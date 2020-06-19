Super Easy Jelly Doughnuts

1 of 33

Rating: 5 stars OK...these were kinda amazing!! I was home alone this evening...craving donuts...but it was too late to make them. I stumbled upon this recipe and I must admit I was skeptical when I read it. Then after reading the first few reviews I decided to give it a try. wow!! am I glad I did! They are AWESOME! they really taste like donuts. I did stray from the recipe slightly cooking mine between 325 & 350 as they seemed to be cooking too fast on the outside at 375. I then put some white sugar in a bag and gave them a shake when they were done. Of course I couldn't stop at one...I've already eaten 3 and poured a big glass of milk. If you follow the directions you will not be disappointed with this recipe! Helpful (18)

Rating: 5 stars Easy Easy Easy! Such a fun take on doughnuts. Its like an awesome piece of french toast wrapped around strawbery jelly! My 3 and 5 year old loved them! Helpful (14)

Rating: 4 stars These were good and they were pretty easy. I'm not sure why the recipe calls for cutting the bread into fourths. Each "doughnut" was so small and didn't provide much jelly. I'll try these again but I will as a previous reviewer suggested use a thicker bread and I will leave them in bigger portions with a generous amount of jelly in the center. Thanks for the fun recipe! Helpful (13)

Rating: 5 stars From the recipe submitter: Try using a smaller amount of jam/jelly on each sandwich prior to cutting into 1/4's. Day old or any type of bread works just fine. Also instead of dipping the bread into the batter try using a spoon to pour it over the 1/4's and then turn to cover the other side. Allow the excess the drip off before placing in hot oil. Happy eating:) Helpful (9)

Rating: 5 stars I'm so glad to come across to this recipe. One sunday morning when I woke up from sleep and found nothing to serve for breakfast except bread and jam and I remember that I have printed this recipe so we had this for breakfast with coffee of course. Thank you for this super easy recipe. Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars So So good and easy. I left my bread whole and filled with pumpkin spice pudding pinched around the edges and dipped in the batter and fried. everyone loved them. Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars I have an EXTREME love for donuts. Its something lovely that you could have for breakfast or as a super sweet late night snack. When i saw this recipe a few agos I knew I had to try it and today, with my loaf of white bread in hand, I decided to make them and MAN O MAN did they come out perfect. Its such a simple recipe that anyone and everyone really should try it. I sadly didnt have any confectioners sugar, so I didnt get my cherry on top, but I made Orange, Watermelon, Guava and Raspberry donuts and each one is delicious. Definitely will be making them again. Helpful (5)

Rating: 4 stars This very super easy and great when there is nothing in the house but bread & jam. Kids loved them -- husband not so much. (he ate them cold) Would make again in a pinch. Helpful (5)

Rating: 4 stars This was really easy and fun for my boys to do. They had a blast making different kind of doughnuts. It was alright for me and my husband we ate them but nothing to rave about. I did make them for breakfast one morning and added cream cheese and jelly to the inside so It was just basically a stuffed french toast but it was good. I sprinkled mine with Cinn. and sugar. Helpful (4)