Battenburg Cake
This fancy almond-flavored tea cake, also called 'Battenberg/Battenburg Cake' or 'Battenberg/Battenburg Square' features a homemade marzipan.
This fancy almond-flavored tea cake, also called 'Battenberg/Battenburg Cake' or 'Battenberg/Battenburg Square' features a homemade marzipan.
GREAT recipe - easy to make. Coming from England, now in Canada, this is very authentic - however, you must spread the apricot jam on the marzipan with a pastry brush before you wrap the cake in it - this helps it to stick to the cake and it also tastes delicious! Try it with raspberry jam too for an alternative. Also, the cake mix looks too stiff even with a little milk - but you need the cake to be firm and hold it's shape - so don't be fooled !!! The recipe is "spot on". Excellent ******Read More
I’ve Made numerous battenbergs, but this was the first time I used this recipe. It was heavy as a brickRead More
GREAT recipe - easy to make. Coming from England, now in Canada, this is very authentic - however, you must spread the apricot jam on the marzipan with a pastry brush before you wrap the cake in it - this helps it to stick to the cake and it also tastes delicious! Try it with raspberry jam too for an alternative. Also, the cake mix looks too stiff even with a little milk - but you need the cake to be firm and hold it's shape - so don't be fooled !!! The recipe is "spot on". Excellent ******
I am only 14 but my Mum was a successful cook and I have entered many shows and cook at least 3 new things a week, cooking is definitely my passion and takes a lot of my time. This cake was luscios to eat and positively made my mouth water at the first bite. It was extremely light and fluffy, it is probably the nicest Battanburg I have ever made. The downside is I would recommend it only to fairly experienced as it is quite difficult to make nicely. Although it is fairly easy to make it taste nice the presentation is quite hard to get to look good. It is quite fiddley to make the different colours nice and even. If you've never made a Battenburg beforre don't be crestfallen if your first try looks a flop (mine was), it comes with practise.
Have made this cake three times now, each time it was a great success. I found it easier to roll the marzipan out between two sheets of glad wrap, which also helped when covering the sponge. I also added almond essence instead of vanilla. Will definately make again.
okay this is absolutely biased because this is the only battenburg i'd ever tried. All my English friends loved it and it was really easy to make! Variation: Try flavouring the pink parts with strawberry essence and using strawberry jam! The result is amazing! YOu get a vanilla strawberry battenburg with delicious strawberry jame. Simply divine!
My husband always looks forward to Irish relatives bringing him one of these cakes when they visit, so I made this for him for his birthday. The cake was a little denser than he was used to and the marzipan coating was not the same bright, uniform yellow that the Irish bakers seem to be able to get, but all in all the cake was a success. It tasted quite good! It is not, however, something you just whip up in a couple of minutes. Set aside an evening.
The cake itself is very tasty, however the icing is too sweet, beware. We took the icing off and ate the cake.
Nyum nyum nyum - absolutely delicious! Battenburg cake is my favourite. Virgilio Anderson
I usually buy this cake from a local shop that imports British foods. This cake tastes just as good as the one from the store! Thanks a lot.
It takes time and a little bit of patience, but it's worth it. Almond paste is very tasty.
i made this with my sister today. the cake itself was nice but it doesn't taste the same as Mr Kipling's battenburg! I was a bit scared to attempt the marzipan so i just bought some. I would do it again though.
Made this cake for my boyfriend for Christmas. His family was from England and this was as good as his mother's - not an easy accomplishment. Thanks for a great recipe.
I'm going to try this with some children. Any tips? Thanks, Lauren
This recipe was great! It tasted just like the mini-battenburgs I had at a tea in England. Thank you for the recipe :)
I’ve Made numerous battenbergs, but this was the first time I used this recipe. It was heavy as a brick
Fantastic. Tastes terrific, looks just as good.
Delicious and pretty cake! I didn’t make the homemade marzipan (bought some instead). Brought it to a tea party ??
Delicious!!! The recipe is very basic - you’ll have to add flavoring to taste. I also recommend doubling the recipe for the bake, the marzipan recipe is enough. Overall a great bake! Skin the almonds for a cleaner aesthetic.
It is so close to what I used to eat when my Mom bought it at the grocery store in Glasgow Scotland The marzipan should taste stronger that is why I gave a 4 but it is well worth it Thank you.
Fantastic recipe. The Marzipan recipe it has in it is also the easiest and the best I've done. I often come back just for that!
i love it
I followed the recipe as written and it turned out great, if not a bit smaller than I was expecting. Made it for a coworkers birthday, who is from Sweden - she said if I hadn't told her it was homemade she would have thought it was from Sweden direct.
It was amazing!But I would say a bit to much marzipan.