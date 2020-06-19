Pear Butter
Pear butter is lightly scented with orange and nutmeg. This is an old recipe from a dear friend. Its taste is so good in toast or even on top of steak or chicken.
This is a long one…The recipe makes a good pear butter but needs some tweaking. 1) I used 6-1/2 lbs. of fairly large pears and came up with exactly 2 qts. of pulp. 2) The cook time is way off--to get it thick enough to consider butter and give it a nice color it has to be cooked for at least 2-3/4 hours. 3) The orange flavor is a bit much. Next time I’ll cut the juice down a bit(not the zest as it looks pretty in the jar). I’ll also put it in the crockpot on low overnight (8 or more hours) next time so I don’t have to hover over the stove stirring for hours on end. A note about checking for doneness: Don’t go by the cooking time, drop a little on a plate and if watery liquid seeps out around the edges it needs to cook longer. Oh, and I got 7 half-pint jars (3-1/2 pints instead of the 2 pints stated).Read More
4 lbs. of medium pears yielded a very scant quart of pulp. Prep time is not even close. It took a full hour to soften the pears (partly the fault of the fruit, I know.) "Large pot" isn't a very helpful description. The second phase of the cooking took 2 hours, and the product was still not "butter," I think an earlier reviewer was correct. The flavor was bland and indifferent, but again, perhaps the problem was in the fruit.Read More
This is the best pear butter recipe I have ever made. Use slightly under-ripe pears. The cooking will bring out the sweetness and pear flavour. Make it easy; quarter the pears and take out the bad spots, then when they're softened, run them through the food mill to remove the seeds, stems, and peel. To make pear sauce, add sugar and cook for another 15 minutes or so, without adding the other ingredients. I use less sugar than the recipe calls for; this recipe is way too sweet for my tastes.
FANTASTIC RECIPE I altered it to siut my needs. I used a 4qt. crockpot. I quartered and removed seeds, placed all pears in the pot to heaping. Then I added 4 cups sugar, 1/2 cup white grape juice, 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg, 1 teaspoon cinnamon, and 1 teaspoon orange extract. Put it on low and let it cook overnight ( 8-10 hours). In the morning I used a hand blender to blend righ tin the pot. Then I processed pint jars, and filled them ( nine jars). THen processed in a hot bath for 10 minutes. I received several compliments. This was the 1st time I had ever made this item.
Delicious. I prefer a chunky version thus eliminating the food mill -- tedious. Plus, prep time is longer if pears are small and you peel them. Cooking time is 1 hour not 1 minute and it's not "Ready in" 31 minutes...
I just finished 5 batches of pear butter, yielding 37 half-pint jars. I followed the recipe as written and resulting product has a wonderful, deep pear-citrus flavor. Here’s what I learned from the process. For multiple batches, don’t cook more than one batch in each pot. Combining batches adversely affects evaporation and product doesn’t reduce properly. It takes far longer to cook down than indicated- approximately 3 ½ hours for 2nd part. Heat needs to be on low heat and stirred every five minutes to prevent scorching. Stirring frequently becomes more and more critical toward the end. You can’t leave this at all while it’s cooking. I used an emersion blender instead of a food mill or grinder. Worked beautifully and it saved time, effort and pots. Keep children or pets out of the kitchen while you’re cooking this. It’s like edible napalm. If it splashes on you, it sticks and keeps burning, so be careful. It’s never going to mound on a spoon- a tiny hill maybe, but not a mound while it’s hot. It’s done when you put a spoonful on a plate, it stays together and the liquid does not separate significantly at the sides. Understand that this is a labor of love to make, but it’s very good. It takes your undivided attention for a whole day (or two). My kitchen is a wreck. My stove, my pots and my floor are one big sticky mess. I will certainly make this again, but not anytime soon.
This is a great recipe. I made 14 half-pints today. The orage zest and nutmeg gives it a great taste. Thanks!
This is a fantastic way to use those hard little pears you can't eat! It's great on toast, ham or pork!
Lost a star because of timing in the recipe. If followed exactly it wouldn't have been ready. Needs a long time to cook. I added some cinnamon and cloves because they're spices I love. Other than that, followed recipe. I have not read many other pear butter recipes but I would caution following others in the elimination of the juice. Part of the canning science is achieving an acidic pH so you can safely can. The orange juice is not only a flavor but an acidifier. You need it to maintain a healthy finished product from a food safety standpoint.
This recipe is very good on it's own. But, with the addition of cinnamon and cloves it is wonderful! (I used 1/4 t of cloves and 2-3 t. of cinnamon) Like others, I put the pears in the crock pot over night. Also, I left the skins on and ran the cooked pears through a blender. This was so much easier than peeling a bunch of small pears. I experimented with cutting the sugar in half but it does taste better with atleast a cup and a half. The 2 cups it calls for was also very good. I just try and cut sugar where I can. In addition to all of this, when you leave the peels on it will not appear as light as the picture. But, traditionally, pear or apple butters are a little darker.
Delicious! Well worth the time, for such homemade goodness.
I made this butter and thought that it was alright. Many people have loved it though. It just seemed to have taken a lot longer to cook then what was stated in the recipe. I think that I might have used too much sugar so it might be my fault, will try again.
It was very delicious. We had lots of pears to use from our neighbors tree and was looking for a recipe that was a little different. This was it. The orange flavor compliments everything so perfectly.
Oh my!!! This is fantastic pear butter. I followed the recipe, except I don't have a food mill, so I peeled and cored the bartlett pears, cut into large chunks. I cooked for maybe 30 minutes with the 1/2 cup water and mashed with the old fashioned potato masher. Added the rest of the ingredients as per recipe and it has been cooking about 70 miinutes. It looks like about another 30 min. or so and it will be perfect. Love the taste. Some may want to cut the orange down a little, but it is fine for me. Thanks for this recipe.
Really great, but I made a lot of changes. I left out the citrus since I am not a fan - and added cloves and cinnamon to taste. I don't have a food mill, so I made sure to peel the fruit before boiling and then ran them through a food processor until pureed. (Note that I drained most of the liquid from the pears before pureeing). I cut the sugar to 1.5 cups and cooked on the stovetop for 2.5 hours. I then froze the pear butter instead of canning it. So, yes, a ton of changes - but super yummy!
I caught the cooked pears just as the water evaporated, and added the juice. This smelled so good cooking after adding the rest of the ingredients! The orange juice and zest really make this recipe! I dropped spoonfuls of the pear butter on rolled out cookie dough, and covered with another piece of cookie dough for these wonderful cookies. Delicious!
I love the orange in this recipe. However, the recipe itself needs some work. I did one batch per the instructions and then a second batch in the crock pot as some of the reviewers suggested. My advice, DO NOT DO IT IN THE CROCK POT! The first batch was gorgeous. The crockpot batch was a total disaster. The crockpot certainly doesn't save any time. I still had to mash the pears and now they're boiling on the stove because the crockpot produced twice as much liquid as the stove version. It's going to take me twice as long to finish the recipe now. Also, the crockpot pears are way too dark and have a horrible, stringy consistency, yet I used the same pears as I did in the first batch. Anyway, I adjusted the recipe by using about 7 pounds of pears, 1/3 cup of orange juice and 1/2 tsp. nutmeg. Also, I used only 1 1/4 cups of sugar and it was perfect. It took about an hour and a half for the first round of pears to soften. I then put them in the kitchen aid mixer and let them go for a few minutes. I poured them into a saucepan on medium to simmer for 3 hours. Stir frequently (about every 15-20 minutes).
Very easy recipe. It yielded a LOT of liquid. I drained the liquid prior to canning. I then used the juice to make some pear jelly. It was a win/win!
Excellent recipe! I had six pears that I was going to lose unless I did somthing with them. So I found this recipe and scaled it down. I got one medium jar. Thanks!
Delicious and awesomely easy! Makes a good homemade gift. My husband eats it right out of the jar like applesauce.
The recipe is wonderful. I cooked the pears till they were mushy in an 18qt. roaster oven. Then drained off the juice for wine. The pears were run through a mill. At this point I had 16-17qts. of pears sauce. I added 12 1/2 cups sugar, about 4 1/2tbsp orange zest, 3tsp nutmeg, a little over 3 cups orange juice. Stirring carefully because it was FULL. In this quantity it took 6-8 hours to cook down enough to be the consistency of butter. The lid was off. I had a hard time keeping my kids out of it.
Came out great! Like another reviewer I just threw everything in the crock pot. I only used 1 cup of brown sugar and added more after it was done cooking to taste. Also, after the pears cooked, I took a turkey baster and removed most of the liquid. Then I pureed using the hand blender. It was still a bit runny so I put the crock pot back on high and left the lid off for an hour and most of the liquid evaporated. Nice thing about the remaining liquid is you can save it for your next batch...or use it in your baking for whatever calls for water.
This is a good base, but it definitely needed adjustments, plus cooking time was way off. I cut back on the nutmet & orange juice, but did use the zest from a small orange & half juice. I also added ginger & cinammon...at the end, a pinch of salt. I had to cook it a long long time though...so, neat hint for the bubbling/popping "butter", invert a wire mesh colander over your pot...cuts down on stove mess.
We have a "wild" pear tree at our new house. I've been waiting on it to start dropping pears...and boy has it! Needing a way to use up alot of pears, I thought I would try this recipe. It is delicious! I read some reviews and decided I would go with the skins on, core out, crock pot method. So, I boiled the pears whole for a bit so that I could easily cut them into quarters. (They are REALLY firm.) Then I cut out the core and boiled the quartered sections until they were soft. Not sure how long this was, since I was busy doing other things. I just kept water over them. When they were soft, I ran them through my Vitamix until it was nice and smooth. I put it into my crock pot with the sugar, orange juice, zest, nutmeg and a little cinnamon. Cooked it overnight. In the morning it was still runny. So, I took the lid off and let it cook some more. That did the trick! I put it in jelly jars in a water bath for 25 mins and they are gorgeous! I really like the orange zest. I didn't put it in until after the Vitamix treatment, so there are "chunks" of it in the jars. Very pretty. With all the pears I will have this season, I'm sure my friends and family will be getting plenty of this! Thanks for the recipe and the tips!
This was very easy to do and turned out great. It is a nice addition to my jelly and butter stock for the winter months. Thanks for sharing.
I did the crock pot thing overnight after quartering and seeding the pears. It had about 4 -5 cups of liquid on it this morning so now I'm simmering it on the stove. I would rather have used cinnamon than the nutmeg as it seems to be a rather strong taste. I measured the 1/4 tsp exactly and had 5 lbs of pears. There seems to be a bit of an aftertaste, not sure why unless it is the nutmeg. If I make this again, it will be on the cooktop, cinnamon, sugar and a hint of orange, possibly orange peel from my spice cabinet.
Best tasting thing I ever made. I love it. I also tweaked it some. Cooked in crock pot also. Didn't strain because I like mine chunky as well. Was running out of time so I added a box of pectin.
This is a great recipe base. I threw cored, peeled and halved pears into a crock pot and left alone for 12 hours;then a submersible blender went in. Four ten pounds whole pear I used 1/2 tsp nutmeg, zest and juice of a large orange and a cup sugar (don't like sweet preserves). Cooked it for another 12 hours and added a cup of peach puree. I will definitely be making this again.
I have made this two times now and we love it. Too bad we gave most of the first batch away as gifts. Some changes Ive made: I have not added any sugar, its not necessary because the pears are so sweet on their own. The cooking time is much longer, I have cooked mine for 6-7 hours. Ive doubled the recipe (10 lbs pears) and added cinnamon and cloves to taste, about 1/4 tsp. I also subbed lemon zest for the orange the first time I made this, which was very good. I just set it on low and come back every hour or so and stir and check on it. I cube the pears up and leave the seeds in and skins on and run it thru the folley mill after they have cooked down well. There are hardly any skins left, they all go thru the holes in the mill and add a nice color to the butter. Ive cooked this down until most of the "grittiness" is gone and its smooth and dark. We have this with an aged cheddar (cabots "private stock") and ritz crackers and the pairing is so good. yummmm
This is really good. It may be a little to sweet. I may cut down on the sugar next time I make it.
This recipe is great, it's the same one I've been using for the last 7 yrs. It came from the 2001 Ball Blue Book Guide to Home Canning Freezing & Dehydration. This is also really good over crepes, or pancakes, or waffles. And for the lady who "cooks" hers up in the crockpot, did you check with your extension office to see if this wss a proper way? This recipe is well worth the 4 hours it takes to prepare and process. If you aren't willing to spend time (with a dash of Love) then don't call yourself a Home Canner. This is by far a family favorite, they always bring back the (empty) jars, a bushel of pears and give me the puppy dog eyes look (talk about twising your arm) because it's THAT GOOD!
I had fun making this recipe! I followed everything except I added cinnamon instead of nutmeg. I took about 30 minutes longer to cook but turned out fantastic in the end! Will make again!
This was an absolutely delicious recipe - and I don't even like pears that much! I will definitely use this recipe again. The only alteration I made was add a smidge (is that a cooking term?) of ground cloves. Thanks for sharing this recipe with us!
It's not even done yet and it's delish! I keep testing it while it cooks and I have to step away!! I hate reviewing things with a million substitutes but this is what I did: I swapped out the nutmeg and orange juice/zest for some of my own pumpkin spice mix and the smell is heavenly! I also looked up this recipe because i had a few pears left i didn't want to lose. I also added 2 apples leftover. So good!! I won't be canning it, It wont last that long! hahahaha
If the recipe is followed the result is excellent. The only thing is some of the ingredients are expensive.
This was a VERY good recipe!
If you quadruple the recipe just don't over do the nutmeg.
I did change a few things. 1st, I put it all in a crock-pot over night. I also cut back on the sugar to just under 1.5 cups. It look a LONG time for the liquid to cook out. It was very dark and VERY sweet. The flavor was very intense, almost like caramel. I made a second batch and cut the sugar down even more (3/4 cup) and left out the OJ b/c I hoped that would help with the cooking time. It didn't. I hope leaving out the OJ was OK as far as acidity. Second batch was just as dark, but not as sweet (thankfully). I then canned everything. I also used cooking pears, which were pretty firm at the beginning.
I used small, hard pears from our tree. They are not very sweet, but have an intense flavor. This may be why the full two cups of sugar was exactly right for my batch. I quartered and cored the pears, left the peel on and weighed out 4 pounds post prep. It took a bit more water for step 1, slowly added water 1/8 cup at a time until they were softened. This ended up taking about a full cup of water and 2 hours with the pot covered, not the 30 minutes as stated (again, the hardness of my fruit may account for the difference). I followed the rest of the directions pretty closely and the flavor, texture and color are all spot on.
little bit disappointed with this recipe, my family has not liked the flavour, I thought it would be a sure winner with them
Good flavour. I cut the sugar in half and found it to be plenty sweet. The measures were off. I used 5 pounds of pears and didn't get anywhere near 2 quarts of pulp. When all was said and done, I got 3 half-pint jars. A lot of work for little product. Found the cooking times fairly accurate. After about one hour and 20 minutes, the butter was ready. Constant stirring required. Next time I will try the slow cooker method and increase the amount of pears significantly.
Good for citrus lovers. The orange zest and nutmeg definitely have a distinct flavor. If you like orange marmalade, you like this. It's better on buttered toast than biscuits, I have found. Easy recipe; I used a food processor instead of a food mill. Cook time is incorrect on reference. Pears do cook down considerably. Crock pot sounds like a great idea.
I'm not a huge nutmeg fan so tweaked to my taste , used 1/4 tsp cinnamon instead and only 1/8 nutmeg.mine only took 10 min more than directions to cook down / some folks said it took a lot more.... But then I was using very ripe pears. I did not bother to peel the pears, used and apple corer to whip through em and put in the blender before sieve,
Delicious! A pork roast was cooking when I pulled a 3lb bag of pears out of the fridge, WAY past simply ripe. After deciding on this recipe, I went upstairs, trying to remember all the tips I read. I forgot a few directions, and started cooking the pears in the OJ, adding 1 cup of sugar soon after. Blended it all, then put it back in the pot for about an hour. Looking for liquid separation seems to be the best method of testing for doneness. I had about 3 cups of butter in the end, which was fabulous with the pork! MY kids are hard to please, but the neighbors are asking for more.
Highjacking my hubbies computer! Anyway I made the butta today. *I used my overripe pears for the butta and it turned out great. Halved and de-stemmed and seeded cooked down for 30 or so then ran them through the Vitamix. Poured all but 2-3 cups back into the pan. Added 2 small organic oranges (quartered) to vitamix along with 2-3 cups pear ran on high till smooth. Split 2 organic vanilla beans add all back into the simmering pot, added sugar and a large pinch O cinnamon. I cooked till I got the consistency I liked and pressure canned for the longhaul of winter. I ate a jar with a spoon while still warm.... LOL!
Put all ingredients in crock pot on low for 8 hours.Then on high for 5 hours ,stirring and mashing with potato masher hourly. when It reached the consistency I wanted I canned 2 pints and one half pint of Great Pear Butter.
I cooked the pears first and put through folly mill then cooked in the crock pot for about 18 hours on low. Stirring occasionally and rotating the pot of the crock pot. I added 2 very large cinnamon sticks used Brown sugar and increased nutmeg.
Not very good. Grainy after cooking it forever.
Time is NOT accurate, results are awesome!
I made it with about 8 lbs of pears. I make mine in the crockpot overnight or until most of liquid is gone. I wait until end to add sugar and add according to taste.. I used 1/2 cup brown sugar and 1/2 cup of white sugar. Then blend with hand blender right in the crockpot for a nice smooth butter
Good but way too sweet when I make this again i will reduce sugar. I was also out of nutmeg so used apple pie spice with excellent results.
After reading the reviews we just put ours in the crock Pot on Low ... It took 24 + hrs. ... but delicious ...
did not cook long enough to be a jam-it was a sauce added: cardamon, pumpkin pie spice, vanilla paste, COOK LONGER it should be a jel
I just made this today. I didn't have any nutmeg. So, I substituted cinnamon instead. After it was all finished. It only made two small jars. But it was my first time and I will definitely make more in the future.
I actually used the recipe that one of the reviews put in their review--it was wonderful. My family's favorite of the stuff I canned this year.
I made this last week and it has a wonderful flavor and consistency. I did replace the OJ with pineapple juice because I had it from the Pear Honey recipe on this site. I used my CrockPot as others had suggested and it worked...BUT when I started to clean the crock, I discovered it had a couple of hairline fractures. I contacted the company, CrockPot, and was told the pot must be 2/3 to 3/4 full or the heat can buildup and result in cracks in the crock or the lid. I did take the lid off for the last 2 or 3 hours to allow the moisture to evaporate. So, just a word of warning to those using a slow cooker.
Just finished making this pear butter. Everything worked as stated EXCEPT the 4 lbs of pears only made 1 quart of pulp using my food processor. I halved the amount of sugar, zest and juice since I had only half the amount of pulp. Ended up putting in the full amount of zest and juice so that the orange notes would be noticeable. In the end (with just one qt of pulp) I jarred 4 half-pints which is what the recipe said would be the final amount. Conclusion: The 2 quarts pulp stated in the recipe must be incorrect.
It was okay, but we didn't really care for this recipe.
Yummy ...First timer here and it work very well ....
I had 8# if pears which i cut up and cored. Used the water to cover the bottom of heavy ceramic dutch oven as per recipe. It boiled and boiled and boiled, no stick, no burn. Added the other ingredients --+ 1/3 more zest, - 1/4 sugar. I didn't have anything to mush the pears, so i used a hand mixer on high when the pears has softened. It is too sweet -- if i do this again, i'll use about a third of the sugar (helps to have sweet, fairly ripe pears) And i like the effect of the mixer -- it left a textured product which takes a surprising time to gently chew -- which just means that the flavor lasts longer in my mouth -- and to me, that's a plus. Remember -- 1 pint of cool water is one pound (old Anglo Saxon measurements) and i checked that 8# of pears boiled down makes 6 1/2 pints (or 6 1/2 pounds) of pear butter _______________________ I had another 4 pounds of pears, so i boiled them soft and used the mixer again to make Textured Pear Sauce. My wife and i did a full taste test -- and we want more textured pear sauce with no additives.
We made this recipe and I'm loving it more than Apple Butter! We made more so we could can some and will definitely make it again!
I love the flavor of this recipe and will use it again. I made it to the directions and the only change I will make is next time I will peel and core my pears, I did not care for the mashing and mess with hot fruit. I usually make my pear butter to a apple butter recipe and we love that but this is a little different.
I did it in the crockpot as other suggested. It's super gritty!! I will not make again.
This truly is a great recipe and my family just love's it ! I only found one thing I need to change. We found that there was too much juice after the cook time. So we removed all the juice before blending and it was GREAT !!! Thanks so much for sharing it with us all.
I gave the recipe a 3 and the product a 5, Like so many others, I did not get 2 qts of pear, I only got 5 cups from 4 1/2 pounds of unprocessed pear. Since I got 5 instead of 8,, I used the calculator on the recipe to adjust for 20 servings and it came out nicely. I did take the time to core and quarter--in looking back, I could have skipped that with using the foley (Thanks, husband) The taste is wonderful. I thought it was going to be super sweet at first, but it mellowed in the cook process. I love pear with lemon--I did add a tsp of lemon juice. From 5 cups of pear puree, I had a yield of 8 small, 4oz jelly jars.
I use a mix of Splendora and brown sugar. My favorite spread - not too sweet, but delicious.
This was pretty good. I will try it again but next time will start earlier.
Very flavorful, but a little runny. Made mine in the crock pot, so maybe just did not cook long enough.
Scaled down to 2 pears. Tasted great with Chef John's Dutch Babies.
I will definitely make this again. I followed Momo's advice and reduced the orange juice while keeping all the zest. I also transferred the cooked pears straight from the food mill into a crock pot where I ran it on low for a total of 10 hours. I didn't weigh my pears at all but I did pick a hefty basket off of my pear tree and it was a perfect three pints. :) Many thanks for the recipe!
