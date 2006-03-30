Vanilla Pastry Cream
The classic version of vanilla pudding. Quick and easy. If you wish, substitute 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract for the vanilla bean, adding it after the pastry cream is removed from heat.
The classic version of vanilla pudding. Quick and easy. If you wish, substitute 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract for the vanilla bean, adding it after the pastry cream is removed from heat.
Great Recipe! I tried this recipe today to use as the filling for small cream puffs. Fabulous! I followed the recipe as written except I used the vanilla extract instead of the bean. I piped the cream into the puff pastry and then topped with a chocolate ganache. I've always been afraid to make these, but they were not nearly and hard as I thought. I will definitely make again. I also wanted to freeze these for a party, took a few out of the freezer tonite and the worst part was waiting for them to defrost. My husband just ate them frozen. I don't know if they will last until my party since he knows they are in the freezer.Read More
Better as a straight pudding than a cake custard which is what I was looking for. I used it in a layer cake and most of it squished out the sides. The flavor was good though and it could easily be turned into a lemon or other flavor custard with an extract.Read More
Great Recipe! I tried this recipe today to use as the filling for small cream puffs. Fabulous! I followed the recipe as written except I used the vanilla extract instead of the bean. I piped the cream into the puff pastry and then topped with a chocolate ganache. I've always been afraid to make these, but they were not nearly and hard as I thought. I will definitely make again. I also wanted to freeze these for a party, took a few out of the freezer tonite and the worst part was waiting for them to defrost. My husband just ate them frozen. I don't know if they will last until my party since he knows they are in the freezer.
Makes rockin' ice cream!!! I used this recipe to make ice cream for my dairy-allergic daughter. Omitted flour so it wouldn't be too think for the ice cream maker. Substituted rice milk for milk, and canola oil for butter. Ran it in food processer when it cooled to make it smooth. It made some of the BEST ice cream I have eaten...and it had no milk or cream in it! So much better than store-bought, I am ecstatic to have found this recipe. Blessings on you Kevin!!!!!
An excellent recipe. I did scrape the seeds out of the halved vanilla bean, adding them and the scraped bean halves to the milk/sugar mixture prior to heating. Gave it a very intense vanilla flavor. I too was a little skeptical about the amount/choice of flour as a thickener, but no problem there - worked like a charm. No "flour-y" taste at all. I did strain the mixture, and it was smooth as silk. Bakery shop quality, and I found a home for a lonely bean that was sitting in my pantry. I could see this going into a lot of things - eclairs, cream puffs, trifle...even eating it alone as a pudding. Tomorrow, it gets used as a filling for a Boston Cream Pie. Good job, Kevin. Thanks for posting this one.
This is the best ever pastry cream that i ever make. sure a keeper.
Consider using this HOT - pour a serving over one or two ice cold canned cling peaches, along with some of their syrup. It's wonderful.
This was the first pastry cream that I made and it was pretty good. It tasted even better in my cream puffs. I substituted vanilla extract for the bean as I did not have any vanilla beans.
Ridiculously easy! So good! I did scrap about 1/2 of the vanilla bean into the milk. Yummy! I am using this for a filling for crepes with some fruit topping on it! Delicious!
Isn't it almost identical to custard only with a bit of flour in it? I had no problems with the consistency and my cream puffs were really good filled with it, just not my favourite taste. But really rewarding making this from scratch and very basic ingredients!
Yum...I thought how good could this be? Really good, served it with strawberries for a quick dessert.
I made this for eclairs...but it never made it that far... Yummm..
Thick, rich, smooth, delicious, and perfect to fill the chocolate cake I wanted it for. I'm just not sure, for this purpose anyway, that I'm all that crazy about the flecks of vanilla bean that in my opinion detract from it's appearance - fine for ice cream, not for pastry cream. Next time I'll just use vanilla extract for a perfect "custard" colored custard.
Very good, basic recipe - will definitely use this recipe again and again. *Edit* Try this with the "Cream Puff Cake" recipe - instead of the cream cheese mixture on that recipe, use pastry cream and a chocolate glaze... Delicious and SO easy.
this goes really really nicly with cream puffs! my sister aks me to make this over and over again and she is very hard to please her food-wise(one of the only foods we both like since mac and cheese). but if you would like to use this as a filling like i do,i would recomend using half or even a quarter of what the ingredients say, cause you will have way too much left if you use everything
I kind of bs'd my way through this, since I didn't have quite what I needed - only used five egg yolks (smashed one egg on the way home), and so used what I judged to be a "bit less" of everything else to make it, and substituted 2 tb of cornstarch instead of flour because I cleverly spilled my whole wheat flour into the white flour tin, so I didn't want bran flecks in it. I also didn't have a vanilla bean, so I splashed some extract in. Soooo unbelievably good, it nearly didn't make the cake cooling sufficiently to fill.
Delicious. I searched for recipes requiring egg yolks, after using 3 egg whites in a previous recipe. This a very easy recipe and it is even easier when you put all the ingredients in a large microwave safe bowl and cook on HI, whisking after a min or two, till thickened and simmering. Takes about 4 min. or so. I'll use this recipe again.
Delicious and easy. Not too sweet, the addition of a vanilla bean is lovely. I loved it!
I was desperate for pudding and had no cornstarch so tried this recipe... weird that I had a vanilla bean. I was worried about using the flour as starch, fearing sweet gravy, but was richly rewarded! It was totally lumpy but adding a touch of milk and a few minutes with the electric mixer and all was solved. A little sweet, but wonderful silky texture and NO flour taste. This has now replaced my previous vanilla pastry cream stand-by!! Next time I will maybe use 1/3 cup sugar.
Perfect. Simple to make and yummy. Would be excellent in cream puffs.
This is a great recipe! I have been using it for years. Pastry cream is a delicate thing to make so you want to follow the directions exactly. If you do it will turn out great.
This is so delicious. It puts vanilla pudding to shame! I made it as a filling for a cake, but ended up serving it by itself instead. It has a wonderful, velvety texture. The directions say you may strain it for a smoother cream, but that wasn't necessary. Be patient adding the hot milk to the eggs and you won't have any lumps. I only wish I had listened to some of the other reviewers and made a double batch!
This recipe will make an excellant filling for a cake. I tried it to use up leftover egg yolks from making angel food cake. It was a bit too rich for me to each by itself, but I can't wait to use it with devils food cake or something similar. Easy to make too!
This is fabulous. I made it to use as a filling for a cake and was very pleased. I used 2 teaspoons of real vanilla extract in lieu of the vanilla bean and also only used 5 egg yolks. I think for the purpose of using it as a cake filling the 5 yolks are fine.
Thanks for the great recipe! I only used four yolks and used vanilla extract. This tasted wonderful as a layer in a trifle.
This recipe turned out really well and was a cinch to make! I made it with the little boy I au pair for, and we both liked it so much. Even his older sister liked it and she is usually really picky! Thanks for a great recipe. ;)
I used this recipe to use up some of the egg yolks leftover from my angel food cake recipe, then I served the pastry cream drizzled over top of the angel food cake, along with fresh berries and whipped cream.
Better as a straight pudding than a cake custard which is what I was looking for. I used it in a layer cake and most of it squished out the sides. The flavor was good though and it could easily be turned into a lemon or other flavor custard with an extract.
I bake all the time - almost every day but I don't often make pastry cream. The only reason I made this recipe was because I had a lot of egg yolks leftover from a cake I had made. This recipe is very simple and rather quick to make. I followed all directions except that I added an extra splash of vanilla at the end. My pastry cream is in a bowl chilling in the refrigerator right now with plastic wrap on top. After I had cooked it, I left it in the pan for a bit so I would not be putting hot pudding directly into the cold fridge but it quickly started developing a skin. So make sure you get that plastic on there quickly. I think I might have to push it through a sieve before I use it. It's certainly not lumpy but I think it could probably be a bit smoother. The vanilla beans are a nice touch - flavor wise and visually. It's nice to see those little dark specks in the cream. I used whole milk and I think it might even be better if you were to use half n half. I can't imagine that 2%, 1% or especially nonfat would be very good. Maybe 2% but not less than that. The pastry cream really benefits from the fat that the milk adds and also the butter. Don't leave out the butter. I can eat this right off the spoon and it's certainly delicious but I don't think it's quite sweet enough to pass as pudding. As a filling it would be great. I'm not sure what I'm going to use it for yet. Maybe as a filling for a Boston cream pie?
yummm....this was great! It was easy to cook...It came out great and smooth. I used vanilla extract instead of vanilla bean.
O, heavenly! Rich and creamy. I was skeptical because it did not use heavy cream but the addition of butter took care of that. I will use this recipe to fill Boston Cream Pie and Chocolate Eclairs...even trifles. You will love this recipe. Thanks a bunch!
We used this as a filling with strawberries for a wedding cake - everyone loved it!
I've used this for the Eclair Cake & Banana Pudding. This has become my vanilla pudding recipe. I use 5 yolks and vanilla extract instead of the bean. I also use regular butter and skip the salt.
Great recipe! After trying many other pastry creams, this one worked the best. Definatley will try it again.
My boyfriend thinks it should be four stars. I was expecting this to be better, but it's still good. I used real vanilla extract instead of the bean and stick margarine instead of butter. It has a strong egg flavor, which I like, though I think most Americans don't like a sweet eggy taste (mind you, we were just eating it straight as it is apparently originally a pudding). It didn't have a super smooth texture - not grainy...mealy is the only way I can think of to describe it. Not terrible, but not ideal. If I made this again, I'd use whole milk. Personally, I think Betty Crocker's Boston Creme Pie Filling recipe is quite similar but much better. It doesn't have flour or butter for starters.
This was DELICIOUS! I loved it and so did everyone else. The only thing I would suggest is if you are using it as a filling, spoon out some of the bread from the top of the bottom layer so that you can get more in there and not have it get all over the place. When I was frosting my cake it was spilling out the sides so it made frosting a little bit of a pain. I filled one 9" two layer cake and one 8.5" X 12.5" cake with this recipe, no left overs though!
I'd give this recipe 6 stars if I could. The flavor is wonderful and the texture is absolutely perfect for a filling. I kept this in my fridge for days and it never "watered out" like puddings tend to. This is definitely THE recipe for pastry cream.
This is one of the best recipes I have ever made. So creamy and silky... like vanilla satin! You would never think that something this good is so easy to make!
I used this recipe to fill a 3 layer cake and it was delicious.
Loved this recipe! Worked out great and was very tasty! My 12 year daughter and I followed it as written with no substitutions and had a great result! We used it to fill eclairs. Wonderful!
quick, easy and yummy! Used for cake filling
I've been making vanilla pudding from my grandmother's recipe all my life. I just have changed the recipe for this one! It is AMAZING! I omitted the butter and the salt though. Also mixed half of the finished pudding with 2 ounces dark chocolate. Excellent!
I have been looking for a cake filling recipe like this for a long time. I made a valentine's cake last night and this filling made it divine! Thank you for a great recipe. Used 1 tsp. vanilla instead of vanilla bean.
Very easy to make and yummy. I used half the recipe to fill a cake and i added the zest of one lemon for a lemony taste.
Wonderful recipe. I used it to fill mini-eclairs and it was perfect! I will be using this again. Thanks for the vanilla substitution for the vanilla bean. It came in handy!
This stuff is dangerous! I made a batch for some cream puffs and when I test tasted this cream I almost ate the entire bowl. Absolutely the best I have ever tried.
Easy and tasty!!
I am so glad that I read the reviews before making....I did double the recipe and I am so glad that I did. This is the BEST recipe I have found. Thanks
Perfect recipe!! So easy, and delicious. I whisked mine through a strainer so it would be silky, I used it for the shell filling in a fruit tart. Great recipe, thanks!
this took a while to make but was so worth it i used to fill homemade crepes topped off with fresh fruit and cinnamon for a fathers day brunch and i know i will be making this again.
Used to fill a chocolate cake...its amazing! Very good....I used vanilla extract and it is very creamy even with out straining.
This turned our great and was very easy. I left out the butter because I didn't have any on hand and it was just fine!
Fantastic!!! It is quitepossibly the best pastry cream i have had!! Buttery and lots of vanilla flavor....So how about a chocolate pastry cream?=p
This is the best pastry creme recipe I have ever tried. All my previous batches had turned out horribly, but the first try on this one worked like a charm! Lovely, smooth, and sweet, without a trace of eggy flavor. Recommended without reservation.
Excellent! I made this recipe and folded in about 3 cups of whipped cream and a pint of sliced strawberries for a vanilla cake filling! I made cakes for 2 different birthdays and everyone loved it!
Pretty good pastry cream...a little eggier taste than I was expecting but still overall very good. Can be kind of dense and thick...so when I want a lighter cream, I fold in some whipped cream/whipped topping and add a little more vanilla/sugar to taste.
This is the classic 6 yolk Creme Patissiere. It is rich, smooth and perfectly thick for filling eclairs. I consider it too thick for a stand alone pudding (even though we gobbled up leftovers). It would be nice in a tart or pie, topped with glazed fruit. I think the 1/2 cup of sugar is perfect. Although I will definately make this again, I plan to also try some lighter versions using fewer yolks and cornstarch and hope they hold up as well.
Great recipe. I only had wheat flour and cheap imitation vanilla and it still came out fine. Don't be shy with the vanilla, I'm adding more next time.
Fantastic recipe! I used the vanilla bean as recomended rather than the extract. This would be great in just about any pastry but I made it to use to fill a chocolate cake. Since I needed it to stand up to the weight of a cake and not squish out the sides I added an extra 2 tsp of flour and it worked beautifully. This filling tastes so much like my creme brulee that I have plans to use this recipe if I'm pressed for time or don't want to mess with the oven/waterbath. Just top with sugar and hit with your torch and you've got a quick and EASY creme brulee.
Have a similar recipe with corn starch instead of flour -- makes it smoother I think, but then again I never strain mine. You can also make it into a chocolate sauce if you break a bar of a high coco percentage chocolate into the cream right as it begins to set with a tea spoon of instant coffee
Love this!! I use it in a fruit tart and glaze the fruit with warmed apricot or peach jelly. So Yummy!
So easy, and very delicious!
This is the filling I use with Grandmother's Pound Cake I (also on this website) to make a decadent Boston Cream Pie. I also make Pastry Cream as a luxurious vanilla pudding/custard. Ultimate comfort food!
This is good. The vanilla bean is critical. I also used high quality european butter. This is nice and firm when cooked long enough. great filling for eclairs. One time it curdled(I was very distracted) and I thought I would throw it out, but a simple pass through a mesh strainer did the trick. A bit sweet.
Layer this with lots of nilla wafers and sliced bananas for a wonderful Banana Pudding.
easy to make, but i would decrease the amount of butter. i actually prefferred the pastry cream the day after. make sure to cover with cling film if left in frige, otherwise a skin will form. Thanks for sharing!
Very easy pastry cream! I have tried many different ones and this is definitely the easiest one, without sacrificing flavor. I divided the recipe by 3 because I was mixing it with whipped cream for a crepe cake; and it worked out just fine.
I love this recipe. Comes out perfect every time! Only I use 2 t. vanilla extract rather than a bean. Yum!
Have used this pastry cream for cream puffs (with whipped cream folded in), for filling cakes and making trifle. Such good flavor and quite simple to make. Very versatile and tasty.
This pastry cream tastes great. Just like a bakery. I followed this recipe exactly except I used vanilla extract at the end instead of the cooking with the vanilla bean. I did read some earlier comments stating that this recipe was too "eggy" and they used less egg yolks. I almost cut back on the egg yolks but I did end up putting all 6 yolks. I am glad I did. This was perfect. Keep in mind, this recipe is not for vanilla pudding, it is for pastry cream. Keep all the yolks and butter. I stirred constantly and didn't have any lumps so no need to strain it.
I never thought that I could make pastry cream and this was easy. It was delicious! I follow the recipe exactly and it turn out perfectly. Thank you!
Made it exactly like the reciepe and it was PERFECT!!! SOOOOOOO YUMM!!!
Used it in a Strawberry Angel Food Cake Trifle. Was very yummy. Wasn't sure if I was supposed to add all the milk or not (as in later), so...I did. And it was still good..it just was stiffer before. So...still good!
This pastry cream was amazing! I used it to fill eclairs but I wished I would have doubled the recipe to have some to eat by itself. It is the perfect thickness for filling pastry and it was super easy to make.
This is fantasic. For a maple cream, change ingredients to 1 1/2 cup Cream and no sugar with 1 1/2 cup real maple syrup. Omit the vanilla bean.
This is SO easy and it really tastes so much better than a pudding mix. Next time I make it, I may cut back a little on the sugar. I used this to make cream puffs, but will also use it as a base for making coconut or banana cream pies. Thanks for a great recipe!
Absolutely amazing! I have made this several times. It always turns out perfect. I normally make it to fill my chocolate eclairs. I always need to make way more than I need since a lot of it seems to disappear before I can get them filled.
In my opinion, this is the BEST recipe for pastry cream on this site. The instructions are VERY clear. I am very happy with my results. NO RUNNY PASTRY CREAM and NO LUMPY PASTRY CREAM.
The whole reason I chose to make this recipe today is because I THOUGHT I had some vanilla beans to use up. Well, I scoured the cabinet and they were nowhere to be found! I substitued with vanilla extract and just added it to the milk when I first turned the burner on. This is fantastic. I was licking the hot pudding out of the bottom of the pan! Used as filling for cream puffs. Delicious, and not hard to make at all.
Yummy! I followed this recipe as is, except I used vanilla extract (I didn't have any vanilla beans available) and I doubled the quantities. Oh my, this is so rich and delicious, tastes almost like Creme Brulee rather than a vanilla pudding. Will definitely make again! UPDATE: I was making this to take to a friends place tonight and realized I didn't have any white sugar on hand, so I used light brown sugar. WOW! It came out the same texture but a little darker in color and with a smooth carmely taste... soooo incredible! I love this recipe, it's such easy dessert to whip up when you haven't a lot of time, but want something rich tasting that can be used in many different ways: to fill eclairs, crepes, served with fruit or as a simple custard. Thanks for posting this recipe, I'd give it 10 stars if I could!
I used this for eclair filling (the eclairs II recipe on here), this was my first attempt at making eclairs, and they turned out SO good! the cream was the best part. I used vanilla extract instead of a vanilla bean, and i didn't strain it. I only used 5 egg yolks since some users said it turned out pretty eggy, and it turned out so creamy and delicious! I'll definitely be making this again
After reading a review for this pastry cream recipe which stated it being a bit eggy, i cut down the eggs to 4. I also used only 2 egg yolks and 1/2 C of Egg Beaters and cut down the butter to 2 T instead of 4 to make it a little healthier. The egg beaters and butter worked perfectly, it was absolutely delicious even though i still found it just a tad too eggy for my taste. Next time i will use 3 egg yolks and i might not add butter at all. It doesn't seem to need it. I also added 1/2 to 1 C of milk as i wanted it much thinner so it could be drizzled over french toast and berries (if you make this for french toast, use cinnamon in your french toast batter sparingly as it can easily overwhelm the flavour of the pastry cream). The eggs seem to only add flavour and colour to the recipe, they do not seem to influence the texture. So if you prefer pudding over custard because of the eggs, you might be able to cut them out all together. If you are like me and like only slightly eggy custards, you will want to cut back the eggs to 3 - 4. Although this recipe is not quite as good as the pastry cream i had at a cafe that sparked my search for the perfect pastry cream recipe, it is still incredibly yummy.
I made this exactly as directed, and added vanilla extract with the butter, since I didn't have a vanilla bean. It made a delicious filling for cream puffs, which were raved about at the party I took them to on New Years Day.
Fabulous! Very easy and delicious! It's so versatile one could use it for nearly anything! This recipe leaves a lot of room for creativity. WONDERUL!
Very quick and easy. Perfect for use with fresh fruit and crepes. I do recommend scraping the vanilla bean into the milk.
Was a very good tasting cream, but not quite thick enough. We ate it as pudding instead of a filling. Will maybe cook a little longer next time to thicken up more.
ABSOLUTELY DELICIOUS!!! I made this recipe for the first time monday night and it turned out great. So great that I did ate almost all the bowl by myself... I will keep your recipe and I'm thriving for the next time I will have to do it...
Super easy to make and tastes nice. Mixed in some melted white chocolate after removing from heat and used for a black bottom banana cream pie. I tasted a tiny tiny bit of flour but once the vanilla extract and white choco went in I didn't taste it anymore.
this came out perfect! i made a cream puff cake an used this as my filling yummmmmm! it thickened nicely an was so very easy to make!
This cream has excellent flavor, but it was just a tad heavy for my taste.
This was an awesome recipe! I used it for a Boston creme pie and my hubby made himself sick eating it! We both love it
I used only four eggs and used vanilla extract instead of the vanilla bean. I stirred the whole time but I still got lumps..oh well. I used this as a filling for a fruit tart and everyone loved it!
I made this and found that it was very tasty, however, it was a little more stiff than I expected. It could be that I kept it on the stove too long, but I barely got the ingredients in and took it off.
Classic-this is my go to recipe for basic vanilla pudding and pastry cream. The vanilla bean is a bonus, but not totally necessary, you can use vanilla extract if you would like.
Wow, this was my first time making pastry cream...I was a little nervous at first because I was afraid it would clump when boiling. But I followed the directions and it came out really well. I used it for a fruit tart and it was so good.
It tasted more like vanilla pudding than pastry cream. If the recipe was titled vanilla pudding then it would be 4 or 5 stars.
Excellent filling recipe. used if or the chocolate eclair recipe from this website.
This was so easy to make! I tasted a bit of it on its own once it was finished, and it did taste a little eggy all by its lonesome. Once inside the profiteroles I made, however, the taste was just right! The flavor was not overly sweet. I did not need to strain it at all. I made the recipe as is (all 6 yolks & all 6 tbs of butter), and did not find the cream to be at all runny; the texture was perfect.
Fabulous. Used this to fill eclairs from this site - big hit. Also used it on a boston cream pie that completely flopped. LOL. We ended up taking the frosted, flattened cake and dipping in the pastry cream. It was still really good!
This is a great cake filling it has very good flavor.
One word: Yummy! I made this using a 1/4 teaspoon of artificial vanilla flavoring and used it to fill mini-tarts and topped them with fresh fruit. I would have never guessed that making delicious pastry cream can be so simple and relatively quick and easy! Will be looking for other dessert recipes to incorporate this into!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections