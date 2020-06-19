Fresh Pear Bread
This bread is moist and delicious!
This bread is moist and delicious!
I took other people's advice when making this recipe. I diced the pears into small pieces instead of shredding them, and then drained the liquid off and patted them as dry as I could. I doubled the recipe and used four cups of very firmly packed diced pears, then took one scant cup out and processed it in the food processor. I used changed the recipe a bit when I doubled it: 3 whole eggs, one package of pudding mix, 1 cup whole wheat flour and 2 cups of white flour and only 1 1/2 tsp of cinnamon. Baked at 350 for one hour and the bread came out perfect. Five stars. I find that fruits and vegetables vary so much in size and water content, so results can really vary.Read More
this recipe should be renamed 'pear mousse', or 'pear bread pudding'. I am a pretty experienced baker and I followed recipe to a 'T'. After 90 minutes toothpick was not nearly clean so let it go for another 15 minutes and still was not but it was getting too dark on the top so took it out....of course, it immediately sank. I waited and now cut into it and it is the consistency of bread pudding. Can't taste the pears. 325 does seem like a very low temp for a quickbread...usually 350, sometimes 375. I am always a bit leary of recipes that call for a certain number of fruit instead of 'cups'....I had a bartlett and a bosc pear that were on the larger side but another small bartlett so mashed the smaller one and shredded the two bigger ones. Now I have 1 eggyolk and almost 1/3 cup of vanilla instant pudding powder that I will have to find use for. I would advise if one is going to make this that they use smaller pears and not very juicy; perhaps then it would turn out.Read More
I took other people's advice when making this recipe. I diced the pears into small pieces instead of shredding them, and then drained the liquid off and patted them as dry as I could. I doubled the recipe and used four cups of very firmly packed diced pears, then took one scant cup out and processed it in the food processor. I used changed the recipe a bit when I doubled it: 3 whole eggs, one package of pudding mix, 1 cup whole wheat flour and 2 cups of white flour and only 1 1/2 tsp of cinnamon. Baked at 350 for one hour and the bread came out perfect. Five stars. I find that fruits and vegetables vary so much in size and water content, so results can really vary.
this recipe should be renamed 'pear mousse', or 'pear bread pudding'. I am a pretty experienced baker and I followed recipe to a 'T'. After 90 minutes toothpick was not nearly clean so let it go for another 15 minutes and still was not but it was getting too dark on the top so took it out....of course, it immediately sank. I waited and now cut into it and it is the consistency of bread pudding. Can't taste the pears. 325 does seem like a very low temp for a quickbread...usually 350, sometimes 375. I am always a bit leary of recipes that call for a certain number of fruit instead of 'cups'....I had a bartlett and a bosc pear that were on the larger side but another small bartlett so mashed the smaller one and shredded the two bigger ones. Now I have 1 eggyolk and almost 1/3 cup of vanilla instant pudding powder that I will have to find use for. I would advise if one is going to make this that they use smaller pears and not very juicy; perhaps then it would turn out.
I really enjoy this recipe -- I wasn't paying attention to the recipe and cooked at 350 for an hour, and it came out wonderfully. I also drained the shredded pears, let them sit, and drained them again. I also substituted half the all purpose flour with whole wheat. Came out delicious!
This pear bread is delicious and moist. I didn't have vanilla pudding mix, so I took a chance and used butterscotch. Yum!! Thanks for the recipe!
This was really good. I, true to my nature, had to alter the recipe. I used 6 pears, no water and 3 whole eggs and doubled the rest of the ingrediants to make 2 loaves of bread. Very tasty and moist.
This bread was pretty tasty. I left out the water. It had a wonderful flavor and was very much enjoyed by everyone.
This is absolutely delicious. I doubled the recipe and baked half as muffins and made one loaf of bread. It worked great. 30 minutes in the oven for the muffins. I also substituted cardamom for half of the cinnamon. Very, Very, good will definitely make again.
Quite delicious. Will make again. As recommended, I eliminated the water since my pears were very ripe.
This recipe is really awesome! I had a lot of pears to use up and my super-picky 6-year-old twin daughters don't like fresh pears. I made several loaves of this bread and my girls ate all of it!! It's very moist and has the perfect amount of sweetness. This will be the only pear bread recipe I use from now on!
This came out really nice but we did have to bake it a half hour longer in my oven. It was really sweet for a bread and I would all less sugar next time.
I don't think calling this a "bread" is accurate. The knife or toothpick doneness test really is no help with this recipe; even after baking for almost 2 hours, still wouldn't come out clean. Finally said heck with it; it HAS to be done. Very (overly) moist, downright wet consistency. The flavor isn't bad, it's actually quite good; but definitely NOT what I think of as a bread. More of a cake or bread pudding; you'll need a fork for this one.
This bread came out really good for me. I followed the recipe exactly, didn't change a thing and it came out great! It is very moist and full of flavor. Thanks for the recipe!
strange texture
Sticky un-cooked mess after almost 3 hours in the oven. I'm thinking the author forgot "press all the liquid out of the shredded/mashed pear," which is a pretty important step!
This bread was great!! I doubled the recipe and used 3 eggs and whole wheat flour like another member suggested and it is divine!! Thank you!
This was terrific! Whoever said they were experienced in the kitchen and made mousse out of it, had to do something wrong. I ncer buy pears and I received a fruit basket for chrismas and didn't know what to do with all of the pears. Thanks for the great recipe!!
Very good, very low-fat bread. No oil or butter needed. Came out moist with a good blend of spice. Followed the recipe, but baked in mini loaf pans. We think it tastes more like a cinnamon bread with a little pear flavor, but we actually prefer it this way.
very tasty, but too gooey. I baked for 90min just to be sure, but still a bit gooey in the middle - maybe my pears were too juicy, I don't know. would more flour help this problem?
We love this bread. We made 4 loaves in a couple weeks and are sharing them with everyone. Didn't add any extra water though because our pears were so ripe!
I love this! I drained my pears since they were really ripe...but in the end I needed the water, so I guess if I'd have not drained the pears and left out the water it would've been ok too. This is kind of more like cake then bread to me, but it's delish! Thanks! :))
I used 1 1/2 c finely chopped pears. Edited to 3 tsp. cinnamon, 2 T milk instead of water, only 1/2 c sugar, small box of instant sugar-free pudding mix. The batter seemed quite thick, but baked up into a tasty bread.
I agree with the other reviewers that the end product largely depends on how big your pears are and how juicy they are. I've just cut myself a piece of the loaf - the texture is great - really nice and moist. The pears I used were small and probably medium in terms of juiciness. I used wholegrain flour (as I'm trying to cut out white processed carbs). I added one tablespoon of water instead of the two. The consistency was muffin dough like which I think is what you'd need to keep in mind when making this loaf. Baked for an hour and skewer was clean when I checked it. I cut down on the sugar (less only about 20g) but I think I'll cut out more next time as it is a tad too sweet for my liking. Otherwise a keeper. Nice and simple!
I love this bread. I substituted about 1/2 the sugar with Splenda. I especially appreciate that this recipe doesn't call for any fat in the way of oil, butter, or margarine making it very lowfat. Will definitely make again..my husband loves it too.
The recipe is delicious! I poured the batter into a muffin pan to cut down the cooking time. I cooked it for 25 min. I also changed up the recipe a bit this is what I did: used two whole eggs instead of the 1 egg, lightly beaten and 1 egg white, lightly beaten; used cook and serve vanilla pudding mix instead of the instant mix (only because that was what I had). It still came out so good. This has become a family favorite.
My pears were a little on the hard side since they were freshly picked. To mash would have been difficult, so I used a mashed banana instead. It worked great! There was no interfering banana taste. I also had some amaranth flour and used it according to another reviewer's formula for doubling the recipe (she used whole wheat) It made the bread very hearty, moist, full of flavor. My family loved this!
WOW !! This is Great ! I followed the recipe w/no changes and it was great !! Thank You God Bless ! Rhkatz3
I really liked this recipe, but I just peeled & cored my pears and cubed them, about 2 cups, and it turned out wonderful. I also omitted the water. Since I have so many pears from our pear tree, I'm sure I will make this again and again!
Good, although very chewy; probably bc of the pudding mix. I made my own pudding mix bc I didn't have any; there's a recipe on recipezaar that I used. I added 1 cup of pudding mix bc of the comments of so many reviewers that this bread was so wet. I also didn't use the entire amount of pears bc I had a couple of pears that were too ripe and I had to cut the bad parts off of. When all is said and done, my bread was done at about 50 minutes and was not too moist. I added a vanilla glaze on top of my bread so as to add back the vanilla I forgot. It was still pretty good. Thanks for the recipe.
Completely agree with BARNKITTY, I made this a couple months ago, my pears were real ripe so I left out the water as suggested by others, still came out very wet, way too moist. It had good flavor but hard to eat as it was just too wet, made it seem like it wasn't cooked through, even though it was more than done.
This is a great recipe. The only adjustment I would make is that the baking time should be lengthened to about 80 minutes. (Could just be my oven...)
Loved it. Omitted the water. Baked for an additional 10-15 minutes. Served warm with Cream Cheese Frosting.
After a few reluctant looks, my friends RAVED about this bread and ask me about every other day when I am making it again...it is fantastic!
It turned out very well for me. I poured out the excess juice from the pears before I mixed anything and I think that made a difference.
Very good. I started making this when I realized I had peaches instead of pears. I decided to continue on and used a 16 oz bag of dole frozen sliced peaches thawed. I shredded 3/4 of the bag of peaches and mashed the other 1/4 of the bag of peaches. I am so glad I continued on. I also substituted sugar for splenda. There is one piece left this morning and I am waiting for my coffee to be done. Enough said! Thanks
I couldn't really taste the pear flavor that much. I will double the amount of pears next time. Also, it got pretty soggy really quick.
Mine came out a bit on the chewy side. But it was still very good tasting. Sweet and juicy.
Very delicious! My pears were very ripe, so I followed the advice of others and diced them and drained them twice. Then I separated about a cup of the diced pears, and mashed them. It was done in an hour! I've made the bread twice and used both danjou pears and asian pears and they both came out great.
I used 2 cups of diced pears, 1/2 c of sugar, 1/2 c of wheat flour, 2 T. buttermilk and butterscotch pudding mix. This turned out great! I really wanted to put in cardamom to bring out the pear flavor, but I couldn't find it in my cupboard. Will definitely do that next time. This also made a small loaf so I may increase the recipe servings a bit.
This bread is delicious & easy to make. My whole family loved it. I used 3/4 cup wheat flour & 3/4 white flour (as recommended on the wheat flour pkg.), & it did turn out well. Like some of the other reviewers, though, I had to bake it longer & at a higher temperature because of the high moisture content, & I didn't even consider the pears I used as ripe. Next time I will eliminate some or all of the water called for in the recipe.
I made this with lemon pudding mix, and it turned out great. It has a little tang to it.
Oh my gosh! This bread is awesome! LOVED it, will be making it again for sure. Very moist.
I love this recipe. I made mini loaves for Christmas gifts - they looked wonderful. I've made several loaves for ourselves and it always turns out yummy.
I just made this a few days ago and it's really good. It reminds me of a bananna bread recipe but with pears instead of the banannas.
Wouldn't change a thing! Wonderful!
found this bread to be tasty and moist. I used 1.5 cups of pear puree (my pears were over ripe and very juicy). I omitted the water as suggested in other reviews and added 1 cup chopped pecans and 1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg. I'll definitely be using this recipe again.
I added an extra pear or two, and mine came out sticky. But everyone LOVED it!
This was pretty good but I probably won't make it again. The bread ended up a little chewy which I didn't understand.
yummy. Brought to my office - no one knew it was made from pears.
This bread is most and delicious! My kids and husband loved it!!
I really liked this recipe. I did change a few things. Only used 1/2 cup sugar. 1 cup white flour 1/2 spelt flour. I use butterscotch pudding instead of vanilla and add about 1/2 tsp cardamon, as I love the taste with fruit. I don't have any issues with it being too wet. I have made this several times. My family really likes it.
The best bread!!! Very moist and tasty!!!
It was very delicious. 3 loafs gone super fast. I’ll make again.
Very good for a oil/butter free bread. Almost to moist,next time I will cook at 350
I made this recipe and it is very good. It is very moist.
I made muffins out of it instead of bread. I also cut the recipe by 2/3 but still used an entire whole box of instant vanilla pudding. It turned out well.
I followed lauradale's review, but I will use less sugar next time. I also had no instant vanilla pudding so I used instant cheesecake pudding instead. I also sprinkled both nutmeg and mace into my batter. My bread turned out pretty tasty.
My came out thick like cake, but it sure was sweet. It might have been that my pears were a bit over ripe and I crushed them instead of shredding them. As such, I didn't add extra water and my baking soda was gone, so that might have explained the sunken brick filled with sweetness I had. I'll try this again some time.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections