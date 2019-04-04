Happy Mountain

Ack! I was excited to be the first to adventure and review this recipe, as it seemed so different from anything I've tried. The ingredients seemed like things I liked, but had never tried together, so I gave it a shot. I wish I had trusted my instincts and just stayed away from it. This was nothing short of NASTY! My husband refused to eat it. I basically forced some down, as I was starving by the time it was ready, but it was NOT good, by any stretch of the imagination. The ingredients just clashed to say the least. I hope to save some people some time and money by warning them about this recipe. Was this submitted as a joke? My bad for trying it!

