Cheesecake Supreme

i've been using this recipe for the last 3yrs and think it's a great cake and my family begs for it .the only thing that i find in the recipe wrong is with the crust don't put all that sugar in the graham crackers and not much butter is needed either it makes it to hard remember graham crackers are made with sugar and butter so you don't need to add so much more i also used vanilla wafers again not so much butter and sugar my family likes it best with the wafers and for the cake itself after you beat the eggs in try not to beat the batter to much cause if you over beat thats what causes cracks in you cake and i noticed if you let the eggs and cheese get room temp befor you start you won't have to cream so much save your beating for after all the ingredients are added then beat for about 2-3 mins also i think this is the most important thing preheat the oven at 400befor you start mixing and bake at 400 for 10 mins then turn the oven down to 375 and bake for a hour turn the oven off and crake oven open and leave in until oven is no longer hot and put on the countertop let cool to room temp and put in fridge overnite it always comes out perfect this way i've been using this method for years and it works everybody loves it