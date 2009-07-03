Banana Butter Icing
Can be used on banana cake, white cake or peanut butter cake.
Attempted to make twice...the first time I followed the directions as written, mixing everything but the powdered sugar all at once...DON'T DO THIS! The banana puree and lemon juice will NOT cream with the butter properly. Instead, cream the butter on its own, then add the powdered sugar in small batches. Alternate adding sugar and banana puree until it's fluffy and creamy. It has a nice banana flavor and thick texture.Read More
I could not get this receipe to thicken up. I ended up using about a box and 1/4 of powdered sugar, and it was still runny. At that point, even if it had thickened, it was now way to sweet.Read More
Here's a foolproof order for adding these ingredients together in order to NOT get a glaze: Mash 1/2 of the greenest NEVER FROZEN banana you have, add 1/2 tsp. lemon juice (or lime juice, but there is no other substitute here, the citric acid is key) and your vanilla into a bowl. Measure out your confectioner's sugar or at least part of it. Cream butter alone (make sure your butter is NOT soft enough to hold an indentation - usually 30 minutes for me). Begin adding in sugar, 1/2 cup at a time, continue creaming it in, add ALL your banana mixture, cream that in, continue adding in sugar in 1/2 cup measures. I wound up adding more lemon juice, myself, to counteract the sugar. I've iced all 18 of AR's "Banana Cupcakes" with this & it's in the fridge -- I may revise this review if it's brown in the morning :=) Thanks for the recipe! (Note: I used 3 drops of yellow food coloring.) UPDATE: As of the following morning, my refrigerated iced cupcakes had NOT turned brown or discolored or wept in any way.
Highly addictive! A banana that is slightly green on the tips and well mashed works best. I have found that using an overripe banana will make it too sweet and a lot softer. To prevent it from turning brown, don’t forget to add the lemon juice. Thank you for sharing this recipe it is now my favorite frosting.
Really good and not too sweet. I did take the advice of others and added a twist of my own. Pureed one banana in the food processor, used 1/2 c of butter instead of 1/4 c., used only 2 c. of icing sugar and the twist was 1/3 cup of cocoa powder. YUMMY! Used this icing on a dark chocolate cake. It was divine!
Great icing for kids, and so easy! I halved the recipe & used it on one 9x9 inch white cake (the "Simple White Cake" from this Web site). Perfect! Thanks for the recipe!
i'd recommend putting the bananas through a food strainer -- it removes the black specks and improves the overall appearance.
Used this on the A-Number-1 Banana Cake on this site. Delicious!
Simply delicious! Went great with the banana cake recipe.
Excellent!! At first I was extremely frustrated that is was very thin and almost a liquid. I left it in the bowl and let it sit in the fridge over night. The next day I had a PERFECT frosting!!! I make home made frosting all the time so I can say with great confidence that this is a great frosting if you let it sit over night. I doubled the recipe too.
Superb. Tripled the recipe for a chocolate layer cake with sliced bananas and caramel in the middle and chopped freeze dried banana chips for crunch. I pureed the bananas in the food processor and set aside then creamed the butter and added about half the sugar, a little at a time with a minute or so in between. Then I added the bananas and lemon juice and vanilla. I also added just a TOUCH of banana flavoring to fight through all the sweet sugar.
What an excellent and easy recipe. We used this on the apple banana cupcake recipe from the site. Thanks for a great tasting frosting!!!
This Icing is GREAT! Try it on Banana Cake VI That is what I have been doing for years and it always is a big hit. I fix the cake and icing for Easter every year
I thought using 2 cups of confectioners sugar was enough. I frosted this on "Banana Oatmeal Crumb Cake" and it was perfect!
Oh so good! I made Banana Spice Cookies (from this website) and used them as banana whoopie pies with this as the filling! I didn't measure exactly how much powdered sugar I used, but I used way more than this recipe calls for. A keeper recipe for me!
Too delicious! Came out perfect. I used it to frost the "wonderful banana cake" recipe, and it was just to die for. Thanks, Carol.
Wonderful recipe. Great flavor, not overly sweet or banana-y. Added nutmeg, allspice and cinnamon. Will be saving this one!!
I'm not a fan of banana, but made it for a friends b-day. May I say it was very delicious. Followed it exactly. I also made a thin batch with cocao and added slices of banana as inner filling for a two layered chocolate cake and OMG was it delicious. Definetly will be doing this again.
Goes great with banana cake. I should have mashed my bananas some more. I will use this again.
Excellent! I used it with the Surprise Banana Cake. A little sweet (hence the 4 stars) but still wonderful.
I thought this recipe was great. I followed it as written and it tasted wonderful. I paired it with the Banana Cake I from this site and it was delicious. I'd never put a banana in frosting before and I really enjoyed the flavor - so did all my guests.
too thin and runny...must have done something wrong
LOVE, LOVE, LOVE this recipe!! We make this often and even have used extra virgin coconut oil in place of butter.
the only thing that I can say about this recipe is blah
Excellent flavour and consistency. Try adding cream cheese for a variation!! I used this to ice "A Number 1 Banana Cake" from this site. Deeelicious!
I made this recipe exactly and it is wonderful. Great banana flavor. I ran low because I made two batches of cupcakes and had no more bananas, I added some Banana Cream Pie flavored yogurt and more powdered sugar and that tasted great too. Will use this one again.
Perfect recipe for banana icing. Very quick and easy, and very delicious.
I had never even heard of banana icing before, but decided to do a search for a frosting to put on the chocolate banana muffins that I made. This frosting turned out better that I expected, both in appearance as well as taste. I should have made a double batch - one to frost the muffins, and one to eat with a spoon from the bowl. This frosting is delicious and would go so well on many cakes, muffins, and cupcakes. I will definitely keep this one handy.
This was a really GOOD frosting!! It has a nice texture to it. Hint: add a dash of cinnamon and nutmeg and it will knock your socks off!
This is excellent as a base. I have experience with icings, so just from looking at the recipe, I knew I would want to adjust it a little. I used more butter, less sugar. And it might be nice if you did just a tiny dropper of yellow food coloring if you aren't going to immediately eat whatever it's been frosted on.
This icing is difficult to work with and is way too sweet. I never thought there would be a day that I would think something was too sweet. I would only use it as a filling but don't ice the whole cake with it.
All I can say is yummy! This was so easy to make. Put it on a chocolate devils food cake. It was so good!
This was nice and easy, but a bit too sweet. I substituted one tablespoon of butter for low-fat cream cheese which turned out well.
After mixing all the ingredients the frosting was a bit gooey. I gave a splash of milk and mixed a lil longer, it fluffed right up. It now reminds me of a banana flavored coolwhip. Thanks!
I made this to use on the Chocolate Banana cake recipe found on this site and it was perfect together! I was afraid this was going to be way too sweet with all that sugar but it was just divine! A must try!!!
This icing started out runny but I took one reviewers advice and left it in the fridge for a couple of hours and it thickened up nicely. I'll use this icing again!
This was delicious! I didn't use the lemon juice, put on a banana cake, everyone loved it! Thanks
OK, I am re-reviewing this recipe. For soome reason this icing was much better the next day...not sure why but I thought I would let everyone know!!!
I got nothing but soup, even after doubling the powdered sugar, which reduced the banana flavour so I had to add another banana. SHould have done a cream cheese frosting instead.
Yummy - great with Apple-Banana Cupcakes - the only thing I did different was add 2 drops yellow food coloring... I'll post a photo of this soon. 5 stars - my new favorite frosting - better than cream cheese frosting if you ask me -- now i'd like to try making frosting with crushed pineapples - if it works with bananas - could do it with pineapples, too?!
Followed the directions exactly as written, and got nothing but ooze...tasty ooze, granted, but nothing that I could work with. May have worked out better if a few alterations were made, but as written, it simply didn't work out.
This is a great compliment to fresh baked banana bread. The recipe is simple and delicious. I will definitely be using this on all my banana breads and muffins.
Very good. I left mine a little thin because it was getting too sweet. I suggest using a very ripe banana. You can usually find them at the store at a discount. I get them and freeze them until ready to use.
I used 2 bananas and a ton of extra powder sugar, totally forgot that this was not a frosting recipe and couldnt figure out why it wasn't getting fluffy LOL Still turned out great. I used it on top of the banana cake VI recipe. Loved it!
I thought this icing was too thin. It needs to have a 1/4 c. shortening added to it to make it thick enough to frost a layer cake.
I used this on a 9 X 13 chocolate cake. Very interesting, nice flavor, the bananas make it quite sweet. As others mentioned, it is a very soft icing so I don't think it would work well on a layer cake.
"E X C E L L A N T!!!!EVEN THOUGH I DON'T LIKE SWEET ICING...THIS WAS GREAT ON THE BANNA II CAKE
Ended up doubling this recipe because I had 2 bananas left over from making the Banana Cream Cheesecake (on this website) and it seemed very sweet to me. I couldn't get it to thicken up like I wanted it to, and the powdered sugar was making it too sweet, so I used some corn starch to help thicken and this took care of the "too sweet" flavor. EXCELLENT topping to that cake though, as long as you don't use too much. Great on vanilla ice cream too (with chocolate syrup and whipped cream and strawberries like a banana split!)
Made this for chocolate cupcakes for a shower. It was too runny. I ended up using an entire box (5 cups) of powdered sugar to try to thicken this up. I stopped there as if I added more powdered sugar, it would've been too sweet and I wouldn't have been able to taste the banana. When I frosted my cupcakes, the icing just oozed down the sides. It was messy and gross. Alright flavor, but I will definitely not make it if I were to impress people with the looks of it.
Very nice. This was not too sweet for me and really tasted like bananas; it's not any sweeter than buttercream icing if you use 3 1/4 cups of the sugar. I mashed the banana with a potato masher, and beat everything in by hand, about 1/2 cup of sugar each time. Went great on Crazy Chocolate Cake, which is a ridicolously simple recipe from this site. Takes about 1 regular size banana.
We love this icing! We would recommend pushing the bananas through a sieve to reduce the amount of black flecks that show up in the actual icing.
Really good! Had to add the extra powdered sugar for what I needed it for. Also added a bit of banana extract. Gave it just the right taste of banana! Will use this one again and again!
You must try this frosting on the Crazy Chocolate Cake (also from this site) - you won't be sorry! This Banana Butter Frosting could be eaten by the spoonful, no problem! Thanks for sharing such a yummy recipe - I'm looking forward to trying it on a banana cake as well as a peanut butter cake!
I couldn't be more disappointed. The result was runny and sickening sweet. Against my better judgement, I iced the banana cake (actually poured it over the cake like a glaze). Although I wonder how some other reviewers made it "fluffy" and "mousse-like," I won't waste my time or ingredients to try it again--I'll move on and find another icing. If the site would allow, I'd give this recipe ZERO STARS!
Excellent icing .. I used it on the apple banana cupcakes from this site also. Great together -- a new favorite thanks
i'm so mad at this recipe. it's too WET and too SWEET! what a headache!
This was delicious, although it was more of a glaze than an icing. Tasted fantastic on the "surprise banana cake" recipe from this site.
This icing was amazing! I made two batches-- one of just banana and added some yellow colour to make it more fun. I also used green bananas which gave it a nice fresh taste! The second I blended in two fresh strawberries along with the bananas. Strawberry banana icing! YUM!
Yum! Loved it. Genious! Thanks
Very easy recipe! I used all the ingredients as recipe stated. I did cream butter first then added my mashed banana w/lemon juice and rotated with sugar until blended. I just added the vanilla as everything was mixing. For bakers who had "runny" icing, you need to whip ingredients together until they become the correct consistency (icing sticks to "flat beater" attachment when lifted). When I make this again I will use at least one cup less of confectioners' sugar as my icing was way too sweet! I made a very large 9x13 chocolate, zuccini, orange, spice cake which was not very sweet at all so the icing did complement it very well. I also iced the top twice with the amount of icing produced from this recipe. Thank you for this extremely simple recipe!
A very good and simple banana icing recipe it went great with my banana muffins
great with the banana cake!
I only used 2 cups of sugar, and it was still sickeningly sweet with a strange aftertaste. I added some more lemon juice to try and tone it down, which helped, but I still couldn't stomach it. My boyfriend liked it, though.
Great recipe! If you find it a bit running, just add more icing sugar. I used it for golden cupcakes that were sort of boring and this really added the needed kick! It was amazing getting this banana flavor in the icing because you can really taste it. I would definitely make it again and add a bit more icing sugar to get a thicker consistency. Maybe even more bananas! Best icing recipe I've found!
made for top of banana cake V. very good, except wait to frosten until cake and icing have cooled. ended up with puddles around the edges and center, but it was a nice consistency the next day.
Excellent banana flavor, and super easy! I only made 1/2 the recipe (to frost cupcakes) and I didn't measure the banana I put in (just used a leftover one), and I had to use a TON of powdered sugar to get it to firm up enough to spread. I ended up just dipping the cupcake tops in the bowl, since it never really stiffened (even after using almost twice the sugar called for). Next time I'll measure better!
Sorry, I thought it was to sweet and a waste of sugar, my husband thought it tasted like medicine. And we both love bananas!
Easy icing to prepare. I like a strong banana flavor, so I added an extra banana. Excellent recipe!
This frosting made my Banana Oatmeal cookies out of this world. When I made the cookies (also from this site, recipe by Yvonne Miller) they seemed a bit on the dry side, but tasty, so I thought icing would perk them up a bit. I'm glad I did, they were fantastic, thanks to this icing!
Very good. Great Banana flavor. Used it on Strawberry cupcakes with chocolate pieces on top. Calling it Banana Split Cupcakes.
This was great on chocolate cake with fresh strawberries on top! Nice light texture and very spreadable.
It needs to have more 10x sugar but other than that, it is amazing with a banana cake!
Such an amazing frosting. I used the Banan Cake X from this website. The cake was very moist and you can use a cake mix with part of the recipe to speed things along. This icing was the perfect combination with that cake recipe. I made it for my family reunion and it got many compliments.
Very good - but used much more sugar than recipe called for. Went well with a simple white cake.
I thought this would be a healthy type of frosting but this is not very good. Tasted like powdered sugar. I had to add a ton of shorting to make it look and act like a frosting. And it turned brown after 5 hours or so. By the time we ate it, it was brown.
Better than the store bought ones
It was ok and guests liked it fine. But I do alot of pastries and thought it lacked. I think it's just too much powdered sugar for the amount of butter because it had the 10X sugar after taste.
Delicious!! I put it on the Banana banana bread from this site. I'll definitely use it again.
Excellent!
Easy and wonderful- my husband's new favorite!
Very easy and very good! My family loved this!
Tastes wonderful with the white cake recipe on the site.
I loved this icing, for the taste and especially the fact that it has real banana...no fake stuff! As others mentioned, I didn't follow the recipes steps. First I pureed the banana (mine were yellow) until there were no chunks at all. Then added the lemon juice and vanilla. I creamed the butter and while mixing, alternately added the banana and icing sugar. I did not use all of the banana because the icing would have been too soft! I also had to use more icing sugar. This may because I used a fresh yellow banana, not green. So just be careful when adding your banana, just a little at a time :)
This is awesome icing!!-My kids & I love it!
This icing was great. The first time I made it, I only had 1 banana which whats less than what the recipe called for. However, it was a great icing because it was very mousse like. It spread nicely and was VERY tastey. I sold the cake at a bazaar and I havent stopped hearing rave reviews about it. THANKS!
This was a very good icing recipe, the banana flavor popped out, which I liked. Next time though I would add less sugar though, maybe a cup or half a cup less, because in my opinion it came out too sweet. I made 13 cupcakes and filled all of them with icing and had enough icing for about a dozen more.
I do not usually make my own icing, but was interested in this one! I did add quite a bit more powdered sugar to get the consistency I wanted and of course this icing is VERY SWEET, but was perfect for the Simple White Cake recipe also on this site!! The only other thing I might change for future use is adding more banana to make it less sweet and more banana flavor. It is more of a pourable icing, not so spreadable, but was very good! Almost like a glaze.
By following the instructions of the recipe I ended up with a runny texture. I tried chilling it and adding sugar but there was nothing to be done at that point - unless I wanted my frosting to taste like pure sugar.
This is really good frosting. I also halved it and used it on a 9x9 yellow cake. I was nervous because some reviewers said it was more like a glaze but mine is definately not. It's thick and creamy just like it should be.
Used this icing on the Banana Cake X & it was great.
I used too ripe bananas and thought I'd use more and less butter...failed. I ended up with a very runny mixture. Stick to the recipe.
Wow! So easy to make and so delish. I made to ice Lisa Altmiller’s Grandma Lottie’s Peanut Butter Cupcakes. (Although, I made a 9x13 single layer cake) The Banana flavor really comes through. I did not change this recipe at all. I’ll def use again for shear ease. It took literally 3 minutes to make.
Delicious! I used on the banana cake IV recipe and the coffee group loved it along with all the kids. Definitly a keeper.
Yummy!! I was out of Vanilla extract, so I used a 1/4tsp of orange instead... It was awesome! Also, I used a whole stick of butter instead of a half of a stick as in the recipe. Thanks for sharing!
Wow, this tasted really great with the "Dark Chocolate Cake I" recipe from this site. I ended up adding a bit more powdered sugar to make it thicker. Make sure your butter is soft when you make this, or else it won't mix.
Seriously the best frosting i've ever tasted!
This is the best frosting I've ever tasted in my entire life. The recipe is perfect as is and it only takes 5 minutes to make!
YUM YUM YUM! On top of Wonderful Banana cake... just delicious! I did use newer bananas as one review suggested helped cut down the tooth-rottingly sweet factor!
