Barbadian Plain Cake

I am not sure if I succeeded or not so I would be interested in opinions. I made this cake in a properly-prepared 10-inch bundt pan. The only changes I made were using only 1 tsp almond extract instead of a tablespoon, and I added some diced maraschino cherries. I started with the recommended temperature of 400 and found the cake started to brown too quickly. I lowered it a bit after short while to about 375 and then to 350 for the rest of the baking time. I have to say the taste was out of this world. What I am not sure of is this: it looks moist or slightly "raw" here and there but it tested done when I used a skewer and it came out rather dark, though not at all burnt. So, is it supposed to be a tad wet-looking or is there, in fact, a "best" baking temperature. There were so many different suggestions in the reviews that I was not sure which to use. Any helpful comments?