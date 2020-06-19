Candy Apple Salad

41 Ratings
  • 5 31
  • 4 7
  • 3 3
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

My grandmother gave me this recipe earlier today. I am not crazy about Apples, but loved this salad. I told my husband to hurry up and eat it before I eat too much. My grandmother told me it is like the candy apples at a fair, which I also am not crazy about, but this was the best salad ever! Hope you all enjoy.

By PRAISINGGOD

prep:
15 mins
cook:
6 mins
total:
21 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Directions

  • In a saucepan over medium heat, stir together the egg, flour, sugar, vinegar and pineapple. Cook until thick, about 6 minutes. Set aside until completely cool.

  • In a large serving bowl, fold together the pineapple mixture and whipped topping. Carefully mix in the apples and 1/2 cup of peanuts. Sprinkle the remaining nuts on the top.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
301 calories; protein 5.9g; carbohydrates 35.8g; fat 16.8g; cholesterol 23.3mg; sodium 165mg. Full Nutrition
