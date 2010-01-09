Barbadian Plain Cake

4.3
70 Ratings
  • 5 48
  • 4 9
  • 3 8
  • 2 2
  • 1 3

My grandmother, Gladys Payne Gittens, came here from Barbados about 1906. She read this to me over the phone when I was in law school in 1978. Thanks to my friend Elayne, the Soulful Yenta, to whom I gave a copy, I was able to find this on Mother's Day. It's a great simple pound cake, good with tea.

Recipe by Bernadette Beekman

Gallery
4 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
12
Yield:
1 - 9 or 10 inch bundt cake
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (205 degrees C). Lightly grease and flour one 9 or 10 inch bundt pan.

    Advertisement

  • By hand with a spatula cream butter and sugar together until light and fluffy. Add eggs all at once and beat well.

  • Sift the flour and the baking powder together. Add to butter mixture along with 1 cup of the milk. Continue to beat well (the batter will be doughy). Add the remaining 1 cup of milk along with the vanilla, and almond extracts. Pour batter into the prepared pan.

  • Bake at 400 degrees F (205 degrees C) for 1 hour. Reduce heat to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) and continue baking for 15 minutes longer.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
533 calories; protein 7g; carbohydrates 51.5g; fat 33.5g; cholesterol 146.6mg; sodium 441.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022