Pineapple Orange Sorbet

Very good. I could see where some thought "too much orange, not enough pineapple". Because of this, I subbed 1 c. of the orange juice with 1 c. of pineapple juice. After pureeing the pineapple (canned) and adding 1 c. of OJ, it only tasted like orange. I then added a cup of the pineapple juice and it balanced out nicely. I also used half the zest per other recommendations, and used only half the sugar syrup. It was more than sweet enough. For anyone using the canned pineapple and complaining the sorbet was too sweet, careful; you may have used crushed pineapple packed in SYRUP, and not packed in pineapple JUICE, which is what you should use. Made this in my ice cream maker. It does freeze very solid so thaw in fridge for an hour or two before dinner. May even have to thaw on counter. I also added a tablespoon of vodka to keep it from freezing too much. Still frozen solid. Very refereshing. I'd make it again.