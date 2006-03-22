Hummingbird Cake I
This is a strange name for a cake, but it is very good.
A great recipes....made even better with a few modifications to suit my taste. I reduced the vegetable oil to 3/4 cup and added 1/2 cup buttermilk. I also added about 3/4 cup coconut. Instead of dicing the bananas, I mashed them. I used two 8" round cake pans greased, floured, and the bottoms lined with parchment paper - I baked at 350F for approx 35-40 min. After the cakes cooled I assembled the layer cake, frosting the layers with cream cheese frosting and garnishing the side of the cake with more shredded coconut. Thanks Carol for sharing this great recipe!!Read More
Sorry, there is just tooooo much "Hoopla" going on about this cake. I found it totally un-eventfull. It was easily passed over at christmas, many times I might add. Definitly no ooohs and ahhhs. It was ok, but thats simply it........OKRead More
I had been wanting to make this cake for a while, so I was happy to find the recipe. I read the reviews first and noticed a lot of others thought reducing the oil was a good idea. I wanted to use apple sauce instead of oil anyway, so I thought I would use 1 to 1 1/4 cups apple sauce in place of the oil. I however, only had 3/4 cup apple sauce so I used it and also added 1/4 cup oil. I used 3 9" pans instead of the bundt pan as well, then frosted it with cream cheese frosting and pressed additional nuts into the frosting. The cake turned out wonderful, got a lot of compliments. But next time I will use 1 1/4 cups apple sauce and no oil. This will cut down on the fat and makes for a very moist and tasty cake.
A very heavy and dense cake but the taste was quite good. As others suggested I reduced the amount of oil to 1/4 cup and added a cup of apple sauce. As well, I greased and then dusted my bundt pan with cinnamon sugar. This gave the cake a nice sweet surface so no icing was necessary.
This is a wonderful recipe.....I did cut the oil down to 3/4 cup as per another review. I also added a cinnamon/nut topping. I used 1/2 cup chopped pecans, 1/2 cup brown sugar, 1 tbsp cinnamon mixed together and sprinkled it evenly in the bottom of the pan before I poured the batter in. After it cooled I drizzled the cake with a lemon glaze. Co-workers and family loved it.
Cake was good. I would also recommend reducing the oil, like the other reviews mentioned. The oil seeped through my cardboard cake round. Next time I make it, in addition to less oil, I will try one banana instead of two, more pineapple, and possibly some coconut or coconut flour, and add some nutmeg and allspice. It is definately still good as is, but it tastes like a lighter banana bread.
I chose this recipe over the others listed b/c it called for the pineapple juice..I thought this would make it very moist. I was right...this was THE BEST! I also used the cream cheese frosting from the other recipe listed. My neighbor raved & asked for a copy of the recipe. Thanks for a great & easy cake to make!
I love this recipe, it is quick, easy and taste wonderful also! This is one that you will want to try!
Made this for Thanksgiving and only used half the amount of bananas suggested based on reviews of others that indicated that too much made it taste like banana bread. Also added crushed pineapples to the icing mix for more pineapple taste as well as to keep the icing from being so thin. I had to stop playing hostess to get my husband and myself a piece as it went that quickly. Everyone (reviewers) that thinks it is sweet enough without the icing is certainly missing out on a treat. I made both versions but ended up throwing away half of the the "icing free" version (glad I only made a small heart shaped one). Also followed suggestion to make a topping fo ricing out of cinnamon, brown sugar and pecans. That was superb. Will definitely make again.
I made this cake for dessert for a dinner party we went to. It was the hit of the party! It's not hard to make, it rises beautifully, and it tastes wonderful! I will definitely make it agai;n! Thankyou Carol!
A very good and moist cake, but the banana flavor kind of over powers the pineapple taste. Even better with a cream cheese frosting.
Absolutely comfort food. I used 3/4 cup veg. oil, 1/2 cup buttermilk for all that oil. This turned out moist and flavorful. I only used 1 chopped banana and added 3/4 cup shredded sweetened coconut, only because we are coconut lovers. Only thing I may do next time is increase the cinnamon in the recipe. Maybe 1 1/2 tsp? I frosted this with Coconut Cream Cheese Frosting from this site. Delicious!!!
I'm not a huge fan of hummingbird cake, but my mother is, so I made this for her birthday cake. She liked it, but said she's had better. She couldn't detect the pineapple at all, and I wasn't crazy about the texture - a very coarse crumb, moist but kind of tough and spongy. I was surprised that, with all that sugar and sweet fruit, the cake was more like a not-so-sweet batter bread than a cake. As written, I wouldn't make it again.
Pretty good cake. Easy to make. Will make it again. I did reduce oil to 3/4 cup. Reduced sugar to 1.5 cup and still was too sweet. Next time will use only 1 cup of sugar.
This cake is great for any occasion. My niece has ask me to make the desserts for her wedding. I will be making mini cakes with this recipe. This cake will be one of them for sure. The frosting I will use for this cake is: Cream Cheese Frosting 1 ( 8oz) pkg. cream cheese 1/2 cup butter 1 box powdered sugar, sifted 1 tsp. vanilla pecan halves Mix cream cheese and butter until smooth. Add sugar and vanilla. Mix well. *Chill the frosting before spreading between layers and on top and sides of cake. Arrange pecan halves on top and chill in refrigerator until time to serve.
I followed recipe only using leftover fresh pineapple from a wedding. The cake was gone in a day. Wonderful.
This is a wonderful cake.I didnt use the bundt pan,instead I used 2 9" pans and had to adjust the cooking time by reducing 15 minutes less.I made this for the upscale Italian restaurant I work for and with all the fancy desserts we make this was a fun cake and everyone loved it, and its also really fun to say.
I substituted 3/4 cup of the oil with coconut milk. I also added coconut flakes.
This was a delightfully different cake. It is moist and dense. I too mashed the bananas as suggested by another reviewer. I also cut oil by 1/4 cup as sugested by several others. I used a thin brown butter frosting and poured over warm cake. As it ran off the cake I kept drizzling the "run off" back on. It is a favorite frosting.
Good but in the future, I will add more pineapple. I, too cut the oil by 1/4 cup.
I'm sorry I took another readers advice and reduced the oil to 3/4c. I think it would have been moister with the original 1 1/2c.
A great and easy cake - everyone who has tried it loves it.
This is simply a wonderful cake. It's kind of like a tropical version of a banana nut bread, only more moist and flavorful. The cream cheese frosting really sets it off. Bravo!
I think this is the best cake I've ever had. We used Cream Cheese Frosting II from this website.
Carrot cake with bananas instead (and not as good either). Nothing special. Really felt it a waste of time and ingredients. Sorry.
This is a really good recipe, but I have made a few ajustments for the sweet-tooth that I have. 1. I used Cake Flour instead of all purpose flour 2. I used 1cup of brown sugar and 1 cup of white sugar 3. 1 tbsp+ cinnamon 4. 6 medium sized bananas, smashed 5. walnuts instead of pecans...better flavor 6. 1 tbsp vanilla extract When I tasted the batter it brought back childhood memories of when my mother made this cake.....MMmm good Enjoy Enjoy enjoy
My adult Sunday School class really enjoyed this. They gave it 5 stars, I would give it 3, so I will settle for 4 stars. Easy to make, but the cost of ingredients do not add up to fabulous in my book. I probably will not make again, unless I am begged to.
Tasted pretty good. I think I over-beat my batter though, as the finished product fell apart when we cut it. :-(
This was so easy to make and turned out wonderfully. Everyone at work just loved it and wanted to know when I was making it again!
This cake is wonderful! I believe it has become my "signature cake" as friends & family constantly request it. I use a cream cheese icing from one of the other recipes and decorate with silk flowers and a little hummingbird figurine.
I made this for a bridal shower and all of the bride to be's grandmother's, aunts, etc came up to me and said how wonderful this cake was! It received so many compliments!. It is an elegant cake for special occasions. I made it in 3 circle pans and put cm cheese icing in between and on the sides. Make sure bananas aren't too ripe, one of mine was and they tasted funny afterwards. I usually don't like nuts in anything, but they weren't too bad in this cake. Thanks!
I had this recipe for years and I could not find it the other day! I am so thankful that I found it! It is a very simple cake and sooo delicious!! Thank you for posting it!! Love it!!!
This cake was a huge hit! Like others, instead of 1 1/4 cups of oil I used 1 cup of apple sauce and 1/4 cup of oil. An amazingly moist cake. Lots of flavour.
This is a great recipe. I used a little less oil (about 3/4 cup) and it still came out moist. I also substituted Butter and Nut Extract in the icing instead of Vanilla. It's gives the icing a better, more unique flavor.
My family thought this was the best cake they have ever eaten. It is defintly going to be a staple in our home
Good, but not great. I added 1 tsp. nutmeg, 1 tsp. ground ginger and used 1/4 cup canola oil, 1 cup applesauce. I didn't chop the bananas - just put them in chunks in the Kitchen Aid. Iced with almond icing (about 1 1/2 cup powdered sugar, 1 tablespoon room temp. butter, 1 teaspoon each vanilla and almond extracts whisked with about 2-3 tablespoon water , drizzled over cake. The almond went well the banana flavor.) This recipe still needs something- like finely chopped candied ginger, and maybe more pineapple.
The best cake ever. I get a lot of requests for this and it's always the first dessert that's gone when I bring it. Wouldn't change a thing.
Having only eaten Hummingbird cake once I was eager to try to make it myself. I made a few minor adjusments as well. I used only 1 cup of canola/veg blend oil, 2tsp. Of Madagascar vanilla, cinnamon, a little nutmeg, and allspice. I could only find 15.5 oz. cans of crushed pineapple. I used 3/4 of the can. I mashed 4 very ripe bananas. I used a Kitchen Aid mixer on the lowest speed blending the eggs first, adding the wet ingredients before the dry. I made cupcakes. The batter yielded about 26 cupcakes. They cake was very moist. I would cut back the oil a little more the next time around.
This recipe is really good, but not really anything special. I was surprised that you could taste the pineapple. I substituted applessauce for 1 cup of the oil.
a little bit bland, I left out the cloves, added chopped pecans, but a nice cake type cookie, I will most likely make again
I have also made this in a 10-inch tube pan and it is very good. Cream cheese frosting is a must!
This is a great recipe. Easy to make and what a delicious cake. Everyone loved it!!
This was delicious. I made it healthy for hubby and used whole wheat flour, applesauce for the oil and splenda for the sugar. Thank you for a great recipe.
Very tasty, nice rounded top and tender crumb. A bit too sweet and too oily. Next time I will cut the sugar in half (only 1 cup) and cut the oil way down (maybe sub in some applesauce). I made cupcakes, 30 minutes was perfect.
This cake was pretty good, it has a very unique flavor. I took the advice of others and used 1/4 canola oil and 1 cup applesauce, I think 1 1/4 cup oil sounds like a lot. It was fairly simple to make and I topped it off with Cream Cheese frosting. This cake is worth a try.
MY HUSBAND LOVE, LOVE, LOVES THIS CAKE. HE REQUESTS IT FOR EVERY HOLIDAY DINNER. I USUALLY MAKE A TWO LAYER CAKE AND MAKE HOMEMADE CREAM CHEESE FROSTING.
The Best I've had in 30 years. My Mom used to make this when I was a kid, I never wrote down the recipe. I'm glad I found this. thanks!
I was really disappointed with this cake. As some suggested I reduced the oil to 3/4 and added about a 1/4 cup of butter milk. The batter tasted great but the cake tasted like there was mayo in it or something. Too bad.
mmm....... the cake was soo good. brought it to a surprise birthday party, and lo and behold, my cake was the birthday cake (didn't know that it was a birthday party and my friends forgot to buy a cake and decided to use this instead).I Made a couple of changes. I reduced the sugar to 1 1/2 cups only. 1/2 part palm sugar and 1/2 part white sugar. I also reduced to oil to 3/4 cup only. I didn't have crushed pineapple but I did have some fresh pineapples. Process them in the food processor and drain half of the juice. I mashed up the bananas, and used almond instead of pecan (too expensive). I added ½ tsp allspice powder. Baked them for 1hr and 30 minutes. The cake was soo dense and eventhough everyone was full with all the food we had in the party, they kept on raving about it. Oh yes, I use Cream Cheese Frosting II from this website too as the frosting.
I loved this cake!! so moist - I also changed a few things such as adding a lil all spice and used walnuts instead of pecans. I did a nutella frosting just to add some chocolate to it.. ha ha -My kids said it was great!
This was a very interesting cake. I changed it a bit. I used 1/2 cup oil and 1 small individual container of applesauce. It was a good thing to make for a breakfast get together. I used store bought frosting and melted it on the microwave. Then, I poured it over the cake.
I made this cake for a church bake sale. In fact, I made 3 of them! They sold out very shortly. I didn't have any vanilla so left it out. It is a dense, traditional style cake - not fluffy and light. Your mouth has something in it! It's really easy to make and I baked it in a bundt pan. We sold them without icing and suggested people do what they wanted with it. I'd like to figure out how the get the banana more evenly spead in the batter. In the two cakes I saw cut, the banana settled in the middle! For Thanksgiving I'll make it in cake pans and frost it for a change of pace. When people wrote of it being like banana bread I was confused. It has the character and sweetness of bananas but wasn't at all bread like. It's like it is between a light cake and dense bread. Small slices are perfect!
I'm shocked at how many people altered the recipe and still rated it. I had to go on a search mission through reviews to find someone who actually used the original. Please just stop, it confuses the rest of us! The ORIGINAL recipe is good, very dense, more like a bread. A lot of banana flavor
Adding COCONUT (did not measure) enhanced flavors of this recipe & seemed to make more moist.
The taste was good but my cake didn't turn out as spongy...it was soft but not spongy texture. Can somebody tell what I must have done wrong? Where can i be careful next time. I want to make it again for my brother's bday on thursday. I used a spoon to mix everything..This time I am goign to use the cake attachment with the kitchen aid stand mixer.... Thank you in advance! and thanks for this recipe
This tastes like banana bread with pineapple pieces. I cut the sugar down to 1 cup and it was still very sweet. It could've been the bananas I used. Either way, I don't think I'll be making this often. I don't have anything against banana bread - I've just tried better.
This was very tasty and worked well with whole wheat flour.
Great recipe!! I reduced the sugar to 1 3/4 cups, but the next time, I think I will try using only 1 1/2 cups. Also, to reduce the amount of oil, I always use 1/2 cup canola oil and 1/2 cup unsweetened applesauce. Still moist without all the oil. I also like walnuts in this recipe. I made cupcakes, filling the cups about 3/4 full and baking at 375* for approx. 20 minutes. I sometimes frost the cupcakes with either cream cheese or vanilla buttercream frosting. Wonderful with or without frosting! I have prepared this recipe in a loaf pan for a bread, in cake pans, and a jelly roll pan with the baking times adjusted. Versatile and Excellent recipe!!
My husband requested a cake with bananas and pineapple. This fit the bill. We all enjoyed it. I frosted with cream cheese frosting. It tasted more like banana bread texture than cake texture to me.
My kids love this cake as does my family. I have made this on many occasions and have always had people request the recipe.
When my bananas start to go bad I use them to make this cake. This cake taste more like banana bread It's quite delicious!
Great cake! I used walnuts instead of pecans, though.
I used 1 cup applesauce and 1/4 cup oil. I added 1/2 cup coconut to batter Garnished with a confectioners sugar glaze and toasted almonds with additional coconut
Awesome Cake! Followed the recipe except I use 1 cup of oil.
This cake was amazing. I will definately be making it often.
this is delicious and I got many compliments on it from co-workers. I had a 20 oz can of crushed pineapple, so I used the whole thing, and cut back the oil by 1/4 cup, and it was perfect. Added some flaked coconut, and had a menagerie of leftover choc, white choc, and butterscotch chips, so threw those in too. Interestingly, immediately after I poured it into the bundt pan, I realized I had forgotten the vanilla! I honestly didn't miss it maybe because of the few extras thrown in. I WILL ONLY ADD THAT YOU SHOULD WATCH THE BAKE TIME. 70 minutes seemed like quite a bit from the normal cake bake time, so I checked it at 55 minutes. It baked for 60.
Very moist....tasted a bit like banana bread to me and I couldn't really taste the pineapple, but everybody I served it too just loved it! It must be a keeper!
this did remind me of banana bread, and i found it hard to frost a bundt cake with cream cheese frosting, however, it is tasty, and a very easy, quick recipe
I used walnuts instead of pecans. And made them cupcakes, and watched as people went for seconds, and even thirds!!!
Made this for the first time for a work potluck. It was so yummy!! Everyone was raving about the taste and how moist it was!! Will for sure make this again.
I have been baking for years and have never recieved comments like the ones I get when I make this delicious cake.
Thank you for sharing this wonderful recipe. It is a moist delicious cake.
I subbed all the oil with applesauce, I used only 1 whole egg and 2 egg beaters and truvia sugar blend for the sugar. I cut the banana to 1 cup and added a little extra pineapple. I have to say, this cake was amazing! It's dense, just sweet enough, the cream cheese icing that I made from this site was just perfect for it! Hubby loved it and I took some to work and it was a big hit there too! I will definitely make again! Thanks Carol for posting this wonderful cake!
Followed the recipe as written but needed to take it out of the oven at 55 minutes, as it was a little too brown. Guess I should have looked at it sooner.
Excellent cake! I added toasted pecans for a beautiful presentation!
This cake was tasty but weird. I got a lot of compliments on it but I don't know if I'd make it again. I followed other reviewers' suggestions and cut down on the oil and banana. Instead of using canned crushed pineapple, I sliced up a whole one and mashed it with a potato masher. The cake was cooked through but didn't hold together well when flipped out of the pan, and the texture, with all those bits of pineapple and banana, was strange and juicy. Very unexpected for a cake. All the pineapple and banana also made the cake very sweet on its own, so it didn't need any icing. It was also very heavy and very filling, perfect for a potluck dinner event with a lot of guests and small slices.
While the name is not very descriptive of this cake it is wonderful. It's firm like a sweet bread and was quite a hit with my family.
This is AWESOME!! Husband, kids and I all loved it. Only thing I did different was double the pineapple and juice (by accident, I halved the recipe but forgot to half the pineapple.) Still turned out great. Will definitely make again and again and again.
I love the recipe. But I did make some changes to it. First I seen everyone was changing the oil. So I changed it to 3/4 cup. I also just use one banana add 2 cups of pecans also used regular size of crush pineapple heavy in syrup. cook in 9 inch pan. 2 layers on 325 for 40 mins. Also made a cinnamon and brown sugar mixture. 1/2 cup of brown sugar and 1 table spoon of cinnamon. Mixed together in a bowl. I put 2 tubes of cream cheese icing into bowl and stir on sugar mixture evenly. let cake cool down for about an hour. Apply icing. put in the refrigerator until you ready to serve. The cake icing firm up nice and taste just great!!
Made this for Christmas dinner. Followed recipe exactly. Backed in two 9 inch round pans and put frosted it with cream cheese frosting garnished wit toasted pecan. So moist and delicious. Family loved it! I recommend this cake.
I like to make this as cupcakes. I don't add pecans to the cake, I make cream cheese pecan frosting with them. A HUGE hit when I took to a recent potluck.
i used 1 1/2 cup of oil instead of 11/4 cup of oil for moisture
