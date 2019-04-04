My Mother-in-Law's Cheese Sauce...ssshh Don't Tell Her
My mother-in-law gave me this quick, EASY recipe for cheese sauce. It is the best thing she's given me, other than her son!
I served this sauce over broccoli and my kids loved it! The sauce does take a while to thicken--be sure to add the cornstarch & water mixture before the cheese and then let it GENTLY boil until it gets to the consistency you like before you add the cheese. It may also help to halve the recipe. Since it was just for the kids, I cut the recipe down to two servings (which was plenty), and had no problem with thickening. This is definitely a keeper!Read More
Seemed that there was way too much milk called for in this recipe. After 25 minutes of stirring with the cornstarch in, the sauce never thickened and after adding the cheese, still didn't get very thick at all.Read More
This is just what I was looking for to put over brocolli. I had trouble with it not thickening enough so I added more cornstarch, probably another 1 or 2 T. mixed with the same amount of water. I used two 8oz. packages of shredded cheddar cheese instead. I seasoned with a dash of worchestershire and salt and pepper. This tasted great!
I should have taken other reviewer's advice and cut the recipe in half, but since I used only 3 c. of fat-free half & half I thought I would be okay. I reduced the liquid to three c. since others had trouble thickening their sauce. Mine, though it took a little while, got to a nice thickness. I also increased the onion to 1 1/2 tsp., sauteed it in the butter and then lightly toasted the garlic before adding the half & half. At that point, I added about 1/4 tsp. mustard powder (will probably double it next time) and, like stylingmom, added a little worstershire (about 1 tsp). I used about 16 oz. grated sharp cheddar as I didn't have American and the flavor was good but a bit grainy. I'll use American next time and see what the result is. All in all a great recipe but I highly recommend making 1/2 a batch unless your feeding a crowd. Thanks for the recipe, ALISSMOM, and your mother-in-law as well!
Excellent! Can be made w/cheddar too, turns out nice & smooth.
Fantastic! I made this to go over broccoli for dinner last night. I cut it down to 2 servings and there was plenty. Even drizzled a little on the rice as well. My kids asked for seconds! I guess next time I will have to make 2 bags of frozen broccoli so they can have thirds. Thanks for the great recipe!
This was a good recipe in a "pinch", but not a true creamy cheese sauce. That said you can't expect "great" when the recipe call's for 16 american cheese slice's, right? I also found the amount to be way too much, 1/2 the recipe would do. This is the perfect recipe for beginner's in the kitchen and for those dinner's put together in a "pinch". But I will do a little further searching at All Recipe.com for that perfect creamy melt in your mouth cheese sauce-because this one wasn't it.
Gourmet this is not but my 3 kids said it was the best cheese sauce they ever tasted and were licking their plates. Sometimes it's nice to not hear any complaints at dinner and this did the trick. Thanks. (BTW, used velveeta and halved the recipe, served over noodles, steamed broccoli & cauliflower.)
Excellent. Nice cheesy taste and very smooth texture. Thanks aliismom's mother-in-law :)
Very nice. As written it is a little thin. I cut the recipe almost in half. (I don't usually use exact measurements.) I did measure out the cornstarch and water recommended and ended up needing a little more. I did like this and will use it again. Thanks for posting it.
use half as much milk and twice as much cornstarch. And don't forget to dissolve the cornstarch in water first.
I doubled the cornstarch b/c the milk was not getting thick. I used a dash of garlic powder and onion powder to save time. It was a nice mild sauce, perfect for veggies.
I had to add a bit more thickener, but it was quite delicious. I've made this several times and my kids love it over broccoli and potatoes!
I was looking for a cheese sauce recipe because it's the only way my husband will eat broccoli but it's my children's favorite veggie (go figure!). I came across this one and was quite pleased with the result - although I did modify a bit. First, I used 8 oz of cheddar cheese because we don't typically have processed cheese in the house. I also used flour instead of cornstarch because I didn't have any left - in doing this I used a lot more water, probably about 6-1 but I didn't measure :); and I added about a teaspoon of salt. The sauce was rich, creamy , cheesy and delicious over the broccoli and the roasted potatoes I had made too! My children wouldn't poor the sauce on their precious broccoli, but they did dip some bread in it and both said it was tasty.
It's my husbands favorite over broccoli
Excellent cheese sauce, but I had to modify it a little bit for it to work. I cut the recipe in half, otherwise it would have been way too much for me. I had to add about 1 tbsp. more of corn starch for it to thicken, and I used a little bit more water to mix the corn starch with. It also should be put in the directions that it should be GENTLY boiled. Milk burns easily and can leave a gross looking solid floating in the liquid so make sure to constantly stir the mix.
The taste is there, but too much milk. Never thickend up. Would make again with half the amount of milk of what's called for.
Good suggestion with the corn starch. I used several types of cheese that I had on hand. The kids are gobbling up the mixed veggies they usually refuse! Yay!
I've tried this recipe several times, first with the cheese slices, it was great. I tried it again with preshredded yellow cheese, and it didn't come out as smooth. I don't know if I am missing something, or if I should add a bit of lemon next time, but if you are trying to avoid processed cheese, as is, this is not the best choice.
very simple easy to make and tasty!
too runny. and i whisked forever and ever i had to increase the corn starch. tasted good though will make adjustments
This was great. I hate American Cheese so I used some Tillamook Sharp Cheddar. Mmmmm. My husband said it was like having my grandma's Mac n Cheese. Thats the best compliment he's ever given my cooking. Thanks for sharing the secret recipe!
Great recipe...used cheddar instead, but man was it good.
Great over broccoli and perogies. I halved the recipe for myself, my husband and daughter. We still only used about half of it.
I made this recipe adjusted for two servings. It had a nice flavour but would not thicken even after extra cornstarch. I think next time I would reduce the amount of milk by at least 1/3 cup.
Good recipe. After reading others reviews I cut the milk back to one cup and still had to use 3 tbs of starch and 3 tbs of water. I also used a little less cheese. After those few changes this made a great cheese sauce. I will use again.
It was pretty good. I had to add tons more cornstarch than the recipe called for, and let it cook forever and it was still runnier than I'd like. Taste was fine though.
My husband and especially my kids really like this cheese sauce. I think it's the processed cheese :-). Which is why it's not my absolute favorite, but whatever helps the vegetable get eaten, right? It's good.
Very simple and very good. I used Velveeta instead of American cheese slices (AmCh slices vary a lot in content and moisture and are not reliable in recipes). I found it to be tasty and a good consistency. And folks, if you think it's not thick enough for you.....add more cheese.
I used cheese spread instead of cheese slices, and it worked really well. I then added it to some steak strips(that had already been cooked with spices) and it tasted great, was looking forever for a easy cheese sauce that could go with steak!
This is excellent on veggies, and before putting the leftovers in the fridge, add some peppers or hot sauce to use as chilled cheese dip with chips. Thanks for the recipe.
Next time I make this I will use 3 cups of milk instead of what the recipe called for. Even after adding 10 more slices of cheese, this was still way too runny.
I didn't think this was that good. I added some sharp cheddar to give it more cheese flavor. I think I will keep looking for a better recipe. Thanks anyway!
It is tasty but I also found it a little thin as written. I don't know that I would bother to make it again.
This was a great tasting cheese sauce, but I had to doctor it up. I only used 2 cups of milk and 16 oz. velveeta cheese, and it was very soupy. So I add lots of cheddar chesse. Everyone really liked it. I will be adding this to my recipe book. This recipe has a lot of potential . You could adjust the receipt to make a spicy cheese sauce.
This sauce was not good. It was runny & had no flavor. We kept adding cheese hoping it would taste like something but it was aweful. Way too runny. It never thickened even after i added more starch. Not good at all. Dont try this at home.
I love this sauce! I changed the recipe a bit.I used 4 TBS flour. I used onion& garlic powder. After blending as good as I could, I put the sauce in the blender. Next I will make pimento cheese with this sauce. Thanx
Flavor was very good, the addition of garlic and onion gave it the little extra however it was a little on the runny side. Try adding more cornstarch!
Tasty, but calls for too much milk. It's wasteful and time-consuming to let it boil down...otherwise the sauce would be much too thin, IMO. I may make it again and halve the milk.
oh, don't use chedder!
I was sooo good. I mixed it with some leftover pork and pene pasta and it was soooooo good 10/10 would recommend!!
I don't know what went wrong! I liked the addition of onion and garlic, but, it was quite runny and just kind of, blah. Sorry! Thanks anyway!
this is realllllly good with deep fried veggies! i just added a lil flour to thicken it up. It was good
Delicious!!
I used garlic powder and extra onion. I also substituted shredded mozz chz for the sliced chz. I used this in a recipe that called for canned chz soup, which has way too much sodium! It turned out good!
With a few adjustments, this made an excellent cheese sauce. I didn't give it 5 stars b/c I think it definitely needed tweaking: For 1 head of steamed cauliflower--I halved the milk & cheese (2cups milk & 8 slices cheese). Then doubled the garlic (2 cloves total) and added a little extra onion. I did find that it was thin so I put in a total of 3t. corn starch which still was a little thin for my taste. However, with the above adjustments this really was GREAT. Very flavorful and a good sauce on ANY veggies. Try it!
I served this with veggies and everyone loved it. Be prepared...this recipe makes a lot. I will probably decrease the amounts next time.
I used a mix of cheddar and monterey jack for this. It was the easiest cheese sauce I have made. The milk did take a very long time to reduce. I split the recipe in half and will have enough left over to smother some veggies tomorrow.
love this!, ez to make..actually very tasty and my son ate all the veggies, during his no veggie strike . thnxs!
The flavor on this was actually pretty good, but the consistency of the recipe as written was way too watery. It took a LONG time to thicken and only after what can only be described as a "flour frenzy" took place as we were trying to get it on the table for Christmas dinner. Needless to say, we added too much and while it was great on the table it did form quite a thick paste after sitting. Could be user error, but I'll pass on this one next time
I was not impressed with this recipe. I took other reviewers suggestions and still did not find it all that tasty. It was definately a MUST to add more corn starch if you want a sauce that won't run all over the place on your plate. I probably won't use this one again. I gave it 3 stars just because of how easy it was to put together.
I USED FLOUR INSTEAD OF CORN STARCH.IT IS GREAT
This sauce was delicious! It didn't require too much effort to obtain great results, and it is very easy to thin out with water if you let it thicken too much.
I didn't really care for the American cheese in this but will make it again using different grated cheeses.
This cheese sauce was such a pleasant surprise! I followed the recipe exactly with exception to the cheese. I am currently living in the middle east and do not have access to processed cheese (or cheddar of any kind) which was called for in the recipe but substituted it with about 3 tbsp of powdered cheddar cheese mix (that I brought with me from home). This was honestly divine - rich and creamy, delicious. It's the garlic and onion that set this sauce apart from the rest. Only a small amount is needed to make the difference, too much and it would overpower it. I served it over broccoli and my husband absolutely loved it. The next day I used the leftovers as a nacho dip... yum! I will definitely make again. Thanks for sharing!!
We tried this for a Super Bowl party and were sorely disappointed. We followed the recipe very carefully and it just seemed to separate and was thin. After about an 45 minutes of simmering and stirring we just gave up and went to the store and bought cheese sauce.
It came out really good, I used it for the Perogies I made, and it was amazing. The only thing I did different was leave out the minced onion, and only because I didn't have any.
Was very suprised at the flavor! And very easy to make. I will make this again.
