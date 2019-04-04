Bill's Fried Bacon

If you are tired of simple fried bacon, try this. Bacon is simmered in a spice blend, then cooked until crisp and coated with great flavor.

By WHATS HIS FACE

prep:
5 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Directions

  • In a large skillet, stir together the water, garlic, and paprika. Separate the bacon slices, and place in the skillet. Turn the heat to high. The water will evaporate leaving the bacon coated with the garlic and paprika. Reduce the heat to medium-high, and continue to fry to your desired crispness, turning as needed.

Per Serving:
107 calories; protein 7.2g; carbohydrates 1.5g; fat 7.9g; cholesterol 20.6mg; sodium 433.2mg. Full Nutrition
