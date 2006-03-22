Hummingbird Cake I

I made this cake for a church bake sale. In fact, I made 3 of them! They sold out very shortly. I didn't have any vanilla so left it out. It is a dense, traditional style cake - not fluffy and light. Your mouth has something in it! It's really easy to make and I baked it in a bundt pan. We sold them without icing and suggested people do what they wanted with it. I'd like to figure out how the get the banana more evenly spead in the batter. In the two cakes I saw cut, the banana settled in the middle! For Thanksgiving I'll make it in cake pans and frost it for a change of pace. When people wrote of it being like banana bread I was confused. It has the character and sweetness of bananas but wasn't at all bread like. It's like it is between a light cake and dense bread. Small slices are perfect!