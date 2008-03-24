Orange Sunshine Cake
Orange sunshine cake with pineapple frosting — perfect for spring!
This is a great cake that I made for Easter. I made it in a 9 x 13" pan, due to the fact that someone mentioned that the layer version might slide, and I had to travel with it. It was moist, and the flavor was great. I did make the pudding first and did not add the dry mix to the whipped topping, so thank you to the reviewer for the advice. Additionally, the stores are now selling a "reduced sugar" yellow and chocolate mix. I used the yellow reduced sugar mix, and it was great. I also used fat-free, sugar-free vanilla pudding and light whipped topping. I don't think anyone eating it had any idea, either!Read More
A nice change from the same old thing. Not as good as the reviews led me to believe, though.Read More
This has been my favorite cake since I was a kid! The only problem with it is that I can't stop eating it! When I make this to take somewhere, I make it as a sheet cake, and frost it after I get there. (sometimes if you make it as a double layer, the top layer will slide off when transporting it) I would recommend this for anyone...it's an incredible cake!
Great cake, disgusting frosting! I think I must have taken the difections too literally, because I folded the pudding mix right into the cool whip, which made it all gritty; it was like having granulated sugar all through the frosting! I must say that I'm the only one in the house who thought that, though; my husband and daughter gobbled it up. I frosted two cakes separately; one with this frosting and one with a cream cheese frosting that I added some pineapple and orange extract to, and I thought that was delicious! The cake itself was to die for, and I'm definitely making it again. I did vary it slightly by adding a little grated orange peel to the cake, which gave it a little more orange flavor. Yummy! I'd really like to try this as a bundt cake with an orange glaze drizzled over it!
This cake tastes EVEN BETTER when you use the Duncan Hines Orange Supreme cake mix in place of the yellow cake mix. It's not available in all stores, but if you can find it the cake tastes even more fabulous. (If using the orange cake mix, omit the orange extract from the recipe). Either way though..this cake is perfect for summer and is to die for. Definitely one to take to family functions or potlucks..you will get rave reviews and tons of compliments. Be prepared to share the recipe, because everyone will be asking for it :)
My family loves this cake at Easter!! I do it with a bit of tinted green toasted coconut, Peeps and jelly beans on the top...too cute! I am not a fan of frozen whipped topping and my family is. I beat an 8 oz. package of SOFTENED cream cheese with the pineapple and then the whipped topping. It doesn't taste nearly as fake that way!
This has become my signature dessert. Everyone always asks me to make this cake. It's perfect in the summertime. Light and fruity and not too sweet. Delicious! And it's easy to make!
mmm...awesome! I have made this a few times. And my audience is mostly people who are trying to lose weight or maintain theirs. I make the cake with egg whites and applesauce and it tastes AWESOME...and i use fat free cool whip. I have even done a double layered with two cakes for a baby shower- one yellow one green..it was a raving hit!
This was a nice simple way to spice up an ordinary cake mix. Tasted like it was from scratch. I didn't use the frosting recipe, and I substituted french vanilla pudding and cake mixes. Tasted very good!
Excellent. I followed suggestions of others and made the frosting out of 8 oz softened cream cheese, 8oz whiped topping and i lessened the crushed pinapple by half. Lessening the pinapple helped the consistancy by keeping it thick and easy to spread and not so runny-like. Also, this cake is three layers and is baked in 3 seperate pans so it cooks quicker! Toothpicks came out clean after 18 minutes.
I can't speak personally as I didn't get to eat any. It was wolfed down in minutes at a 4th of July cookout! Almost followed the recipe completely, but I accidentally got the 8oz container of Cool Whip. I was afraid I didn't have enough icing for 3 layers, but it worked wonderfully and wasn't too sweet! I will say the instructions aren't very clear when making the frosting. I learned the hard way. Don't make the pudding to fold into the whipped topping & pineapple. Just fold in the pudding mix. I had to end up with 1 batch of liquid icing to figure that out :)
I first had this cake at a baby shower and HAD to have the recipe! I made it for 4th of July. We were having a pool party and I wanted something light and enjoyable! I topped the cake with strawberries and blueberries to make the American flag! Everyone loved it! It was beautiful and tasted great! Really a winner!
This is wonderful!! Moist, moist,cake. Light and fluffy. Refreshing taste
awsome cake-very moist made some changes, not a fan of orange. i used french vanilla cake mix and banana pudding for cake and wipped topping with vanilla pudding with banana slices on top. and used vanilla extract instead of orange.
This cake had excellent flavor, but was a bit heavier than what I was looking for. It's more like a pound cake. The frosting was very tasty, but I added about 3oz of cream cheese to give it alittle substance.
I recently made this for a girls luncheon. They all wanted the recipe. It is very easy and so delicious!!!
I made this cake for a co-worker and the office was filled with "sunshine". They loved it and keep asking when I'm going to make it again.
Delicious. Was a rave at the last picnic. Thanks!
Made this for a church function and got a lot of compliments. It is so easy to make and was absolutlely delish! The only thing I did different was to use Duncan Hines Orange Supreme Cake Mix. It came out perfect! Thanks for this great recipe!
Best cake ever made! Perfect for any summer event, party, or whenever. So easy to make. Big winner at church potucks. =)Thanks for sharing!
Make the cake by box directions but add the drained oranges(I substitute a 15-20oz can & put at least 2/3-3/4 of the oranges in the cake, it just depends on how much you want in your cake, set the remainder aside(whole segments) for garnish if you'd like & omit the orange extract. It's easier to make & serve for family gatherings, in a 9 x 13 pan lined with parchment paper or Reynold's pan-lining paper. For the topping I substitute with a 12oz container of whipped topping, 1 large(5.1oz) box of instant pudding, & a 15oz can of undrained crushed pineapple. To combat the grittiness that a lot of reviewers referred to, I combine the pudding mix with the undrained pineapple until well blended(I don't recommend an electric mixer as the pineapple gets wrapped all around the beaters) with no lumps remaining and allow to sit covered at room temperature for at least 15 minutes, stirring occassionally. Gently stir in( yes, stir) about 1/3 of the whipped topping to lighten the pudding mixture. Gently fold in the remainder of the whipped topping, cover & chill about 30 minutes to firm up a little. Once your cake has cooled, frost as desired and garnish with the remaining orange segments. Keep refrigerated.
This cake recipe (not the frosting) was used in some of the layers of my daughter's wedding cake last weekend. It was so moist and wonderful. There were several compliments on this cake. Thanks for sharing the recipe!
One of the best
Delicous! The pineapple whipped cream frosting is so light and yummy and the tiny bits of orange in the cake batter make it so pretty!
My family really enjoyed the Sunshine Cake and I loved it,too. Plan to make it again real soon. It is especially great in summer.
This cake is fantastic! You've just got to try it! My husband and daughter loves it and they're very picky!
This recipe has been a family favorite for years. I do not use pudding mix in the batter - it all goes in the frosting. Let the frosting sit for a while before topping the cake for better texture. I make two layers and slice them to make four layers in all.
great lighter dessert...great for office parties when you want something different than just a regular cake...
This cake was delicious, and very moist. However, I did follow the suggestion of another reviewer in regards to the frosting. She folded the pudding into the undrained pineapples, then added the whip cream. I also added some coconut flakes, just because I happen to have some. I was not disappointed.
I loved the cake... followed someone’s recipes and added instant vanilla pudding and orange extract. But I used coconut oil 1/2 cup only. Also added 1/4 cup of coconut to the batter and icing. Put the batter in a 9 by 13 pan!
My family all make this recipe but when finished we pop it in the freezer for a bit to let it get slightly chilled (not frozen but more than you would get from the fridge) and it makes it much better. It also makes it easier if you have to transport if you make a layer cake. You can't beat this cake! YUMMY!!
I think it's wonderful. My family loves citrusy cakes and cookies. This is so very easy. I wonder if new-cooks might need to know to use picks to hold the layers together. The frosting - I took a rounded table spoon of crushed pineapple, drained it real well before adding to the frosting mixture. I also creamed a small container of cream cheese and mixed it with the cool whip until it was the consistency I wanted. I wanted it to be a very pale orange/peach color so added just and drop of food coloring. Sprinkle a few toasted slivered almonds on top. Stick a nice big flower on top. I always wrap the stem in foil or use a thin bud vase. I'm sure there is a proper name for them, but bud vase is all I know. You can decorate it however you want or not at all. I love small fresh flowers at the base. It is a heavenly creation.
Absolutely delish! I followed it to a T except I did in a 13x9 cake pan and adjusted the time. The word at work was "its delightful"
This was great!!! So moist and very flavorful! Used a cream cheese icing instead, and everyone enjoyed it.
My husband really liked this cake but I on the other hand thought it was too sweet. I think I'll leave out the orange extract next time and see if that is the trick to lessen the sweetness.
Excellent!
I made the recipe for this cake with the icing from another recipe. The cake is DELICIOUS! I love cakes that start with a boxed mix and have yummy ingredients added to give it some spunk. :) The icing I made is similar to this recipe, but it has cream cheese and powdered sugar added to it.
I didn’t have exactly the right amounts of things but it turned out super moist and delicious! Cake rises really high in the oven but otherwise everything went smoothly.
Overall this cake was a pleaser. It wasn't the most amazing dessert I've ever made. My hubby did love it and said it reminded him of the orange hostess cupcakes. Like other reviews, I thought the frosting was just weird. It was gritty! I highly recommend the "whipped cream mousse frosting" from here on allrecipes. It has similar ingredients, but instead you whip heavy cream and vanilla pudding together, and then fold it into the cool whip!!
Lost my original recipe from a local church recipe book, this one is essentially the same. I used real whipped cream instead of Cool Whip as we avoid it and It turned out good. I added a tsp of meringue powder to the whipped cream, it stayed put but not sure if it soaked in well. Will make topping without it next time and see. Took a quart of cream whipped to ice a sheet cake. I know this as Pig Eating Cake, that’s what the church member who submitted it called it and frankly that name seems more appropriate to me.
Added a little tangerine rind in frosting and this cake is awesome!
I've tried a few revisions (spreading orange marmalade between the layers, poking holes and drizzling oj into holes, adding strawberries between the layers and as garnish on top) all work well.
A definite crowd pleaser! I made it as a sheet cake and the whole thing was gone soon after the first bite.
Not impressed. I had high hopes for this cake, since my mother raved about it when it was served to her by a friend; but I did not think it was that good. As another reviewer said, I also found the frosting a little gritty, and the cake itself was a little gummy. I don't know if this was a result of the oranges or the pudding, but I did not care for this cake.
This recipe was such a good spring time recipe. Very light cake and so good! I didn't use the vanilla pudding in the cake mix. I also didn't use the orange extract. I used the orange cake mix as suggested by other reviewers. It came out great! I also didn't have the vanilla pudding for the frosting so I used lemon and it was still very good. It was a nice citrusy taste. Everyone went back for seconds with this one. Will make again!
