Citrus Turkey Brine

This was the first time I have ever had a brined turkey and I have to say the juice just poured out of it like never before. I do not particularly like turkey, but I always cook a 20 to 24 pound bird for Thanksgiving. I did not rub salt on the bird first, but put all of the dry ingredients in a sauce pan with about one quart of water. I dissolved the salt in the water over medium heat. I then transferred the mixture to a large stainless bowl, added ice, water, the sliced fruit, onion, and garlic. I put my turkey in two Reynolds oven bags (I doubled them to prevent leaking). Then I placed the turkey in a large party ice bucket, poured the cold brine into the bags, removed the air and double tied it before putting it in my fridge for 36 hours. Thanksgiving morning I took the bird out three hours before it was to go into the oven, rinsed it thoroughly, dried, and stuffed with dressing. The turkey roasted for five hours and I let it rest for 30 minutes before carving. I did not baste the turkey at all and the pan drippings yielded one quart with the fat removed. I made my gravy from the pan drippings and neck meat. The most important thing about the gravy – do NOT season before tasting it. Mine had the maximum amount of salt in it to still be OK. If I had added salt to the gravy, it might have been inedible due to the salt coming out of the turkey from the brining. I found the meat to be flavorful and moist, and not salty tasting since I used an unbasted store bought turkey.