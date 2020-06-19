Grandma Sal's Peach Kuchen
Peaches and custard baked to a chewy, gooey perfection on a tender cookie crust. Can be made all year with canned peaches. Delicious hot with ice cream or alone cold.
Peaches and custard baked to a chewy, gooey perfection on a tender cookie crust. Can be made all year with canned peaches. Delicious hot with ice cream or alone cold.
I lost my 40 year plus peach kuchen recipe, this is identical to mine except my old recipe called for sour cream in place of whipping cream. I use lite sour cream and fresh nutmeg on top. Sour cream gives it a wonderful flavor.Read More
I made exactly as written and this just didn't do it for us.Read More
I lost my 40 year plus peach kuchen recipe, this is identical to mine except my old recipe called for sour cream in place of whipping cream. I use lite sour cream and fresh nutmeg on top. Sour cream gives it a wonderful flavor.
I would have added cinnamon and more butter to the crust and sliced the peaches rather than halve them. Otherwise, this was very good. *Tip- to peel peaches, dip them in boiling water for 30-60 seconds then dunk in ice cold water then peel. Very easy.
Best recipe ever!!! My dad raves about this dessert. It just so decadent! The only thing I change is, I use 1/4 cup of the sugar in the crust, and then I use only about 1/2 cup of sugar in with the whipping cream mixture. So rich and creamy and yummy!
This was a nice change of pace as far as peach desserts are concerned. My husband and I really enjoyed it, though I plan on making these adjustments in the future: Instead of sprinkling the peaches with the sugar and cinnamon, I will mix these into the custard. The custard, though delicious, needs that bit of sweetness in my opinion. I also added a bit of nutmeg, as I feel all custards should have a bit of nutmeg. I made this recipe in a springform pan, and it turned out wonderfully!
This was delicious. I'm sure the recipe is great as is but I made two additions . I used a cup and a half of flour and a half cup of ground almonds in the crust and I added 3 tbsp.of chopped lemon verbena to the cream mix...I used 10% coffee cream and it came out fine.Used a large flan pan. Thanks for a simple but lovely desert.
This was delicious. I doubled it to make two since I had so many peaches to use. Also, I had trouble peeling my peaches after boiling, so I boiled them and when I found I couldn't get the peel off, I just cut them into segments and also added in a half pint of blueberries to each with the peaches and it came out delicious. I'm sure the top would have looked prettier using halves, but it tasted wonderful. My boss at worked called it "the best dessert I made yet."
This is wonderful. I made a few changes: I put 1/2 cup sugar in the crust, the other 1/2 cup I mixed in the cream/egg mixture. I sprinkled a little sugar on the peaches as well. I used an extra egg yolk because my eggs were small. I made the mistake of baking mine for 40 minutes. Don't do it, the crust is too hard. The 30 minute option would have been perfect. Also, I sliced my peaches so they would cover the crust well. This is so good!
My neighbor use to make this when I was a child. This is perfect, just the way I remember it! The only change I made was I changed the cream to be half sour cream and half cream. I remember my neighbor using sour cream when she made it.
I picked this recipe because I had some whipping cream that needed used up and I had all the rest of the ingredients. One of my guests told my husband "If you weren't married to her, I'd marry her just for this dessert!" but I was on the fence about it when I tried it the day it was made (as recommended, still warm, an hour or so out of the oven). I felt like it was super sweet and the crust was a little dry. However, when I tried it the next day I really enjoyed it. The sweetness of the fruit layer blended more with the crust and the custard. The crust absorbed a little of the moisture of the top layers too, and it was very yummy. I used frozen sliced peaches and they worked great, they were done just right with the suggested cooking time.
Zippy, bursting with peach flavor. Not overly sweet. The custard is just wonderful
I got this exact same recipe from my mom. It's amazing, and very easy to make. I usually make a couple small changes when I make it; I use 1 cup sour cream instead of heavy cream (good flavor and less fat), reduce the sugar to 1/2 cup, use whole eggs instead of just the yokes, and add a splash of brandy into custard.
I made exactly as written and this just didn't do it for us.
Really yummy, and keeps in the fridge for a few days afterwards. The crust was really flakey and good.
Wonderful! I have made this three times in the last two weeks. Espeially good with fresh Washington State peaches!
This was yummy. No complaints!
This dessert is fabulous. I used fresh sliced peaches. I only used 1/3 cup sugar and substituted Splenda for the remaining sugar. I also used sour cream instead of the heavy cream. This recipe is a definite keeper.
I don't know what I did wrong but it did not turn out. I even tried warm, with ice cream...but no....I give it 1 star for submitting it.
liked the filling--not so wild about the crust--sorry
This was very good! I picked it because i thought i only had whipping cream, but it turn out that was expired and I found a cup of sour cream! It was so good with the sour cream, I don't think I'll ever use anything else!
I won a baking contest with this recipe (Thanks, Grandma Sal!) Great recipe, but a bit sweet. Cut the sugar to half the amount, and you'll be golden. I also used light sour cream, because I wanted a lighter, more refreshing summer dessert.
Great . Crust is crumbly
AWESOOOOOOME! Family loved it. Eat it with ice cream!
AMAZING!!!! Great texture and flavor. I subbed half of the heavy cream for sour cream. Aside from that followed the recipe exactly. Will be making it again very soon. Thank you so much for sharing!!
I should've mixed in sugar with the egg/cream mixture. This was okay.
it was alright.
This is amazing. I followed the recipe exactly it is like flaky and wonderful.
i used a total of l/2 cup brown sugar instead of white and it was great!
Pretty tasty but this is not the right kuchen I'm looking for. It was more like a thin bar and I'm not looking for that. I would add a bit more sugar to the crust next time. Oh, we liked it better the next day.
I just made this last night! I had fresh sweet peaches that when you bite into them, the juices run down your face, so I cut the sugar down to only 1/3 cup. It was perfect! I don't like overly sweet desserts, but it was just right. I did use the natural sour cream instead of the heavy cream, because of the cost. It turned out great. I would like to try it again with the cream to see if there is any difference. I also loved how fast this came together! thanks for a new yummy recipe!
This was good. I put it in a meduim size springform pan. Next time I will add a little cinnamon to the crust and more peaches. I did only add half the sugar, because we don't like things overly sweet. Also used half and half and will try the sourcream next time.
Would be better in a smaller pan, or with more custard. Tastes good though.
There isn't enough ingredients to fill the pie dish I used. A lot of the crust is exposed. I'm not an inexperienced baker. I love peach pie and thought I'd give this one a try. Haven't tasted it yet but it looks like I may be disappointed.
I never had Peach Kuchen so I didn't quite know what to expect. I thought it was pretty good. My dish didn't look like the picture so I may have done something wrong. I'll make it again.
Not so great..It didn't do it for us.. This is not sweet! It is an egg custard. Crust could use more sugar and the egg mix could use more as well. Needs to bake slower to keep it from drying out. Could be great with a few changes. But then it wouldn't be the same recipe would it?
I added an extra egg yolk and 1/4 cream and baked an extra 10 minutes. And of course adding a scoop of vanilla bean ice cream is always a winner!
Couldn’t get it out of the pan, super sweet, barely any custard filling. Not my cup of tea.
I have been making this exact same recipe since I was old enough to be taught to bake. Handed down through the family. One MAJOR difference-this recipe says to use a 9x13 pan. We always use an 8x8 or 9x9 for the exact ingredient measurements listed. Know what happens then? Yup-thick almost shortbread like crust. You don’t need to add sugar to the custard. The sugar added over the peaches penetrates the crust and the custard. Adjust sugar to sweetness of the peaches and your palate. Sour cream, heavy cream or any ratio of the two to add up to 1 cup works. Play with it depending on how much “tang” you want the custard to have. We have two rules-1. we only ever make this during fresh peach season. 2. Only mama gets the corners (make it in the smaller pan and you’ll understand). Married 21 years. Hub has achieved corner status. Kids-not so much. Made in the smaller pan this is a 5 star recipe!
I made this. I didn't really care for it, in a general way. The custard also never really set. I then found one with sour cream. It was a great addition. Thanks for the recipe though.
The custard was awesome but the crust was a nightmare. I couldn't even get it out of the pan to serve to my dinner guests. I did not grease the pan (specifically looked and saw no mention to do it). The "cookie dough crust description" was a misnomer- more of a slightly sweet concrete pie dough crust.
I made this kuchen making 1/2 the recipe. It was wonderful. I loved the shortbread crust. I feel that sets the dessert apart. Many cobblers use a batter and it is doughy. Perhaps I will try sour cream on top as other members have tried. I did love it though! Perfect summer peach dessert. Perhaps I will make a whole one for Father's Day when other people will be eating it. Many times I will make something and then throw it away as I don't want to eat too much of it. Not this one though!
Made for family dinner as written and received rave reviews. The shortcake like bottom is really tasty while the custard is a nice complement. Altogether a wonderful dessert that is very quick to make. Will use an extra peach or two next time for more peachy goodness. Yum, yum!
This was good and tasty but I was expecting something different. My hubby like it and I will make it again.
This is a 5 star recipes if you follow it exactly!! We didn't want to see the egg whites go to waste so we whipped them up into a merang (like the merange on lemon pie) and tossed it back in the oven for 5min to brown the merang. The merange made it a 6 star recipe!!!
Not good at all. I used canned peaches instead of fresh, but I don't think that made any difference.
Tasty crust, but much too sweet. Good as a recipe for a little lunch but not for a special occasion as it is unique but not particularly attractive. This however might be an excellent less sweet under a scoop of ice cream.
Made with pineapples and in muffin cups..tasted very nice!
I absolutely LOVE this peach dessert! It is fairly light, yet has a richness with the creamy custard baked on a thin crust. To make it as my recipe states, measure about 1/2 c. sugar and 1 t. cinnamon and sprinkle evenly on just before the final baking. YUMMMM!!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections