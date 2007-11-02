Seven Minute Frosting I

4.2
59 Ratings
  • 5 36
  • 4 11
  • 3 6
  • 2 2
  • 1 4

My mother used to make this as a base before making her marshmallow frosting on some of her cakes.

Recipe by Carol

Gallery
3 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
12
Yield:
2 layer (filling and frosting)
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Put egg whites, sugar, water and syrup in top of double boiler. Beat until mixed well. Place over rapidly boiling water. Beat constantly with electric beater while it cooks for 7 minutes or until it will stand in peaks when beater is raised. Remove from heat. Add vanilla. Beat. Fills and frosts 2 layer cake, 8 or 9 inch.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
103 calories; protein 0.6g; carbohydrates 25.7g; sodium 9.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/23/2022