Battenburg Cake

I am only 14 but my Mum was a successful cook and I have entered many shows and cook at least 3 new things a week, cooking is definitely my passion and takes a lot of my time. This cake was luscios to eat and positively made my mouth water at the first bite. It was extremely light and fluffy, it is probably the nicest Battanburg I have ever made. The downside is I would recommend it only to fairly experienced as it is quite difficult to make nicely. Although it is fairly easy to make it taste nice the presentation is quite hard to get to look good. It is quite fiddley to make the different colours nice and even. If you've never made a Battenburg beforre don't be crestfallen if your first try looks a flop (mine was), it comes with practise.