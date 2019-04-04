Happy Mountain

Rice is topped with chicken in a cream sauce, then garnished with cheese, tomato, onion, pineapple and coconut. This melody of flavors mixed together sounds weird but the combination put together brings delicious results!!! This recipe was given to me by my aunt 20 years ago and I've been making it for my family ever since.
I love this recipe. I have made it for years, but mine is just slightly different - simmer chicken with chicken broth, when chicken is cooked, shred it and add back into pan with broth. Add some cream of chicken soup and some cream or milk to make a gravy. Put out your ingredients in a long line and have your guests make their own plates. Suggest that they add all the ingredients because the flavors are great together. I use rice, chicken & gravy, cheddar cheese, diced celery, diced green onions, pineapple tidbits, shredded coconut, slivered almonds and chow mein noodles. YUM! Everyone raves about it!
Ack! I was excited to be the first to adventure and review this recipe, as it seemed so different from anything I've tried. The ingredients seemed like things I liked, but had never tried together, so I gave it a shot. I wish I had trusted my instincts and just stayed away from it. This was nothing short of NASTY! My husband refused to eat it. I basically forced some down, as I was starving by the time it was ready, but it was NOT good, by any stretch of the imagination. The ingredients just clashed to say the least. I hope to save some people some time and money by warning them about this recipe. Was this submitted as a joke? My bad for trying it!
This is a wonderful recipe. These are my layers: rice, yellow cheese, gravy with chicken chunks, olives, tomatoes, green onions, pineapple chunks, mushrooms, green peppers, and chow mein noodles! Heavenly!! ( I call mine Hawaiian Haystacks.)
I have made this recipe (also known as Snow on the Mountain) many times for group gatherings and it has always been a hit. Here are some things I do or have done differently. Use leftover turkey or a whole chicken cut up, boiled and meat removed. Use the broth to make a homemade gravy rather than use canned soup. And for other toppings we use diced celery, slivered almonds, raisins, frozen peas and peanuts. Having a variety of toppings available is good for group gatherings, but the ones listed in the recipe are a must for anytime. We love it and make this at least 2-3 times a year. YUM! Give it a try.
Here is a tip to make this a very easy dish: place the chicken breasts in a slow cooker on high for 3-4 hours. No liquid is needed--they'll be fine. Once they are very tender, mash them up right in the slow cooker with a potato masher. Easiest way in the world to shred chicken and it takes about 10 seconds to do! At this point you can stir in your soup. I usually find that no extra water is necessary. When serving them, we usually have diced celery and slivered almonds for toppings as well as those toppings mentioned in the recipe. The coconut and pineapple may sound bizarre to you, but don't omit them--you'll be pleasantly surprised by the great flavor this combination creates! This is my whole family's favorite recipe EVER and it is EASY and DELICIOUS!!!
Ok, I have made this before but with slightly different ingredients. I cook chicken, cream of chicken soup, evaporated milk, and chicken broth together. Then, that goes over cooked rice along with things like: celery, chow mein noodles, green onions. It's really yummy this way.
This is my very picky family's favorite meal. Everyone can put what they want on their plate. I also put out chopped black olives, chopped green pepper,chopped waterchestnuts and maybe some chopped almonds for people to put on their 'mountain'. I also like putting a little soy sauce on my plate. YUMMY!!!
I couldn't find green onions in the local grocery, so I picked up a regular white onion instead. Don't do it! It was overpowering the other ingredients. But, even still, the meal was delicious! Who knew what adding chow mein noodles to a meal could do! :) I served it with peas, and the peas ending up becoming part of the mountain as well. It's all a good combo. Next time, I may throw in mushrooms too!
We call it "Hawaiian Haystacks" but this is one of my favorite dinner staples. Super fast and easy. I am a really picky eater and don't like odd combinations but this is perfect. It is perfect for a quick small meal or a big group meal. I love it! I was so happy to stumble on this recipe because while staying with my parents with my recipe book packed away for a few months I forgot about it. I'm soooo glad to have seen it. THANKS!
