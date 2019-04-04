My Mother-in-Law's Cheese Sauce...ssshh Don't Tell Her

My mother-in-law gave me this quick, EASY recipe for cheese sauce. It is the best thing she's given me, other than her son!

Recipe by ALIISMOM

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium saucepan, bring butter, milk, minced garlic, and minced onion to a low boil, stirring frequently. Dissolve cornstarch in 1 tablespoon water and whisk into milk mixture. Continue stirring vigorously until desired thickness.

  • When milk mixture is thick enough, tear cheese slices into pieces and slowly stir them into the sauce, melting gradually, until desired cheesiness. Serve over your favorite pasta, vegetable, or side dish.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
404 calories; protein 22.2g; carbohydrates 10.1g; fat 30.7g; cholesterol 94.3mg; sodium 1219.9mg. Full Nutrition
