Super Easy Jelly Doughnuts

Rating: 4.52 stars
33 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 23
  • 4 star values: 8
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 2

This recipe was given to me by my grandmother. It is a great way to use up day old white bread and the other ingredients are most always on hand. My kids love them!

By anmlnrs

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
40
Yield:
40 doughnuts
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

40
Original recipe yields 40 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a bowl, stir together eggs, milk, vanilla, and sugar until well blended and sugar is dissolved. In a separate bowl, mix flour with baking powder and salt. Gradually stir flour mixture into egg mixture until no lumps remain. Set aside.

    Advertisement

  • Heat oil in deep-fryer to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Make sandwiches with the bread, spreading jam evenly in the center. Trim away crusts, and cut each sandwich into quarters, wiping away any excess jam. Dip each quarter into batter, coating completely.

  • Working in batches to avoid overcrowding, fry sandwiches for 1 to 3 minutes, or until puffy and golden brown. Drain and cool on a paper towel-lined wire rack. Sprinkle with powdered sugar. Serve warm.

Editor's Note

We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount may vary depending on cook time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
264 calories; protein 1.4g; carbohydrates 13.4g; fat 23.1g; cholesterol 14.2mg; sodium 70.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (33)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Sherise Montie
Rating: 5 stars
04/14/2009
OK...these were kinda amazing!! I was home alone this evening...craving donuts...but it was too late to make them. I stumbled upon this recipe and I must admit I was skeptical when I read it. Then after reading the first few reviews I decided to give it a try. wow!! am I glad I did! They are AWESOME! they really taste like donuts. I did stray from the recipe slightly cooking mine between 325 & 350 as they seemed to be cooking too fast on the outside at 375. I then put some white sugar in a bag and gave them a shake when they were done. Of course I couldn't stop at one...I've already eaten 3 and poured a big glass of milk. If you follow the directions you will not be disappointed with this recipe! Read More
Helpful
(18)

Most helpful critical review

Justa' Mom
Rating: 1 stars
09/03/2006
This recipe wasn't worth the effort. I tried this as is... no go. Then I took the advice of using a thicker bread. It still wasn't worth it. Won't be making these again. Read More
Helpful
(3)
33 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 23
  • 4 star values: 8
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 2
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Sherise Montie
Rating: 5 stars
04/14/2009
OK...these were kinda amazing!! I was home alone this evening...craving donuts...but it was too late to make them. I stumbled upon this recipe and I must admit I was skeptical when I read it. Then after reading the first few reviews I decided to give it a try. wow!! am I glad I did! They are AWESOME! they really taste like donuts. I did stray from the recipe slightly cooking mine between 325 & 350 as they seemed to be cooking too fast on the outside at 375. I then put some white sugar in a bag and gave them a shake when they were done. Of course I couldn't stop at one...I've already eaten 3 and poured a big glass of milk. If you follow the directions you will not be disappointed with this recipe! Read More
Helpful
(18)
JME31
Rating: 5 stars
01/27/2008
Easy Easy Easy! Such a fun take on doughnuts. Its like an awesome piece of french toast wrapped around strawbery jelly! My 3 and 5 year old loved them! Read More
Helpful
(14)
Brandy Lee
Rating: 4 stars
02/19/2006
These were good and they were pretty easy. I'm not sure why the recipe calls for cutting the bread into fourths. Each "doughnut" was so small and didn't provide much jelly. I'll try these again but I will as a previous reviewer suggested use a thicker bread and I will leave them in bigger portions with a generous amount of jelly in the center. Thanks for the fun recipe! Read More
Helpful
(13)
Advertisement
anmlnrs
Rating: 5 stars
09/24/2006
From the recipe submitter: Try using a smaller amount of jam/jelly on each sandwich prior to cutting into 1/4's. Day old or any type of bread works just fine. Also instead of dipping the bread into the batter try using a spoon to pour it over the 1/4's and then turn to cover the other side. Allow the excess the drip off before placing in hot oil. Happy eating:) Read More
Helpful
(9)
Nana Sidek
Rating: 5 stars
06/11/2006
I'm so glad to come across to this recipe. One sunday morning when I woke up from sleep and found nothing to serve for breakfast except bread and jam and I remember that I have printed this recipe so we had this for breakfast with coffee of course. Thank you for this super easy recipe. Read More
Helpful
(7)
Bigmommahill
Rating: 5 stars
12/30/2010
So So good and easy. I left my bread whole and filled with pumpkin spice pudding pinched around the edges and dipped in the batter and fried. everyone loved them. Read More
Helpful
(6)
Advertisement
Amberkirky
Rating: 5 stars
06/28/2011
I have an EXTREME love for donuts. Its something lovely that you could have for breakfast or as a super sweet late night snack. When i saw this recipe a few agos I knew I had to try it and today, with my loaf of white bread in hand, I decided to make them and MAN O MAN did they come out perfect. Its such a simple recipe that anyone and everyone really should try it. I sadly didnt have any confectioners sugar, so I didnt get my cherry on top, but I made Orange, Watermelon, Guava and Raspberry donuts and each one is delicious. Definitely will be making them again. Read More
Helpful
(5)
TPIANTEDOSI
Rating: 4 stars
10/29/2006
This very super easy and great when there is nothing in the house but bread & jam. Kids loved them -- husband not so much. (he ate them cold) Would make again in a pinch. Read More
Helpful
(5)
Crystal Smith
Rating: 4 stars
10/07/2009
This was really easy and fun for my boys to do. They had a blast making different kind of doughnuts. It was alright for me and my husband we ate them but nothing to rave about. I did make them for breakfast one morning and added cream cheese and jelly to the inside so It was just basically a stuffed french toast but it was good. I sprinkled mine with Cinn. and sugar. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Justa' Mom
Rating: 1 stars
09/03/2006
This recipe wasn't worth the effort. I tried this as is... no go. Then I took the advice of using a thicker bread. It still wasn't worth it. Won't be making these again. Read More
Helpful
(3)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/08/2022