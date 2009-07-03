Banana Butter Icing

Here's a foolproof order for adding these ingredients together in order to NOT get a glaze: Mash 1/2 of the greenest NEVER FROZEN banana you have, add 1/2 tsp. lemon juice (or lime juice, but there is no other substitute here, the citric acid is key) and your vanilla into a bowl. Measure out your confectioner's sugar or at least part of it. Cream butter alone (make sure your butter is NOT soft enough to hold an indentation - usually 30 minutes for me). Begin adding in sugar, 1/2 cup at a time, continue creaming it in, add ALL your banana mixture, cream that in, continue adding in sugar in 1/2 cup measures. I wound up adding more lemon juice, myself, to counteract the sugar. I've iced all 18 of AR's "Banana Cupcakes" with this & it's in the fridge -- I may revise this review if it's brown in the morning :=) Thanks for the recipe! (Note: I used 3 drops of yellow food coloring.) UPDATE: As of the following morning, my refrigerated iced cupcakes had NOT turned brown or discolored or wept in any way.