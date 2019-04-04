I had a can of Okra (I've never tried it so I did not know what to expect) and some rice and was looking for a side dish to go with fish so I tried this. I only used 2 pieces of bacon and 1/2 c. of rice (the amount on the directions for 2 servings) so I could try it first. Once I cooked the bacon, I removed it from the pan, removed some of the grease and left enough just to coat the bottom of the pan. After I added my onions, tumeric, thyme, salt, and peper, and let the onions get slightly soft and incorporated the okra, I then added 1/2 c. chicken broth and 1/2 c. water (to equal the ratio of liquid to rice on the rice package). The broth mixture was added to my skillet, brought to a boil, and the rice was then added, the temperature reduced and the pan covered for 15 minutes. Once the timer went off, I added a bit of oregano and basil. It was not until after the rice mixture was cooked that I added the bacon. My concern about adding the bacon while the mixture boiled is that it may boil away the flavor. The dish was delicious...and I ate that instead of the fish. If I didn't add the extra seasonings, I would be concerned that it would not have any flavor or depth. I am writing out the recipe and keeping it!