Sweet Sausage Marsala
I have made this several times for guest's of mine, and they have all loved it. It's a great Italian dish that doesn't require a lot of work.
This was a big hit in my house. I read other suggestions and added more Marsala wine, frozen peppers and onions but also used 2 cans of chopped tomatoes. Will make again but next time I'll spice it up a little more.Read More
Not bad but the timing and amounts require a few adjustments to make this dish really good. The tomatoes should be added before the sausage as cooked through...this way the flavour of the sausage will permeate the sauce while cooking through. The addition of only one tbsp of Marsala wine, which pairs beautifully with lots of garlic is really not enough...try more...of both.Read More
This was great. The only difference was that I used 1 tablespoon of cabernet wine instead of the marsala (since I didn't have it on hand), and my husband raved over it. He said the smell was driving him crazy. I also used penne pasta instead of farfalle, but I will DEFINITELY make this again. Thanks!
I've made this several times and it is delicious. I've made a few changes. I use sweet italian turkey sausage and take it out of the casing and brown it with the other veggies. I also add more Marsala wine. Probably 1/4 to 1/2 cup, depending on your taste. (What's the use of cooking with wine if you don't put some wine in it). I've taken this to work and everyone loved it. Great recipe-THANKS
This dish was very good however, there really was no sauce. I suggest reducing the pasta to 1/2 lb or doubling the tomatoes. I added more marsala wine than the recipe called for and it gave the sausage a great flavor. My 15 month old and husband loved it. Unfortunately, my 3-1/2 year old didn't really care for it. Thank you for sharing, I think with just a little less pasta this would have been a 5 star meal!!
This is addictive. My husband ate all of it in a day. I will make variations on my noodles next time.
This was a great meal. I did add more garlic and a lot more marsala to give it a little sauce to coat the pasta. I wanted it a little more sweet so I did add a little touch of sugar. Instead of slicing the italian sausage, I removed the casings and crumbled instead. This was a great light and filling meal and I plan to make again! Thanks for the recipe! *UPDATE* I have made this again and it is just a great light meal! I do add, like I said above, a lot more marsala. Probably a whole cup to get a nice sauce. I sliced the sausages this time instead of crumbling and I like it both ways. This can certainly be subbed for any type of sausage as well and still be delish. I also do, before adding in the marsala, sear the veggies and sausage real well first to get a nice brown on them. It gives it so much more flavor! Serve this with some nice crusty bread for sopping and some wine and you have a nice italian meal! Thanks again for the recipe!
It was really good! I did use more Marsala sauce as suggested and 1/4 cup of spaghetti sauce..and of course more garlic..
This was excellent. Very delicious.
really good! i made it last night- i used chicken sausage and put the mix over whole wheat penne- fiance loved it!! he finished the pot! highly recommended!
This was really good, but you need to double the sauce, otherwise it will be too dry.
This was delicious! I made a few modifications: I used at least a full cup of marsala, and additional can of diced tomatoes and about 4 oz. of tomato paste to thicken the sauce. The sauce is wonderful--my dinner guests sopped it up with bread and practically licked their plates! One shortcut - use the Birdseye frozen bagged mix that contains chopped red/green peppers and onions and save a few steps!
This was quick an easy and tastes great. If you're wondering how to proceed, definitely go with double tomatoes and much more Marsala. I added at least 1/2 cup and that was great.
I used a lot more fresh minced garlic as well as a LOT more marsala. Also, used hot homemade sausage from "The Hill" in St. Louis. Nice combination of sweet and spicy. Didn't have farfalle pasta so I used penne.
I will probably make this again, with a few modifications next time. I thought there were a few too many peppers in this dish, and I don't think I added enough Marsala to this. It also needs to be a little thicker for my taste. Perhaps next time I will add some tomato paste to thicken it, and maybe cut the amount of peppers in half. Good base though for something spectacular, I just need to mess with it more.
This was great...I did take some suggestions and added more garlic, more marsala wine, and about 4 oz. of tomato sauce. Also used penne pasta. Thanks!
This recipe is absolutely delicious. My husband and daughter kept raving about it. We loved it. I used linguine because I already had it on hand. I added a little more garlic, only because we love garlic. Other than that I followed the recipe exactly. What a great dinner. Thanks for the recipe Eddy. It was a big hit.
This was a really good recipe, but it wouldn't be me if I didn't make minor changes. I used a lot of Marsala... like a cup or more and added a little splash just before it was done. This really added flavor. I also go through garlic like water and instead of 1 clove, I use 4 or 5 depending on size. I like a lot of sauce on my noodles, and a robust flavor. The extra wine helps with that. Overall, delicious and super easy dish!
I didn't have all the exact ingredients, but it still turned out well. I used breakfast sausage rather than links, only green pepper (didn't have red), and penne pasta instead of bowtie. I used about a half cup of the wine and 2 cans of the tomatoes. It was tasty even though I veered off the recipe quite a bit.
We made it with whole wheat pasta for extra fiber. The next day, we used the extra "sauce" to put in omelets! It wass great!
Good, although I think I would have preferred it on a roll as opposed to served over pasta. Reminded me of something you'd buy at a county fair. I followed some other reviews and used more marsala than the recipe called for.
Just as everyone else did, I added a lot more marsala wine and garlic. I used a tablespoon of the garlic and just eye-balled the marsala, but it was probably somewhere between 2 and 4 tablespoons. I also used hot turkey sausage, added some zucchini and carrots and yellow bell peppers to the mix of veggies and some red pepper flakes for some extra heat. I used 100% whole wheat farfalle pasta instead of bow-tie because that is just what I had on hand. I think with my substitutions, I took a good recipe and made it zestier and healthier by using turkey sausage which is much more lean and the whole wheat pasta. Enjoy!!
This was absolutely delicious and quick. I used spicy tomato chicken sausage, fresh linguini, and frozen peppers and onions and the flavor was phenomenal. I used about 1/4 cup of marsala. I must have ate about half of the pan by myself. I will definately make this again.
We loved this!! This one will def become a regular!!
We really thought this was delicious. I used two cloves garlic, 1/2 c. marsala, and 2 cans diced tomato, (one with garlic and onion added, one with celery and green pepper added). I took the casings off of the sausage, crumbled it, cooked until it started to brown a little, added the wine, one frozen bag of green peppers,red peppers, yellow peppers and onions mix, garlic and tomatoes. When the sausage was just about done, I added the oregano and black pepper. I used whole wheat bowties, they are just a little "chewier", but it tasted good. I would make this again.
Delicious! I didn't change a thing. My husband gave an instant thumbs up. Would be great with some crushed red pepper but we have three young children who absolutely loved it the way it is. I will definitely save this recipe for future use.
This was delicious - I was only cooking for 2 so I cut everything by half except for the onion and I used 2 cans of tomoatoes and like others used a bit more Marsala wine. The amount of sauce was perfect and there will be leftover -a half box of pasta is quite a bit for us. It should taste even better tomorrow.
Really great flavor and easy to put together. We make this all the time!
Very tasty! We used two cans of tomatoes and half a cup of Marsala.
i made this the other night when i was very hungry and needed quick and easy, and that it was. it was very tasty, reminded me of eating sausage and peppers at the fair. yumm
Hubbay and I both liked this but we agreed it would be better with a thicker sauce, the noodles were pretty dry. I will work with this one and make it better suit our tastes. Thanks!!
I loved this recipe! I used DiRussos Turkey Italian Sausage, a large can of Tomato Sauce instead of the diced tomatoes, and added more marsala wine (maybe 3 or so TBL) & it was great! We ate this over pasta one night & in Rolls another night. A keeper for me!
This recipe is a great way to make sausage and peppers and put it on a hoagie roll too! I used extra marsala wine but otherwise...YUMMY!!!
It's a very good dish, on top of the good taste, it's really simple too. I took the advice from another reviewer to put tomatoes with garlic/onion/peppers concoction. I also used some left-over parsley. It's a great dish. I will make it again.
AWESOME!! I used 1 1/2 cans tomotoes, 3/4 box of penne, 3 cloves garlic, and about 5 TBS of Merlot (that's what I had) and kept everything else the same. It really was great!
Excellent base recipe. Made with same ingredients, just modified to our liking...including the addition of significantly more wine. Also, I made it once stirred in some blue cheese until melted...that was fabulous too. I did add crushed red pepper to give it some zing. All and all, a great, easy sauce.
Although there wasn't much Marsala flavor, the dish is very good. We may bump that up a bit next time. We used hot Italian sausage and spicy diced tomatoes. (Yeah, we like it spicy!) It is very easy to prepare this dish and can easily serve 4 with this recipe. We also recommend adding a dash of parmesan cheese at the table. We will be making this again very soon!
This was pretty tasty. I used Port wine, instead of Marsala and doubled everything else.
This was awesome! I also added more marsala wine (I think 1/3 cup). The kids loved it! I might try it on rice next time.
I used hot turkey sausage (wasn't spicy a bit), a pint of grape tomatoes cut small, reserved most of the liquid from cooking the sausages, used 4-5 oz. tomato sauce, and about 1/4 C. marsala. I just needed to use my tomatoes before they went bad. I had some pasta left over, so I might not cook a ful 16 oz. next time. We loved the recipe! This is a keeper! Thanks!
Good basic recipe, but two important notes. First, the recipe calls for way too much pasta. I would use 8-12 oz. I used a 14.25 oz package of farfalle and had far more pasta than anything else. We just like our pasta saucy! My second note would be that this recipe does not feed 6 people. I made this planning on leftovers, and there basically weren't any (except un-sauced pasta!) For what there was, though, it was good!
Very good recipe. Reminds me of a dish I had at a very famous pizza place in Chicago. I did use linguini pasta instead of farfalle and it was great. The only suggestion I have is to either use ground Italian sausage or remove the casings before serving.
Easy and very tasty. The only thing I do different is to slice my sausage first, then brown. (If the sausage is frozen, it's easier to slice partially frozen)
I made this for dinner a couple nights ago and it was delicious!! My husband raved about it!! Will definitely make it again!! I did put extra sausage and Marsala Wine in it.
Not sure I would call this a Marsala dish. A single tablespoon was not enough. There was no sauce when served. But was still very tasty. Only variance we did was to add some chopped mushrooms. We will try again.
This is a delicious quick meal that is the perfect weeknight dinner!
Actually very good, but keep in mind this recipe has very little sauce. If you like a saucer sauce this is not for you. Made exactly as written.
Very easy and tasteful.
I did everything in this recipe as suggested,the only thing I changed was I added 1/2 cup of wine like everyone said. It was great! I will make this again!
Simple, but delicious! I used penne instead of farfalle, and Cabernet instead of Marsala because it was what I had on hand, but I think it would be good either way. My husband and even my kids liked it. I will definitely make this again.
I wanted to make it a bit healthier so..... I used spicy Italian turkey sausage instead of pork. I also didn't have bow tie pasta but I did have fresh fettuchini noodles. I doubled the tomatoes and did three cloves of garlic and three tablespoons of marsala. My fam loved it and it made great leftovers.
I would make this dish again. I made some minor edits - like using orange bell pepper instead of the green, as it has a milder flavor and sweeter taste. I did add more marsala wine in addition to a pinch or so of red pepper flakes and some parmesan cheese. I thought it came out pretty good - not too sweet tho - a nice acidic edge to it along with the spice.
Simply exquisite! Used sweet turkey sausage and it was perfect.
First time trying this. I really enjoyed. Tasty AND easy! I read comments prior. I too used more marsala and lots of garlic. Yum! We like our food with a little kick so added half hot and half sweet sausages. We also love onion so I used a whole medium onion instead of half.
My family loved this. Add more marsala (I used 1/2 cup) and add some more tomato sauce or paste to thicken it a little. I also added about a teaspoon or so of salt. So good!
Great recipe, my family loves it!! I did add chopped portabella mushrooms. Husband said now we don't even need to go to Olive Garden. Lol
Tried everything I knew to make this flavorful but it was the most bland and unexciting dish I have ever made..Would have given it no stars if that were possible
Delicious, made without the peppers. A great Gluten Free meal over rice. will make again.
Delish!! Five star with my adjustments. Browned the sausages first before adding the water. Covered them while they cooked. Sautéed peppers and onions in skillet until soft and added extra garlic, salt, and pepper in the same skillet while sausages cooled. Added a can of fire roasted diced tomatoes, a 1/2 c of Marsala and a teaspoon of sugar to the peppers and onions then added the sliced sausage (I used hot Italian sausage since I like spicy) and let all that simmer while the pasta cooked. Easy, filling and fabulous recipe.
No changes to the recipe. Great and easy!
Great taste and recipe. Easy to make. I added a little more minced garlic as we love our garlic. Recipe calls for 16 oz box of bow tie pasta. Unable to find more than 12 oz of bow tie At any store anywhere. Plenty of pasta...no need for more ounces.
I PUT MORE GARLIC , MARSALA , ONION AND SAUSAGE IN . VERY GOOD !
it was fast and easy to cook and prep. this is a keeper
no. probably not
Changes I made were to eliminate the green pepper, more tomato and substituted elbow macaroni; otherwise the same. I thought it was okay, but my husband said "Don't make it again!" Forgot to say we both thought it a waste of marsala when red wine would have worked better.
Very tasty, and a nice change from the usual tomato sauce! Added more marsala, more garlic. and more olive oil, for depth of flavor...next time will try to thicken it just a bit, so that it coats the pasta more.
Made this pretty much as shown and it was very good. Used diced tomatoes (didn’t have Italian on hand) and basil (my husband doesn’t like oregano). Otherwise followed the recipe and was very pleased with the results. Very quick and easy to make. Great work night meal and something new to add to the rotation.
Excellent! Would be a great meal for a crowd!
My husband pick up beef sausage in error. I used it any way and it was scrumptious! Will make it again with Italian sweet sausage next time.
Delicious! May add more Marsala cooking wine next time, but it is very good as is. Easy to make! Family loved it!
Extremely Great Recipe. Very simple to prepare and a Money Saver!!!
I made this last week and it was delicious!! My daughter agreed, and she's picky! Just the right amount of spice, but I wish I had doubled the amount of tomatoes. Making it again this week. (it's also good reheated).
As written, this recipe is a 4. With some simple tweaks, it can be a 5. Many others have commented on the same things and they would be correct about adding more tomatoes and more Marsala. It’s called Sausage Marsala, so 1 Tbsp of Marsala is only going to burn off in the pan. I used WAY more (like 1 cup) and also a large sized can of diced tomatoes and a lot more garlic. This provided a wonderful sauce. I also preferred to pan sear the sausages slices and veggies before adding any liquids so all the edges would crisp up. In the end, it was totally delicious!!
This was so easy, and so full of taste. It was a big hit.
No I didn't make any changes and I would make it again.
Made it as described with just a touch more Marsala. It was OK. Nothing special. Might make it again just for something different.
Made it Veg by using Field Roast! Perfect!
Great dish, I made several changes and will make several more next time, because there will be a next time. I used less bow ties to match with servings, and that was a mistake. I used 2 tablespoons of Marsala wine, that was not enough. I used sweet Italian sausage instead of mild, my mistake, it was still good. The directions are paced wrong I think. Follow package directions on the bow ties and cook the rest while your water heats up, boils and the pasta cooks, you can obviously half your total cook time.
This turned out to be a great dish to take to a potluck. I do use more wine and add colorful peppers. Very simple yet flavorful!
No changes it was awesome
Quite good...tasty! I would add more Marsala wine next time.
This was absolutely perfect. Needed to add more water as sausage was cooking. Added more marsala and a dash of olive oil because the skillet was so dry. Very tasty!
I added extra garlic. My husband and I enjoyed this meal very much
I used ground itallian sausage, and I like how it add more flavor throughout!
Great recipe. Like others I made a couple small adjustments. I added a cup of good red wine, 1/4 cup of tomato paste since it was handy and some extra garlic. With a good helping of Locatela Romano cheese it topped of an easy meal.
A really nice dish Family enjoyed it Will make again
Nice Dinner! Quick and Easy, Very Good.
It was really good but I think the next time I'll add more Marsala wine.
Basically followed the recipe, sauteed peppers, onions, sliced raw sausage 10 minutes or until almost done and then garlic, mushrooms I needed to use. Add 1 cup marsala, tomatoes and 1/2 can "Prego". Simmered to consistency I wanted. Added farfelle to sausage mixture and served. Added fresh shredded parmesan to dish.
I thought it was delicious
2 stars as written. Great potential. 1/2 the noodles. Used a bit over 1 c marsala and 2 cans fire roasted tomatoes. Since did not use Italian tomatoes as recipe states added some Italian seasoning and more then a pinch of pepper and oregano. Browned chicken and garlic and sweet turkey sausages. Then added onion, garlic and peppers. After sautéing added the wine and cooked alcohol off then added fire roasted tomatoes and spices and red pepper flakes . Cooked longer then recipe called for to meld flavors. It is a great base recipe but needs some tweaking. My sauce was thin which I like but cook longer or add tomato paste to thicken if you prefer that.
I made this according to the recipe. It was very easy to make and was delicious. It is a keeper and will be made often!
I make this but instead of pasta I use parogies
This was a delicious recipe! I did not cook the sausage in any water -- I just fried it off. I couldn't understand the need to boil it and then fry it. I used Johnsonville Sausage (4 cheese??) that was perfect. Used only green pepper....served over bow-tie pasta. A hit, and one to be repeated!
Good, the sauce is a little watery. The tomatoes were more prominent than I expected.
Very good... had more Marsala than the recipe indicates... will do it again
We love sausages so I used two pounds of Italian sausages. I added extra garlic ( used bottled chopped as I had no fresh garlic.) Half yellow onion and half red onion. When the sausage tomato mixture was done I dumped it into the pot of drained pasta and mixed it all together. This makes a huge meal, great for freezing in meal sized portions. I grated fresh Parmesan cheese over each serving.
Beautiful as it cooks- tastes great!
I made this for dinner and it was really easy and delicious. The only thing I would add is more Marsala Wine, otherwise it's to dry. I really recommend for anyone to try this recipe.
