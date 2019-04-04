Sweet Sausage Marsala

155 Ratings
  • 5 89
  • 4 55
  • 3 7
  • 2 2
  • 1 2

I have made this several times for guest's of mine, and they have all loved it. It's a great Italian dish that doesn't require a lot of work.

By EDDY817

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook pasta for 8 to 10 minutes, or until al dente; drain.

  • Place whole sausages and 1/3 cup water in a skillet over medium-high heat. Cover, and cook 5 to 8 minutes. Drain and thinly slice.

  • Return sausage to skillet. Stir in garlic, onions, peppers, and Marsala wine. Cook over medium-high heat, stirring frequently, until sausage is cooked through. Stir in diced tomatoes, black pepper, and oregano. Cook about 2 minutes more, then remove from heat. Serve over cooked pasta.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
510 calories; protein 21.9g; carbohydrates 66.1g; fat 16.1g; cholesterol 29.8mg; sodium 740.6mg. Full Nutrition
