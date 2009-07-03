Banana Butter Icing

4.2
122 Ratings
  • 5 74
  • 4 28
  • 3 5
  • 2 4
  • 1 11

Can be used on banana cake, white cake or peanut butter cake.

Recipe by Carol

Servings:
11
Yield:
2 1/3 cups
Ingredients

Directions

  • Cream together butter, banana, lemon juice and vanilla. Slowly beat in confectioners' sugar, adding more if needed to make a nice fluffy, spreadable icing. Makes about 2 1/3 cups.

Per Serving:
185 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 37.7g; fat 4.3g; cholesterol 11.1mg; sodium 30.2mg. Full Nutrition
