Lemon Cream Cheese Frosting

This is a pretty basic recipe for cream cheese frosting. If you're looking for an especially sweet and tangy frosting, I would recommend omitting the vanilla extract and replacing it with another tbsp or so of lemon juice. More powdered sugar is what helps you achieve an excellent thick frosting for topping cupcakes with if you use a pastry bag and tip, or if you're in an especially crafty mood, piping out shells or roses and the like. It's what helps the icing hold its shape. If you prefer a thinner frosting you can use to spread over a cake, then, yes, you will want to use less powdered sugar. I personally find four cups to be enough, but that is just me. Rather than taking other reviews' word for this being "too thick" or "too thin," try adding the powdered sugar in 1/2 cup increments to achieve the frosting consistency you want. If it ends up a little thicker than you'd like, add a tbsp or so of milk at a time and mix it in well. Hope this helps, and happy frosting! ;)