Rainbow Cake
A cake that resembles a rainbow, and is topped with strawberry fluff that reminds you of cotton candy.
Someone took some classes :)
This is an awesome cake . My 11yr old daughter an dI did this for her class whom adored it.. Thankx for sharing!!
This cake looks... AMAZING! Very nice job. This is defiently on my list!
it tastes Yummy I Had All of the cakes and rainbow treats in this web
I love this recipe 5 stars
I didn't do the strawberry fluff part... Followed the instructions exactly otherwise. It's a very easy and pretty recipe! Made cupcakes of them.
Love it
I LOVE LOVE LOVE this recipe! I only had one egg on hand and changed the serving size, but this recipe saved the day! I use this exclusively for all my cakes now, thanks so much for sharing!
it was great!!!!!!!!!
