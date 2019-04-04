Citrus Turkey Brine

4.7
278 Ratings
  • 5 238
  • 4 29
  • 3 8
  • 2 1
  • 1 2

A great citrus brine recipe. This will leave your Turkey very moist. You could also use it on other poultry in smaller amounts.

Recipe by MPRADO

Gallery

Credit: Melissa Goff
13 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
15
Yield:
15 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

15
Original recipe yields 15 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Rub salt onto your turkey, and place remaining salt, lemons, oranges, onion, garlic, bay leaves, thyme and pepper into a large pot. Place the turkey in the pot, and fill with water. Refrigerate overnight. Discard brine after removing turkey.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
6 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 1.3g; fat 0g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 6239.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/19/2022