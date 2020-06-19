Pear Butter

4.2
80 Ratings
  • 5 33
  • 4 36
  • 3 8
  • 2 2
  • 1 1

Pear butter is lightly scented with orange and nutmeg. This is an old recipe from a dear friend. Its taste is so good in toast or even on top of steak or chicken.

Recipe by SUNFLOWER71

Gallery
6 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
1 min
total:
31 mins
Servings:
32
Yield:
2 pints
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

32
Original recipe yields 32 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place pears into a large pot over medium heat, and add just enough water to cover the bottom of the pot and keep them from sticking, about 1/2 cup. Cook until the pears are soft, about 30 minutes. Press pears through a sieve or food mill, and measure out 2 quarts of the pulp.

    Advertisement

  • Pour the pear pulp and sugar into a large saucepan and stir to dissolve sugar. Stir in the orange zest, nutmeg and orange juice. Cook over medium heat until the mixture is thick enough to mound in a spoon. When the mixture begins to thicken, stir frequently to prevent scorching on the bottom. This will take about 1 hour.

  • Ladle the pear butter into hot sterile jars, leaving 1/4 inch of headspace. Remove air bubbles by sliding a metal spatula around where the pear butter touches the glass. Wipe jar rims clean, and seal with lids and rings. Process for 10 minutes in a boiling water bath. The water should cover the jars by 1 inch. Check with your local extension for exact processing times for your area.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
82 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 21.5g; fat 0.1g; sodium 0.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022