Brown Sugar Spiced Shortbread
A yummy, melt-in-your mouth, cinnamon spiced spin on the traditional Scottish cookies.
These were great! I made 1 batch to see what they'd be like and about a half an hour later my Grandemother asked me to make more! My Grandma is notoriously picky so when she asked for more I knew they were a hit! Thanks!
pretty good...easy to make...I pressed the dough into a rectangle on the cooky sheet & cut into small rectangles...a good "not to sweet" treat...recipe doesn't make very many
These are pretty good! I added some nutmeg, a splash of vanilla and a pinch of salt. Nice flavor. It could have been a wee bit sweeter perhaps? One of those feelings that something is missing. Not sure, but they are pretty good the way they are.
It turned out perfect! I love the "melt-in-your-mouth" texture and my colleagues thought I bought them from stores. Agree with the other reviewer that its not really spiced though, can consider adding more spice to it. I added All Spice and a little bit of cinnamon and it tastes great!
This was sooo yummy, both my 6 year old and myself couldn't keep hands off. A couple of things... first, when I mixed it up, I thought it was a bad recipe because it was dry and crumbly for me, no way I could roll this out, but then I pressed it in a round pan and it baked up beautifully and it was so yum. Make sure and bake it long enough, it tastes better to me a bit crunchy even though I am a lover of soft cookies. This serving size is a little bit ridiculous. 16 slices of this and a mouse would enjoy one slice. ha ha. So, plan on eating 2 skinny slices at once! I will try whole wheat flour next time.
I made it and it disappeard at the speed of light!
These are devine - first shortbread I could get to work - I made mine with whole wheat flour.
This was nice shortbread, but did not taste particularly "spiced" to me.
Great cookies! i added clove and allspice for an extra kick- and it's perfect with tea or coffee. I plan on making these again! Thank you!
Just made these and they taste delicious! The dough was sturdy enough too for cutting into shapes which was nice and after baking they were not crumbly like so many shortbread recipes. Didn't make much though so may be a good one to double.
Very good recipe... the flavor is nice. I added an extra tbs. of brown sugar, and an extra tsp. of cinnamon. All and all,a good recipe.
My son had to take a Scottish food to school for a project. These were a well liked food by the 4th grade class.
took longer to cook and had no flavor even after adding more cinnamon
This was a decent shortbread--not spectacular, but good. It didn't make very much.
OH MY GOSH delicious!!! added more sugar and spices for fun.... very good. Thank you
Bland, overly crumbly.
I added 1/4 tsp each of ground cloves and fresh-ground nutmeg (I like spices! :); it tasted good, but the cookies came out very dry and more crumbly than I think shortbread should be.
This recipe is delicious. I never fail to get compliments when i make it, and it's soooo quick and easy. I almost always have the ingredients ready to go.
Just tried this recipe and even for so-so bakers like me, it turned out great! Lovely, light and delicious. I did add just a sprinkle of suger over the top before baking.
It tastes great. I just have a question, do we have to melt the butter before mixing it into the dough? I just had a hard time getting the dough to be smooth enough to be rolled out with a rolling pin without crumbling. Thanks!
Kind of bland. I might try adding more sugar next time.
These were good, but I think they need an icing drizzle or something. Just an extra sweetness....very tender though.
Just LOVE this recipe as well as my family! It's so close to what my Grama has made for years and after she passed at 93 years I couldn't find a wonderful recipe Until now THANK YOU!!!
I found them to be tasteless. Sorry for being so harsh, but that is my honest opinion.
I first time I made these I was a bit disappointed but I was determined to try them again and change them a bit. Instead of cinnamon I added nutmeg and 1/4 cup finely chopped pecans. I also used self-rising flour (by accident) and liked how they turned out. I like nutmeg better than cinnamon and with the pecans it was all a perfect match.
awesome. I served these with fresh peaches and strawberries--delightful!
Amazing!
I added an extra tablespoon of sugar and it tasted great! It's not too sweet so maybe a little bit of powdered sugar on top would be nice. Overall, it had a nice consistency and everyone loved them.
I have never made shortbread or ever had from scratch shortbread so i have nothing to compare it to, but these were pretty good. i added an extra TBS br. sugar and added a bit more cinnamon. I wish i had cut mine out with a cutter because the wedges are so dull and they broke easily. Also i had trouble knowing when they were done.
It would not hold together and it was more of the texture of flour then anything I could squeeze into a ball and then knead. I ended up having to add an egg just to get the dough out of the mixing bowl! I made some, and they were utterly tasteless.
Very tasty and easy to make!
I thought it was a good start to some great shortbread. Changed up the spices as recommended by others. Used nutmeg and allspice. I pressed it into an 8 x 8 pan so dropped the cooking time five minutes and it turned out great. Not to crumbly at all. Will play with again.
Delicious! I used white whole wheat flour and vegan margarine. Came out great.
I doubled the recipe straight off... Had a good feeling about it:-) I also added some candied fruit. Very easy to make, and good to eat!
This is my first time making these and I found cutting the butter and then trying to roll the mixture into a ball was really difficult and still it didn't stick well at all. That being said, I added a full tbsp of cinnamon, half a tsp of nutmeg and cloves and wow what a wonderful flavor! I'm giving four stars because I wish the recipe had more tips for first timers. I have faith I'll figure it out and this recipe will be regular in my house, they're delicious.
