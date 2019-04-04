My Mother-in-Law's Cheese Sauce...ssshh Don't Tell Her

I should have taken other reviewer's advice and cut the recipe in half, but since I used only 3 c. of fat-free half & half I thought I would be okay. I reduced the liquid to three c. since others had trouble thickening their sauce. Mine, though it took a little while, got to a nice thickness. I also increased the onion to 1 1/2 tsp., sauteed it in the butter and then lightly toasted the garlic before adding the half & half. At that point, I added about 1/4 tsp. mustard powder (will probably double it next time) and, like stylingmom, added a little worstershire (about 1 tsp). I used about 16 oz. grated sharp cheddar as I didn't have American and the flavor was good but a bit grainy. I'll use American next time and see what the result is. All in all a great recipe but I highly recommend making 1/2 a batch unless your feeding a crowd. Thanks for the recipe, ALISSMOM, and your mother-in-law as well!