Fresh Pear Bread

4.3
66 Ratings
  • 5 42
  • 4 14
  • 3 6
  • 2 1
  • 1 3

This bread is moist and delicious!

Recipe by coolbeans

Gallery
1 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Lightly grease a 5x9 inch loaf pan.

    Advertisement

  • In a bowl, mix the shredded pears, mashed pear, egg, egg white, water, and vanilla. In a separate bowl, mix the flour, sugar, pudding mix, cinnamon, baking soda, salt, and baking powder. Stir the pear mixture into the flour mixture just until moistened. Transfer to the prepared loaf pan.

  • Bake 1 hour in the preheated oven, or until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
172 calories; protein 2.6g; carbohydrates 39.7g; fat 0.6g; cholesterol 15.5mg; sodium 184.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022