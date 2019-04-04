Okra Rice
A co-worker and good friend introduced me to this recipe but never gave exact amounts so I worked to get it just right to share with you. It is so good!
Very interesting recipe. I used less bacon and cooked the onion in olive oil to make this a little lighter. Some tips to avoid okra getting slimy: 1)Sprinkle okra with vinegar and salt and let it stand for a couple of hours or even up to a day. Rince well before using. Or 2)place okra in a non-stick pan and cook it alone in high temperature for a few minutes (until it starts changing colour). Remove from hit and add it to the rest of the incredients.
02/23/2011 I made this for Thanksgiving -- a group of over 20. They all said by far that this was the best side dish at the table. I was really impressed I am going to use this recipe and pass it on. It is going to become part of our tradition. //Made again, I think nowadays I need a little more seasoning in my food.
A great change of pace. The flavors blend well. The wife and I really liked this recipe. I followed the directions exactly. It came out perfect. I diced the bacon before I fried it. That saved some time. The next time I will add some tomatoes and some garlic. Thanks posting this recipe.
Very bland....needs some seasoning to kick it up. Considering the okra, I think cajun seasoning would work well, will try that next time.
I had never made anything with oakra, but loved it. It thought it might be a little bland, so I added fresh minced garlic and cooked it with the onion. I also added a can of diced tomatoes, salt and pepper. My Mother-in-law thought it was delicious!!! I will definately make it again, maybe with more tomatoes and basmati rice. I also cooked mine a little longer...different and yummy!
YUM! This is awesome either alone or as a side. Wouldn't change a thing! Thanks so much.
I love fried okra, so I thought I'd try this. I pretty much followed the directions. Because of the long cooking times, my okra was not slimy which is what I was looking for. It made a good pilaf.
I love this recipe, I used a frozen veggie mix with okra. I added a boullion for extra flavor. Good choice for non rice lovers.
I wanted a vegetarian side dish, so I left out the bacon and added a few splashes of liquid smoke flavoring to this, and cooked the onions in a bit of EVOO. Very good, easy, and a great accompaniment to the Indian Dahl I was serving it with. Will make again, thanks.
Wow, I was really surprised at how bland this dish turned out. I guess it was my own fault since I made two changes to the recipes - I used no-salt bouillon + water instead of broth and a 1/4lb of bacon instead of a 1lb. A pound of bacon is just too much cholesterol in ANY recipe. So yeah, I did change the recipe, but if salt and fat are the only things making this recipe taste good, then why bother? I won't make this recipe again. I can't think how to fix it without making it a calorie and salt nightmare. Update: This dish is REALLY bad as leftovers. The flavors do not develop well. Nope, won't be making this again ever.
Very good. I used the drippings off of some chicken I was browning instead of bacon.
I thought, this was just what I was looking for as a side dish for baked fish. I read the recipe and knew it wouldn't work. First,you don't have to cook the okra to death, and boiling the bacon in the chicken broth with the okra is why so many found the dish bland. Second, you can cut the time in half by eliminating that whole step. I chopped up 6 slices of thick sliced bacon. Fried it until it was crisp. Removed all but a table spoon of the fat and two table spoons of the bacon bits. I added the onion, salt and pepper until it was soft. I added the rice and stirred it until the rice was opaque. I stirred in the chicken broth and okra. Reduced to a simmer and covered it. When the broth was absorbed, I took it off the heat and stirred in the rest of the bacon. I can't imagine using the extra water. It turned out great, and will be a regular in my house. My 95 year old dad even said "Hey, this is good." Better than that was when he wanted seconds.
This was a good little recipe, and it reminded me of a jambalaya. I followed the recipe closely, only I boiled a large fresh tomato just enough to where the skin peels off. I then chopped it up and added it to the pan. Only used 3 slices of bacon, (a whole pound would be too artery clogging for my palate). I also seasoned with garlic salt. Was very good, & I liked it better than a jambalaya because it didn't have a terrible fishy taste. I will make it again.
All three of my boys like okra, so I knew this recipe had a good chance of success. I served this as the main dish, with (pinto) beans for a side. Sure enough, it went over very well, even though I used only about a fourth of the bacon. One reviewer said his didn't turn out slimy, but mine did. I may try Aggeliki's tips next time for less slimy texture.
I added some cooked shrimp at the end to soak up some of the bacon and okra flavors and had a delicious main dish.
Wonderful! Next time I'm gong to add a can of tomatoes just for fun.
Was very excited about finding this recipe, since my son loves okra. Followed the recipe exactly, but it was probably one of the worst dishes I have ever tried off this site. Ended up tossing what we couldn't force down, plus the rest of the pot. No flavor, a slimy slop, and mushy bacon, that was crispy before adding to dish. :o(
Very tasty! My kids and I loved it. Next time I would add more rice though.
My husband thought it was ok, but I really didn't like it. It was mushy and tasteless. However, we are vegetarians so I didn't use bacon I think that probably had something to do with the fact that I didn't like it.
I have to say my hubby and I weren't impressed with this side. It was okay; just bland. I would recommend adding the bacon as a topping rather than cooking it with the rest of the ingredients.
Easy and pretty good. Definitely had that okra slime, but still good as a side dish.
Followed the recipe extact and found it to be a little bland. Next time I will add some garlic or seasons. My family did enjoy it and I will make it again. Maybe with the seasonings it can be a 5 star.
I love this recipe! I sautéed the onion with evoo, salt, and pepper first. I also added some Adobo poultry seasoning and it gave it just enough flavor. I make this at least once a month!
My family loves this southern recipe, is alot like gumbo except with out shrimp or chicken, we have this at least twice a month. Thank you for the great recipe.
Very easy to do and tasted GREAT!! I only used about 1/4 to 1/2 pound of bacon, and that was plenty. This was big success with our dinner guests.
This was my first time cooking okra and maybe I did something wrong, but this turned out bland a gooey. Maybe the okra got gooey because the rice took much longer to cook than 20 minutes.
A hit among all.
I am vegan so I omitted the bacon and used water (and herbs) instead of chicken broth. Also I didn't have 3 cups of okra so I added red pepper, fresh shiitake and green beans to get to 3 cups of veggies. I loved it! I think it will be the kind of recipe that I will use a lot.
This is really good. I ate for breakfast also.
I was looking for ideas to use okra from my garden & this was a great choice. I used maple bacon because it's all I had & drained all the oil out of the pan before cooking onions. They retained all the bacon flavor though & it was very tasty. I think next time I'll use less bacon than it calls for just to make it more healthy.
I thought this recipie might be bland or plain, but it really tasted great!
My husband and I really enjoyed this recipe.I needed a goood recipe for okra because we grow it in our garden.I only used four pices of bacon and used three cans of chicken broth insted of using the water. I also added smoked sausage for some meet. It really turned out delicious!
I followed the advice of Dwight's review and it turned out great. Thanks for the helpful tips!
Great side dish, especially when you are trying to figure out how to use all the okra from your garden.
I had a can of Okra (I've never tried it so I did not know what to expect) and some rice and was looking for a side dish to go with fish so I tried this. I only used 2 pieces of bacon and 1/2 c. of rice (the amount on the directions for 2 servings) so I could try it first. Once I cooked the bacon, I removed it from the pan, removed some of the grease and left enough just to coat the bottom of the pan. After I added my onions, tumeric, thyme, salt, and peper, and let the onions get slightly soft and incorporated the okra, I then added 1/2 c. chicken broth and 1/2 c. water (to equal the ratio of liquid to rice on the rice package). The broth mixture was added to my skillet, brought to a boil, and the rice was then added, the temperature reduced and the pan covered for 15 minutes. Once the timer went off, I added a bit of oregano and basil. It was not until after the rice mixture was cooked that I added the bacon. My concern about adding the bacon while the mixture boiled is that it may boil away the flavor. The dish was delicious...and I ate that instead of the fish. If I didn't add the extra seasonings, I would be concerned that it would not have any flavor or depth. I am writing out the recipe and keeping it!
My dish turned out great other than it needed just a little more seasoning for me. Everything else turned out just fine and I used minute rice.
Love it! I love okra and I have a lot of Caribbean friends, so I've grown to love rice. This recipe was awesome! Although I followed the method to a "T", I modified it based on the ingredients I had on hand. (1) I used frozen okra, which I soaked in lemon water for 30 minutes and then drained, (2) I only used half an onion, (3) I had no broth, so I used water and bouillon cubes instead and (4) I had no bacon - I used store bought bacon pieces. My husband made okra rice for me before and I was always up for a challenge (to outdo him), so he was completely floored when he tasted it. Thanks for this recipe NCREE!
My boyfriend accidentally came home with frozen okra instead of Brussel sprouts so I google searched okra and rice, because I thought almost everything thing can be paired with rice. I did it exactly like the directions and it ended up slimy.
I thought this dish was good but hubby didn't like it. I do have other rice sides that I like better, but this was good. Mine came out a little slimy but not in a bad way. I think you have to be in the mood to eat something like this.
I made this but left out the bacon. I added some Cajun gumbo ready-mix that I bought in New Orleans and it added just the right kick. Thanks for the recipe!
I made this and I think it had way too much bacon. I this this would taste better with either sausage or ground beef instead of bacon.
I used brown rice (about 1-1/2 cups), just 4 slices of crumbled bacon, doubled the okra and added a can of fire-roasted tomatoes. WAS DELICIOUS and felt like a meal. But for my son, I served with poached chicken. Yum! This will be a rice staple for us.
My boyfriend is not a huge okra fan so instead I used 1 red bell pepper, 3 cloves of minced garlic and grilled corn. Everything else was the same and our version was great! We also spiced liberally with tony chachere.
Went right by the recipe and it turned out great. Everyone loved the okra and rice. Being from the Low Country of SC, I think I will add some fresh shrimp next time. With or without shrimp, it's a meal all by itself. Ya'll enjoy.
Very tasty and very different. My family looked at this and said, "Hum, what is it?" However, they all loved it. Had it with pork chops and it was a good complement. I added some of my own spices for extra flavor -some "file", garlic and pepper. It needed a little salt because I didn't use as much bacon. Had it left over for lunch today - umm...
This was delicious! Even though I used instant multigrain rice that was a little tough. With white rice, I'm sure it would be nice and fluffy. I will definitely make this again. And next time I'll probably crumble some extra cooked bacon on top when it's done for texture. Great!
I planted okra in my garden this year and I was looking for a recipe to use it in. This dish tasted like it came straight from New Orleans. Loved it!
I cooked this recipe last night and it was AMAZING! I did add my own personal touches to it. I didn't have any bacon but I did have bacon grease from previous times that I have cooked so I added about 2 tablespoons of that. While I sauted the onions I added Goya seasoning. From then I followed the recipe as given but added a little seasoning salt and 2 cups of water as opposed to the 1.5 cups, when I added the rice. Without these seasoing I honestly believe that the recipe would be a little bland as reviewed by others. When most of the liquids had boiled out from the dish, I let it sit with the lid on, disturbing it none, to allow the stem to get into the rice and soften it. Very easy, quick recipe!!!
I made a few changes after reading some other reviews and was quite happy with the results. I had 2 C of okra; some green onions and some shredded chicken. I first cooked the bacon then removed it and poured off most of the grease. Then I sautéed the green onions. Toward the end of the sauté I added the chicken. Next I added the rice and cooked that until the rice was opaque. Next added some salt and pepper and some Tony Chachere’s Creole seasoning cooking that for about a minute. I added one can of the chicken broth and the okra and simmered that until the liquid was absorbed. Finally adding back in the bacon. The flavor was nice, I may add a little more Creole seasons next time. I also liked that this is one pot meal; less to clean up.
I followed the directions, took in the suggestion to dice the bacon before had and I also added garlic. I think my only botch up was that I used long grain brown rice and it took a lot longer to become fluffy than the 20 minutes as suggested by the recipe. Still, good flavour combinations throughout, I'll just try a different rice next time.
This was great! I used brown minute rice to make it a bit healthier...it was awesome!
Super yummy! I used half the bacon, added a few cloves of garlic with the onion, and used extra chicken broth instead of water at the end.
Awesome recipe!! It definitely inspired me to get back in the kitchen!!! Although I did tweak it a bit... So.... Since its true that okra is "slimy" I started by caramelizing my onions with the bacon (once browned I set it aside) then in same pan with the bacon grease I added the okra and to add some more flavour I sprinkled a teaspoon of both ground dried ginger (you can use fresh if you have it) and ground turmeric powder to the mix... Once the okra stopped being slimy, I then added the rice, stirred it all around for a second or two to make sure it flavoured up and then added the water! Its delicious!!! Enjoy!!!
Extremly good. My mother had garden-fresh okra and tomatoes, so I added some chopped tomatoes at the same time as the rice, and it turned out very flavorful.
I did not care for this recipe.
I thought the recipe sounded great at first, but upon completion, it was virtually tastless. I added many spices, and a buillon cube for flavor, and then it was "edible". Not impressed at all.
Needs a little seasoning but other than that great! Exact ingredients and measurements. Used olive oil with onions. Added: Tomatoes, salt, pepper and garlic. No meat.
