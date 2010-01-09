Barbadian Plain Cake

My grandmother, Gladys Payne Gittens, came here from Barbados about 1906. She read this to me over the phone when I was in law school in 1978. Thanks to my friend Elayne, the Soulful Yenta, to whom I gave a copy, I was able to find this on Mother's Day. It's a great simple pound cake, good with tea.
Most helpful positive review
BabaEva
Rating: 5 stars
05/16/2003
This is an excellent recipe and I will make it again with one BIG CHANGE. The temperature of 400 degrees is way too hot. I bake at least one or two cakes a week and have a professional stove. It scorched the top after 45 minutes with that hot of an oven. I never made it far enough to lower the oven to bake it for another 15 like the directions state. Next time I'll bake it at 325-350 degrees for one hour and then adjust accordingly.
WHOA!WHOA!WHOA! The almond extract KILLS this cake. The density of this cake is great as well as the moistness. BUT, the almond extract over powers the cake way to much. Cut the almond extract to 1 teaspoon. I am going to try making it with one tbs of vanilla extract and 1 tsp of lemon extract and hope for different results- Wish me luck. I baked this cake for one hour at 350 and it turned out nice too bad it tasted terrible!!!! UPDATE: Okay I made the cake with the 1 tsp of lemon extract and WOW what a difference! We could actually eat it this time! It did not have a heavy lemon taste so the lemon glaze/icing I drizzled on it was a perfect compliment. Good Cake - would give a 4 when using lemon extract!
This was awesome!!! I have been looking for this recipe for ages and am thankful that I finally found it The cake tasted exactly like it did when I grew up in the island of Barbados. Wow!! I have a picture of how it turned out too. I did not hand-mix, but used a KitchenAid mixture instead and I had to lower the temperature to 325 because 400 was definitely too high. However, the quantities were PERFECT!!!!
As a Bajan this is true 'bajan pudding' as we call it. The temp is high but the almond , mixed or vanilla essences does not matter as everyone has their favourite. The consistency, moisture and fluffy ness are perfect when the recipe is followed correctly. We even add cherries, raisins or mixed peel for difference flavours. Thanks, will definately make this over and over.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 2 stars
07/22/2003
This recipie was great. I'm a 15 year old starting to enter the world of cooking and let's just say I'm a little more than shaky. I took the cake out of the oven like 5-10 minutes early, so it fell in. :( But even still, the texture of th cake was so moist...almost like a custartd in a way but more solid. The outside of the cake was cripsy and it actually tasted quite great! My family went nuts over it and they usually consider things spawned from my hands toxic! If you have more than 2 months experience, I'd definitly try this one.
Very, very good recipe. I rate this one a five, it truly was easy and tasty. I always purchased birthday cakes because they are so special, but I doubled the recipe, added chopped cherries and still got perfect results. Thank you Madam Bajan for sharing. Antiguan (lol)
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 1 stars
08/28/2005
i tried the recipe and the cake mixture has too much fluid, loose consistency and when i put it in the bundt pan, the mixture dripped under the pan and i had burning scent in the kitchen. with 2 cups of butter, 2 cups of milk on a 3- cups of flour doesn't seem right with 4 eggs. I will never use this recipe again.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
04/22/2003
This is SUCH a tasty cake. Out of all the cakes I've ever made, this is my favorite, and I keep coming back to the recipe. It just tastes and smells so good. I like to cook it in a 9" loaf pan (recipe makes two loaves) and use it for strawberry shortcake. Yum!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
05/25/2005
Absolutely delicious, a perfect Barbadian Plain Cake! I followed the exact directions, and it turned out 100% perfect.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
11/30/2000
I am of Barbadian decent, and this is the closest to my grandmothers plain cake as I have found. It is best to use the pure essences though with this cake - often found at West Indian grocery stores.
Being a Bajan, I have to say that this cake is right on! It is a true pound or "pudding" cake as it is very dense. Adjustments: 1. Baked at 400 degrees for the first 10 minutes and then at 325 degrees for an hour. 2. used 1 tablespoon of authentic Bajan essence and 2 teaspoon of almond extract. Yummy!
thanks for the recipe. easy enough to make w/ children. tastes great! versitile cake, good plain or w/ fruits or frosting. i love it! i used 2 - 9 inch cake pans baked at 350 for 45 min. and inplace of almond i used lemon. turned out nice. my hubby is from B'dos. i hope he enjoys it as much as the kids and i are.
Good. But I had to diddle, as usual. Replaced the milk with coconut milk and water; the "essences" (of which I think there is no true Barbados equivalent) coconut extract (made my own; look for Alton Brown's recipe on Food Network site; it's a little involved, but very worth it over store-purchased brands). This turned out so yummy. Cook it at a lower temp. Start at 400 for 10-12 minutes, then 350 the rest of the baking time. Everyone asked for the recipe and it was worth all the effort!
This cake was great. I followed the recipe exactly hand mixing and all. The only thing i did different was baking at 300C for 1 hr. It was light and fluffy kinda like a light sponge cake. I also used coconut extract instead of almond for a true caribbean flava. I served it with a homemade caramel syrup recipe found on this site after all it is a plain cake. My mom added whip cream and strawberries which too tasted great. And being a young barbadian it was nice to find one of our traditional recipies on an international site. Allrecipes never ceases to amaze me.
I have to say that it has been a long time since I baked and I was never too good at it. However, this recipe turned out great. It was delicious, very moist. It took much longer than stated in the recipe so I will play around with the oven a bit more next time. Well definitely use this recipe again.
Great recipe. I took the advice of others and cooked it on 350 degrees for about an hour and 10 mins. Followed ingredients exactly as written as it was moist and delicious! Thank you for a great recipe
I love this cake. I am not from Barbados but I was just browsing for something to make and I came across this wonderfull cake. I followed the recipe exactly but I added a sprinkle of cinammon to give it an extra boost. This cake is very delicious and easy to make.
Excellent recipe! I have made this cake a few times for home and my neighbours and have gotten great reviews. My husband likes chocolate chips so I made one for him with some chips on top, one for my mum with some walnuts, and my dad loved it plain. Great cake to have with your afternoon cup of tea.
I made this cake once at my Dad's when these ingredients were all he had on hand. It is wonderfully rich and fragrant. He now requests it whenever we go back home! I love this recipe and it has been added to my personal collection. A great cake.
Really easy to make cake, well more pudding like in consistency but excellent none the less. I added a tea spoon of amaretto, some cimmamamon and nutmeg for flavor. I a also added some marachino cheries and currants that had been soaked in wine (for my Antiguan Black cake. Yummy!!!
I agree - 400 is too high for this cake. It overcooks the cake and leaves it somewhat dry until you eat towards the bottom of the slice. Very simple to make and great results - my office friends LOVED IT! I put it in a 10-cup decorative bundt pan and it was a sheer hit.
It's really good if you are looking for a different kind of sponge-type cake!!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
02/09/2000
Everyone LOVES this cake. Simple yet rich.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
03/19/2001
My 11 year old daughter had to make something from the Carribean area and chose this recipe. It was quick and easy and tastes great! My husband took a sample of it and now wants us to make one for him. We even used 1 cup margarine and 1 cup light butter for the two cups of butter and it still tasted great!.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 2 stars
03/08/2000
When I made this recipe the cake fell. I am an avid baker. I did everything as said in the recipe. The batter was way too much of a 10 inch bundt pan. Nevertheless, I am going to try the recipe again.
I just finished baking a cake using this recipe. Fantastic recipe. I used a stand mixer though and it came out nice and moist. I used this basic recipe to make a cherry cake that I have been trying forever and could never get it right. Well my cherry cake turned out moist and delicious. I am soooooooo pleased. My husband said he wished I would go crazy over him like I did the cake. Well I am crazy about him but this cake came out perfect! I love it! Thanks guys. Doing the got my cake right jig right now ....lol.
The cake was awesome. Made a few small changes : Used 1 and half cups butter and half cup apple sauce. Divided the batter into 3 pans: a 9 inch square pan, a 4 and a half inch suare pan and a 7 inch round pan. Baked at 400 F for 15 minutes and 375 F for another half hour. It took just 45 minutes because I had split it into three pans I guess.I used about 2 inches of vanilla pod scraping the tiny seeds out of it. Also used a tablespoon of vanilla extract and a teaspoon of almond extract. My friends had come over that evening and everybody loved this cake. Definitely a keeper. Thanks for the recipe!
I am not sure if I succeeded or not so I would be interested in opinions. I made this cake in a properly-prepared 10-inch bundt pan. The only changes I made were using only 1 tsp almond extract instead of a tablespoon, and I added some diced maraschino cherries. I started with the recommended temperature of 400 and found the cake started to brown too quickly. I lowered it a bit after short while to about 375 and then to 350 for the rest of the baking time. I have to say the taste was out of this world. What I am not sure of is this: it looks moist or slightly "raw" here and there but it tested done when I used a skewer and it came out rather dark, though not at all burnt. So, is it supposed to be a tad wet-looking or is there, in fact, a "best" baking temperature. There were so many different suggestions in the reviews that I was not sure which to use. Any helpful comments?
The first time I tried this recipe it was absolutely amazing. But I am not sure what happened but since then I have baked this cake at least 6 times and its is just not the same as when I initially bake it. I am beginning to think that the first time I was in a hurry and accidentally added and extra cup of flour, which would explain why it has been so oily all the other times.
This cake was so delicious! Used the recipe last night and the cake has been devoured. Having gone to school in Barbados, it definitely reminded me of the cakes my friends' mums used to make, so if you're looking for an authentic Barbadian taste, this is it. I used it for the cake base in a pineapple upside down cake, and even after making slight modifications it was still delicious (omitted almond extract and instead used squeezed fresh lemon and a pineapple sirop, and of course layered the bottom with pineapple and the sugar/butter mixture. I baked at 400F for 10 minutes then lowered to 350F for another 45-50 minute as people suggested. Thanks for the recipe!
Don’t know what I did wrong or maybe it’s just our tastes. Didn’t like at all. Well 2 liked it out of 7. Didn’t taste the almond. I’m not fond of sponge cake holey texture. I prefer dense and moist or light. Didn’t know what a Barbadian cake was so maybe it’s supposed to taste and feel like what I made. I’m not that great of a cake baker so maybe it’s me. Thanks for recipe though.
This took me back to when I was a little girl enjoying my mom's cake in Barbados. The only thing I changed was the almond essence. I only used 1/2 tablespoon. Definitely will try again. But will make a smaller cake since I couldn't stop eating.
