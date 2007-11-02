Seven Minute Frosting I
My mother used to make this as a base before making her marshmallow frosting on some of her cakes.
My mother used to make this as a base before making her marshmallow frosting on some of her cakes.
I've made this recipe several times, each with great success. The first time I made this I was a little afraid of it as I'd heard from others how difficult it was, but I've never had a problem. Fluffy white clouds of marshmallow like frosting, cannot be used in a decorator's tube, but can slathered on with a spatula. Once it's on, I take the side of my spatula and "pick" the frosting all around, making tiny peaks. This makes one of the prettiest cakes ever. I think the frosting is best eaten the day it is served as it can get kind of grainy and start to droop.Read More
This icing was really good but I do have one that is a little easier and it doesn't break down like this one seemed to.Read More
This icing was really good but I do have one that is a little easier and it doesn't break down like this one seemed to.
The frosting looked yummy on my triple chocolate cake. However, when eaten the next evening, the frosting was grainy. You could taste the sugar granules. Did no one have this problem? What did I do wrong?
I've made this recipe several times, each with great success. The first time I made this I was a little afraid of it as I'd heard from others how difficult it was, but I've never had a problem. Fluffy white clouds of marshmallow like frosting, cannot be used in a decorator's tube, but can slathered on with a spatula. Once it's on, I take the side of my spatula and "pick" the frosting all around, making tiny peaks. This makes one of the prettiest cakes ever. I think the frosting is best eaten the day it is served as it can get kind of grainy and start to droop.
Tip to people having problems with sugar crystals or getting it to beat up stiff enough: add 1/4 tsp of cream of tartar. It will prevent sugar crystals and makes egg whites beat up lighter. This is the stuff childhood memories are made of.
I've been making this for years. The key is to make sure the sugar is dissolved. That time over the double boiler is crucial. Also, don't make it on a humid day. It makes it mucky.
This recipe worked out perfectly. I did use Baker's Sugar, which is ultrafine and keeps the frosting from being grainy. As others have said, you do have to frost the cake immediately before the wonderful "crust" forms on the icing. Dinner guests raved about this frosting, bringing back memories of their Moms making this years ago!
This recipe was a life saver. My mother always made this icing for her famous coconut layer cake, and always was asked to bring it to the family reunion. This has been an 50+ yr. tradition. Unfortunatly Mom suffered a stroke this past spring and was unable to make it or tell me how. Well the reunion is tomorrow and I just finished my cake and it turned out perfect. I even made it on a humid day. Just remember to start the timing after the water starts to boil after placing the pan in it. Thanks again, Becky
You will have better success with this if you use 1/4 C. white corn syrup and 1/4 tsp Cream of Tartar. The frosting holds up better and is nice and creamy
This was great! My mother always used this for her coconut cake icing. She passed away last July and I could not find her recipe. I knew the ingredients, but not the amounts or preparation instructions. When I found this, I was so happy! I never could get the mixture to peak as well as it should have, but once I put it on the cake and added coconut, it worked fine! Thanks for posting this recipe!
It took more than 7 minutes for me...more like 8 or 9. Also, it gets kind of crunchy while it cools. I tried beating it again but it never got as smooth as at the beginning.
I have used this recipe for years!!! But I add 1/4 tsp cream of tartar. And like one person wrote, its very hard to make on a humid day. You also need to get your eggs room temp first. My Grandma made a 3 layer Coconut cake with this frosting, bananas, pineapple chunks and freshly grated coconut!! It is the closest thing to Heaven I have ever experianced (as far as food goes)!!It takes some time but its worth it! This frosting is also very very good on devils food cake!! Thank you for sharing!!
My mom makes this recipe (from Better Homes and Gardens), and substitutes maraschino cherry juice for the water, drains and dices the maraschino cherries and adds them in at the very end (they have to be dry!), and uses it to ice an angel food cake. It is delicious! Sometimes she does a two layer angel food cake and mixes cream cheese with strawberry jam to put between the two layers, which goes really well with the cherry frosting. It is one of my favorite cakes, light and delicious.
Love it...Put it on a chocolate layer cake and it tasted like childhood!!!
I don't have to put this in my recipe box, since it is there from my mother's cake baking days. This is a very fun frosting that is somewhat like a meringue;it is also delicate and does best if eaten same day. Be careful not to scrape sides of pan, so that it won't crystallize. A pinch of cream of tartar at final beating can help keep it soft. Enjoy! (great on devil's food)!
I love this kind of frosting! Not all grocery stores carry the fluffy white frosting mix in a box anymore. Now I can make it from scratch. It's fun to tint the frosting pink or light blue for birthday cakes. Makes a very pretty cake.
Used this as a topping for yummy cupcakes. Used all organic ingredients (pastured chicken eggs...& even org. corn syrup!). Substituted about 3/4 tsp. lemon juice for vanilla & added at time of beating. Double-boiled/beat 10 full minutes. Just what I was looking for...but perhaps, not the best cake frosting? Thanks!
This is the best frosting! I didn't have a problem with it being grainy at all. Be sure to add some cream of tarter. I used in on a yellow cake, used canned lemon pie filling between the layers, frosted the sides and top, and sprinkled it all over with coconut. Devine!
I remeber my mom making this when I was a kid, and it brought back fond memories. This is a great easy to make frosting for when you want something a bit different from buttercream frosting.
my mother made this for years. must start in cold double boiler and turn on high. beat only for 7 minutes. I usually forgo the vanilla. if over beaten, gets chunky. we serve warm on devil's food cake---one layer. frosting as high as the cake. soaks into cake overnight. heavenly...she made it with 1 white, 2/3 c sugar, 1/3 cold water, 2 T corn syrup
This was very easy. And makes alot. I don't have a double broiler so I used a saucepan that had a steamer insert for it, then I set my ceramic bowl in the steamer so the heat would heat the bowl and it worked great. I believe I saw another reviewer had done the same. My icing took about 8 to 10 minutes to stiffen up. It turned out great. I've always bought the box mix of fluffly icing at the store. But I didn't feel like going to the store. I try this and of course it was much better. That's for a quick and easy recipe.
This is the same recipe as the one in Better Homes and Gardens. It's wonderful. I don't have a double boiler so I put a glass bowl over a pot of simmering water and it worked fine. I tinted this green and spread it on a red velvet cake for Xmas. Wonderful. Does not travel well though because it is very sticky.
Yes !! This is a great frosting I agree, my mother and grandmother used it but I have a hint - Never make it on a rainy or humid day - it won't fluff up as nice (and believe me I've done it)! My kids are making it now - even my son-in-law! Never tried to tint it though, that was a good idea!
This is an okay frosting but you will want to eat your cake that day because left overs for this frosting are not good. This is easy to spread and has a nice, light, fluffy texture. It almost tastes like marshmellow jet puff to me. This frosting does not keep well in the freezer and does not keep well if left on a cake for more than a day. It gets very crumbly and hard.
tried recipe exactly as is. was great for about 30 minutes. after which it got that awful crystal consistency that everyone talks about. i did not have the cream of tartar that is suggested by others and imagine this may help. but as the recipe is written, 3 stars is generous. sorry. possibly re-writing it with some tweaking to rid of the crystalization.
Really excellent and easy to make. I added 1/4 t of cream of tartar and upped the corn syrup to 1/4 c. Perfect.
Turned out great, it took about 15 minutes though to get stiff peaks.
The frosting was perfect! I have tried other recipes in the past, and sometime the frosting got sugary. Not this recipe! I combined this with a white layer cake and coconut on the frosting, A true old time favorite. Aunts and Uncles ate it up, kids loved it too. I will use again.
This recipe is quick, easy and delicious! Only requires messing up one pan (added plus), even though you use a double boiler with clear water below. I didnt have a double boiler, so I took a large pan put 2 inches of water in it, placed a metal strainer over the top, then placed by smaller pan inside the strainer, worked perfectly so it doesnt require specialty pans, just a little ingenuity!
I was optimistic about making this, but mine turned out terribly. The frosting looked beautiful, but when eaten, it was terribly grainy. It tasted like the sugar did not dissolve completely somehow. I will keep looking for a seven minute frosting recipe.
This was great! I made it last night as dinner was cooking it was so easy! It tasted just like FLUFF! Kids loved it!
My kids loved it, but it was crunchy on the outside and I had to really push in the birthday candles. Also, not an attractive frosting when dried. Taste was good though.
Took longer than seven minutes, but I'll take the blame for that one.
My Mom used to make this frosting back in the fifties and sixties and was my favorite on her home-made sour cream devil's food cake! Since it's basic color is white, any food coloring made every occasion a grand presentation!
Took a bit longer than 7 minutes, maybe 10. Results were amazing! Make this and frost your cake as close to cake-eating time as possible. As soon as my cake was iced, I sprinkled it with sweetened flaked coconut and called it my "Snowball Cake".
Tried this recipe this morning and the sugar still has crystals in the frosting. I added cream of tartar and beat it silly but it tastes good. Perhaps ultra fine sugar or less sugar would be the answer, I don't know. Hope my company doesn't complain about the grainy frosting. Chrs
Easier than you would think, with excellent results! Yummy!
Very easy, nice texture and taste. I used homemade vanilla which next time I would cut back to 1/2 tsp. as it was pretty strong. Will definitely make again.
Thanks for a great easy recipe - worked beautifully on the first try! Perfect for frosting a white cake because it's not too sweet. Took it to a cookout last night and it got rave reviews.
This is too sweet. My mothers was not as sugary and had a sheen to it.
Thank you so much for posting this recipe Carol!! My mother & grandmother used this for holiday coconut cakes. The old cookbook it was in has been lost and Christmas has not seemed the same. Its easy to prepare, tastes great on any cake and the kids will argue over who gets to lick the beaters.
I loved this frosting and so did my kids.
My husband insists on this frosting each year for his b-day. I panic and end up making it, but it DOES get/stay grainy, not to mention (we live in Arizona) I end up beating it over the heat for at LEAST 15 minutes. However, it reminds him of his Grandmother, so who am I to complain?
I've made this twice. First time for my daughter's Birthday cake Andy the second time to frost gingerbread men. I didn't have to change a thing for it to come out great.
i have been eating this frosting since i was a kid and i love it i lost the very old cookbook that the recipe was in im gald i found it again it taste great on any cake
It took alot longer than 7 minutes and it never did get to the right thickness. I didn't think it was sweet enough either. I won't be making this one again=(
As other reviewers suggested I to use 1/4 cup of syrup. I think this was why it was not very good. With this much added sweetness it made the frosting way way to sickly sweet and wet. I will make this again and follow the recipe as directed except will add 1/2 tsp of Cream of Tartar. I ruined the taste by adding that extra corn syrup.
I just made this today for my husband's birthday cake. His mother always made 7 minute frosting, it's been a long time since I made it. This is exactly like hers, and well worth the time it takes. This is definitely something that you need to have everything together ready to start, so that you don't have to stop to get something, also make sure that you use a metal bowl or pot to fix it in, it must be very clean, with no trace of oil, or it will not turn out right.
Love this recipe. It tastes like the one my Grandmother used to make. The only change I made is I added a little pink food coloring. I frosted an Angel Food cake and then served it with sliced strawberries for Mother's Day dessert.
The first time my grandmother and I made this recipe we made 5 coconut cakes. We broke the cocunuts with hammers and hand grated the meat. I will never forget it. This frosting is so easy to make and tastes great with fresh coconut.
I hadn't made Seven Minute Frosting in years. It was easy and turned out fantastic. I used it for a coconut cake. It was delicious.
More like 20 min frosting. but YUMMY
It was terrible the consistency was like melted marshmellows.
It was more of a glaze than frosting
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections