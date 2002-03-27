Lemon Cream Cheese Frosting
This lemon cream cheese frosting has a delicious flavor and is so creamy. It's great on daffodil cake.
This lemon cream cheese frosting has a delicious flavor and is so creamy. It's great on daffodil cake.
The general idea of the recipe is great, but it's way too much sugar. I prepared the frosting with 1 1/2 cups of sugar, and even then it was a bit on the sweet side, so I added more lemon juice. But with these adjustments, it was great.Read More
it's supposed to be 5 OUNCES of sugar, not 5 cups! 5 oz is about 1-1/4 cups, spooned and leveled - which makes a really lovely frosting. This recipe has WAY too much sugar.Read More
The general idea of the recipe is great, but it's way too much sugar. I prepared the frosting with 1 1/2 cups of sugar, and even then it was a bit on the sweet side, so I added more lemon juice. But with these adjustments, it was great.
I almost didn't make this because another review complained about it being too thin and more like a glaze than a frosting. Glad I tried it anyway! Don't know what that other reviewer did wrong but this is great frosting. I did have to add 2 more teaspoons of lemon juice to get the spreading consistency I needed, but that's not a problem. This great tasting frosting not only spread beautifully but it also pipes well and holds its shape. I'd happily recommend this to anyone looking for a lemon cake frosting.
Great frosting!! I did make a few adjustments though. Used 3 Tablespoons of lemon juice instead of two, and only used 4 cups of powdered sugar. The result was sweet, tangy, and delectable. Kind of reminded me of lemon meringue pie.
it's supposed to be 5 OUNCES of sugar, not 5 cups! 5 oz is about 1-1/4 cups, spooned and leveled - which makes a really lovely frosting. This recipe has WAY too much sugar.
This is a pretty basic recipe for cream cheese frosting. If you're looking for an especially sweet and tangy frosting, I would recommend omitting the vanilla extract and replacing it with another tbsp or so of lemon juice. More powdered sugar is what helps you achieve an excellent thick frosting for topping cupcakes with if you use a pastry bag and tip, or if you're in an especially crafty mood, piping out shells or roses and the like. It's what helps the icing hold its shape. If you prefer a thinner frosting you can use to spread over a cake, then, yes, you will want to use less powdered sugar. I personally find four cups to be enough, but that is just me. Rather than taking other reviews' word for this being "too thick" or "too thin," try adding the powdered sugar in 1/2 cup increments to achieve the frosting consistency you want. If it ends up a little thicker than you'd like, add a tbsp or so of milk at a time and mix it in well. Hope this helps, and happy frosting! ;)
I used a box butter cake mix recipe with lemon curd as the middle layer icing and the lemon cream cheese frosting for the outer layer. It was fantastic!
This was such a good frosting to frost any cake take it from me if your looking for a good lemon frosting this is it! And i really dont know how anyone would get a glaze out of this you cant go wrong on that.
Decent enough as is, but with so much powdered sugar a good deal of cream cheese flavor and its distinctive tang was unfortunately lost. This might be much better with 1-2 cups less sugar for a real cream cheesey taste. Very lemony - glad I chose to use it on a basic white cake.
This was a great recipe! Made it for my lemon cake that I used to only glaze. That will never happen again, this frosting will always be on our lemon cake from now on. Baked it for my dad and took it to his resturant, the next day he called wanting the recipe for 2 people. Thanks Carol
Very Very Good! didnt' add as much sugar because I didnt' want it to take aways from the cream cheese flavor. I made a white cake with lemon curd filling and the cream cheese frosting on top. Very good. Thank you!
I actually had to add more sugar in order to keep the frosting stable on the ginger cupcakes I made. I took them to work and everybody raved, and I personally didn't find it too sweet either. I'll use this recipe again!
I was looking for a 'different' icing for a hot milk cake- this was excellent.....rich, creamy. I added a few drops of yellow food coloring to make it 'look' more lemony...will definitely use this one again !
Made as written, didn't make any changes. Might be good to leave the frosting in the fridge for a few minutes before frosting the cake, it was a little runny.
Don't know what these people who are complaining it is too sweet are doing. This is the exact recipe I use for my cream cheese frosting on my carrot cake. Definately NOT too sweet. If they only use 1 1/2 cups of powdered sugar they will end up with a glaze and not a frosting.
This is fabulous. I think 5 cups of sugar would be a little too sweet for most people, but it does need a fair amount to be thick enough to pipe. I added all the confectioner's sugar I had which was about 2.5 cups I think, and it was fine on sweetness but not quite the thickness I wanted. It wasn't runny, so if you wanted a spreadable frosting it would be ok, but I wanted to pipe. It would have needed at least 3-4 cups of sugar to hold its shape properly but in terms of taste you can't really go wrong, add to your liking. All that to say, very delicious! I used it on vanilla cupcakes with a raspberry whipped cream filling.
this was good but 1 1/2 cups of powdered sugar is plenty it was really sweet with that i wouldn't add 5 cups I just put on a lemon cake mix i made a bundt cake that worked good together eventhough the cake was a mix i added 3tb of lemon juice instead of adding all that sugar it came out good will keep looking for the right one.
Only used 1 cup sugar and consistency still turned out fine. Not too sweet and you get more of the lemon flavor. There is enough to frost 12 cupcakes. Will be my go-to lemon flavored frosting from now on.
LOVED this flavor. The basics are there...I simply adjusted to my palate. I added 1 Tbs. more of lemon juice and 1/2 tsp. of more zest. Took the powdered sugar down by 11/2 cups and it was perfect for not only cake (even a lemon cake at that) but also Christmas sugar cookies that I felt needed a zip! :) It's a frosting I will use over and over again to add a zing to all my cake and cookie flavors.
Delicious! Tangy and sweet. Needs to be refrigerated before piping, otherwise spreads on well.
The BEST! This frosting was amazing. Make sure the lemon zest is in very small pieces not strips. If you are planning to decorate and the frosting needs to hold its shape you must use all of the sugar the recipe calls for. Great balance of all the flavors.
The frosting was excellent. I used 3 T lemon juice and 4 cups confection sugar and i forgot the vanilla and it had rave reviews. Put it on a Lemon Cake mix with Lemon curd in the middle of the 2 cakes.. Superb!
This recipe is perfect as is! The frosting melts in your mouth and has the perfect lemon flavor. I am so glad I didn't listen to all the other reviews and halve the sugar... This one is perfect!
This recipe is fantastic, and my husband wants me to make two more cakes, NOW...used this frosting on the "Lemon Gold Cake" recipe on this site, and the pairing is just awesome for lemon lovers. I zested a large lemon and then used the juice, added powdered sugar til it was just right for my taste buds, and WOW! This is what I love about this site, we get to try any recipe we want, make it our own and still give credit to those who originally put it out there for us to taste. And when my husband keeps wanting "repeats", I know it is a keeper. Thank you so much!
Good basic recipe, but I cut the sugar in half, increased the cream cheese and butter, and upped the lemon juice and zest. Would have been nauseatingly sweet otherwise. I used the recipe here as a starting point but then ended up changing it a lot to get a nice, tart, cream cheese frosting.
This was good but not enough lemon flavour for me. I swapped the vanilla extract for lemon and it was perfect! I also think that amount of icing sugar is off...I used 4 cups and might even reduce it to 3 1/2 next time.
Thank you for the recipe! I went by some of the suggestions - reduced the sugar to four cups, left out the vanilla, put the icing in the fridge to chill for a few hours (though I should have taken it out for a few minutes before icing my cake as it was a bit stiff). It was just enough to ice a two layer cake with a small amount in between the layers. I baked the Luscious Lemon Cake recipe from the Robin Hood Flour recipe (which I tweaked by using lemon yogurt instead of plain and adding about a teaspoon of lemon juice), sprinkled the top of the cake with coconut and everyone loved the results! It made a lovely dessert for a Mother's Day dinner.
Really tasty frosting. I added 2 tbsp of Pineapple juice and took out the vanilla. The lemon and juice compliment each other and this was very delicious on my pineapple cream cupcakes. :)
This was a great recipe and easy too. The flavor is just to die for. However, I did not care too much for the daffodil cake.
I enjoy the flavor of this frosting although I added more lemon zest and cut the sugar by a cup. The extra sugar would make the frosting stiffer, but I wanted a less sweet frosting. I tried it on lemon cupcakes, next time I am going to try a full cake.
Mmmm... lemony.. with zing! I drastically reduced the sugar (I just starting adding sugar gradually until it was as sweet as I wanted it to be). I'll be making this again for sure!
Simply delicious. I followed the directions to a "t" and it turned good. It wasn't to sweet to me. The frosting turned out just fine despite what other viewers had to say. It was thick enough for my cream cheese pound cake. Thanks for sharing.
Wonderful frosting! I used it to frost a spice cake and it was a perfect compliment. If you have one, be sure to use a micro-plane zester.
This is the best cream cheese frosting I've ever had! It's perfect and thick for cakes or cupcakes. My mouth is watering just thinking about it. If you omit the lemon zest and juice, you have an excellent regular cream cheese icing. I added coconut extract for some coconut cupcakes I made and it was to die for!
Excellent icing. Consistancy is great. You can change the flavoring of the extract and change the taste completely. Very versatile recipe.
This icing is great for Lemon/Orange Peel cookies. When i use it for orange I just substitute the lemon for oranges! Awesome all the way around!
I only used 3 cups of powdered sugar. Perfect!
Really creamy. I too cut back on the sugar- maybe to 3 cups.
Excellent flavor and very creamy. I did add some yellow food coloring to complete the look. It couldn't have been any better!
Put this on a spice cake, it was very good.
Way too sweet and almost no lemon flavor. I threw most of it away. However, omit the lemon zest and it would probably be good for piping designs.
Absolutely delicious! The lemon zest adds a beautiful, pale-yellow tint to the frosting and the addition of fresh lemon juice is amazing. We didn't even rinse off the beaters because we had licked them clean. We topped it with a fresh strawberry glaze for a lemony twist on traditional strawberry shortcake. Absolutely perfect frosting. Thanks!
I thought this was a fantastic, light tasting icing. I made angel food cupcakes like a previous reviewed suggested. My husband loved them. I disagree phil's review--I used 2 cups confectioners suger and the icing had a perfect consistency--not a gaze, but more like a frosting. If you want to cut the sugar, I recommend this.
This frosting was wonderful. I used 4 C of confectioners sugar and the just added lemon juice until I had a nice spreading consistency. It tasted wonderul and I used it to ice some lemon cookies I also found from this site. Delish!
I love the frosting. It turned out rich and creamy and for once it didn't curdle the butter or cheese. I did use less sugar than it called for about 2.5 cups to be exact, and it is much thicker than a glaze, its just right!
This was good, but a little on the heavy & sweet side.
Great for piping. Guests raved about this frosting- I just used it on a yellow cupcakes from a mix for my daughter's birthday.
Excellent. Easy and wow does it taste great.
Didnt have the right sugar so just used regular sugar and blended into a powder, I blended 1 Cup and 1/3 of sugar and ended up using half of that only because it was too sweet allready, cant imagine it at 5 cups!
Followed recipe exactly. Put it on a lemon cake with lemon filling. Super yummy. Will make again for sure.
Very good recipe overall.......Used it on my sisters birthday cake and everybody in the family liked it except 2 people....was a little sweet...I cut out 1/2 a cup of powdered sugar. I would definantly make it again!
I was looking for a lemon frosting to use on a lemon curd filled cake I was making for my aunts 88th birthday party .... saw this, read the reviews and decided to give it a try. My husband tasted it before it was even on the cake and fell in love with it! The cake was a huge hit at the party and my aunt who is a huge fan of lemon cake thought it was delicious. My teenaged son has requested I bake another cake this time using a key lime curd filling and converting this recipe into a key line frosting. Pretty basic recipe here so I don't think it will be a problem to substitute the lemon juice & zest with lime. I agree with a few of the other reviews about cutting back on the powdered sugar a bit since it can get a bit sweet but I tasted as I went along and when it seemed a bit to sweet I just added a little more lemon juice & zest. I won't highly recommend this recipe infact I've already passed it along to friends! Thanks!!!!!!
Perfect - yum! Easy to adjust the consistency and holds up well for piping. I used fresh lemon juice.
I tried to scale it back to frost just a few cupcakes and it did turn out like a thick glaze, but that was o.k. I also added a bit of pink lemonade powder to it to give it a boost of lemon flavor and a pretty pink color - that worked out great!
Love this frosting!
Fantastic frosting!!! This is a great recipe to make "to taste". Start out with a little less sugar and then just keep adding until you are amazed! Do the same with the lemon juice too. Try going a little heavier on the cream cheese and you have a great fruit dip!
very nice. made minor changes to taste (but that is to be expected for any recipe). used 4 tbsp fresh lemon juice, only a little zest for color and used about 4 1/3 cups sugar. Added a little more sugar as for children. beautiful. frosting didn't need to be chilled before icing cupcakes; great consistency. kids at church will love it!
Delicious! I did put less sugar in it and more lemon juice but I loved the consistency and the taste was so lemony and creamy. I it was very good!
Great recipe! Used it on my lemon cupcakes and they came out beautiful! I didn't listen to other reviewers since I knew that the amount of sugar is for consistency. This is NOT A GLAZE! This is a delicious FROSTING! Thank you for sharing!!
This recipe was great for my lemon cake ... I used somewhere between 4 and 5 cups of powdered sugar. and of course it did need more lemon juice .. used a small bit of heavy cream for extra liquid .. I think everyone would make some sort of adjustments for the spreading consistency ... whipped it up on high speed and was light and fluffy.
This is delicious as long as you reduce the sugar, as many others have noted. I used 3 cups. Also, it is plenty lemony without the zest, I did not use it.
Taste was excellent, but mine was runny. Not firm to hold up on a cupcake. Recipe needs meringue powder to help with structure.
blah!
I only used about half the sugar, but I refrigerated overnight to thicken before using it and it was perfect.
Very good -- ended up not adding the full amount of powdered sugar. It seemed stiff enough without the last cup.
very good! i had lemons and cream cheese to use up so i made a boxed lemon cake mix and used this frosting. excellent! i love lemon anything ;)
I used 180g sugar (1 1/2 cups) and 3 tbsp lemon juice and it was DELICIOUS!! Also piped well
Delicious! Light and lemony - not too sweet. Great recipe and great consistency. Thanks!
This frosting was okay. I used it on top of the "Lemon Cream Cupcakes," and I thought it was just too sweet. The recipe calls for 5 cups of confectioners' sugar. I used 2 cups, and even that was too much. I might try making this recipe again, but I'll definitely be cutting back even more on the amount of sugar!
I am now addicted to this frosting! I don't like a strong cream cheese flavor, so I was glad that this recipe mellows out the taste of the cream cheese. It has a good strong lemon flavor.
This was so good I would give it a 5 star but I think it needs more lemon juice. But that's my opinion since I like things a bit more acidic.
Great recipe. Not too sweet, but just right.
This recipe is perfect as is. The person who said it should be 5 ounces of powdered sugar instead of 5 cups is wrong. As written it ends up being perfectly creamy, lemony, and just right for sweetness. I don't normally like cake much, but we had this on a lemon box cake and I kept eating it just for the frosting. When I made it, the cream cheese and butter were cool but workable, and with the 5 cups of powdered sugar it was just right to spread easily.
I used this on Happy Birthday Cake (also submitted by Carol)-- a winning combination! Refreshing lemon taste, creamy texture and easy to make. Another plus- the little bits of lemon zest disguised the cake crumbs that brushed off when I frosted the cake.
Delicious! The perfect compliment to my lemon cupcakes. This will definitely be a recipe I will use over and over. My kids loved this frosting, too. I took a couple over to our retired neighbors next door and she called later to tell me how much her husband loved them since he really enjoys lemon. I didn't measure the lemon juice precisely as I used fresh lemons and just squeezed them in and went by consistency. I also only used a dash of lemon zest as it is a turn-off for my kids. The reviewer who gave this one star and claims that the sugar amount is off obviously never makes homemade frosting!
This was great but added 3 to 4 tbsp of lemon juice as I was pairing it with a chocolate cake. It was delicios. I also half the recipe.
Very yummy! Used on my husbands birthday lemon poppy seed cake!
This frosting was delicious - I have added it to my permanent recipe files! I put in on a lemon cake (box mix)
This frosting recipe is PHENOMENAL! It's easy to use and absolutely delicious. The only thing I'd adapt is adding twice the amount of lemon zest and a bit more lemon juice to extend the powerful burst of citrus flavor. Please use this one over the rest! :)
I intended to use this icing for some frseh-baked cookies I made. The cookies only turned out so-so but this frosting was/is fantastic! I love the lemony- cheese cake like flavor given by the cream cheese in this recipe. I can't wait to try it on a freshly baked lemon cake!
i only used 1 cup of sugar and it was perfect for my taste--i wanted something more tangy than sweet, so you could taste the lemon and cream cheese (which was the point of making this frosting!) i can't even fathom it with 5 cups of sugar!
Delicious frosting! I didn't use all the sugar like some other reviewers and it worked out perfectly. I just added and tasted till it was how I wanted it. Put it on lemon cupcakes with a lemon curd and yum! So good! Definitely a keeper.
We loved this! I halved the recipe and it used it to top sugar cookies with strawberries, blueberries, and pineapple for individual fruit pizzas. It was very good and I can't wait to try this on a cake recipe. I will make this again!
Fabulous recipe. Pretty much did as recipe said, used about 3 tsp of zest though. Came out perfect. Will use this one often. I put it on a moist lemon cake but it would also be great on a white cake.
Nice lemon 'zing' with a cream cheese base - and the only thing I did wrong was listen to the reviewers who said to cut back on the sugar. The texture wasn't quite firm enough with only 4 cups of sugar - I thought it was when I first took it off the mixer, but then quickly realized it needed more sugar to stiffen up a bit more. Will definitely try it again, next time with the 5 full cups of sugar.
I used this frosting as a glaze on chiffon cake which also in your recipe collection. Everybody really liked the cake and frosting. The frosting complimented the lemon in the chiffon cake. Barbara
Good icing. I used it as both the filling and the icing on a two layer cake. Like the lemon flavor as it was not overpowering. Needs to firm up in the refrigerator though to prevent the layers from sliding when icing the rest of the cake. Kids licked the bowl, spoon, and beater.
Here's what NOT to do: Use low-fat/fatfree cream cheese or low-fat butter. Probably a good recipe with too much sugar, but the low fat cream/butter will not thicken and you'll be left with a runny, sweet mess.
I really like the flavor of this frosting and will make it again.
I did not have lemon zest so I added a bit more lemon juice also I only added 3 cups of sugar rather than 5. I think 5 cups of sugar would have been way too much. Overall this is an ok frosting. I would make it again with different mesurements.
This frosting is wonderful. Creamy and very, very tasty. Spreads easily.
Super easy and delicious.
I thought this tasted like plain lemon frosting, there was too much sugar and it cancelled out the cream cheese flavor. Next time I will use 2 cups of sugar, which is what my regular cream cheese frosting recipe has, and simply add the lemon zest and juice.
I just made a 4 layer cake with is frosting. absolutely delicious...It looks awful but tastes great! I cannot frost properly
Soooo good! I used this frosting to ice the roll-out cookies from this site, and everyone loved them. I used 3 c. powdered sugar, which made the frosting a perfect consistency and taste -- not too sweet, not too tart. Definitely a keeper!
i tried the icing but it was too thin is there any way it can be thicker ?
CREAM CHEESE LOVER AND THIS RECIPE IS HERE TO STAY.VERY GOOD.
This was exellent frosting - nicely lemony, nicely sweet, nicely cream cheesy. I actually had to add about an extra half cup of pwd. sugar to get the consistency I wanted. I don't think the sugar took away from the cream cheese flavor at all - it is actually a standard amount of sugar for a frosting recipe. I put it on a gingerbread, which is a wonderful complement.
Very easy and yummy. Pretty much foolproof as-is, though also open to interpretation. Added the zest of one whole lemon.
WOW, this frosting is soo delicious! I seriously just want to dip everything in it like it's chocolate fondue. I used it to frost lemon poppy seed cupcakes and it really made them perfect. i'm definitely going to make this again!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections