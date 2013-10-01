Honey Bun Cake

This honey bun cake tastes just like the name suggests — a honey bun! It has been served to hundreds of people and everyone has said how much they liked it. It is a sweet cake and not for those who are watching their weight. Tastes wonderful if served with a small scoop of vanilla ice cream.

By Allrecipes Member

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
1 hr
additional:
15 mins
total:
1 hr 45 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
1 9x13-inch cake
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).

  • In a large mixing bowl, combine cake mix, oil, eggs, and sour cream. Stir by hand for approximately 50 strokes, or until most large lumps are gone. Pour 1/2 of the batter into an ungreased 9x13-inch glass baking dish. Combine brown sugar and cinnamon; sprinkle over batter in the cake pan. Spoon the remaining 1/2 of the batter into the cake pan, covering brown sugar and cinnamon. Swirl batter with a butter knife or icing knife until it looks like a honey bun (or whatever design you want to make).

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 40 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean. Frost cake while it is still fairly hot. Serve warm.

  • To make frosting: In a small bowl, whisk together the confectioners' sugar, milk, and vanilla until smooth.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
251 calories; protein 2.4g; carbohydrates 33.6g; fat 12.3g; cholesterol 35.8mg; sodium 161.1mg. Full Nutrition
