Grandma Sal's Peach Kuchen

I picked this recipe because I had some whipping cream that needed used up and I had all the rest of the ingredients. One of my guests told my husband "If you weren't married to her, I'd marry her just for this dessert!" but I was on the fence about it when I tried it the day it was made (as recommended, still warm, an hour or so out of the oven). I felt like it was super sweet and the crust was a little dry. However, when I tried it the next day I really enjoyed it. The sweetness of the fruit layer blended more with the crust and the custard. The crust absorbed a little of the moisture of the top layers too, and it was very yummy. I used frozen sliced peaches and they worked great, they were done just right with the suggested cooking time.