/2 beef & 1/2 pork. I slightly increased the mustard seeds and black pepper because I love them so much. I also added a small amount of MSG which has gotten an undeserved bad reputation-the Japanese eats lots of it and outlive us all. Mine was surprisingly not greasy. Thank you for this great recipe and great method-I was so happy to find I could make summer sausage without using casings or sausage stuffer equipment. I will probably make my own from now on! People who are making this without Morton's "Tender Quick" cure are making a big mistake-uncured and under-cooked meat consumption is risky. I suspect not following the recipe is the reason for the very few bad reviews.
While the flavor was decent enough, the texture was dry and crumbly like a dehydrated meatloaf. Perhaps I did something wrong. I'm thinking next time I try making summer sausage, I'll grind the mix a second time and stuff it in summer sausage casings.
This is an amazing summer sausage!! I cut the liquid smoke to 1 tablespoon and will cut the pepper back to 1/2 teaspoon next time I make it to suit our tastes. Wonderful texture, easy to make. Will have this in the house all the time, it is great!!!
This is very similar to the recipe I've used for over ten years. The recipe I use uses much less liquid smoke (1/15th the amount). I've always wondered if I could get away with using more; now I know.
I made this with very lean hamburger and it turned out crumbly. Next time I will use at least 80/20 burger. Great flavor and super easy to make.
We love this! It has taken the place of deli meat every time I have some left. I get requests for the recipe when I serve it at gatherings. Sometimes I put crushed red pepper flakes in one of the logs.
The flavoring was missing something. I'll spend the money on a good store brand or local smokehouse brand.
DELISH! I made this recipe with 1 lb of ground pork & just 1/2 the ingredients, then fried it in a pan. (Also added 1 teaspoon of Beef Stock Paste to add better taste to pork). Then I tossed it in with spaghetti sauce & noodles! Served with home made garlic bread & it was a tasty hit! Thanks so much for sharing!
It looked and tasted like dried meatloaf. It did have a good flavor but I think that mostly came from the Backwoods curing and seasoning packet I used in place of Morton cure because I could not find that anywhere! If I try it again I will take the other reviewers advice and use leaner beef and allow 48-72 hrs before baking.
I was looking for a recipe similar to what my mom used to make and this was really close. I did up the recipe to 5 lbs (we have over 100 lbs of burger) and adjusted accordingly. Liquid smoke scares me (bad past experience) so I didn't use as much as suggested but I will up it next time. I will also up the black pepper and may even add whole peppercorns. As far as ingredients I kept recipe pretty much the same. What I did change was the amount of time refigerated and cooking time. I really wanted the flavors to meld so after mixing in large bowl I separated meat into 4 ziplock bags (for ease) and once a day for 3 days I would knead the meat in the bags then threw them back in the fridge. On the cooking day I emptied meat into large bowl and remixed them all together and separated/shaped into 4 logs then wrapped in foil etc as recipe stated...but I cooked them pretty low so not to dry out sausages, I 3wanted the fats to slowly drip thru meat into pan. I did one hour at 170 degrees then bumped it up to 190 for 2 hours til meat reached an internal temp of 160. Worked out to exactly 3 hours. Then into th fridge til the next day. They turned out perfect! I do plan to play w/ the flavors a bit for the next batch...maybe add cheese or jalapenos or something. I also plan to try cooking on my smoker once it gets warmer out. Overall it is a good recipe and easy to make any taste adjustments. I do suggest waiting at least 3 days before cooking though.
great recipe
I used 80%lean ground chuck and 1 Tbsp. mustard seeds. I put the raw meat in the refrigerator for 48 hours and prepared as directed. Absolutely delicious with a perfect "summer sausage" texture. I'll make this again and again. Rolling it into a perfect smooth log is a little tough, but it only affects the appearance. I'll be more patient next time and smooth it out a little better. ??
I added some peppercorns to the recipe in exchange for some of the ground black pepper. Loved the recipe, as does my family. I cooked this on the smoker rather than in the oven, and it came out even better.
Simple an easy to adjust to your taste.
I’ve made this several times and the only change I’ve made is adding cayenne pepper. Just a pinch though. The only problem I have is never making enough. I’ve thought about adding cheese to the recipe but everyone loves it the way it is. I usually cut it up into slices and serve it with different cheeses and mustards.
The same recipe my Mom has made since I was a kid! The only changes I make are to cut back on the liquid smoke by a half a tablespoon and then I place each wrapped beef “log” in a bread pan but I have very, very lean grass fed beef with zero fat drippings. My kids love this sausage on their sandwiches!
Good flavor. A little dry for my liking, will just have to experiment with adding some water to the mixture.
