Grandma Sal's Peach Kuchen

4.1
52 Ratings
  • 5 30
  • 4 10
  • 3 5
  • 2 4
  • 1 3

Peaches and custard baked to a chewy, gooey perfection on a tender cookie crust. Can be made all year with canned peaches. Delicious hot with ice cream or alone cold.

Recipe by Lucky Nikki

Gallery
1 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 Servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Sift the flour, baking powder, salt and 2 tablespoons of sugar into a large bowl. Cut in butter by pinching between your fingers until the mixture resembles coarse cornmeal. Press into the bottom and up the sides of a 9x13 inch baking dish. Place the peach halves cut side up on top of the crust in a nice pattern. Mix together the remaining sugar and cinnamon; sprinkle over the peach halves.

  • Bake for 15 minutes in the preheated oven. While the peaches are baking, whisk together the egg yolks and cream in a medium bowl. Pour over the peaches after the 15 minutes are up.

  • Reduce the oven's temperature to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Return the dish to the oven, and bake for 30 to 40 minutes, until golden brown.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
298 calories; protein 3.1g; carbohydrates 36.4g; fat 16g; cholesterol 81.6mg; sodium 170.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022