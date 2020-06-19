Brown Sugar Spiced Shortbread

A yummy, melt-in-your mouth, cinnamon spiced spin on the traditional Scottish cookies.

Recipe by SurfCityGirl

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).

  • In a medium bowl, stir together the flour, brown sugar, white sugar and cinnamon. Cut in the butter until the mixture is like fine crumbs. Pack the crumbs into a ball, then knead by hand until smooth. On a lightly floured surface, roll the dough out into an 8 inch circle. Place the circle on a baking sheet, and slice into 16 wedges. Leave the circle intact.

  • Bake for 25 minutes in the preheated oven, or until the center has set. Cut the circle into wedges again while it is still warm, and transfer to a wire rack to cool.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
99 calories; protein 1.1g; carbohydrates 10.8g; fat 5.9g; cholesterol 15.3mg; sodium 41.8mg. Full Nutrition
