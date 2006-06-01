Amaretto Cheesecake I

This recipe uses amaretto liqueur. It's a creamy cheesecake with a light almond flavor.

Recipe by Elaine Thompson

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 - 9 inch springform pan
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Mix together the graham cracker crumbs and the 3 tablespoons white sugar. Add the melted butter and mix well. Press into the bottom of a 9 inch springform pan. Bake in preheated oven for 10 minutes, set aside.

  • In a large bowl, combine cream cheese, sugar, and cornstarch, and mix until smooth. Add sour cream, vanilla, amaretto liqueur, and salt. Mix until well blended. On low speed of an electric mixer, add eggs one at a time, mixing well after each addition. Pour batter over crust.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 60 minutes. Remove from oven. Loosen around the edges with a knife and cool on a wire rack while still in pan. Refrigerate, remove from pan when completely chilled.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
417 calories; protein 6.6g; carbohydrates 37.1g; fat 26.2g; cholesterol 127.4mg; sodium 314.3mg. Full Nutrition
