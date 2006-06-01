Amaretto Cheesecake I

Awesome! I did add a lot, though. First, I made an almond crust using 9 graham crackers, 1/2 c toasted almonds, 1 1/2 tbsp sugar, and 1/4 c melted butter. Bake at 350 for 12 minutes. For the cheesecake, I reduced the cornstarch to 1 1/2 Tbsp and increased the amaretto to 1/3 c. I baked it for an hour in a water bath, then turned the oven off and cracked the door open. I let it sit there for an hour, took it out, and refrigerated it when it had cooled. I had no problem with cracking. I let it sit in the frige for 2 days for the flavor to develop. Then I cut out an 8" circle of wax paper and layed it on the cake. I sprinkled the edges with toasted chopped almonds and removed the wax paper. Last, I piped on a glaze made with 1/4 c powdered sugar, 2 tsp milk, 1/2 tsp corn syrup and 1/4 tsp almond extract. It tasted good, but got watery and spread out when I piped it on. The cheesecake was very creamy and the flavor was great.