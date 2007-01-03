Creamy Frosting

740 Ratings
  • 5 388
  • 4 118
  • 3 66
  • 2 45
  • 1 123

A creamy white icing that looks like whipped cream.

By deleteduser

Servings:
15
Yield:
3 1/2 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

15
Original recipe yields 15 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Whisk milk into flour in small saucepan until smooth. Heat and stir until it boils and thickens. Cool thoroughly.

  • Cream butter, sugar and vanilla in bowl until light and fluffy. Add thickened milk. Beat until mixture resembles whipped cream. Makes enough to fill and frost 2 layer cake, about 3 1/2 cups.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
173 calories; protein 0.8g; carbohydrates 14.9g; fat 12.6g; cholesterol 33.8mg; sodium 93.9mg. Full Nutrition
