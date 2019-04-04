Bill's Fried Bacon
If you are tired of simple fried bacon, try this. Bacon is simmered in a spice blend, then cooked until crisp and coated with great flavor.
If you are tired of simple fried bacon, try this. Bacon is simmered in a spice blend, then cooked until crisp and coated with great flavor.
Ok, I admit I was skeptical. I really didn't see how fried bacon could be improved upon. Wow, was I wrong! This is unbelievably delicious. I made it exactly as stated the first time, and loved it. The next time I upped the garlic powder, and decreased the paprika - outstanding!! Thanks, Whats His Face, and Bill!! (PS, Bill's Bacon is magnificent in a grilled cheese sandwich. I made it using the quick and easy 'Bachelor Grilled Cheese' recipe from this site. Holy cow! Delicious!!)Read More
This was okay but I prefer plain bacon. This also did not smell good while it was frying. Thanks anyway.Read More
This was okay but I prefer plain bacon. This also did not smell good while it was frying. Thanks anyway.
Perhaps it was the type of bacon I used (maple) or because I reduced the recipe to one serving but this just tasted like regular bacon. Nice idea however. I might try again sometime with regular bacon.
I wasn't that impressed - it was just okay. It was nice to have a change from the regular bacon, but it didn't make enough of a difference in the flavor for the effort, so I'd rather just have the plain bacon.
My husband LOVES bacon and garlic but this bacon did NOT disappear like I thought it would. If I make again, I will cut paprika in 1/2 and maybe even lessen the garlic.
Ok, I admit I was skeptical. I really didn't see how fried bacon could be improved upon. Wow, was I wrong! This is unbelievably delicious. I made it exactly as stated the first time, and loved it. The next time I upped the garlic powder, and decreased the paprika - outstanding!! Thanks, Whats His Face, and Bill!! (PS, Bill's Bacon is magnificent in a grilled cheese sandwich. I made it using the quick and easy 'Bachelor Grilled Cheese' recipe from this site. Holy cow! Delicious!!)
Hands down the best bacon I've ever had or made! It's absolutely savory! I'm not sure what that person meant by "it didn't smell good" because my mouth was watering by the smell the whole time I cooked it. I didn't cook it in water, instead I just sprinkled it on while on the skillet. I added some onion powder as suggested, I also added a pinch of cayenne pepper and a good dose of fresh-ground peppercorn melange. Next time I will add some more of both peppers to give it more of a kick. But as it is, it melts in your mouth.
We prefer regular bacon. Thanks anyway.
My family enjoyed this! Gave the bacon a different flavor! Will definetly make again! Thanks for sharing!
I couldn't believe bacon could get any better, but this proved me wrong. Went with the spices as written and I wouldn't change a thing. Thanks Whats His Face.
Positively the best Bacon you can get and so easy to change the spices to what your family enjoys. I like to add some fresh ground pepper and cut the garlic in 1/2. I have used Italian seasoning with great success also. If you tried it once try it again with diffeent spices, SOOOOO Cool.
Very different & very good.
I never even thought about the possibility of doing something "extra" to bacon, of all things. This is great. Also added some cracked black pepper for a little bite
I love this! I never would have thought to add anything to my bacon but I saw this & thought I'd try it. And am so glad I did! The seasonings work so well with the bacon, it's a great combo. And it couldn't be easier!
Not that I ever get tired of everyday bacon, but I must say that this was truly a delicious change. Next time I think I'll cut back on the paprika and add onion powder and black pepper. Our girls are out tonight and hubby just asked for something simple. Boy did this ever fit the bill. What a treat "what's his face" and I thank you for your submission!!
This is fantastic! I add fresh cracked pepper to the mix for a mild kick. I now use this in all my BLT for the extra flavor this adds.
Loved this on a BLT!!! I added onion powder & black pepper & decreased the paprika...thanks Face!!!!
I wish this guy would have more posted recipes!!! He can make simple foods incredible with next to no special ingredients!!This bacon is to die for!!!
Very very good!
I guess it would be ok if you like your bacon "flimsy" but mine has to be extra crisp so by the time that happened the boiled off water and spices had burnt to the bottom of the pan. even with the stove turned down to low. i will not be making this again. sorry!
...This bacon is sooo good on a BLT!!
A nice way to improve your everyday bacon. Works well with ham & Canadian bacon too.
WOW. Better than bacon. Amazing!
Great idea! Great way to change up bacon once in a while. Next time I will try it with onion powder in place of the garlic or Old Bay.
Well aside from the fact that i burnt the bacon, I had the whole package in the fryer, it turned out good. Adds variety to regular bacon. Next time I will cut back on the paprika, a little too much.
made great blt sandwiches.
I really didn't think that one could make good bacon any better, but you did!! This is delish!!!
What a neat idea. This is a really fun recipe. Thanx for sharing it! :)
Good bacon! I only used 1/2T paprika and added 1/2t black pepper. Fried them up crispy for bacon and tomato sandwiches.
Nice change, next time will add cracked peppercorn, but a delight to eat!!!
I really like this bacon, and so did bf. My only cautionary tale: if you use turkey bacon, add a bit of oil to the pan! I didn't, partly bc I'm so used to subbing turkey bacon for bacon that I forget how much grease bacon has and how little grease turkey bacon has. So, I ended up with a burned mess of a pan and my kitchen was a bit smoky. Perhaps that's why one reviewer complained about the smell? I don't know, but it's my fault for the sub without oil, so I'm not going to dock the recipe any. Hopefully I'll remember this next time and not make the same mistake. This stuff is great plain and also on BLTs. Thanks for the recipe!
I like bacon with a dredge of real maple syrup and smoky paprika. Bacon is already savory. This was an idea worth trying and I support trying and commend you! Just not for my family but ! perhaps it is great for others.
The first go, it came out great! This morning I asked my husband to watch the pan while I went off to quickly do something. He watched as it turned black and now our house is full of smoke. He is now off to Jack in the box to buy tacos.
did not care for at all sorry
Fresh minced garlic works equally well.
A terrfic flavorful addition to the pasta dish I was making.
We prefer peppered bacon and cooking it on our "George Foreman" grill. I buy regular bacon, pepper it after putting it on the machine, no grease spalattering, and grease is warm, not hot! You do have to turn the bacon and can season the other side too.
My son, who doesn't like bacon, said this is the BEST bacon he's ever had! Thanks Bill!
Awesome...and I've shared it with 2 people so far who thought the same!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections