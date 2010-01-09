Cheesecake Supreme
This is the best cheese cake ever, a true New York cheese cake!
This is an old, tried and true NY cheesecake recipe and is absolutely the BEST (and I've tried lots of them). I make mine with a few slight variations (I use a little less sugar and add lemon and orange zest). While I have no objection to people making changes to a recipe to suit one's own taste, I am always astounded when people rate a recipe with an average or poor rating, then go on to describe how they've COMPLETELY changed the original recipe. Apparently these people don't realize that, when they rate a recipe based on their own concoction that has little resemblance to the original recipe, they are SKEWING a recipe's rating, and possibly altering other readers' opinions about whether to try a recipe or not. I would like to kindly suggest to persons who drastically change a recipe to refrain from rating it. What you have created is a NEW RECIPE. You should post it and rate it elsewhere on this website as such!Read More
I give the recipe 'as is' only 1 star, because if someone followed it exactly, they'd end up with a very undercooked, yucky cheesecake. Even though after an hour of baking, it's obvious that it will have to cook MUCH longer, for someone that doesn't read the reviews first, this could be a disaster/waste. Luckily I did read reviews first, and anticipated having to cook for the 3 hours instead of 1. I didn't alter the sugar amounts, but now I wished I would have. It was WAY too sweet, even for me, and I have a sweet tooth. :]Also, it is better if it sits overnight. Gives it plenty of time to set, otherwise it's a bit mushy. I don't know if there were typos in the original recipe or what, but with the adjustments of cooking time, and much less sugar, this is a 5 star cheesecake. Without adjustments, it's a mess of a recipe. Thanks to all that reviewed with the heads up!Read More
I followed the modifications suggested by Heislord5 on 10-02-01. Cook 3 hours 10 min at 200 degrees, leave in the oven 1 hour after cooking time. Turned out perfect. I also added the suggested vanilla to enhance flavor. A trick a chef friend of mine recommended was instead of the white sugar, substitute with confectioners sugar. I also used 1/4 cup of flour instead of 1/8 listed to add thickness. I had never cooked a cheesecake before and following this recipe with the suggested modification, it turned out perfect!
This cheesecake rivals anything you will ever buy in a bakery or a fine restaurant! I've read all the tips and here's the scoop on the "Undercooked" problem. I baked it according to the directions but after the hour at 200 degrees, I simply shut the oven off. DO NOT PROP THE DOOR OPEN. I left the cheesecake in the oven for a few hours. Actually, I went to bed around 1am when the baking was done, got up for work at 5am, took the cake out of the oven and put it in the fridge. There were NO cracks and it was set perfectly! This is the best cheesecake I've ever had and can be the basic starter for any additions you may want to make, like chocolate chips or carmel sauce... give it a shot, it's easier than you think!!
The BEST a true New York style cheesecake! All who have tasted it say it is the best they've had. Many people ask to buy this cake from me. I have made this cake many times and have used some revisions in the reviews. Make sure all ingredients are at room temp. before starting. I bake my crust at 325F for 10 min. and let it cool on a wire rack while mixing batter ingredients(use 1/2 stick of butter,crust will hold up better) Completely blend cream cheese. I also add 1 tsp. vanilla. I blend one ingredient at a time with a SLOW beater, don't over blend. Over beating will cause air bubbles on the top of cake. Absolutely use hot water bath (prevents cracking and drying out, boil water before then add to a sheet cake pan, or roasting pan and put on the bottom rack of oven before putting in the cake). Bake 3 hrs. 10 min. at 200F( Lower temp. will keep the cake from browning and drying out on the edges), Crack oven door and cool for at least 2-3 hrs in the oven if you don't want any cracks (should be room temp.)Important tip: Chill the cake in the refrigerator at least 48-72 hrs. before cutting and serving it. Like fine wine, it needs aging. I have even froze left overs for a month and it is still incredible. I love it plain, but have fun and drizzle chocolate or caramel sauce on the top. Great with a berry topping too, but put it in a pretty bowl and serve it on the side. The top will get mushy if it's on the cake to long. Awesome recipe!!!!!! I love Allrecipes.com!!!!!!
I am a great cook, and have won many awards for my desserts. When I say this is the best cheesecake you will ever make, I mean it.Only a few changes I made.Cook cheesecake at 200 degrees for 3 and half hours, at a preheated oven Then shut off oven and leave door ajar for 1 hour. I also added vanilla to the batter. Came out perfect. This is the best New York cheesecake you will ever make. Thanks
My first time making cheesecake. Leave out the sugar in the crust (it was too sweet). Add a couple of tbsp of lemon juice into the cheese mixture to enhance flavour. I baked this cheesecake as another reviewer had suggested: 200 degrees for 3 hours and 10 minutes. It was absolutely creamy and delicious, and it didn't crack because I let it cool down in the oven for another hour after turning it off. My guests were VERY IMPRESSED. All of them say that it was the best, creamiest cheesecake they had ever had. An easy recipe. Go for it! You'll be glad you did.
This is an excellent, creamy cheesecake! My sons have always refused to eat cheesecake and they loved this one! The only things I did different were to add 2 tsp. of vanilla and I made my crust from an old recipe - 1 stick butter, 2 c. graham cracker crumbs and a couple spoons of sugar. I baked in a water bath at 200º for 2 hrs. 5 min. and let cool with the oven door open just a bit. It turned out perfect with absolutely no cracks. Very rich and creamy. I have used all kinds of toppings from cherry to blueberry but it is just as good plain. Made for our potluck and everyone raved - a real winning recipe!
I made this cheescake for a Holiday party that I went to recently and it was a total hit! People were telling me it was the best cheesecake they every tasted! This recipe really is superb. My tips are: use the cinnomin graham crackers and use 2 cups and 1/2 cupts of butter so you have a thicker crust. Also, cook the cheesecake over a water bath at 250 degrees for about 2.5 - 3 hours. I didn't have one single crack in the top by doing it this way. Cook it until the top is golden brown and the filling is firm! Good luck!
I rarely review a recipe, but I just had to review this one. I made it for a friend of my daughter's and when asked her how it was, her reply was "AMAZING!!!" I then asked her to compare it to Cheesecake factory and she said, "Oh, my so much better, the best I have ever had!!!!" So needless to say, this is a keeper. I am going to even try making it with Splenda instead of sugar for my diabetic friends. I did follow some other's advice and did not go past 1 on my mixer and mixed it on low the entire time, scraping down the sides really well. Then when ready to bake, I put it in a cold oven, turned the oven on 200 and baked for 3 and 1/2 hours. Turned the oven off and left it in there (oven door closed) for about 3 hours and then refrigerated. I also added 2 tsp. vanilla to the mixture. I have never seen a prettier cheesecake. I whould highly recommend this recipe. I also made the breakfast blueberry sauce from this sight to add to the top when sliced. That also turned out wonderful. Make and enjoy and just wait for the compliments to come rolling in.
This cheesecake is stunningly good. I seriously think that it is the best thing I have ever made. Ever. I only gave 4 stars simply because of the cooking time issues. For those just finding this recipe, I am condensing the adjustments I obtained from reading a thousand pages of reviews so you don't have to dig, I truly believe they made all the difference in the world. The last two are optional, but the cooking time and temp are absolutely essential. My cake was wonderfully creamy, perfectly cooked, and not a crack in sight. Make. This. Cake. 1. Thanks to all of those who suggested this, I believe this made all the difference. Place a water bath on the lower rack, and place the cake into cold oven, set to 200 degrees, and bake for 3 hours and 10 mins. Turn the oven off, and leave the cake to cool for a couple of hours. Place in the fridge at least overnight. 2. Add 2 tsps. of good vanilla. 3. I also added the zest and juice of half a Meijer lemon, it totally wakes up the cream cheese. Fanflippintastik.
I love this cheesecake. Have made it several times with great success. However, I just purchased a new springform pan (non-stick and dark). I made this recipe again and it got totally messed up. It ended up with a huge crack in the center and it got all puffy and then deflated. Can anyone help me with this? I am assuming maybe the dark finish of the springform pan messed with the cooking time. I had been following the 3 hour 10 minute rule at 200 and then letting it sit in the oven for 1 hour. Anyone have any thoughts on this?
Okay - the reason for only 4 Stars is because of the misleading directions. READ others reviews! This is a 5 STAR recipe, but the baking directions are way off. I have never made a cheesecake before and wanted to make one for my daughters birthday. After heeding everyone's advice, I bake the cake for 3 hours and 15 minutes at 200 degrees, then turned off the oven, cracked the door and let the cake cool for 1 hour. I then placed it in the fridge for 12+ hours. It was AMAZING!! I did add cinnamon to the crust, a tsp. of vanilla, fresh lemon juice and zest to the batter. My son-in-law, who LOVES cheesecake, said that it tasted like a Cheesecake Factory cheesecake. I also baked in a 9 inch springform pan and it came out really thick but tasted light and fluffy! This is a keeper!
Absolutely best cheesecake we have ever eaten. Not sweet and not dense at all. It turned out light and fluffy. I did follow other reviewers and baked for 2 hours, then turned off the oven and let is set for 1 hour before putting it in the refridgerator overnight. It is so good we have decided not to share with the kids.
There was some conflicting reviews - use water bath don't use water bath; cook at 400, 325 and 200 degrees. So this is what I did. I added 2 tsp of vanilla (as suggested), I used the water bath and I did not precook the crust; I also cooked the cheesecake at at 200 degrees in an non preheated oven for 3 hours and 10 minutes (as suggested) then shut off the oven cracked the door and let it sit in for another hour. The outcome was pure perfection. It was by far the creamiest most flavorful cheesecake I have had the privilege of joyfully consuming.
I made this cheesecake for Christmas Eve and read the reviews first before baking it and I followed what pretty much everyone else said about cooking it at 400 for 10 minutes then at 200 for 3 hours. Well it came out absolutely perfect. I also took the advice of some and reduced the sugar just a little in the cheesecake batter. I only used 1&1/2 cups instead of 1&3/4 cups and it was just right. Everyone loved it and asked where I got the recipe. I kept the cheesecake plain and brought with it a variety of toppings (fresh strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, strawberry sauce, chocolate sauce, and whipped cream) and let everyone decide for themselves how they wanted to top their own piece. It was a big hit and I will definitely be making this cheesecake again!
This is a very good cheesecake, the flavor is delicious and it is easy to make. I made it twice and the first time I encountered the same problem that many of the other reviews had found with the time of cooking far off. The second time it turned out perfect. The thing that I found out that can be useful to you regarding the cooking time is to make sure you use a 10" spring form, because with the 9" the cake is to thick and it takes forever to cook. In the 10" it has the right thickeness to cook in 1 hour as the recipe suggests. Another thing is to grease the pan or it will stick (even if it is a non stick pan). Let it cool in the oven. And refrigerate overnight. When the cake is done the center (approx 2-3 inches)is not as hard as the border. I inserted a toothpick and it came out clean in the borders but not in the center. Once it cooled down it become harder. And after refrigerating it overnight it is perfect and creamy. If the cake is overcooked it becomes dry. Good recipe, better than what you can buy in the stores, good flavor! It is worth the time and effort to make it.
I have been using this recipe for quite some time. When I am invited to a party the invitation is to the Cheesecake with me as the guest. A good friend of mine has eaten at the finest restaurants in the world, but says that when I make this cheesecake it tops any of them. One of the best things to do is to bake it like others are saying. A 200 degree oven for three hours then turn it off and crack the door for an hour. Add the vanilla for a nice flavor. I have also used almond extract and have incorporated sliced almonds into the crust. When I bake mine, they keep a creamy color without browning. (I will upload a picture to show you what I am talking about). Try this one, you wont regret it and people will love it.
Absolutely fabulous! I followed the suggestions of most all of the other reviewers and cooked in a preheated oven at 200 degrees for 3 hrs & 10 minutes and let cool in the oven for 2 hours with the door cracked. Perfectly creamy all the way to the ends-no cracks and I did not use a water bath. It was a huge, huge hit! Very important to remember to have all your ingredients room temperature - the eggs & the whipping cream.
This handsdown the best Cheese Cake I have ever tasted and its sooo easy to make ! Its a riot . I am FULLY TATTOOED with both arms sleeved so I dont exactly fit the description of a person who likes to bake , but I have AMAZED my sweet mother and the rest of my family with this Cheese cake ! LOL , It truly is a great recipe . My girlfriend thinks I'm Emeril Lagasse. Wow , Chicks dig a guy who can mak a good Cheese cake . Awesome stuff.
Excellent recipe. Very easy to make. reduced the sugar to 1 and 1/4 cups. I found baking at 210 for 3 hours was best and chilling in the fridge overnight. So it's best to plan to make this one a day ahead of your special occassion.
This was a HUGE hit. I did use the tips in previous reviews, i.e. put a pan of water in the oven, added one teaspoon of vanilla and increased cooking time to 2 hours at 250 degrees. I made it for a VERY special dinner and it went over really well. Thanks!!!
This recipe is incredible, and worth the time it takes to bake. I've made at least 40 of these and I've never had one fail. I did have one crack (only one), but I added too much flour and I knew it right when I did it. The taste is so rich and creamy! I use a 9" springform pan and even though it's non-stick, I always spray the sides with cooking spray. Once I pour in the batter, I bake at 400 degrees for 10 minutes, then 200 degrees for three hours. I then turn off the oven and crack the door for an hour or so, then right into the fridge. Let it sit in the fridge at least 24 hours before you serve. I always serve with various toppings (strawberries, cherries, blueberries, whipped cream, etc.), but most people have a forkful with a topping and then no more...plain is just that wonderful!!!
Cheesecake is my oldest daughter's favorite dessert. It is her standard request for her birthday cake. Typically I buy a frozen Cheesecake Factory cheesecake from Sam's Club. I have never made one myself before...a little intimidated by it for some reason. Well, that is no more! I made this yesterday for our Easter dinner today. I followed the ingredients exactly, but added 1 tsp of vanilla. It was super easy to put together. I did follow the baking suggestion of a non-preheated 200 degrees oven for 3 hours 10 mins. and left it sit in the stove for about 3 hours after turning it off. Then it sat in the fridge overnight. The process was somewhat time consuming, but, the end product was perfect! Granted, it is very filling....what else would you expect from 5 blocks of cream cheese, 7 eggs (combined) and heavy cream...but it was delicious! I will never buy a frozen cheesecake again!!
I also am rating with four stars due to other posters' advice. I did not cook this cheesecake for an hour as recipe had stated. I can't see how it would have even been done in that time. I cooked at 200 degrees for 3 hours and then let it sit in the oven for an hour. I did not use a water bath and I did not leave the oven slightly ajar either. I also used 2 tsps of vanilla in the mix. Now, I must say this was the creamiest and most delicious cheesecake I have ever made--and I've made many. There were absolutely no cracks and the cake did not have those dark, brown edges. This came out better than those expensive cheesecakes. It was simply divine. I will use no other recipe.
This cheesecake is MAGNIFICENT. It was sooooo good. I have been asked many times since to make another and another. I baked it for 10 minutes on 400 then baked it the whole time on 200 for 3 hrs and 10 minutes with a water bath. I let it cool with the oven door cracked for about an hour and then let it chill in the frig over night in a 10-inch springform pan. Follow these directions precisely and you will not be disappointed. Your cheesecake will be the talk of the party. Good luck!
This is The BEST CHESSECAKE I have ever Had!!!!! It is SOOOOO EASY!!!! I cooked mine for 3 hours at 200 in a 10 springform pan.It came out creamy & smooth, I used cinnamon ghram crackers. No water bath. My husband will not belive that I made this!! It is restraunt quality.ON ANY RECIPE HERE I ALWAYS READ THE REVEIWS FROM OTHER PEOPLE THAT HAVE TRIED IT!!! Thanks!!!
Holy!! This cheesecake is heavenly good! Next time, I will use less sugar when making the crust, its too sweet for me. I made this at 10 pm and baked it at 200 degrees for three hours and 10 minutes, I then propped the oven door open just a bit and left the cheesecake cool in the oven until the next morning at 6 am. I then put the cake in the fridge and added some chocolate chips on top of it. There were no cracks whatsoever nor brown spots! Everybody loved it! The cake is so rich in flavor, I can only eat half of a slice, its so delicious!! Thanks Muffy!!
#1 Cheesecake ever if you cook at 200 degrees for 3 hrs. 10 minutes then turn oven off but leave cake in oven with door partially open for an hour. Chill and eat the next day. I did not do a water bath and I had NO CRACKS. I topped with the following: I brought 10 oz frozen strawberries with 1/2 cup sugar and 2 - 3tbsp. of cornstarch to a boil until sugar disolves and sauce thickens. Be careful addicting!!!
three for the actual recipe......five stars for all the "thank god I read the reviews" adjustments. at the actual recipe...this bake time was so offf....runny, not even close to being set...perhaps the cook should edit this recipe.....another reason for rating the actual recipe and not rating it based on the much needed alterations....leaves the actual recipe to be very misleading....will i make it again...only on the five star alterations and combinations of some very good cooks...if i were to use this recipe as it reads....it would be in the shredder....thanks for all the alterations..it made the money spent well worth it...
The cooking time was so far off... after all that hard work, then to find out it was raw in the middle! The flavor may have been great, but what good is that without having a correct baking time? I baked it an extra hour and it still wasn't done. This recipe needs some work!
OMG!! Rave reviews at the family dinner. Everyone told me to quit my day job and start a cheesecake business. Honestly, in my 40 years of baking, this was the FIRST cheesecake I've ever made! It made me very nervous, since there are so many varying recipes out there. I was sold on this one after reading reviews, and followed Heinlord5's cooking directions (200 degrees). PERFECTO!!! Not too dense (or sweet); And beautiful as well! Taste and texture rivals any New York Deli, for sure!!!
Best cheesecake recipe to date. I followed the advice of the fellow users on here and baked it at 200 degrees Fahrenheit for 3 hours 10 minutes.
Execellent!!!My inlaws &fly just loved it. Mrs Sheela Jayaraj
This recipe was my first attempt at cheesecake, now my family won't stop asking for a second one! Its consistency is perfect, it's just the right sweetness, it's excellent! Thanks, Muffy!
I have tried several different recipes, this one being the best ever according to my family members and friends. It is better than what you get in most restaurants.. we have found the key is to let it age for a couple of days to achieve maximum cheesecake-ness :) Yummy!!
This was by far, the BEST cheesecake recipe I have ever made. I followed the ingredients to a T, but used HEISLORDS review regarding baking at 200* for 3 hours, shut the oven off and crack open to let it cool. Perfectly made cheesecake, no cracks and everyone LOVED it. I wont ever make another cheesecake again.
EXCELLENT! Almond in cheeseckae mixture, cream the cheese before adding to the egg mixture (no flour for more creamy texture), bake at 200 for 3 hours in MARY'S BATH, didn't open door - just left it in there until cool. At least a day in fridge (covered with clingwrap). Only suggestion that I should have done was CARDBOARD on bottom of spring-pan. Will do that next time. THANK YOU YOU! EXCELLENT! Better than Cheesecake Factory by far.... so CREAMY.
I absolutely love this recipe. I have made it twice and the second time was a charm! I took some advice and used 1T of lemon juice and 1/2t vanilla extract and the taste was outstanding. I also used the hot water bath and baked it at 10 min. 400 degrees,and 3 hours at 200 degrees. I left it in the oven for 1 hour, room temp for 3 hours and in the fridge until the next day. Thank you for the best cheesecake recipe!
Phenomenal !! Absolutely Phenomenal ! This is it! And I've made many! Followed the advice of 200 degree oven for 3 hours and 10 min (9" pan takes a bit longer) and it's absolutely perfect!! If you like just great tasting CHEESE cake, don't add any flavorings, this is perfect on it's own. I won't make anything else. I am always looking for the best of everything recipe and trust me, this is it.
So bummed to give this less than average review. I've made this three times now, and the last one was the worst. I cooked it for almost 3 hours, and the center was still liquid. that was in my 9 inch pan. The 10 inch pan ones came out a little better, but still had to be cooked for over 2 hours. I guess I've just got to move on and find something else. :(
Well, i was very intimidated on making a cheesecake period, even though i have a lot of cooking experience under my belt, but i was very dissapointed with the outcome of this. I didnt like the taste, (didnt taste to me like the way a new york style cheesecake should taste) I even used the adjustments of the reviewers, and i was just very dissapointed. I think three hours is very long, and it should only be about a little over two at 210 degrees, and left in the oven after for a couple of hours with the door closed, and then refrigerated for about 24 hours. that makes the consistency very creamy. I will definately look for another recipe. Dont know what all the raves were about on this one
Truely the very creamiest and decadant cheesecake I've ever made! This is now my favorite cheesecake! mine took about 2 hours and 20 minutes to bake. I think it could be do to the fact that I baked it in in a bath. BUT it was perfect! I also added 1 tsp. of pure vanilla extract just for a little extra flavor enhancer plus i used baker super fine sugar and silks cake flour. The results were smooth and creamy perfection. I love this recipe!
Great basic cheesecake recipe!!! I actually doubled the crust and made 3 small cheesecakes (5 inch, 6 inch and 7 inch.) Turned out great. I baked it 3.5 hours on 200 and then turned the oven off and let it sit in there 1 more hour.
I am not sure what happened but the cake fell apart. I followed the recipe perfectly. Beware the cake gives the appearance of being done then once you let it cool and release the spring form pan it FALLS apart. Knowing I wasted all that money in cream cheese made me want to cry.
I am so happy! I finally made the perfect cheesecake. Thanks to other suggestions, I baked for 3 hr 10 minutes at 200 degrees, didn't need a water bath, and it was perfect. Thanks!
I made this yesterday as a dry run for a dinner party I'm hosting this weekend, giving it today to the folks at work who happily volunteered to be my taste testers. The responses were great -- flavor was right on -- but everyone agreed it needed to be cooked a little more. Like other reviewers, I made it according to the alterations of those who came before me: reduced the sugar in the crust (1/4 c) and the filling (1 1/4 c); added 2 t. vanilla; all ingredients were at room temp; baked at 200 degrees for 3 hours and 10 minutes with a water bath on the rack underneath and no preheat; cooled in the oven with the door cracked; fridged overnight. I can say it was very easy to make, looked fabulous (no cracks!) and tasted great, but it was just slightly underdone. The oven thermometer read correctly, so I'm not sure where the problem occurred. I will remake tomorrow morning, try cooking for 10 minutes longer before turning off the oven, and update my review after. UPDATE: it’s the day after my event and I am updating my review. I made the same cake as above, but increased the temp to 205 and cooked it for 10 minutes longer. This seemed to make a great difference (even with a 4.2 earthquake and several aftershocks in the middle of baking!). To say it was a smash hit is an understatement. I served it with a mixed berry couli on the side. I wasn’t asked for the recipe, but was told to expect to be asked to make it for all of our gatherings. I will now play with flavor variation.
A "true" NY cheesecake, according to a famous NY cheesecake maker, has NO crust. And the texture is rich, creamy but has very fine pores like a cake. Read this: http://www.newyorkfirst.com/gifts/9003.html
THE cheesecake recipe you ought to have in your recipe box.
Wow!!!! This recipe is out of this world. I did add the vanilla and I took HeisLord's advice about cooking time. I have baked many a cheesecake in my lifetime and while 55 minutes at 350 degrees works, it always resulted in a cracked cheesecake that didn't taste anywhere near as good as this one. Again wow! I think some of the reviewers that didn't get good results here have to realise that baking times do vary as a result of altitude and oven make. Try it again at 210 degrees for 3 hours, give or take 10 minutes. Thanks, HeisLord and thank you, Muffy!!
okay, I am not happy. This is the second time I made this and the second time i couldn't eat it! I thought I would give it a second chance because the first time I made it the taste was good but the consistency was lumpy. I mixed it longer and cooked it 30 minutes longer that the recommended hour, let it cool, then refrigerated it for an hour and still had soup!
This is the best cheesecake that I have ever had -seriously!!!! But ONLY because I followed the directions of fellow reviewer, HEISLORD5 posted back on 10/2/01. Read her review so that you dont have to make this 5 times before getting it right. If you love a THICK, HEAVY, yet still MOIST, poundcake then you have found your recipe!!
This cheesecake rivals any I've has in a New York deli! A nice firm decadent dessert. I did put a bowl of water in the oven while preheating and during cooking to keep up the humidity. I didn't open the oven until it was cool, but it still had a crack in the middle. I will lightly grease the sides of the pan next time so the cake will be able to pull away from the sides as it cools. Delicious!
excellent cheescake! I cooked for about 3 hours at 200 degrees.
I made this recipe for a family Christmas gathering this year. I followed other posters advice and cooked at 400 for 10 min. and then 200 for 3 hours. Then turned off the oven and cracked the door open for 1 hr. It came out perfect. Beautiful and no cracks. I cooked mine in a 9" springform pan. I also used vanilla wafers instead of graham crumbs and decreased the sugar in the crumbs to a couple of tablespoons since they are already sweet. Served with cherry pie topping. Unfortunatly I never got to try it myself as my son came down with the flu and I stayed home with him while the rest of the family went. I did however recieve many phone calls raving about this cheesecake, some saying it was the best they ever had. As soon as I get my springform pan bottom back (my husband forgot it) I will make another just for us.
Seriously the best cheescake I ever had. I had to use a smaller pan (9") so it was in the oven a little longer (an hour longer) But I guess the best thing to do is just follow Muffy's directions and just keep checking your cheesecake until it is done. I topped mine with a simple can of canned cherry pie filling while cooled and still in the spring form pan and then put back in the fridge. This helped it to keep the cherries on top in a pretty design which I removed it from the pan. I made this for my fiance on his bday. People raved. (except for my jealous brother in law to be who refuses to eat anything I make) :) This is the first cheesecake I have made that did not crack without having to fuss with pans of water in the oven etc. It is simple and seriously the prettiest and best tasting cheesecake ever. 100 Stars to you Muffy! You are a star chef!
I made this for my hubbie's birthday. He absolutely loved it. My mom, who hates everything, tried it and demanded that I make her one. I used the suggestions below like adding a water bath on the rack below, adding 1 tsp of vanilla & baking at 200 for 3 hours then allowing to cool off in the oven with the door slightly ajar. Unfortunately, I did not taste this as I do not care for cheesecake.
I chose this recipe for work, I make all the desserts and I have never made a cheesecake before. My Boss was a chef from NY and he went crazy over this cheesecake, He said it was the best he ever had, as did my husband. I never finally had to try it (not a chessecake fan) but wow!!! now I see what everyone is raving about!! I'm making my 5th cheesecake tomorrow everybody loves it!! thank you so much!
This is very similar to a recipie that I use as a "Cheesecake Staple" in my house. I add a secret ingrediant though... 2tsp. vanilla ( not immitation here use the real stuff and if you can find alcohol free even better cause the flavor is more vanilla) To avoid the "Cheesecake crack" I use the pan of water on the shelf below the cake but for added insurance I wrap the springpan in foil and a lip around the top also like you would a pie crust. I have also used Oreo crumbs for the crust with butter to bring it together. I love cheesecake and I know you do too :-)
i've been using this recipe for the last 3yrs and think it's a great cake and my family begs for it .the only thing that i find in the recipe wrong is with the crust don't put all that sugar in the graham crackers and not much butter is needed either it makes it to hard remember graham crackers are made with sugar and butter so you don't need to add so much more i also used vanilla wafers again not so much butter and sugar my family likes it best with the wafers and for the cake itself after you beat the eggs in try not to beat the batter to much cause if you over beat thats what causes cracks in you cake and i noticed if you let the eggs and cheese get room temp befor you start you won't have to cream so much save your beating for after all the ingredients are added then beat for about 2-3 mins also i think this is the most important thing preheat the oven at 400befor you start mixing and bake at 400 for 10 mins then turn the oven down to 375 and bake for a hour turn the oven off and crake oven open and leave in until oven is no longer hot and put on the countertop let cool to room temp and put in fridge overnite it always comes out perfect this way i've been using this method for years and it works everybody loves it
This is an astounding cheesecake. I baked it for 3 hours & 10 minutes in a 200 degree oven, as someone else suggested, & it was absolutely perfect. I'd put it right up there with any restaurant for looks and taste. It was perfectly set, even, & creamy inside. Everyone raved over it: "This is awesome!" & "Wow...how did you DO this?!" & "This is the BEST cheesecake!" I served it with the Supreme Strawberry Sauce on Allrecipes, and they were wonderful together. Yum!!
Absolutely awesome, everyone loves it!
I have made this 3 times already, with a few changes when I read all the other reviews. The third time making it was absolutely the best! The more you make it the more perfect it gets and it is the BEST cheesecake around! We don't have it in the fridge for long:) I didn't preheat oven or Preakness crust. I made everything then put it in oven n turned oven on 200 for 3 h 10 m then turned off n cracked oven door for an hour. All ingredients were just about room temp n I mixed til super smooth. Let set for 25+ hrs n was best ever!!!
It's a keeper! Follow the directions for baking 3 hours and 10 minutes, then leaving in the oven for the next 2 hours. For the water bath, I put the pan of boiling water on the shelf below the cheesecake. It seemed easier. It came out perfect.
This cheesecake tasted great but was a runny mess - should've looked at the reviews instead of just going by the rating... I'm trying it again with suggestions from other reviews. ADDED LATER: Tried again and it was perfect - best cheesecake I've ever had. Used vanilla wafer crumbs instead of graham crackers(didn't follow the crust recipe in this recipe). I also used the suggestions of others and baked it for 3 hours and 10 minutes. I didn't preheat the oven or use a waterbath. LOVE IT!
Best....cheesecake....EVER!!! Love this recipe, it is very very creamy and perfectly sweet so my family cant get enough! I have to admit I do cheat, I buy the store bought gharam cracker crust and this recipe yields 3 of those crust and to keep it good and moist I place them on the rack in a cookie sheet water bath or a pan filled with water on bottom of oven, either way it comes out delicious! Try this recipe you wont regret it, have fun with it and good eating!
Absolutely the best cheesecake. It was perfect. I tried it first with a water bath but it didn't cook all the way through (maybe with another 45 minutes it would have). Without a water bath it came out perfect and didn't crack at all. My guests could not stop raving about it.
This is the best cheesecake EVER MADE!! I have made it twice, and there is none better! Read the reviews, and follow the recommendations of heislord5.
WOW A+. This cheesecake is SO SO creamy. The key is like you have seen a few people mention. I baked it at 200 degrees for 3 hours and 10 minutes and did NOT preheat the oven. I then let the oven cool for one hour with the door propped open a little bit. Then I stuck it in the fridge and let it cool for about 18 hours before we dug in. The wife and kids loved it!
The taste was good, however I followed the cooking time and temp. and ended up with a runny mess. I checked the reviews and now understand I should have baked at the 200degree for 3hrs. NOT the 1hr. as indicated.Poured the mess in another pan and baked at 350degrees,ended upvery dry and cracked
Great cheesecake! PS cheesecakes crack because they are cooled to quick and the cake stays with the pan and pulls away from the center. Leave cake in slightly propped open oven until cooled, this will also finish setting.
Absolutely wonderful! The best ever..I'll never use another recipe. But the other reviews are correct..bake it for 3 hours at 200*. After that, I turned off my oven, left the door closed and went to bed. The next morning, I put it in the fridge. No cracks, perfect texture.
My husband doesn't even like cheesecake but he LOVES this one. It is the absolute best!
I didn't like it. It tastes too much like eggs. Really disappointed, because of the high ratings. Maybe I'm the only one that doesn't want my cheesecake to taste like eggs?
Yep, this is the best cheescake ever!!!!!! I sent it to my hubbys work, and one guy told him the cheesecake was awesome, and he doesnt even like cheesecake. Everyone raved about it, and it looked beautiful without cracks, when I followed the "revision" directions that others posted!! Thanks for this recipe
If you follow the review that HEISLORD5 wrote then you will make a perfect cheesecake everytime... It is so good that people beg me to make it.. I have made this too many times to count and it never turns out less then the best..
Fabulous cheesecake recipe! Got excellent results as written except I only had 2 boxes reg. fat cream cheese and 3 boxes reduced fat. Added a smidge more flour to counteract wateriness and since I like a lot of graham cracker crust, added another 1/4 cup plus 2T butter. Had to extend baking time, for whatever reason, but as soon as internal temp reached 165 I shut off the oven and let it cool inside for an hour. Then removed to counter. Had a bit of a crack around the edge, but DELICIOUS nonetheless. Best cheesecake I ever made!
This is a very good recipe. I did lessen the sugar to 1 1/4 c. When I make my crust, I always sprinkle a bit of cinnamon in the mix, just to add a bit of flavor(less than 1/4 tsp.) I did bake it on 200 (no pre-heat) for 3 hours in a water bath, then I opened my oven and let it cool over night. In the AM I put it in the fridge. I also made homemade cream cheese frosting and frosted the top. This was by far the prettiest cheese cake I have ever made. It is a bit rich, so portions were smaller. BTW, I read in a review that you can't give a recipe 5 stars if you have to change it. Well, I was brought up that a recipe is just a guide line. You bend it and tweak it to you and your families personal taste. If you have good guide lines in a recipe and your dish comes out wonderful, then you have found a winner!! When looking at this recipe I read every ones reviews and wrote them down on the copy I printed. So,I give this recipe and all who reviewed it 5 STARS.
This is the best I ever had. I seriously doubt this can be beat
Yummmmmy :) So smooth, thick & rich! My brother (who doesn't like cheesecake very much) said "This is VERY good cheesecake!" This is an awesome recipe to get a response like that from him! My other family members raved about it too! I goofed a little though... I cooked it at 250 for two hours before realizing the oven should have been at 200. SO, I cooked it two hours at 250, one hour at 200, then turned off the oven and let it sit for two hours with the door cracked open. A beautiful cheesecake with no crack!! I added 2 tsp. of vanilla too! Thanks to Muffy for my new favorite cheesecake recipe! :)
This is the exact recipe-minus lemon zest-out of my old Betty Crocker cookbook my mom gave me when I was first married :) I've made it at least once a year for 16 years, and even when my husband dropped a beer unside down into it once, it has always been fantastic!
I thought that the cheesecake was creamy and delicious I made 15 of them for a graduation party and they were all gone in 3 hours. I made a few changes to the recipe. I used one sleeve of graham crackers for the crust and only 1/4 c. sugar. I also added 2 tsp. of vanilla. When I made the cheesecake so that it didn't fall in the oven I didn't preheat the oven and I baked at 200 for 3hours and 10minutes. The outer edges will not brown but it is baked all the way through and looks wonderful. I then turn off the oven and prop the door open leaving the cheesecake in for an hour to cool then remove and refrigerate for 24 hours. The process is time consuming but you won't be disappointed it will be delicious and won't sink a bit.
This is one of the best cheesecakes I have ever had. First time making it too! I added 1/4 tsp lemon juice, and 1/4 tsp of vanilla. Cooked at 400* for 10 minutes then 200* for 3 hours. Let it sit in the oven for 1-2 hours. Then let it cool on the counter for another 1-2 hours. It turned out perfect-no cracks!! The only thing I would change is maybe a little less sugar next time. It is just a touch sweet.. but still VERY GOOD! Thanks for this recipe!! So very generous to share with everyone!
This was the MOST delicious cheesecake. It did take longer to cook than stated. The only thing I did to make it even better, was to add vanilla extract, and I substituted the crust from the "Basic Cheesecake" recipe on this website. Truly fabulous.
Without a doubt, a true NY cheesecake recipe. But do follow all the other comments on cooking times, instructions, and addition of vanilla. I used a bit more butter in my crust and a little less sugar, and without a doubt this makes enough batter that a 10 in pan is almost mandatory. Minimal tweaking and well worth 5 STARS!!!!!
SCRUMPTIOUS!!!!! Followed recipe exactly but varied the cooking time and temp as suggested by others. First I made the crust and baked it for 10 minutes. While it cooled, I made the filling with all my ingredients at room temperature, first beat the cheese until fluffy, then added the eggs and egg yolks one by one, mixing well after each addition. Then the sugar mixed with the flour, and finally the cream. Then poured it on my prebaked crust, placed it in a waterbath and ended up baking it at 400 for 10 minutes and then at 200 for 3 hours, then turned the oven off and cracked the door semi-open for another hour, then straight to the fridge for 24 hours, served it with butterscotch morsels sprinkled about and drizzled some butterscotch caramel over before serving. YUM!!!
The flavor of this cheesecake is unbelievable. My oven stopped working- and I had to pull out our smaller electric portable convection oven. I was using the revised instructions to cook at 200 for 3hrs and 10 mins... but since the oven stopped working at an unknown point, I took the cheesecake out of the main oven, and put it in the smaller one at 350 for 45 minutes. The majority of the cheesecake set up really well. After letting it sit in the fridge over nite, it set up even more. This was my first attempt at making a cheesecake, and I am sure had my oven worked properly, would have had a BEAUTIFUL cake. I will use this recipe again- the FLAVOR is amazing, simple, creamy, cheesey- and despite it not being completely set- was still a hit dessert... Wonderful Cheesecake Pudding LOL :) Can't wait to make it again and not have an oven fail me!
This cake took a much longer time to cook than indicated. I lost track of how long it took but believe me, it seemed forever. I must say, I was a bit nervous waiting for the outcome. I mean let's get real here, I did have to use 5 packages of cream cheese on the darn thing! The outcome: Though I put a pan of water in the oven with the cheesecake in order for it not to crack, the thing still cracked! I think this happen because the directions were to beat the cream cheese and eggs together. Advice:I read in a book that you should beat the cream cheese and sugar before adding the eggs. Once you add the eggs you should beat gently. Anyhoo, my 10 year old daughter LOVED this cheesecake! I thought the taste was good and I think I might make it again but not for a very long time. Thanks!
I followed the advice of Suaede (the review before this one) and made all of the changes she mentioned. I did have a problem with it cracking though which was probably because I put it in the fridge before it was completely cooled. It looked fine before putting it in the fridge but then when I looked at it the next morning there was a big crack in the middle. Also I topped it with fresh sliced strawberries and glaze about 8 hours before serving but when we cut it the middle was very wet and mushy. (I'm pretty sure it was cooked in the middle when I took it out of the oven but I guess the juice from the strawberries and the glaze leaked into the crack which caused the cake to be so wet) We sliced the 10" cake into 16 pieces but it was so heavy we didn't feel so good for about an hour after eating it, so keep the pieces small. The next time I make this cake I will top it with something other then strawberries or even keep it plain.
Soooo good and easy. The only change I made was I baked it in a water-bath 450 degrees for 10 min., turn oven down to 225 degrees for 1 and 1/2 hours.
My God!! Is all that needs to be said! I used all the tips from The Cake Maker, however the very center was still a lil goopy. Not like pudding or anything, it stood on it's own, just wasn't the same texture as the rest of the cake. No matter at all of course, but will try 3.5 hours at 200 next time. Also, all of you giving this recipe negative reviews yet didn't even make it that way.....how the heck can you criticize a recipe you didn't make? I for one have made a cheesecake (not this one but a diff recipe) following the high temp for an hour and it comes out quite wonderfully. Yes, it isn't as pretty and the edges are a bit rough and the crust is a bit crunchier, but I still gave that recipe 5 stars because it deserved it! Rate what you make, not what you don't....that is all :D
I am not kidding when I say that everyone that tried this cheesecake said it was the best cheesecake they have ever had, including myself. It turned out perfect and was delicious. I cooked it at 400 degrees for 10 minutes and then turned downt he oven to 200 for another 3 hours. I put directly in the fridge from the oven and I still had no cracks. I advise refrigerating for at least 24 hours before serving.
I used this recipe as a base so I made several changes. It came out very nice. No cracks but mine came out a little flat and slightly brown. I only added 1/4 cup of sugar to the crumb mixture, next time I will leave the sugar out altogether as the base is sweet enough without it. I left out the 2 egg yolks because I didn't want it "eggy" (next time I will put them in). I put 1 1/2 cups of sugar instead of 1 3/4 and added 2 tsp. of vanilla. I used sour cream instead of whipping cream because I like the flavor of it in cheesecake. I think mine came out a little to brown because I baked it on 400 first and then turned down to 200 for 2 1/2 hours. Next time I will just back it on 200 for 3 hours and not preheat the oven.
I have tried to make many cheesecakes before, and most did not turn out with the restaurant quality I wanted. With this one I finally did it! It is so creamy, I made it with the idea of eating a slice or two and having my husband take the rest to work, however I don't know that it will make it there! I followed some previous suggestions and baked it at 250 over a water bath, however I wound up baking it for almost 3 hours before only the center jiggled. I then turned off the oven and propped the door open a little to let it cool. One thing I would do different next time is to make sure the water is boiling from the beginning when I put it in the pan because it does take a long time to heat up. But there are no cracks, no brown spots, just yumminess. I have some Junior's chocolate mousse that I may try and top it off with tonight like we had found in one of our favorite restaurants.
I cannot rate this high enough....it deserves 100 stars! I followed all the reviews and double foiled my pan, baked in a water bath on bottom rack at 200 degrees for 3hrs and 10 mins, let cool with the door cracked for 2-3 hrs, and chilled for 24 hrs. Not even the littlest crack! The top was as smooth as glass....and the taste brought me back home to NY. This will definitely be my cheesecake recipe from now on. It didnt even last through the day before it was gone, and a request for another came in, lol. I made a delicious blueberry sauce for the top, and it was excellent!! Thanks for this great recipe!!
Totally amazing! Closest thing I have had to a New York Cheesecake that wasn't from a bakery! I used the serving scaler to change the amount for my family as we needed one for 4 servings and I baked it in a a small 8 inch cake pan and it came out marvelous. I topped it with some fresh strawberries and voila(!) a beautiful dessert that I actually didn't put a whole lot of effort in like other cheesecakes I have made...give it a try!
Amazing Cheesecake! I made this to bring to a family BBQ on Memorial Day and it was a HUGE hit. I prepared the recipe slightly different that the original though. I used 1 stick of butter, 2 cups graham cracker crumbs and 2 tablespoons sugar for the crust and I added 1 tablespoon of lemon juice and an additional 1/4 cup flour to the cake batter. I also cooked this in a 200 degree oven for 3 hours 10 minutes (as many other posters suggested) and put a roasting pan of boiling water in the oven as well. I think let the cake sit in the oven for an additional hour with the door open a bit and then I refridgerated the cake for about 36 hours before serving. It had no cracks whatsoever, came out of the pan easily and was it perfectly creamy and delicious. I will make this again and again and again...
The crust recipe is incorrect and needs a lot more graham crackers and less melted butter.
COOKING TIME WAY OFF! It was tasted really good but I followed the directions and it was not done! so i put it back in at about 300-350 for another 45 min to one hour! keep checking it
