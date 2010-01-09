Cheesecake Supreme

This is the best cheese cake ever, a true New York cheese cake!

Recipe by Muffy Nasner

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
1 hr 10 mins
total:
1 hr 40 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 - 9 or 10 inch springform pan
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Mix the graham cracker crumbs, 1/2 cup of the white sugar, and the melted butter together. Press mixture into the bottom of one 9 or 10 inch springform pan.

  • In a large bowl, combine cream cheese, eggs and egg yolks; mix until smooth. Add the remaining 1 3/4 cups white sugar, the flour and the heavy cream. Blend until smooth. Pour batter into prepared pan.

  • Bake at 400 degrees F (200 degrees C) for 10 minutes, then turn oven temperature down to 200 degrees F (100 degrees C) and continue baking for 1 hour, or until filling is set. Let cheesecake cool, then refrigerate.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
610 calories; protein 11.1g; carbohydrates 49.4g; fat 42.1g; cholesterol 231.3mg; sodium 399.4mg. Full Nutrition
