This honey bun cake tastes just like the name suggests — a honey bun! It has been served to hundreds of people and everyone has said how much they liked it. It is a sweet cake and not for those who are watching their weight. Tastes wonderful if served with a small scoop of vanilla ice cream.
Everytime I make this cake for a morning meeting at work, it gets rave reviews. I make a few changes though. I make mine in a bundt pan. I sprinkle some of the topping on the bottom of the pan and then put in some of the batter and then sprinkle some more topping and then more batter and then top with the rest of the topping. It makes a beautiful presentation.
I've made this recipe before, with some substitutions. I am only rating it 2 stars, hoping to draw attention to my review, because at the risk of sounding presumptuous, I think it may help lessen some of the negative reviews, following this one, in the long run . I have made this cake once and, somehow, despite several substitutions, it turned out beautifully. It is a very good recipe. HOWEVER, here is a BIG ISSUE: Presumably, due to our current economic woes, manufacturers of cake mixes have begun cutting back on the amount of mix that was standard for most cake mixes, the 18.25 oz., such as this recipe and many other recipes call for. And they have instead reduced the actual amount in their boxes to 15.25 ounces. Word has it they are adding in just enough leavening ingredients to make the cakes manifest to the same size, but which produces a cake much different than the way it would have turned out, had consumers been aware of the changes. And the boxes themselves aren't that much smaller, thus fooling the average consumer into thinking they are still getting the same amount of cake mix for the same price. Since this recipe calls for an 18.25 oz. box of mix, double-check that the mix you get is the same amount. Otherwise, recipes that would normally work, won't, unless adjusted. Some premium brand mixes still make mixes in the 18.25 oz. size, as well as some generic brands, or so I've heard. But just thought I'd interject this info, if it helps. Anyway, 5 stars!
Everytime I make this cake for a morning meeting at work, it gets rave reviews. I make a few changes though. I make mine in a bundt pan. I sprinkle some of the topping on the bottom of the pan and then put in some of the batter and then sprinkle some more topping and then more batter and then top with the rest of the topping. It makes a beautiful presentation.
I've made this recipe before, with some substitutions. I am only rating it 2 stars, hoping to draw attention to my review, because at the risk of sounding presumptuous, I think it may help lessen some of the negative reviews, following this one, in the long run . I have made this cake once and, somehow, despite several substitutions, it turned out beautifully. It is a very good recipe. HOWEVER, here is a BIG ISSUE: Presumably, due to our current economic woes, manufacturers of cake mixes have begun cutting back on the amount of mix that was standard for most cake mixes, the 18.25 oz., such as this recipe and many other recipes call for. And they have instead reduced the actual amount in their boxes to 15.25 ounces. Word has it they are adding in just enough leavening ingredients to make the cakes manifest to the same size, but which produces a cake much different than the way it would have turned out, had consumers been aware of the changes. And the boxes themselves aren't that much smaller, thus fooling the average consumer into thinking they are still getting the same amount of cake mix for the same price. Since this recipe calls for an 18.25 oz. box of mix, double-check that the mix you get is the same amount. Otherwise, recipes that would normally work, won't, unless adjusted. Some premium brand mixes still make mixes in the 18.25 oz. size, as well as some generic brands, or so I've heard. But just thought I'd interject this info, if it helps. Anyway, 5 stars!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
06/02/2003
This is a wonderful cake!!! I thought it tasted very similar to a honey bun, my husband thought it tasted like a coffee cake but we both thought it was awesome! Extremely moist and tasted great. I did make a few substitutions. I made the cake batter from scratch (2 1/3 c. flour, 1 tbl. baking powder, 3/4 tsp. salt, 1 1/2 c. white sugar & 1/2 c. shortening. Sift together dry ing. & add shortening until crumbly in nature. Then follow the recipe as is). Added 1 tsp of vanilla & 1/2 tsp of brandy extract to the batter. Reduced the brown sugar to 3/4 cups. Halved the icing & added 1/4 tsp of brandy extract to that, as well. I'm not big on glaze & only ended up using about 3/4 of what I made. I served it warm & ended up eating seconds which I never do. It was easy to make & I loved the taste. This is the cake to make when you're craving something sweet & satisfying. Thanks for this wonderful recipe!
This cake tastes like one giant cinnamon roll. It is REALLY good. The presentation is also beautiful (I also made mine in a greased and floured bundt pan -- which I highly recommend). The baking time is the same for both pans. However, you will have about twice as much glaze as you need if you use a bundt pan.
Perfectly delicious, however, not very pretty. I'm a teacher who LOVES to bake, and I'm known around my school for being a great baker.:-) I made this cake for my administrator who just had a baby...you know, my boss who I really want to impress.:-) It wasn't quite done at 40 minutes, so it needs longer to cook. I baked it in a 9x13 glass dish. This cake would likely be much prettier in a bundt pan, so I will try that next time. Its taste is to DIE for, even with the full cup of brown sugar. Wow! Serve it warm with ice cream and oh my, you have yourself an exquisite dessert. Pretty, no, so probably not a cake you'd want to take to someone you were trying to really impress. Delicious, heck yes, so I guess it depends on your audience. Good luck! Ally
I made this cake the other day.. my husband and i LOVED it. i made it a bit more low fat by playing around with the ingedients. i used 4 ounces sour cream, a little motts container of applesauce and a low fat vanilla pudding cup to make up for the 4 ounces of missing sour cream. i also left out the vegetable oil. (i like to experiment when i cook :) ) it turned out wonderful.. its a moist wet cake.. the brown sugar in the middle was definatly what made it yummy!
naples34102
Rating: 5 stars
12/29/2007
This is a classic cake recipe that has been around for many years. It has stood the test of time simply because it's that good, that easy, and makes your kitchen smell wonderful too. A tried and true cake that I know good cooks will still be making for years to come.
Where I come from in Mississippi, this is called a "Sock It to Me" cake. It is divine, and so unbelievably easy! My husband asks for it every year on his birthday (and several times a year between birthdays!) You WILL NOT regret making this cake!!
One word describes this cake--heavenly. I've made the cake twice so far. The first time I followed the recipe. The second time I reduced the amount of brown sugar to 3/4 cup instead of 1 whole cup. It was still enough to cover the cake but it didn't make it overly sweet.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
11/08/2002
My family absolutely loves this recipe!! Every time I come home from college my entire family asks, "where is the honey bun cake?" Thanks so much for this great recipe!! I made it with only 3 eggs and added some more cinnamon and it turned out great!!
I have taken this cake to work twice and got tons of raves, plus no left-overs! Have been asked over and over for the recipe. Thanks! This one's a keeper! Note: Don't get the cake mix that has "pudding in the mix". I made that mistake, and did not get the rave reviews that I was used to. Just get plain ol' yellow cake mix.
This is the most amazing cake I've ever had, no exaggeration! Keep all the ingredients and amounts exactly as the recipe says. I used a cake mix in a box that was a couple of ounces less than the recipe said and only had "light" sour cream but it still turned out amazing!!! Melted in your mouth. The 40 minutes was perfection, the outside got the slightest bit crispy and the inside was melt in your mouth moise so when you bite into it the textures are wonderful together. Don't short the cinnamon/brown sugar mixture even though the layer looks crazy thick, this is where the flavor comes from. I took some of the extra cinnamon/brown sugar mixture and sprinkled it on the top of the bundt cake (which when you flip it will become the bottom of the cake). This was a great idea, as the sugar melted and made this fabulous, light, crispy, sweet crustlike layer on bottom. This cake didn't last 3 days in our home, it was a huge hit! I would rename it "Cinnamon Bun Cake" because it reminds me of a Pillsbury cinnamon roll much more than a honey bun. Thanks for sharing this, it is a new family favorite!
Very good cake it disappeared in minutes when I took it to work. I made a few adjustments though. I did not use all of the brown sugar it just seemed like too much, I used only about 3/4 cup as opposed to 1 cup. I also frosted it with Clone a Cinnabon cream cheese frosting I found on this site! Overall an easy delicious cake!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
11/01/2002
This recipie is going to make me 600 pounds!! I've made is at least 50 times this year (no kidding). Great for breakfast. I have also used a bunt cake form for this and made little individual cupcakes with this idea.
We loved this cake! Thanks to the other reviewers, cut the brown sugar by half and also, reduced the "topping" by half. Perfect amt of sweet and very moist and fluffy...almost like an actual honey bun. Will keep this recipe around for future use! Thanks Jennifer!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
09/14/2003
I think this cake is sometimes called Sock-it-to-me or at least it's a very close recipe. Anyways, this cake is THE BEST. I added chocolate chips to the cinnamon layer the second time I made it and it was to die for. I also made the glaze with 3 tbs of butter. I warmed butter, confec. sugar and vanilla on the stove and then poured it on top. It is SO good that way. I made it in a one of those cute, sunflower bundt pans-a great thing to bring to someone's house.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
10/14/2001
My husband is disabled, and he was able to make this cake and really enjoyed it as he does his favorite snack-honey buns!
Scrumptious!! I made it a bit "lighter" by using 3/4 cup apple sauce in place of the oil and I used fat free sour cream. It was devoured at a family gathering. I think the apple sauce works perfectly with the cinnamon in this cake. But whether you use my lighter version or the original recipe (which I've had when my sister made it "by the book" for a game night we had last week) it's truly delicious and a crowd pleaser.
This is a new family favorite. It's great for any meal of the day! I found it helps to use just under 1/2 of the batter for the bottom layer so that you have extra batter to go on top of the brown sugar/cinnamon layer.
Wow...this was terrific. I added some chopped walnuts to the cinnamon/brown sugar mixture and used 2 sticks of butter rather than the vegetable oil. Betty Crocker has a honey bun recipe on the back of her "Butter Recipe Yellow" cake box...so I used ideas from both recipes and produced a delicious cake. My batter was SO thick it was almost impossible for me to spread half the batter on the bottom, so I dumped it all into the pan and sprinkled the brown sugar mixture on top and swirled it with a knife. This also had a slight cinnamon roll taste to it. I will definitley be making this again. Oh..and I doubled the icing. Great recipe Jennifer.
I grew up eating honey buns so I had to try this cake. Wow it was not only simple to make but very very good and really moist. I only change one thing and that was I used buttermilk instead of sour cream, because that was what I had, next time I will use sour cream to see if there is any difference, and let me say it can be a little sweet but you can control that with the amount of glaze you use, As for me I love sweet, 5 stars plus more a must try!!!!!. Update!!!!! This cake was so good I had to make another one two days later for my daughter and family. Came out as great as the first, try adding nuts. UPDATE!!!! I MADE THIS CAKE AGAIN FOR EASTER AND THIS TIME I USED THE ICING FROM THE CLONE OF A CINNABON RECIPE FROM THIS SITE. WOW IT WAS A BIGGER HIT I THINK THE CREAM CHEESE CUT DOWN ON SOME OF THE SWEETNESS OF THE FINAL OUTCOME OF THE CAKE.
First time making this and took to Thanksgiving gathering. It was a HUGE HIT! As others suggested, I used cinnabon frosting & baked in bundt pan. The aroma is incredible as it bakes. Make it & have a cup of coffee ready when it comes out of the oven. Thank you!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
05/25/2003
My printer was out of ink the night I found this recipe so I wrote it out by hand. I mistakely wrote 8 oz of cream cheese instead of sour cream and this cake was amazing. Taste better if it is made a day ahead and the icing soaks into the cake. Great recipe. Will try it with sour cream one day.
Great recipe! I followed another reviewers (CaleyCat) suggestion and made the "cake mix" from scratch, as I don't typically have cake mixes on hand. (2 1/3 c. flour, 1 tbl. baking powder, 3/4 tsp. salt, 1 1/2 c. white sugar & 1/2 c. shortening. Sift together dry ing. & add shortening until crumbly in nature. Then follow the recipe as is). I subbed natural yogurt for the sour cream (that's what I had available). Very nice cake. Extra special with it's warm! Don't forget the icing!
I just made this cake for Christmas dinner and everyone LOVED it...even my husband, who typically doesn't like cream cheese. I used a different frosting recipe. The batter was a lot thicker than expected, and I did a sheet cake. It was a little hard to spread the second layer of cake after I did the brown sugar cinnamon mixture. I think it would be a lot easier in a bundt pan, and next time I'll do that, but it was delicious!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
02/22/2004
Great cake, very moist and sweet! My husband and I enjoy sweets, but try to eat healthy, so I made some changes. I used fat free sour cream, cut out one egg and used 1/2 C applesauce and 1/4 C oil (instead of 3/4 C oil). It was very good. I too used a bundt pan and next time would reduce the brown sugar/cinnamon and the frosting by half to cut more calories. Thanks for the recipe!
3.1.12 ... https://www.allrecipes.com/recipe/7547/honey-bun-cake-i/ ... YUM! 'Went with a cup of fatfree sour cream,half cup of brown sugar,1.5t cinn, t of vanilla;& halved the frosting.YUM! Be sure to run the knife deeply so the cinnamon goes throughout. Later: Half cup oil is fine,but you have to grease the pan. Also added 3T melted butter to glaze.Good! NOTES4Me: see caleycat review for scratch recipe. Similar> https://www.allrecipes.com/recipe/15399/cinnamon-coffee-cake-ii/ ... ccofer's >... https://www.allrecipes.com/personal-recipe/63236210/cinnamon-roll-cake/ ... & recommended this > https://www.onsuttonplace.com/cinnamon-roll-cake
The cake is the star here and the magic is in the brown sugar/cinnamon filling. I've made this one several times now and it just keeps getting better. I've made it with all the icing, half the icing and no icing at all. On that occasion I dusted the top with some confectioner's sugar with a little cinnamon added. Any way you top this cake, it's delicious. For those whose don't think this tastes like a honey bun, pehaps this recipe ought to be called cinnamon bun cake.
THIS CAKE IS EXCELLENT, AND SO EASY TO MAKE. AFTER READING REVIEWS, I ALMOST USED 1/2C. BROWN SUGAR. I'M GLAD I FOLLOWED RECIPE EXACTLY, IT CAME OUT WONDERFUL. I BAKED IT EARLY AND TOOK IT TO WORK STILL WARM. THEY LOVED IT! YOU SHOULD HAVE SEEN THEIR FACES WHEN I TOLD THEM IT WAS MADE FROM A MIX. THEY DIDN'T BELIEVE ME AT FIRST. I WILL BE MAKING THIS OFTEN. THANKS, JENNIFER FOR THIS WONDERFUL RECIPE.
I was a little concerned when I read some of the reviews about the cake not working out for them. I followed the recipe exactly and cooked in a bundt pan. I cooked for a total of 55 minutes and it was cooked to perfection. I did not make the icing as I just used a sprinkling of conf. sugar. Not sure if this tastes anything like a Honey Bun cake as I have never had one, but the cake was very enjoyable although rather on the sweet side.
I made this cake for Thanksgiving, and everyone said it was better than the pecan pie! This cake was great, I havent' had a honey bun in awhile, but everyone said it tasted just like them! The cake was so moist and light. I baked it in a bundt pan for only 45 minutes, and it came out great. Any longer than that would have been overcooked. I only made half the icing, and it was a great amount. Three days later and this cake is still moist and yummy:) It's totally worth trying!
MMM... delicious. This cake came out moist and nicely dense. I did add vanilla for extra flavor and used Butter cake mix. Instead of making one big cake, I made small cupcake/muffin ones. Put one heaping TBSP of batter, then 1 TBSP of sugar mix and topped with another "small" TBSP of batter. The top TBSP I just dropped on and did not spread to cover the sugar. It added to the presentation. Baked 27 min. The edges were slightly crispy and the centers soft and moist. I added chopped nuts to the sugar mixture which was a nice touch. I received high remarks from everyone who tasted it.
TIP: Make sure you mix BY HAND. I've made this several times and it always comes out great EXCEPT FOR THE TIME I was in a hurry, didn't read the directions and used a hand mixer. For some reason, it took an extra 20-30 minutes to bake and the texture just wasn't right. Not sure how the difference in mixing affects the finished product, but it really does! TRUST ME! So yummy and so easy. A great way to take a plain cake mix and make it extraordinary! My hubby said this was one of the best cakes he's ever had. We couldn't leave it alone. Delicious right from the oven or even better the next day -- the glaze has time to soak in and make this super moist. I followed the recipe exactly (used a Duncan Hines Butter Recipe mix because that's all I had). If you use a Bundt pan like I did make sure you grease the pan. Mine stuck and I had to piece it back together -- as a result it wasn't the best looking cake but it definitely didn't keep it from being gobbled up in record time! Some other reviewers suggested cutting the glaze in half for a Bundt cake. I used the full recipe and was glad I did. Yummy! I wish we hadn't demolished the whole thing...I could go for another piece right now.
I have now made this twice in three days. The first time I made it exactly according to the recipe in a bundt pan. I did not have any difficulties as did previous reviewers with it being too moist. I brought it to a function at work and my coworkers referred to it as the "evil cake"- evil for diets and waistlines that is! I did find it to be too sweet however. It tasted like the cake mix. The second time I made it I substituted vanilla yogurt for the sour cream and applesauce for the 1/2 the oil. I also reduced the brown sugar to 3/4 cup. My 3 year old said it tasted like monkey bread! Will be making it again for it's convenience and versatility. Think next time I may try with blueberries!
I have been making this cake for so long, that I just have to write a review.. :) It is the best cake ever.. we make it whenever someone is coming over and it is asked for over and over again.. I don't do the powder sugar glaze on top anymore, I use Pillsbury frosting vanilla or cream cheese flavor melted in the microwave and pour that on top.. It is just a slice of heaven...
Made this in a bundt cake pan. Make sure you let it cool 15-20 minutes before trying to flip it over out of the pan! Otherwise, the bottom layer will stick in the pan! Also, you can definitely get by with using less brown sugar/cinnamon and less glaze. About half is needed!
I would like to thank one of the reviewers “CaleyCat” for giving a substitute recipe for the cake mix. I followed her instructions, it came out perfect. I baked it in a bundt pan , added the filling into 2 layers, no need to swirl, it needs 60 minutes at 325 degrees, looks good, tastes wonderful.
Wow! This came out so well! I made a few changes, though; instead of using a box cake mix, I made my own. I took about a 3rd of the brown sugar/cinnamon combination and sprinkled it on top. It made an excellent crunchy and crumbly topping.
DO NOT and I repeat DO NOT attempt to make this cake in a bunt pan as the picture would suggest. I was extremely careful and the cake still fell apart in the middle where the sugar layer is. Terrible waste of time and ingredients.
This is EXCELLENT! Friends dropped in unexpectedly for morning coffee, and I didn't have anything in the house to offer them, so I stirred this up. It was so fast and easy-- and so good! I cut the brown sugar down to three-quarters of a cup as other reviewers suggested, and only made half the frosting because I thought the cake would be sweet enough. Everyone raved. One friend said it was like something from an expensive bakery, which it was. I'll make this again. I'd give it ten stars if possible!
Fun to make and the swirl was pretty. My husband said "wow." The icing is too thin, so I recommend either less milk or more powdered sugar, also only 1 tsp vanilla (it's expensive!). Also, best to drizzle the icing over the top or else it will get mixed up with the cinnamon-sugar. The cake was perfect.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
11/16/2002
I took this to work and everyone loved it. I was asked for the recipe and people said, "How did you get it so moist?" They loved it!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
08/11/2002
This recipe definitely lives up to its name, but tastes even better! I couldn't believe how simple it was to make. Everyone absolutely loved it. Thanks for sharing!
This is a very tasty cake, though I made some alterations after reading comments: I used my Kitchenaid to mix the eggs, oil and sour cream, then I stirred in the cake mix. (I find it is too easy to over-mix when the eggs and wet ingredients aren't fully blended)I also added 1/2 cup graham cracker crumbs and 1/4 cup melted butter to the brown sugar and cinnamon mixture. I used a lightly greased bundt pan and placed 1/3 of the batter in the bottom followed by half of the cinnamon mixture; another 1/3 cake batter and then the secong half of the cinnamon mixture - I swirled this somewhat with a wooden skewer, then I topped it off with the remainder of the batter. I baked it for 45-50 minutes and allowed it to settle for three minutes before I removed it from the pan. I came out easily and looked great. I served it as is - no need for any glaze or frosting when the cinnamon is integrated well into the cake. This is the first cake that I made with a mix in which the cake mix is undetectable in my opinion. The addition of the butter and graham crackers made this a more complex and richer cake, so I was able to serve this up in smaller pieces which were every bit as satisfying as a larger piece of cake. I was a little hesitant to serve a box cake at a social gathering, but it was literally devoured before any of the other desserts. This is definitaly a winner!
This was pretty good the first time I made it, but next time I cut the brown sugar in half and put a layer of mini-marshmallows in the middle. I couldn't believe what a difference this made. I also added finely chopped nuts on top before cooking. The frosting is better made with water instead of milk - allows for transparency to view the cinnamon!
Look, I'm giving this 5 stars because I know it would have turned out fantastic if I had just used a regular metal bundt pan instead of a stupid silcone bundt pan. This was another attempt to win my in-laws over. I made it so they could slice off a piece before an early morning function the following day, but sadly the cake didn't make it through the night. It smelled delicious while cooking and when I saw them the following morning, they confirmed my suspicions that it was wonderful tasting. Because of that stupid silicone, it wook nearly twice as long to back and looked a bit slimy in some spots (thank goodness for icing, right!?)
OMG!!!!!!!!!!! This is the best cake ever. I made eight of them. I gave this out as christmas gifts. I have request for more. LOVE IT.////Made this for my boyfriend and he ate the whole pan in 3 days!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
10/14/2003
this came out perfect, the only suggestion I heeded was to cut back on the brown sugar mixture. I went to 3/4 of a cup but forgot to cut the cinnamon back. It came out perfect. I bet this could be doubled easy and baked in a large lasagna pan. I used the icing from the recipe. It wasn't pretty, but it tasted right with the cake
This cake is just out of the oven and looks great. I made two 9 inch square pans and the proportions were perfect. Be careful though, it went from still wet in the center, to firm and brown in just 5-6 minutes (as box cakes can do). I had a timer set to check things halfway thru the baking and if I hadn't checked on it early, it would have been too brown.
I made two of these for Mother's Day and followed the directions closely. I made one in a 9X13 pan and one in a Bundt pan. They were both so easy to put together, baked up perfectly, and Mama, Mama-in-law, and everyone else raved about it. Next time I will cut the brown sugar to 3/4 cup, but no one complained and it was gobbled up. Great, simple recipe. I'll be making this again for sure!
You don't have to add inches to your waist with this one. It tastes just as good when you substitute the fat-ful stuff with fat-free! Use applesauce instead of oil, use egg substitute instead of eggs, use reduced fat sour cream and use skim milk. I have sent the recipe out to 5 people so far who liked it! And you won't have to do extra workouts after eating it!
i love this cake i have been making it several yrs and know the recipe by heart. i ran out of yellow cake mix and used butter pecan cake mix instead omg! my family was thrilled this was awesome twist to an already great recipe so simple yet so tasty thanks jennifer !!
My five stars come from the combination of ease of preparation and delight of consumption! It's not a fancy dish, for sure, but it is the sort of thing you could serve to a crowd without worrying about pickiness interfering. I was a little concerned when trying to "swirl" the layers, as nothing as elegant as a swirl was made. The wet batter and dry brown sugar mixture did not get along too well, but I did my best with the knowledge that icing could cover whatever was ugly. I ended up having to use a can of cream cheese frosting from the store and it was a great complement. The cake looked great cut because of the swirls, and at our recent holiday luncheon mine was the only dessert that was completely gone at the end--success! This is a good (and super-quick) go-to recipe for informal occasions.
Couldn't decide if this was a 4 or 5 star... my husband gave it a 5, for me it was a 4 just based on preference. The one recommendation - don't bother with the frosting... the cake is plenty sweet without the frosting.
Delicious & very easy to make! A perfect treat to bring to the office...not a morsel will remain! I made this almost the same, but prepared the "filling" a bit differently. I pour all of the cake batter into the pan & sprinkle the cinnamon & brown sugar over top of the cake, in addition to drizzling 1/4 cup of honey over top. Then, I swirl it all through the cake. There's not really a need to worry about spooning the batter on top of the filing...it still comes out lovely! I like the addition of honey in the cake. A wonderful recipe and definitely NOT for dieters', but it's worth the indulgence!!
Absolutely wonderful, this cake lived up to all the 5 star reviews!I cooked it in a metal pan at 350 degrees and in 40 minutes it was done. For icing, I used store bought cream cheese frosting and this was a wonderful compliment to the cake. It turns out like a coffee cake and literally melts off the fork into your mouth. Excellent!
Very good cake. I made according to directions except I used 6 oz. plain yogurt and 2 oz. Sour Cream because that's all the sour cream I had. The cake didn't rise much but it was very tasty. Next time I'll use a bundt pan because I think it would be better that way presentation wise. This will be great for a potluck. Thanks Jennifer for the recipe.
A co-worker brings this cake to work all of the time but has been reluctant to share her recipe. That gave me the determination to find the recipe for myself. I made it for the first time today and i must say that it is very delicious. I made it exactly as the recipe stated with one variation. I added Jello Vanilla pudding to the mix just like I do when I'm making a regular cake. It makes it really moist. All in all this is definitely a cake that I will be making again and I would highly recommend it to others. I admit that it is REALLY sweet so be careful if you are a diabetic.
this cake is wonderful. I have been making it for years and lost the recipe! When I make it and I mix the brown sugar and cinnamon in with the cake instead of in the middle and it's a christmas/birthday tradition in my house!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
09/05/2000
LOVE this cake! Have made it several times. Only change is I use the glaze from the Kentucky Butter Cake instead of icing called for. I've limited myself to making this only once a month. Micky28
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
08/08/2002
This cake was totally good! I made it in a bundt pan, and only needed about 1/2 of the brown sugar filling stuff. I used a different glaze as someone else had suggested, and it was fantastic. I cut it up and sent it to work with my hubby. He said everyone LOVED it, although he's a little confused and told everyone it was apple spice cake (ha ha) they still loved it. I will definately make this again, maybe in a regular cake pan next time to see the difference. THANKS MUCH!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
01/27/2005
Great cake, although I don't eat it ( I follow a low carb lifestyle) my "sweet eaters" LOVED the cake. My 12 yr old daughter says it tastes better than honey buns. My only suggestion would be to use slightly less than half the batter on the bottom as the top is hard to cover without enough batter and I added 2 tbsps melted butter and a tsp of cinnamon to the frosting (glaze)
I am NOT a baker, but this turned out despite my baking handicap! I followed the recipe to the T, measurements and all- it wasn't the prettiest cake I've seen, but it pleased a crowd of 14 including my husband who doesn't have a huge sweet tooth (yeah right)!
This is a good cake, read the reviews of others and decided to make minor changes. I only used half a cup of brown sugar and 1/2 tsp of cinnamon. I also changed the glaze only because it did not taste right. I used 2 cups confectioners sugar, 3 tbls milk and 1 tsp of vanilla. With those changes the cake was great, but more like a coffee cake with glaze. All in all I will make this again, its an easy recipe.
This cake is awesome. I made it to bring to a freinds house for Christmas Eve and it was a hit. With the glaze on it it does taste similar to a honey bun or more like a cinnamon glazed donut. I will definately make this cake again.
Fabulous flavor! My picky husband and daughter LOVED this cake! I would consider it more of a coffee cake though. It is so moist that it almost falls apart when you slice it. Even though it tastes best when warm, it slices better when it's cool. I plan on making this very often! (It didn't last a day in my house!) Thank you!
This was one of my Mom's favorite cakes to make--this is a really good recipe but next time I'll cut the brown sugar down to 1/2 or 3/4 cup and either half the glaze or try the cinnabon icing recipe. I'm an extreme sweet lover but this one was a little too sweet even for me without the changes mentioned. My cake was great and very moist but about half the height of a normal cake--did use a bundt pan which I like better than the 9 x 13 pan I've used in the past.
This cake was wonderful. I halved the amount of brown sugar mixture and used 1/3 less fat sour cream. Also halved the icing. It was wonderful warm, right out of the oven. I took it to work and it was a hit! This will be made again!
My son LOVED this. He said it tasted similar to, but much better than, the Little Debbie honey buns I used to buy when he was a kid. The only change I made was to decrease the amount of oil by a couple tablespoons because the cake mix I used was only 16.5 ounces (the new size). I also decreased the amount of powdered sugar to 1-1/2 cup and used only 3 tablespoons milk. I used the whole 1 tablespoon of vanilla, but I would cut back on the vanilla to 1 or 2 teaspoons the next time I make this, especially since I use less powdered sugar. My oven bakes everything fast, so my cake was perfectly done in 28 minutes, but 40 minutes seems long. I would recommend starting to test the cake at 30 minutes.
I am 14 and luv 2 cook (got it frm my mom). This is the BEST I've ever made. Though, I got really scared when I had to spoon the other half of the batter over top of the brown sugar and the cinnamon because I didn't really have enough. I was like, OMG, am I going 2 beable 2 do this?!?! I tried and tried, and eventually, somehow, I covered the brown sugar and cinnamon completly (my cooking maricle)!! I really enjoyed making this and will be one of my favs. This is NOT the last time I will make this high fatty type food that has ruined my diet; beware dieters!!!!(lol)!!!!
Excellent recipe. Very moist and delicious. I followed directions exactly. Everyone in the house loves this cake!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
04/14/2004
I really adored this. It was Easter evening....we had a huge, wonderful dinner & I totally FORGOT dessert. I had all the ingredients for this cake & literally threw it together. It was GREAT. We loved the coffee cake-like flavor...bursting with cinnamon. I didn't "swirl" but left a nice thick layer of the cinnamon sugar to caramelize throughout. Even better as it cools, this cake was a winner with coffee or tea. Will make again when a mix cake in in order. Thanks so much for this : )
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
02/04/2004
This is one good cake. No changes made here. I loved the compliments I got when I took this cake to a function at my sons' school. I'll have to make it part of my dessert repertoire.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.