Lemon Cream Cheese Frosting

4.5
343 Ratings
This lemon cream cheese frosting has a delicious flavor and is so creamy. It's great on daffodil cake.

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
15
Yield:
3 2/3 cups
Ingredients

Directions

  • Beat cream cheese, butter, lemon juice, lemon zest, and vanilla together in a large bowl using an electric mixer until smooth and fluffy; gradually beat in confectioners' sugar, 1 cup at a time, until desired consistency is reached.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
236 calories; protein 1.2g; carbohydrates 40.5g; fat 8.3g; cholesterol 24.6mg; sodium 66.5mg. Full Nutrition
