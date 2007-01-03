Creamy Frosting
A creamy white icing that looks like whipped cream.
I have been making this recipe for years. I think some of these people should re-read the recipe. It does not say to melt the butter ~ just make sure it is at room temp. And I also suggest that the milk and flour mixture be pretty cool before adding to creamed mixture. Try it again you will love it. PS try using a tsp. of almond extract when frosting a chocolate cake. Its delicious.Read More
I was really disappointed with this recipe. I definitely do NOT recommend it to anyone who does not have a stand mixer- I have one, and finally had to turn it off because I thought it would overheat. If I had to stand there with a hand held mixer, I would have given up much sooner. I mixed & mixed & it still did not all come together. It looks curdled to begin with, which is normal, but after 20 minutes of mixing, it still looked a little curdled and the sugar had not dissolved. As far as lumpy flour other people mentioned, you really need to stir constantly as it thickens. I did not have any problem with that at all. Also, this is not nice and cream colored- it is definitely yellow, with the butter and vanilla. I was hoping it would look lighter upon beating. I finally had to give up on this. I have very little time to find a new recipe now to frost my friend's birthday cake.Read More
A 1/4 teaspoon of corn starch in with the flour/milk prior to cooking will help alleviate the lumps.
This recipe tasted awesome! Love it! I halved the recipe for a batch of chocolate cupcakes, which was just enough for 18 cupcakes. But next time, I don't think I will half the recipe, because it was so good, I want to add a huge mound of icing on each cake. This was not too sweet and it had a great flavor. When I bake, I always "substitute" healthier ingredients. So I did use whole wheat pastry flour and sucanat with honey (which I ran through a coffee grinder, that has never had coffee in it, to get a finer sugar - closer to confectioners). This was great with the healthier substitutions. Will be making this again today and will try adding a twist with strawberries to get a strawberry icing. Hope it turns out just as good! ***UPDATE*** I did make this icing by adding strawberries, delish! I divided the icing into 3 parts, one part stayed the white vanilla (as the recipe), second part I whipped in 1 Tlb. of cocoa for chocolate icing, the third part, I added about 1-2 Tlb. of pureed strawberries (strawberries had sugar on them, left over from shortcake). Then I iced cupcakes and had 3 different icings. These were great! BTW - this recipe "Simple White Cake" from this site makes excellent white cupcakes.
I use this recipe to fill my homemade Twinkies, the flour should be 4 tbsps not 2 though. A stand mixer works great for this as it should be beaten for at least 5 minutes to lose the graininess, sometimes closer to 10. ***Update, I read somewhere that it was recommended beating the sugar into the warm paste mixture, I did that and boy does it save tons of time! I beat my butter until fluffy then put in the fridge, then I beat the paste with the sugar and put that in the fridge, when the paste was cool I added it to the butter, added the vanilla then only needed to beat it for about 2 minutes until it was nice and fluffy, no graininess at all.
Great if you are in a pinch with no powdered sugar! I have never made frosting before, and needed some for kid's cupcakes, very easy to make! I did cheat a little by cooling the milk/flour after thickening in the fridge, and it didn't affect it at all- good yeild amount.
At first I was kinda shaky about it, but once I made it, it really did look like whipped cream. And my grandmother, who's always looking for a good frosting recipe, LOVED it. Used it to frost a red velvet cake...complimented it very well.
it turned out wrong. DO NOT MELT THE BUTTER! It will turn out looking like goat cheese mixed with a clear, stickey goo. It tastes ok but it looks bad... Do not spred on to cake or whatever it is u are baking cause it looks nasty!
First, when you take the flour and milk off of the stove be sure to chill, not just cool, as it needs to be cold. I put mine in the freezer for 20-30 minutes to be sure it is well chilled. DO NOT MELT THE BUTTER. It says to cream the butter, which should be room temperature, not refrigerated, not melted. This is an excellent, easy frosting IF YOU FOLLOW DIRECTIONS. If you make changes, don't expect it to turn out the same as the recipe!
I don't know what these other cats are talkin about, lumpy and goat-like texture? Pssshh nawh you aren't making it right, you're in a hurry and you aren't appreciating the time it takes with making frosting like this from scratch! I just made banana blueberry pan bread and topped it with this creamy frosting, and boy howdy! The frosting is spectacular, buttery, YUMMY! Next time y'all make this frosting, you gotta take your time with it and make sure it blends together right. Don't just mix it for 1 minute or somethin, and then frost ya cake or whatever. I took like 15 minutes on this recipe. It's my first attempt at making frosting from scratch, and it's bomb diggity <3 Thanks for providing such a light and tasty mixture, my friend ^-^
this is a great recipe. You need to let the milk and flour mixture set about an hour or two also it is easy if you have your butter at room temp. I will use this recipe forever thanks. Also this is good for those people who don't like frosting.
Never Again !!!
This WONDERFUL!!! Light and fluffy and scrumptious without leaving a "sugar-coating" on your teeth. Oh. It's a definite keeper! I also followed Justme's recommendations about the creaming: Butter and sugar - 4 minutes, add vanilla - 2 minutes, half flour and milk mixture - 4 minutes, add remainig half - 4 minutes. I used 2% milk. Thank you!
Total flop. Because the sugar was not specified in recipe, I used granulated sugar. I should have made the obvious catch that unless the sugar were dissolved with heat, it would continually dissolve once the frosting was made. Also, the recipe was oozing with butter, so I added at least 4 cups 10x sugar to help dissolve that. Still utter disaster, but we made do because it was so much butter and sugar that would have been thrown away otherwise.
This is the best icing I have ever made. I also made it in chocolate by adding 1 cup chocolate chips to the milk mixture after removing the mixture from the heat. Amazing.
Delicious. Exactly what I was looking for. Incredibly thick, but with a light taste which melts in your mouth. If you want the perfect piping icing, I recommend this recipe! You won't be disappointed.
I followed the recipe exactly plus followed the suggestions JustMe wrote below. It turned out PERFECT!!! I love this recipe because it's like a whipped cream frosting, yet not too sweet. I used Lactose Free Milk, so for those of you with an intolerance, you must try it! I frosted 3 dozen cupcakes using the "Simple White Cake" recipe from this site. OH MY GOODNESS, are these CC good! I will most certainly make again. It's worth the time it takes to make.
To the reviewer below me: I've tried several variations of this recipe today and found it to be great. Using the exact ingredients in the recipe are key to getting it right. Use real butter (I've had success with using 1/2 cup butter and 1/2 cup shortening, but I wouldn't recommend margarine AT ALL if maybe that's what you've been trying). Also, use at least 2% milk; whole milk would probably work best, and I haven't had luck using lower-fat milks. Also, after adding the milk mixture to the butter mixture, beat it for at least 5-10 minutes to give the sugar crystals time to dissolve (a stand mixer really is best for this recipes, if you have one). Keep trying.. it really is a fantastic frosting!
This recipe turned out to be GREAT! My whole family LOVED it! I am definetly keeping this one. I used 1 tbsp corn starch with the flour to make sure it was thick enough and it worked GREAT! Highly recommend!!
i followed the directions exactly, that's how i make every recipe. most of my baking is totally awesome but this one is like a soup! how exactly should i frost something with soup?
it wasn't thick at all it was runny
I was really disapointed with this frosting. It was really runny and too sweet.
Sorry but this is disgusting. Tastes like pure butter and looks all curdled. I followed the directions perfectly. Next time I won't be so lazy when I run out of confectioner's sugar.
This frosting has a nice 'cool whip' type texture and it has a lightly sweet flavor. I would suggest that if you plan to color the frosting that you add the coloring to the milk mixture before mixing with the butter mixture. I added color at the end and it did not mix well and gave it a curdled appearance. I also would not recommend this frosting for cookies but it works really well for cakes.
This recipe likely has potential but DOES NOT work unless you use specific ingredients such as listed by another reviewer - BUTTER not margarine, WHOLE MILK, make a PASTE rather than just thickened milk. A lot of extra steps are needed to make this recipe good.
I found this recipe while looking for a butter cream that is not grainy, I have followed many recipes and I always get a "toothpaste" like texture. I have to say that this was fabulous!! I did add my own "tweak" to it. I added the sugar to the milk/flour mixture and increased the flour by 2 Tablespoons. Let the mixture cool completely. Beat the butter and flavoring for 4 minutes, added half the cooled "batter" and beat for another 4 minutes. Added the remaining flour/milk /batter and beat again for 4 minutes. Very smooth, very fluffy. NOT GRAINY to my amazement!!!! I will use this over and over again.
I find this especially good on dark chocolate cake or cupcakes. This recipe whips up very light, fluffy, and not too sweet. In addition to the other tips, I recommend you use castor sugar or baker's sugar, both of which are more fine than granulated, so they dissolve more rapidly. I use the whisk attachment of my stand mixer and after incorporating the cooled, thickened milk, whip on medium-high speed until the frosting has the consistency of stiff whipped cream. I add liquers along with the vanilla extract for extra flavor - raspberry and orange liquers work well.
I wish I'd read the first review ahead of time- sadly I only had skim milk, I cooled it down mostly, but I don't think it was cold, etc. I wouldn't rate it down since it's pretty much my fault that it looked odd, but I did NOT like the taste of it. Hmm. I dunno.
Very very very rich. Too rich for me!
****UPDATE--DO NOT refrigerate it over night to use in the morning. I let it warm up a bit and re-whipped it. It looks a bit like cottage cheese now. Frost your cake and THEN refrigerate it, no matter how tired you are!!**************I made a few mistakes, but still awesome! Very forgiving! I didn't have a ton of time, so I took a few shortcuts. Less than 20 minutes start to finish. I think it's a little bit granular from the sugar, but VERY tasty. As it sits, it's getting less granular tasting. I'm going to frost the cupcakes tomorrow morning--so maybe it will be even better then! 1) I didn't heat the milk/flour till boiling, but evidently long enough. Tip--toss the flour in the saucepan 1st, add milk little by little and stir. Make a very thick paste first, then add more and more milk, stirring each time. I used an old fashioned egg beater (rotate the handle to spin the 2 beaters.) It didn't take very long. It was thicker, but definitely not Elmer's glue thick or anything! 2) I cooled the mixture in the freezer, mixing with a fork a couple times. Maybe 10-15 minutes? It got much thicker as it cooled. 3) I took the butter from the fridge and microwaved the 2 sticks 15 seconds, flipped them and 10 seconds more. They were very soft, but I guess that wasn't a problem. All's well that ends well! Thanks!! PS--I used SALTED butter and WHOLE milk. I did NOT sift the flour NOR blend the sugar to make it finer (maybe that would help make it less granular?)
I began making this frosting years ago when I found a recipe for whoopie pies that included this as the filling. It was so much better than the marshmallow cream or shortening ones usually used for the pies, and I became instantly smitten. It has a fabulous texture and a wonderful flavor. Love it!
great recipe! Lots of beating, but it does taste great and has a very whip-cream like appearance.
I followed the recipe from head to toe and it turned out sooo bad.
Was not a "frostingy" texture at all and was a very strange consistency. I ended up throwing it all away and going with my standby recipe. (a very expensive experiment - with all of the butter)UPDATE: I did use about a cup of this so all wouldn't be wasted and I added about 1 1/2 lbs confectioners sugar and about 1/4 cup whole milk. It was ok to use with this modification, but I still would not make again.
First off, I get that this isn't an easy recipe, but usually, when things are this difficult, they are worth it. This wasn't. At first, I followed a previous poster's instructions to keep boiling the milk until it was super-thick. I had to throw that part away. Tried again, just boiling the milk for a minute and it was great. I couldn't wisk constantly because of my nonstick pan and there were a few flour lumps, but once I added it to the butter mixture, it was fine (lump-wise). I creamed the butter for a good 8-10 minutes. You want to cream it so that the sugar dissolves (so the frosting isn't grainy), and that takes beating for a while. I added the milk mixture and it came together pretty quickly after that. I was worried about over-beating b/c you can do that with whipped cream, but I'm pretty sure that wasn't a problem. The end result was more greasy than creamy. It looked like whipped cream, but didn't taste like anything good. The mouthfeel is almost slimy--not my idea of good eats. I wanted to make this for some sandwich cookie cream, and it was okay, but I'll prbably lease the rest of the cookies unfrosted and toss it. I suggest you stick with a traditional cooked frosting or a buttercream.
This recipe failed for me. My little sister and I were excited about making cupcakes until we made the frosting. I turned out to be extremely liquidy and yellow. It tasted like icing, but looked more like yellow cinammon roll icing. Nothing like whipped cream like the recipe promised. At first I thought I messed up the recipe or directions but I reread it several times and couldn't figure it out because I did follow the directions. I do not recommend it at all.
This is the frosting recipe I have been searching for!! It is awesome for piping and tastes SO much better than traditional buttercream frosting. I took all the suggestions of "JustMe" (including subbing almond extract for vanilla) and it turned out perfectly! My advice: if you think it isn't the right consistency, just keep beating on high, mine took about 10 mins before it was a nice whipped consistency - I was a little worried along the way because it was looking quite curdled, but just be patient and hang in there - it will turn out! This will definitely be my go to recipe from now on. Update: I tried adding 1/4 cup pureed strawberries to use on vanilla cupcakes - DELICIOUS!! You need to whip quite a bit longer after adding the strawberries as it will look curdled and gross - but just let it whip away and eventually it will come around.
I really wish this frosting would have turned out as the other reviewer's finished product. I followed the directions exactly and the hints from other reviews, but my frosting came out gritty and butter tasting. I had to throw it all out and go to the store to buy frosting to frost my daughter's school cupcakes.
I loved this frosting. It was so sweet and very light. It didn't feel heavy as if it was setting like a stone in your stomach like some frostings that are heavy and overwhelming. I would just recommend using a very simple and not so sweet cake because the frosting really does have a lot of sweetness by itself. I found it easier having someone else in the kitchen also to help stir the milk and flour so it wouldn't stick to the bottom of the sauce pan while heating. I started heating the milk and flour when I put my cake in the oven, so it only needed about 23 minutes to get thickened well and of course about the same time for it to cool. It wouldn't be a frosting I would use in a major rush because it does need time to thicken and cool. It was one amazing frosting. Very sweet and very light. I will definitely use it over and over.
Excellent! I followed "JustMe"'s advice and it came out so great, I'm so glad I tried this recipe!
IT WAS NICE. MY 8 YEAR OLD DID MOST OF THE WORK AND IT WAS FUN AND TASTED GREAT
I have been looking for this recipe for a long time.I thought I would never find it again after all of my old recipes were lost.It was an old family favorite.I love this site for it has given me back several recipes that were lost but not forgotten.
TURNED OUT SOUPY! TASTED LIKE BUTTER AND FLOUR.
this recipe came out perfect, I think I will try using confectioners sugar instead next time so that I don't taste the sugar crystals. It really comes out light and fluffy.
I JUST made this frosting and I'm SO glad I did. I tried something similar before and it was a total bust. However, this recipe was great, easy and my frosting came out super fluffy and creamy. I followed the directions exactly (because I'm new to this) and was really excited that I was able to make it. *clapping* LOL
OMG. I can't stop eating this stuff! I had to hide it from myself!! I like it so much better than regular buttercream frosting. I always thought it tasted too powder-sugary. I followed "JustMe's" instructions. The only thing I did different was use skim milk. It was all I had. I ended up adding another tbsp of flour to the milk mix to get it super thick and pasty. After it was cooled it was very rubbery. I was worried that it wouldn't work, but it was perfect! The only suggestion I would have is to make sure you use the right sized mixing bowl. I think my bowl was too large, so it was harder to get the butter and sugar to mix till the sugar wasn't grainy anymore. I can't wait to use this frosting for my daughter's birthday cake and hear what our guests will think!
It tasted great, but It didnt fluff up. I have tried this recipe twice and it didnt work out either time. They were both too soupy. I think maybe it is because I used 2% milk. If I try again, I will try to use whole milk.
I followed the directions exactly and the frosting was not usable and did not even taste ok. I must admit, I was a little hesitant to use this recipe since it just didn't sound quite right calling for a whole cup of milk but I decided to give it a try. The finished product was a soupy mess. I will NOT be giving this a second chance and I don't recommend this recipe for anyone else. Also: this is the first recipe from Allrecipes that I have tried and not liked or been able to find something redeeming about.
This recipe, for me, came out very liquidy and soupy. I would not make this again, even if you have a stand mixer.
I LOVE this recipe! For those that have had issues, here are some tips, as I have now made this several times over the last few weeks with a couple of variations. The butter or margarine should be room temperature at the most. When whipping the butter/ sugar mixture, whip until it lightens in color. I found marg hold shape better, but butter tastes better. It will still be grainy from the sugar, but that will go away when the milk & flour mixture is added. Mix all together for 1 to 2 minutes before using. This will get rid of any grainy-ness I always put the milk/ flour mix in the fridge & use it cold. This should be the consistency of custard. To avoid getting a skin on top, place plastic wrap directly on the mix when cooling.I do this the night before. I piped 96 cupcakes with this recipe, & they held shape for 2 days before being eaten. I tried subbing cream cheese for the butter(1/2) and it would not hold its shape but tasted amazing! I will keep that in mind for a fruit dip. One additional note: I have now made this with butter 3 times, and they did not turn out nearly as well(a mess, really). I adjusted my rating slightly to reflect this. I hope this helps!
My only problem I had today with this recipe is that I should have doubled it. I layered and frosted a cake and ended up needing more. I used my Kitchenaid mixer... be sure to beat this well. (read custom version of this recipe.) Loved it!
Read the review by "justme". I followed her instructions to a T and it was amazing!! Not too sweet, just perfect.
This is a great recipe! Reading the reviews, I chilled my flour-milk mixture, but first added the sugar and stirred it in. This was a great tip because it absolutely eliminated graininess. I did add an extra half-cup of sugar, and flavored it with peppermint flavoring rather than vanilla. We tinted it green and put it on dark-chocolate cupcakes, and they were FABULOUS! So much tastier than our usual powdered-sugar buttercream, fluffier and lighter tasting, sweet but perfectly sweet, really. I've been baking and frosting cakes for fifty years, and I have finally found the perfect frosting recipe! LOVE THIS RECIPE!
This frosting took FOREVER to make. I had the milk and flour mixture on medium/low heat and stirred it for about thirty minutes for it to form a paste. The butter, sugar and vanilla mixture took a while too. I thought I followed the directions exactly and took advise from a few of the reviews. With that I thought it turned out average. Although, I did use 2% milk and salted butter so next time (if I have that much time to put into frosting) I will use unsalted butter and whole milk.
I am giving this 3 stars because it dose taste good. It is hard to spread though, It takes far too long to make for such a mediocre outcome.
Sorry, this fell flat for me. I tried it exactly as written, added red food coloring at the end, and had to add cream as it was too stiff - it wouldn't pipe well. It ended up tasting like store bought cupcakes frosting which is what I was trying to avoid. I'm going back to grama;s old standard. It wasn't nearly sweet enough for me.
I had already made the milk/flour mixture with the stated amounts, when I decided to only use 1/2 cup butter and 1/2 cup sugar, because I only had a sheet cake to frost; but came out very good and fluffy and good tasting. Sweet enough for my taste.
I thought this frosting was fantastic! I did not find this recipe too difficult to make and this is the first time I made frosting from scratch. I just cooked the milk and flour until it was thick & creamy. It kind of balls up as it sits to cool. Everyone loved the taste and texture and all said it reminded them of whipped cream. Oh, I did constantly wisk the flour/milk mixture as it cooked. Don't know if that made a difference.
This was the best frosting I've ever made! Thanks to JustMe's posting I was able to follow her directions and make an excellent textured frosting. I made it for carrot cupcakes. *One note* a reviewer suggested using almond extract instead of vanilla. It was tasty, but a little too powerful - suggest using just 1/4 or 1/2 teaspoon of almond extract. Also we didn't like almond extract paired with carrot cake - should have used vanilla. Will definitely make this again, though. Mmmm mmmmm.
Love this frosting!!! It was WONDERFUL. Complements instead of covering up the cake taste.
Proceed with caution, i followed other reviews, boiled till it was thick beat the butter forever and it didnt turn out, runny, oily looking and yellow, i had to use flour to thicken it, and saved it, so now i floury frosting.. Be careful...
I have made this frosting twice in one week! My family loves it, even my picky husband (who hates sweet frostings) likes it.Five stars all the way. I had no problems making this, it's a nice fluffy frosting. Thank you for the recipe!
This recipe has fabulous flavor and texture if you give it the time and attention that it needs. I have made it twice. Once in a time crunch and it turned out horribly, and once with plenty of time to let things cool and set between mixes and it turned out fabulous. Make sure you let the milk cool completely! It makes the frosting so yummy and fluffy as long as the butter doesn't get melty at all. Melted butter completely ruins the consistancy of th frosting.
My grandma used to make this frosting for my dad and called it "Pope's Frosting". We all love the fluffy, buttery flavor of it. It's a lot less sweet than your typical Buttercream one. This past time I made it I used caster sugar. I have never heard of it before moving out of the states but it's a british product and just means super fine sugar. It's nice so that you don't ever seen the granules in the frosting.
I was so excited to find this recipe here! It was my favorite with chocolate cake when I was growing up. It is not as sweet as some frosting, and it is very fluffy and looks great on a layer cake.
Rich, creamy, and delicious! This recipe is exceptionally good with "black magic cake," the deep dark chocolate cake made with espresso- a great combination
I was concerned when I read the ingred. however after I made it following the recipe I was very surprised on how much it looked like cool whip and it has a very light taste to it. This I will make agian as My HB hates super sweet frosting and he had thirds on cake with this frosting. Easy to make and light and airy frosting, also I spread my but would be easy to pipe also.
texture was very nice to work with, held its shape well when piping. not so sure about the taste though. might be because I used proper butter and therefore had a slight salty aftertaste. next time i will use unsalted butter.
I needed a recipe for icing without confectioner's sugar since I was out, and I found this. I cooled my milk and flour mixture for about 45 minutes before I mixed with butter that had been sitting out for about an hour. No lumps -- good consistency. It is very sweet. Used a star tip to decorate mini cupcakes with the icing -- they look good and taste good. I couldn't eat a lot of this icing -- the mini cupcake with a swirl on top is just right.
CAROL CAROL CAROL !!! WOW This is wonderful. I can't imagine why anyone would have trouble with this "easy" recipe. Beat and beat this lush frosting and it will be perfect. I just made it and added 3 teas of orange extract to it as I am going to put it on an orange cake (Beat & Bake Orange Cake-allrecipes.com) and decorate with segments of Mandarin Oranges. This is so yummy, so simple to make. Don't use margarine folks it will flop for sure. Thank you Carol ! UPDATE I am waiting for my cakes to cool. If that soon doesn't happen I am not going to have any icing left. This is so delicious Carol it should have an extraordinary name, creamy frosting does not do this justice. Thanks again.
OH MY GOODNESS!! This was the best frosting I have ever made!! You need to have a good hour to make it though, and it would be a lot harder if I didnt have a standing mixer. But I was also baking the cupcakes and was in no hurry to finish, it the absolutely worth the wait. I put the hot milk mixture in the freezer and covered it with saran wrap to prevent a skin from forming on top, that shed a lot of time off the recipe. I left the butter to whip up, while I cleaned up the kitchen. The icing spread to well, and piped even better. My family loved it as well!!!
Excellent recipe! The comments about needing to make sure the butter was room temperature before beating(and not to melt it) and to keep whisking the milk and flour combination while cooking were spot on. And the milk/flour combo does need to be room temp before beating it all together. Nice and fluffy and sweet; my daughter told me that we'll be using this on all our cakes now instead of the store bought stuff:)
We used this recipe to frost my DH's birthday cake. It was very time consuming to make. Had to make 2 batches for a 9" two layer cake. Even though I followed the directions and more tips from my sister, the cake decorator, the first batch was very grainy. Used the suggestion from another reviewer of adding the sugar to the milk/flour and it came out much more creamy. It was difficult to use for piping on the cake because it was so soft but tasted good!
WONDERFUL!!! Very easy to make, and took almost no time at all (except waiting for milk mixture to cool) I would make this again.
I wasn't too sure about this, but wanted to give it a try. Came out excellent, just like whipped cream, but nice and sturdy for icing my cupcakes. Tasted delicious. This recipe is a keeper.
What an awesome recipe!This came out great and I had no problems whatsoever. I doubled the recipe for frosting cupcakes because I go kind of high with the cupcake frosting. I made this more like a roux and added two tablespoons of butter to the flour. A helpful hint and a fail safe when making a roux, add flour to the pan first, then butter and whisk together until smooth over low to just med heat, then add the milk a little at a time and all the while stir, stir, stir using a whisk. It's tedious I know, but if you want a smooth frosting then you have to put a little effort into it, this helps to avoid the lumpiness that I have read from the disappointed reviews. Also, DO NOT and I mean DO NOT add to the butter mixture until completely cooled. Butter, hot roux..not a good combo. The helpful hints from the most positive review are also spot on. I didn't notice it until I sat down to write my review and all I can say is "Ditto!" This is a great lighter taste to a straight butter cream frosting, not lighter in calories, but lighter in taste. Since I doubled the recipe, I added a tsp of vanilla extract and a tsp of vanilla bean paste. So happy I found this recipe, I even posted a pic.
I had a hard time getting the right consistency and had to add a bunch of flour but overall this was a great recipe. I added pureed strawberries to make a strawberry whipped topping. My husband loved it.
Pretty Good! Has a very buttery taste to it. That could be my fault. I subed huney for the sugar and wheat flour for reg. I also added extra vinilla to give it more flavor. Tasted very good on carrot bars, which I tinted it orange. Everyone seemed to like it! Thanks
this was very simple and yummy to make. VEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEERrrrry fluffy! My niece and I made it to frost some vanilla cupcakes from this site> Very good! do not change a thing bc it is yummy as is! We used a hand mixer and it came out light.
I too, was out of confectioners sugar and needed to find something that didn't call for it. I found this recipe and was nervous to try it because I have never made frosting before but I was pleasantly surprised. I had an issue because I was out of vanilla and couldn't find any other flavors around to add. I finally got really creative and while mixing the sugar & Butter, Added one small tube of yellow writing icing. Yellow because the mix already had a slight yellow tint so it would blend, and also because I knew it would add that sweet vanilla tang we needed. I was desperate and it worked actually wonderfully. I also ended up having a slightly more whipped consistency before I was going to add to the cupcakes I made, so I just chilled the frosting in the fridge a few minutes before using my cake decorator tips to put over the cupcakes. It helped a lot and I ended up with beautiful almost professional looking cupcakes when I was done. very pleased! I also mixed blue & red coloring for a pretty purple frosting color. Thanks for a great recipe, I think it has saved a lot of us in a pinch!
this tasted good, but was 100% watery, so it wouldn't even stay on the cake! it would just fall off! not at all firm! I don't know what happened!
Everyone will love this frosting, it tastes like marshmellow cream! Veronica Carlton Anthem Az
My older sister made this, she even messed up the recipe a bit (she forgot to cool it and a couple other things) she also added extra sugar and cocoa powder, it turned out really good!
Made for cupcakes for my daughter's Brownie Troop. Easy to use and more than enough for 40 cupcakes. Sprinkles applied well, and the flavor was great without being overly sweet.
This is a receipe that has been handed down for generations, but the variation that I was taught was using crisco, instead of butter. Very tasty, believe it or not, but not one bit healthy. I think the crisco version was derived by necessity for those who couldn't afford butter.
This is a great recipe. I was looking throw the recipes for something light and this was defintly it. It tast kinda like tabbyoka and wipe cream mix. I really Loved It Thank You.
I had my doubts when I saw the consistency of the milk/flour mixture but the end results overcame my hesitation! This frosting not only looks like a bakery frosting but tastes almost as good as one too! It is quick and easy, has few ingredients and I think it makes more than the recipes states. I frosted a batch of cupcakes and still had quite a bit left over!
After reading and following "Just Me"s instruction--please don't think they're just suggestions--I made the following changes and got a less buttery product. Decrease real butter to 3/4C. and increase whte cane sugar to AT LEAST 1 1/4c. and I have the frosting I had been searching for these past 23 years--VOILA!! Also be advised--heat causes it to mealt and refrigeration causes it to harden--so serve at room temp.
I don't know what other folks are saying about it being clumpy, soupy, and gooey, but I will NEVER buy a frosting in the store again! Everyone in my family loved this recipe. I halfed my recipe and changed it up a bit after I found another way of doing on youtube. First I put the milk and flour in the pot and began whisking AS SOON as i turned the heat on. I kept stirring quickly and never got any clumps, because i kept WHISKING. I had it on medium- high heat. I let it get thick and let it sit for about an hour. When it's cooled, it looks like a clump, but that's ok. I then put vanilla in the COMPLETELY COOLED flour/ milk concoction, i beat it for about 5 minutes with an electric mixture. When you do this, it gets really smooth again. Then i took the SOFTENED butter at room temp and i beat it with the sugar in another bowl. I beat it for about 10 minutes. It is important to beat it till it is REALLY FLUFFY AND WHITE. When the butter sugar is creamed till it's white and fluffy, then it's ready. Next, I put the butter sugar in the whipped up milk/ flour mixture. I beat for about 5-7 minutes until it is light and fluffy AND BOY.. IT WAS DELICIOUS! The sugar grains dissolved on their own!I put it on my vanilla cupcakes. It tastes like sweetened whipped cream, but BETTER! If you follow directions and HAVE PATIENCE, this will come out right.Most people that screw up probably did not take their time and was rushing it. Or even worse, the butter and sugar was NOT mixed properly.
I used to make this recipe all the time when I was growing up. I am thrilled to have found it again! I think the main trick is to get the milk/flour mixture to the correct consistency. It should end up being like pudding once it has cooled. Also I found that cooling it for approximately 30 minutes worked great. Mixing into the butter mixture is the easiest part and I never need to use a stand mixer at all -- I use a hand mixer with a whip attachment and it turns out perfect.
My friend slept over one night and we had a bake sale the next morning for school so we decided to make cupcakes. I picked this recipe because it was the first result, and it looked delicious. I didn't use food coloring, but it was an amazing hit! When we first started mixing it, it looked like a brown egg yolk..we thought we messed up. But I didn't want to completely scrap it so I just let it keep beating, and oh my gosh was I right. It started to whip after 5-7 minutes, it got fluffy, white and big. Not to mention it tasted DELICIOUS. I put it in a normal plastic bag, cut the end off and we squeezed nice swirls on the cupcakes, they looked amazing, and tasted even better. It literally melts in your mouth, and it's not rich, its so light and fluffy. I use it whenever I'm looking for a sweet tooth, which is why I'm on it now, going to make a few to satisfy my cupcake desires :) Would definitely recommend!
Wonderful!! This is what I've been looking for. It is a great compromise for those who love frosting and those who don't like frosting. It has a more delicate, sweet flavor similar to whipped cream frosting, when granulated sugar is used. Powdered sugar works too, but gives it more of a buttercream frosting taste, a little richer and heavier. Although, powdered sugar is not as sweet as granulated sugar, it is richer since you must use more than the amount of sugar the recipe calls for. Granulated sugar takes a long time to mix in - you must mix and mix or the frosting will have a gritty texture- but it is worth it. I whisk the flour and milk in a frying pan instead of a sauce pan and it takes less time to thicken. I'm so happy to have found this recipe.
Wow this recipe is great! We really made it a point to follow directions, ie mixing the flour and the milk first then boiling and mix for a long time. Anyways, was wondering if we can use half the butter called for in the recipe since we found it was too buttery in the taste? Has anyone tried this or used Crisco instead? Just wondering if it still would have the same softness like whip. All in all I am very happy. Thanks for a great recipe.
I have tried making this recipe at least 7 or 8 times. EVERY SINGLE TIME it ends up separating/curdling so that it is a slimy mess. This recipe is the recipe from my husband's great grandmother's birthday cake recipe, which he insists upon every birthday, so I'm stuck with it. It always makes me so angry because it ruins the birthday cake, IMO, and looks just terrible.
mmmmm! great on red velvet cake. Very rich flavor! Thanks for the recipe.
Light, fluffy, creamy and dreamy. Topped my pumpkin cake with this and it was perfect. A+. This is my new go to frosting, screw store bought canned stuff. I will never buy canned frosting again!
I'm lactose intolerant...I used vanilla soymilk in place of milk and followed the rest of the recipe to the T. It came out perfect! As many people have said, do NOT melt the butter in any way. ALSO, make sure the mixture of flour and milk is fully cool....should almost be gel like.
I make this all the time and it always turns out great. It is light and fluffy and not to sweet or rich. I add cocoa powder for chocolate frosting and I have made it with dark brown sugar in place of the regular sugar and it was awesome on a plain white cake or a banana cake. I recommend you try it, but follow the recipe exactly the first time and then add your own touches to change it up. This is my go to recipe for frosting.
Very good frosting. I made it twice and both times came out good. I was nervous about trying based on some of the comments but with the help of other reviewers tips, it was fine. It's less sweet and more buttery than other frostings which I prefer. It's soft at room temp but becomes very firm once refrigerated due to the quantity of butter. 1. You do need to stir the milk/flour mixture constantly--don't rush the process. I used white whole wheat once and then I used all purpose--both worked fine. 2. Butter needs to be softened at room temp, not melted and then 3. Beat, beat ,beat with the sugar and vanilla. I think it's impossible to beat this too much. I have a stand mixer and I pretty much let it go while I did other things in the kitchen. Stop and scrape down the sides periodically.