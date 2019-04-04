Okra Rice

A co-worker and good friend introduced me to this recipe but never gave exact amounts so I worked to get it just right to share with you. It is so good!

Recipe by NCREE

Recipe Summary

15 mins
45 mins
1 hr
6
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place bacon in a large, deep skillet. Cook over medium high heat until evenly brown. Drain grease and set aside for later use. Crumble bacon and set aside.

  • In the same skillet, saute onion in a small amount of reserved bacon grease over medium high heat until tender, about 3 minutes. Add crumbled bacon, sliced okra, and chicken broth. Reduce heat and simmer until okra is tender and falling apart, about 15 minutes. Stir in rice and water. Cover, and simmer for 20 minutes, or until fluffy.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
281 calories; protein 13g; carbohydrates 32.3g; fat 10.8g; cholesterol 27.5mg; sodium 582.7mg. Full Nutrition
