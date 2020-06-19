Fresh Pear Bread

this recipe should be renamed 'pear mousse', or 'pear bread pudding'. I am a pretty experienced baker and I followed recipe to a 'T'. After 90 minutes toothpick was not nearly clean so let it go for another 15 minutes and still was not but it was getting too dark on the top so took it out....of course, it immediately sank. I waited and now cut into it and it is the consistency of bread pudding. Can't taste the pears. 325 does seem like a very low temp for a quickbread...usually 350, sometimes 375. I am always a bit leary of recipes that call for a certain number of fruit instead of 'cups'....I had a bartlett and a bosc pear that were on the larger side but another small bartlett so mashed the smaller one and shredded the two bigger ones. Now I have 1 eggyolk and almost 1/3 cup of vanilla instant pudding powder that I will have to find use for. I would advise if one is going to make this that they use smaller pears and not very juicy; perhaps then it would turn out.

