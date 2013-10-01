Honey Bun Cake

I've made this recipe before, with some substitutions. I am only rating it 2 stars, hoping to draw attention to my review, because at the risk of sounding presumptuous, I think it may help lessen some of the negative reviews, following this one, in the long run . I have made this cake once and, somehow, despite several substitutions, it turned out beautifully. It is a very good recipe. HOWEVER, here is a BIG ISSUE: Presumably, due to our current economic woes, manufacturers of cake mixes have begun cutting back on the amount of mix that was standard for most cake mixes, the 18.25 oz., such as this recipe and many other recipes call for. And they have instead reduced the actual amount in their boxes to 15.25 ounces. Word has it they are adding in just enough leavening ingredients to make the cakes manifest to the same size, but which produces a cake much different than the way it would have turned out, had consumers been aware of the changes. And the boxes themselves aren't that much smaller, thus fooling the average consumer into thinking they are still getting the same amount of cake mix for the same price. Since this recipe calls for an 18.25 oz. box of mix, double-check that the mix you get is the same amount. Otherwise, recipes that would normally work, won't, unless adjusted. Some premium brand mixes still make mixes in the 18.25 oz. size, as well as some generic brands, or so I've heard. But just thought I'd interject this info, if it helps. Anyway, 5 stars!

Read More