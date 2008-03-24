Orange Sunshine Cake

Make the cake by box directions but add the drained oranges(I substitute a 15-20oz can & put at least 2/3-3/4 of the oranges in the cake, it just depends on how much you want in your cake, set the remainder aside(whole segments) for garnish if you'd like & omit the orange extract. It's easier to make & serve for family gatherings, in a 9 x 13 pan lined with parchment paper or Reynold's pan-lining paper. For the topping I substitute with a 12oz container of whipped topping, 1 large(5.1oz) box of instant pudding, & a 15oz can of undrained crushed pineapple. To combat the grittiness that a lot of reviewers referred to, I combine the pudding mix with the undrained pineapple until well blended(I don't recommend an electric mixer as the pineapple gets wrapped all around the beaters) with no lumps remaining and allow to sit covered at room temperature for at least 15 minutes, stirring occassionally. Gently stir in( yes, stir) about 1/3 of the whipped topping to lighten the pudding mixture. Gently fold in the remainder of the whipped topping, cover & chill about 30 minutes to firm up a little. Once your cake has cooled, frost as desired and garnish with the remaining orange segments. Keep refrigerated.