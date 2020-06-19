Pear Butter

We have a "wild" pear tree at our new house. I've been waiting on it to start dropping pears...and boy has it! Needing a way to use up alot of pears, I thought I would try this recipe. It is delicious! I read some reviews and decided I would go with the skins on, core out, crock pot method. So, I boiled the pears whole for a bit so that I could easily cut them into quarters. (They are REALLY firm.) Then I cut out the core and boiled the quartered sections until they were soft. Not sure how long this was, since I was busy doing other things. I just kept water over them. When they were soft, I ran them through my Vitamix until it was nice and smooth. I put it into my crock pot with the sugar, orange juice, zest, nutmeg and a little cinnamon. Cooked it overnight. In the morning it was still runny. So, I took the lid off and let it cook some more. That did the trick! I put it in jelly jars in a water bath for 25 mins and they are gorgeous! I really like the orange zest. I didn't put it in until after the Vitamix treatment, so there are "chunks" of it in the jars. Very pretty. With all the pears I will have this season, I'm sure my friends and family will be getting plenty of this! Thanks for the recipe and the tips!