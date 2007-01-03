Creamy Frosting

I don't know what other folks are saying about it being clumpy, soupy, and gooey, but I will NEVER buy a frosting in the store again! Everyone in my family loved this recipe. I halfed my recipe and changed it up a bit after I found another way of doing on youtube. First I put the milk and flour in the pot and began whisking AS SOON as i turned the heat on. I kept stirring quickly and never got any clumps, because i kept WHISKING. I had it on medium- high heat. I let it get thick and let it sit for about an hour. When it's cooled, it looks like a clump, but that's ok. I then put vanilla in the COMPLETELY COOLED flour/ milk concoction, i beat it for about 5 minutes with an electric mixture. When you do this, it gets really smooth again. Then i took the SOFTENED butter at room temp and i beat it with the sugar in another bowl. I beat it for about 10 minutes. It is important to beat it till it is REALLY FLUFFY AND WHITE. When the butter sugar is creamed till it's white and fluffy, then it's ready. Next, I put the butter sugar in the whipped up milk/ flour mixture. I beat for about 5-7 minutes until it is light and fluffy AND BOY.. IT WAS DELICIOUS! The sugar grains dissolved on their own!I put it on my vanilla cupcakes. It tastes like sweetened whipped cream, but BETTER! If you follow directions and HAVE PATIENCE, this will come out right.Most people that screw up probably did not take their time and was rushing it. Or even worse, the butter and sugar was NOT mixed properly.