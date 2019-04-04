Sweet Sausage Marsala

This was a great meal. I did add more garlic and a lot more marsala to give it a little sauce to coat the pasta. I wanted it a little more sweet so I did add a little touch of sugar. Instead of slicing the italian sausage, I removed the casings and crumbled instead. This was a great light and filling meal and I plan to make again! Thanks for the recipe! *UPDATE* I have made this again and it is just a great light meal! I do add, like I said above, a lot more marsala. Probably a whole cup to get a nice sauce. I sliced the sausages this time instead of crumbling and I like it both ways. This can certainly be subbed for any type of sausage as well and still be delish. I also do, before adding in the marsala, sear the veggies and sausage real well first to get a nice brown on them. It gives it so much more flavor! Serve this with some nice crusty bread for sopping and some wine and you have a nice italian meal! Thanks again for the recipe!