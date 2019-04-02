Sandy's Summer Sausage

I was looking for a recipe similar to what my mom used to make and this was really close. I did up the recipe to 5 lbs (we have over 100 lbs of burger) and adjusted accordingly. Liquid smoke scares me (bad past experience) so I didn't use as much as suggested but I will up it next time. I will also up the black pepper and may even add whole peppercorns. As far as ingredients I kept recipe pretty much the same. What I did change was the amount of time refigerated and cooking time. I really wanted the flavors to meld so after mixing in large bowl I separated meat into 4 ziplock bags (for ease) and once a day for 3 days I would knead the meat in the bags then threw them back in the fridge. On the cooking day I emptied meat into large bowl and remixed them all together and separated/shaped into 4 logs then wrapped in foil etc as recipe stated...but I cooked them pretty low so not to dry out sausages, I 3wanted the fats to slowly drip thru meat into pan. I did one hour at 170 degrees then bumped it up to 190 for 2 hours til meat reached an internal temp of 160. Worked out to exactly 3 hours. Then into th fridge til the next day. They turned out perfect! I do plan to play w/ the flavors a bit for the next batch...maybe add cheese or jalapenos or something. I also plan to try cooking on my smoker once it gets warmer out. Overall it is a good recipe and easy to make any taste adjustments. I do suggest waiting at least 3 days before cooking though.