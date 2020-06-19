Pineapple Orange Sorbet

94 Ratings
  • 5 55
  • 4 24
  • 3 10
  • 2 4
  • 1 1

A refreshing, light frozen citrus sorbet. Easy to make and fat free.

By JENINE7

Gallery
4 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
2 hrs 30 mins
total:
3 hrs
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium saucepan, bring water and sugar to a simmer over medium high heat until sugar is dissolved.

    Advertisement

  • In a food processor, puree pineapple with its juice until smooth. Transfer to a metal bowl, and stir in syrup, lemon juice, orange juice, and orange zest. Freeze until slightly firm, but not frozen.

  • Process mixture again in the food processor or beat with an electric mixer until smooth. Transfer to a freezer container and freeze until firm, about 2 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
95 calories; protein 0.6g; carbohydrates 24.2g; fat 0.1g; sodium 1.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022