Green Beans with Cheese and Bacon

Rating: 4.51 stars
35 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 22
  • 4 star values: 11
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 0

I found this among some recipes my husband's aunt sent me. I tried it once, and it became a family favorite immediately. I save it and use it in the summer when beans are freshest. Then we always have something to look forward to each summer. I often double this recipe just to have enough for my children to have leftovers! You can prepare this ahead of time, but make sure that the casserole is at room temperature before baking. I often use a mixture of both green beans and wax beans in the casserole.

By Kathy Bezemes Walstrom

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Lightly grease a 2 1/2-quart baking dish with a lid.

  • Place the green beans in a large pan with water to cover; bring to a boil and cook only until the beans are hot and bright green, about 1 minute. Drain. Transfer to a large bowl.

  • Cook the bacon in a large, deep skillet over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally, until evenly browned and crisp, about 10 minutes. Pour off all but 1 tablespoon of the drippings. Return to the heat and add the green onions; cook until the onions have softened, about 2 minutes.

  • Add the bacon mixture, Cheddar cheese, sour cream, mayonnaise, salt, and pepper to the green beans; stir. Spread the mixture into the prepared baking dish; cover with the lid.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until the casserole is bubbling and the beans are tender, about 20 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
170 calories; protein 5.6g; carbohydrates 5.8g; fat 14.5g; cholesterol 22.5mg; sodium 222.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (35)

Most helpful positive review

amanda6290
Rating: 5 stars
11/03/2009
oh my very delish!!!! eveyone raved about how wonderful it was:) i did use canned gr.beans though cant wait to have it with fresh gr. beans. will make many more times and play with it some more Read More
Helpful
(9)

Most helpful critical review

lynnshamrock
Rating: 2 stars
11/16/2010
This was really kind of inedible and tasteless. I probably won't make this again. I had to make a separate recipe for my husband because he doesn't like mayo or sour cream. Read More
Helpful
(5)
Reviews:
Jenny
Rating: 5 stars
10/08/2009
Great way to disguise veggies! Read More
Helpful
(9)
ranmuffin
Rating: 5 stars
11/29/2010
Rich flavor, much more interesting than cream-of-something soup. Our new favorite green bean recipe for special meals! Read More
Helpful
(8)
CAS
Rating: 5 stars
01/11/2010
Way better than the traditional green bean casserole!! Read More
Helpful
(7)
Kelli
Rating: 5 stars
11/10/2009
Awesome!!! Thank you for sharing this is definitely a keeper. I should have made a double batch! I did use 2 cans of sliced green beans. Read More
Helpful
(6)
Beaner5
Rating: 5 stars
03/07/2011
I didn't use the bacon though. Very yummy and a great change up to the green bean casserole. Read More
Helpful
(6)
mick
Rating: 4 stars
12/29/2009
Excellent and good replacement for beans with french onion-mushroom soup recipe Read More
Helpful
(5)
Janet
Rating: 5 stars
04/30/2010
My husband and I really don't care very much for green beans but I tried this recipe and now we both will be adding it to our menus very often. It's a real treat! Read More
Helpful
(4)
