Happy Mountain

Rice is topped with chicken in a cream sauce, then garnished with cheese, tomato, onion, pineapple and coconut. This melody of flavors mixed together sounds weird but the combination put together brings delicious results!!! This recipe was given to me by my aunt 20 years ago and I've been making it for my family ever since.

By JACQUI372

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Place rice and water into a saucepan, and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low, cover, and simmer for 20 minutes, or until rice is tender. Set aside.

  • Meanwhile, place the chicken breasts into a saucepan with enough water to cover. Bring to a boil, and cook until tender, 20 to 30 minutes. Remove from the water, reserving liquid, and shred.

  • Return the shredded chicken to the saucepan, and stir in soup. Stir in about 1 cup of the reserved water, or until the sauce reaches your desired consistency. Simmer for 15 minutes.

  • To serve, place one cup of cooked rice onto a plate, spoon some of the chicken mixture over it, then top with small amounts of Cheddar cheese, tomatoes, green onions, pineapple chunks, coconut and chow mein noodles until you have a happy mountain. Now grab a fork and ENJOY!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
866 calories; protein 52.8g; carbohydrates 103.8g; fat 25.5g; cholesterol 125.4mg; sodium 780.2mg. Full Nutrition
