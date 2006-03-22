Hummingbird Cake I

This is a strange name for a cake, but it is very good.

Recipe by Carol

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour a 12 cup Bundt pan.

  • Measure flour, sugar, soda, salt, cinnamon, oil, eggs, vanilla into mixing bowl. Beat until smooth. Stir in pineapple with juice, bananas, and pecans. Pour into prepared pan.

  • Bake in oven for about 70 minutes. Turn cake out onto rack or plate after cooling for 20 minutes. Cool, and ice with cream cheese icing.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
481 calories; protein 5.1g; carbohydrates 57.7g; fat 26.7g; cholesterol 39.9mg; sodium 188.9mg. Full Nutrition
