Pineapple Orange Sorbet
A refreshing, light frozen citrus sorbet. Easy to make and fat free.
This was absolutely wonderful. My husband and I are on a diet, so I thought I'd whip up a low calorie dessert for us using my brand new ice cream maker. Instead of sugar, I used Splenda (low calorie sweetener). The Splenda dissolved immediately in the water, so I didn’t boil it. After I puréed the pineapple I mixed in all ingredients including the sugar water, and poured it into my ice cream maker.Read More
I used fresh juice and fresh pineapple and reduced the amount of sugar. Way too sweet. I will not make again.Read More
While I don't know what it tastes like made as directed, the way I made it screams tropical island! SO incredible...yummy. First I left out the orange peel. Next I blended half the pineapple to make 1 cup and then poured 1 cup of orange juice into the blender, and blended once more. I then took a mango, and cubed half of the fruit, and blended it up w/ the orange juice/pineapple mixture, and then added 1 tsp coconut extract, and gave it another run through the blender. I mixed the simple syrup w/ the mango/pineapple/orange juice mixture, and then added in the remaining pineapple, and then took the rest of the mango and shredded it and mixed it in. Oh wow...I feel like I'm on a tropical island!
This is an EXCELLENT sorbet. I used the juice of about 8 oranges (or enough for 2 cups), pureed an entire pineapple, and the juice of a lemon instead of canned ingredients. Even better when made with an ice cream maker!
I thought this recipe was pretty good. I think you need to look at the amount of sugar to add as a suggestion. If you are juicing your own oranges, you'll need to regulate the sweetness as some oranges are sweeter than others. I think I may have added too much orange rind, as this flavor was very dominant. I kind of packed the rind into the measuring spoon. Err on the side of adding too little rind and your batch will come out better than mine. Also, found that I couldn't taste the pineapple much. Might be because of the orange rind? I froze mine solid in a tall tupperware container. I then took it out (ran container under hot water), sliced it (carefully!) with a knife and kind of cubed it. Threw the chunks in the food processor and the result was a really nice consistency. All in all a nice recipe if you watch the rind and adjust the sugar!
I made this without using an ice cream maker, and it turned out well. It tasted good, but the orange flavor was overpowering the pineapple. Next time, i might use 1c orange juice + 1c pineapple juice, instead of 2c Orange Juice. :]Also, i used most, but not all of the simple syrup. It was sweet enough without all of it. While it was freezing, i put it back into my blender more than once. [Twice, to be exact.]
Very good. I could see where some thought "too much orange, not enough pineapple". Because of this, I subbed 1 c. of the orange juice with 1 c. of pineapple juice. After pureeing the pineapple (canned) and adding 1 c. of OJ, it only tasted like orange. I then added a cup of the pineapple juice and it balanced out nicely. I also used half the zest per other recommendations, and used only half the sugar syrup. It was more than sweet enough. For anyone using the canned pineapple and complaining the sorbet was too sweet, careful; you may have used crushed pineapple packed in SYRUP, and not packed in pineapple JUICE, which is what you should use. Made this in my ice cream maker. It does freeze very solid so thaw in fridge for an hour or two before dinner. May even have to thaw on counter. I also added a tablespoon of vodka to keep it from freezing too much. Still frozen solid. Very refereshing. I'd make it again.
I made this for an ice cream social we were hosting at our house. I substituted splenda, and the diabetics in the crowd loved it!
I made this recipe as is but did not used fresh squeezed orange juice because all I had were little clementines. Thsi was the perfect finish to a grilled salmon dinner! I scooped the frozen til firm sorbet into balls & then placed them back into the freezer...allowing the now very frozen balls to sit at room temp for a few minutes before serving them.
I made the sorbet using a juicer. I used a number of tangerines (probably about 8-10) and 2 cans of crushed Dole pineapple. The juicer cut down preparation time and also gave the recipe a much fresher taste. It was delicious! My only critisism is that half a cup of sugar made it a little too sweet. I would cut back next time.
I fell asleep and this never made it through the food processor a second time, but it was still great. The guests were impressed by a sorbet because they assumed it took a lot of skill and time, but it was simple. The guests loved it! It also works great for me when I'm craving something sweet. I keep this no-fat dessert in my freezer whenever possible!
Instead of plain orange juice, I used the real orange juice with mango. I used Splenda for the sugar and also canned pineapple sweetened with Splenda and the sorbet was very good. But even better was the smoothie I made with the leftovers. I placed the frozen sorbet in my Ninja pitcher and added Lala brand Mango yogurt. Blended until thick and so delicious. So delicious and refreshing in the plu 100 degree Texas weather. I don't know if I will ever eat this as plain sorbet ever again.
We liked this sorbet. I did as others said and did 1c orange juice and 1c pineapple juice. Next time I will add less sugar as we would like ours to be more tart. Thanks to other reviewers I knew to let it sit out awhile before serving and it turned out great!
Delicious! I left out the orange zest because I didn't have any oranges - I didn't miss it. I did this in my ice cream maker, but I like the fact that you don't NEED to use the ice cream maker!
I used "Simply Orange" orange juice bought in the dairy section of store rather than fresh orange juice and did not add orange zest. Also used Splenda to cut calories. Combined and chilled all ingredients before putting inCuisinart ice cream maker for 20 minutes and it was ready to eat. Wonderful flavor and very refreshing.
Very good. I made it without any of the orange zest, and we all enjoyed it, including my 3 year old who was recently diagnosed with a milk allergy and who wanted "ice cream" on his birthday. Next time I think I'll just use sparkling water instead of the simple syrup. Made in an ice cream maker, this is a really simple recipe.
ABSOLUTELY AMAZING! Every bite is heaven....its so refreshing, so orangy....soooo delicious. I recommend using a mesh strainer to strained the fruit puree before mixing it with the other ingredients. It freezes quicker with an ice cream maker but tastes just as good. THANK U 4 THE RECIPE!!!!
Easy-tropical-breezy! The canned pineapple is a real time-saver and a great base, and in my case sweet enough to cut the sugar in half next time. Used half the orange juice, no zest, and lime instead of lemon. Thanks a lot for the idea.
Delicious and refreshing. It was a little sweet for me so I would put in a bit less sugar next time.
Refreshing and tastey! Perfect for people watching their weight.
Excellent sorbet! I had about 1/4th of a cup of Pina Colada mix languishing in the back of the refrigerator, so I added that at the last moment... Pina Colada Sorbet!
Very good. For an extra kick I'm going to try it with coconut rum instead of water next time.
I have made this recipe on 4 occasions and each time it has been wonderful. Once I didn't have lemon so I could not add the recommended lemon juice but it didn't change the taste at all, so if you are also out of lemen - do not fear! One thing I have noticed is that the pineapple must really be pureed until there aren't big bits left in the blender/food processor as these float to the bottom of my ice cream maker tub and tend to freeze and cause the bottom of thei ice cream to be thicker. I do use my electric ice cream freezer/maker and it turns out just right every time. For a change sometimes, I have added orange/peach/mango juice from Trader Joes instead of regular OJ and the taste is still great - This recipe is now a favourite for me when I have guests as it is very easy but appears fancy and hard to do! Perfect!!
Wonderful with Splenda!
First time, I used fresh pineapple instead of canned and pineapple juice instead of orange juice. The sorbet turned out delicious. My boyfriend loved it! Second time, I used fresh pineapple, otherwise followed the recipe and it was great, too, only the orange juice was a tad too prominent (I am comparing it with previous pineapple-pineapple sorbet, which I sort of preferred). I will try to use fresh orange juice next time. All in all, very refreshing and tasty (and perhaps healthy, too!). Thanks, Jenine7, this is a keeper :-)
OMG...this was so good. I halfed the sugar/water and may elimate the sugar altogether next time (and there will be a next time). The only other thing that I changed (which wasn't necessary but I felt adventerous) was to exchange the lemon juice with Limoncello liqueur...yum yum. I will make this often. Thank you Jenine7
HINT: Reading other reviews, I must say that if you do not use an ice cream maker, you will get an icy texture, like a granita, instead of a sorbet. That said, I did use an ice cream maker to do this. I drink orange pineapple juice, and didn't have any regular orange juice on hand, so I just went ahead with that. The result is absolutely delicious!
I made this tonight because we bought a juicer and we were playing. I used fresh orange juice and pineapple. Made it in the ice cream maker. We loved it. Very easy. I think next time I would taste the fruit juices before I added all the syrup because it pretty sweet. But I'll make it again.
couldn't be better! i left out the orange peel, some reviewers said it was too 'orangey'....it was very good and the pineapple and orange taste were nicely balanced. used a little less than 1/2 cup sugar, 1/3 and it was sweet enough.
so delicious....but i cut back on the sugar to 1/4 cup....still good
Very tasty. The whole family liked it. I left out the orange zest because I did not have any oranges. I put it in an ice cream maker for 25 minutes and then in the freezer for a few hours to firm up.
Kids loved it. Good flavor. It took 3 hours to set it up the first time. Then I blended it with a hand mixer and put it back in the freezer for 2 more hours.
This was super yummy, but it took over four hours to freeze.
I followed other reviewers suggestions and subbed 1 c. orange juice for pineapple juice and the taste was very good. But it took far longer than 2 hours to freeze, and came out more like a frozen slushie than a sorbet. Still, very tasty!
I changed the recipe a bit due to the fact that I didn't have orange juice. I used orange/peach/mango juice (1 cup)and the zest of a lemon instead of an orange. I also used 1/4 C of Splenda and 1/4 C of sugar. The rest of the recipe I followed. Turned out refreshing and delicious. It was devoured by my guests!
Excellent and easy. I used 7 packets of splenda in lieu of sugar. It was too icy the first time, so the 2nd time we made it I put it in the freezer for 2 hours then stirred it with a whisk. Let it freeze again for an hour and served it with whipped cream. If there are leftovers let them thaw and keep them in the frig. Refreeze again for an hour and whisk again before serving. Thanks for contributing a refreshing treat during this epic heat wave.
A very easy recipe and very healthy too. My husband loves sorbet and he will be amazed by this home made sorbet. It tastes just like what we had in a fancy restaurant. I used fresh pineapple and mandarin orange, no water. The real pineapple juice is better than water. Orange gives my sorbet nice color but not "too orange" which was good. I will use this recipe to make other kind of sorbet.
I LOVE this recipe! Very easy and can be made a couple days before needed. I didn't have any orange zest and didn't miss it. My guests were very impressed.
Too tart a flavor for us! Also grainy, but I think that's because I added the core of the pinapple because I figured pureeing it would smooth it all out. Next time, no core and more pineapple juice!
Very refreshing! I highly recommend this recipe for a nice, warm summer day. The oranges and pineapple worked well when paired together, however, I did have to add a little more sugar then called for. Wonderful!
The recipe results in a good orange flavored frozen dessert but I would call it more of a granita. Not quite what I was looking for but good nonetheless.
This Sorbet was more fibrous than I am use to. I was hoping for a smooth texture after running it through the food processor twice. I ended up putting a couple scoops in a margarita glass and added a few ounces of chardonnay. Nice and refreshing on a very hot summer day!
I thought this had a great flavor. I followed the recipe exactly. I wish the recipe had given a time frame of how long it would take to freeze. I waited amost 6 hours before being able to blend it again, and had to wait until the next day for it to fully freeze. It did not have any creaminess to it all. I would definitely consider these an italian ice rather than a sorbet. It is nearly impossible to scoop. I will still make it over and over again because the taste is delicious and it is a very refreshing and healthy dessert.
this was very easy to prepare and very yummy.
This was a very good recipe. I tried it and was very happy with the result on trial 1. Although, I think the orange juice was much too strong. I will definately reduce it to maybe 3/4 of a cup on my second attempt.
Light and refreshing. The recipe didn't specify when to add the simple syrup, but I pureed the entire recipe in my oversize blender and it came out very smooth. I used my ice cream maker and it really turned out well. Tart and fruity, a real light treat. I would definitely make this again and will try other fruits for a variation.
The directions for this were so simplistic that I seriously doubted just how good it would have turned out. I admit that the first attempt that I made on this I completely messed up as I did not enough pineapple. However the second batch was amazing & wonderfully flavoured. Thank you!
This really only tasted like frozen orange juice to me. My guests did like it, but it was better hacked up and mixed in with vanilla ice cream. I wouldn't make it again.
Wonderful! Everyone at our Labor Day party loved it! I used Splenda as my FIL is a diabetic. It was very tasty, and using Splenda eliminated the simple syrup step, but I did add the 1/2 cup water to the sorbet. I made it in an ice cream maker, and served with coconut gelato. Yum!
Very delicious!
I used Agave syrup in place of the simple syrup (sugar) mix and it was wonderful!
Tasty yet it came out really hard. I'd recommend either letting it thaw or throwing it back into the blender (if you have a good quality lender) before serving. WHAT WAS AWESOME was adding some vanilla yoghurt with the leftover sorbet and turning it into a delightful smoothy. Sooo goood.
Very good.
Couldn't taste the pineapple at all...I was pretty disappointed in this. The texture came out very icy, almost like an italian ice sort of thing. That could have been a mistake on my part, because the sorbet looks smooth and creamy in the other pictures. Either way, I wouldn't make this again.
Total flavor with little effort..My kind of dessert :)) I crush ice cubes instead of water n put little sugar syrup into the blender. I run it in the ice cream machine for an hour and put it in the freezer for 3hour. Very smooth and the taste can be adjusted easily. Definitely will make again!!
Been making this in my ice cream maker for years now, it's one of my girls' fav summer treats
Pretty nice tasting, however, they forgot to tell you what to do with the sugar water! after pureeing the pineapple, mix in the sugar water too. I hate to tell you this, but it tasted more like frozen juice with orange zest. Then I tried it again and it tasted great! I chopped up my own pineapple and it tasted even better.
Delicious! Sweet and tangy...didn't even need an ice cream maker!
We have no orange juice but we do have Sunny D. Do you think we could use that as a subsitute?
This recipe is absolutely amazing! It's just the right texture and has the best taste with no funky after-taste like a lot of other sorbets. You don't necessarily HAVE to use pineapple tidbits- you can use any kind- we used rings and it turned out fine. Very good- if you are in doubt about making- MAKE IT because it is sooooo easy and sooooooooooooo good!
The flavor of this was very good, but we did not like the texture. For some reason, I could not get pineapple to blend correctly. It was very grainy.
Excellent! A blender works just fine for the pineapple and with an ice cream maker makes this almost effortless!
Made this for my mother-in-laws 97th birthday for an added specialty and everyone loved it. Will use this receipe again and maybe next time maybe add a little vodka instead.
Loved the flavor but had a bit of trouble getting the consistency right.
Made mine with juice of about 8 oranges(2 cups), pureed pineapple, can of pineapple juice,juice of 1 lemon and 2 packets of Stevia, no sugar. Ran out of time with freezing, so I poured the slush into muffin tray to speed up process, no time for food processor. Placed 3 discs into a martini glass, allowed sitting in rm. temp to soften slightly and served topped with Cointreau liqueur. It followed a very nice Vegetarian Korma also listed on this site, great success.
How could you not like sorbet that you can make in a blender? It takes the better part of the day in the freezer unless you have a gigantic bowl and a gigantic freezer. However, I anticipated this and it was ready just in time! This is good stuff and everyone ate it and loved it. I think people would have liked seconds but no one binged on cookies afterwards so I guess it satisfied. This will definitely be a regular thing for us. Note that I couldn't find 20oz crushed pineapple so I used 15oz chunked and that turned out fine. Their serving sizes weren't super generous. I served this in Campaign flutes. Everyone loved this and the adults wished we'd had a little moscato to pair with it. Served 5 filled to the brim flutes worth.
Me and my sister made this sorbet together and it turned out fabulously! We took the advice on adding a bit less orange juice and we also excluded the orange zest. The sorbet was a bit too sweet for my taste though, so next time I'll be sure to add less sugar. This recipe is a sure keeper and I'll be making it soon in the future!
It was great, but don't get carried away with the zest. I think I added just a bit extra and it was TOO much!
Easy to make with lots of flavor.
i made for my family becuz my cousin was in town and lots of family was coming over and i needed to make somethin all the people could eat becuz my grandma and aunts and stuff cant have sugar so i substitute huny for sugar and sqezzed fresh oranges and crushed up pineapples and it wasd one of the bigest hits i have ever gotten on a dessert
I was disappointed with this recipe. This sorbet was very ordinary and bland.
I hate to be negative, but this isn't much of a sorbet. The flavor is ok, but very orange juice-y. It freezes so solid, the general effect is more like a giant popsickle than like a smooth sorbet. Maybe I didn't process it enough, or processed too early, or something. Given that there are many sorbet recipes out there, I wouldn't really waste my time trying to perfect this one.
This was absolutely delicious! My mom immediately asked for the recipe after she tried it.
This was great and very refreshing. It did take a bit of work to chop it up in order to smooth it in the food processor, but the flavor was worth the work. The oranges at the store looked gross so I subbed with tangeloes. This really brought out the pineapple flavor instead of overpowering it as other reviews suggested the orange did. Fresh ingredients all the way!! While waiting on the sorbet, I put frozen raspberries in the food processor (which I have never done). They made little granules, kind of like dippin' dots. So I sprinkled them on the top! Awesome, I will definitely make this again.
delicious homemade treat!
Wonderful!!
The texture was very grainy, maybe I did not purée it properly. I may try again. Also, it took longer to firm up in the freezer.
