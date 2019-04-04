Citrus Turkey Brine
A great citrus brine recipe. This will leave your Turkey very moist. You could also use it on other poultry in smaller amounts.
I have always used a plain salt brine for my poultry and decided it was time to try some flavours in the brine...This ia a great recipe! I doubled the recipe and added 1/2 C of brown sugar and used some whole peppercorns instead of ground pepper. I also added a bit of baking soda to the mixture to neutralize the acidity of the oranges and lemons; this helps the brine absorb into the meat better. I dry the bird after removing from the brine and get it into the oven right away; this ensures the brine stays in the meat. The weight of the food on itself begins to squeeze the brine out within minutes of leaving the bath. I've used this brine many times and I'm never disappointed. Works well for whole birds or pieces. Thanks!Read More
I doubled the recipe for a 22.5 lb. turkey and put it in a clean 5 gal. bucket to brine the turkey. I always brine because it provides moisture and flavor to the turkey. However, this recipe was way too salty and I couldn't taste the fruit. I added extra garlic, onion and 1/2 cup of brown sugar. If I were to try this again, I'd cut the amount of salt by 1/2 cup. Maybe more fruit could be added as well.Read More
I have been brining my turkeys for several years now using a different recipe, but was not quite happy with it. So I tried this one and give it 10 stars. Incredibly moist, very flavorful the citrus flavor is subtle but there and yet it is still good with traditional sides. I added a sliced orange, lemon, onion, and some garlic gloves to the cavity as it baked. Great recipe!
EXCELLENT! Brined turkey is the moisted and most flavorful I've ever had. I just mixed the salt, citrus and herbs into the water and dropped in my turkey. I also added a 1/2 cup of sugar and some sprigs of rosemary. Try this, you won't be disappointed.
I found that if the turkey is too salty that I could change the type of turkey and make a big difference. Butterball adds lots of salt injected in the bird. I like fresh local turkeys the best.
This is also great cook on a smoker if you have time (9-13hrs, depending on size).You will love what that citrus add in flavor to this bird. I use a tall kitchen trash bag to whole everything in the pot.It also is helpful in reducing the contact with air and other flavors in the frig. I have also use orange juice to replace some of the water, for extra flavor. Now I boil the brine solution and let cool to room temp,then add to plastic bag and let stand in frig overnight. Remember to let stand the next day to get to room temp, then cook as desired. Get ready for a juicey, flavoral, tender treat.
My turkey was superb! I used the brine, then cooked in a bag upside down (on it's breast) and it was the juiciest turkey ever!
My comment isnt on this recipe in particular, just a tip on brining in general. Last year I brined for both Thanksgiving and Christmas, it they were the best birds Ive ever had. My tip is this.....place bird in an oven roasting bag with brine ingredients, then place in a cooler with ice. Slosh the bag around several times during the marinating process. This clears up MUCH needed refrigerator space during the crunch time before cooking!
I used this brine for the Thanksgiving turkey, and it resulted in the most tender, juiciest bird ever! I did have to more than double the recipe in order to completely sumberge my 17 pound turkey. I also stuffed the lemons, oranges, garlic and bay leaves in the cavity before roasting. Everyone raved!
I have used this brine several times for chickens as well as turkeys. I should have rated it a long time ago. THIS WORKS FOR A GOOD JUICY CHICKEN, ROASTER OR TURKEY!!!!
This was excellent and well worth the effort. Just make very sure you do not get a prebasted turkey. A fresh turkey works best.
I haven't used this with turkey, but several times with a chicken! I let my chicken sit once for a half hour after cooking, and it still literally gushed with juices when I carved it! One thing to remember is that when you use a brine, you need to make sure you thoroughly wash your bird off afterwards or it will come out dry and salty. Thanks so much!!
i love this recipe! however, i do change it a bit. i add 4 cloves (you can leave 'em out) and zest half the oranges and lemons before throwing them in. i start with a half gallon of water and bring to a boil, then turn the heat off and let steep for an hour. this really blends and brings the flavors out!. then, i add ice until cooled and measures the gallon and a half. i put the turkey in a roasting bag to brine and as i pour the brine in, i make sure the citrus and onions go in the cavity. you can put in the fridge, or keep cool overnight on ice. smoke over cherrywood. Fantastic!
This is a great recipe but unlike one review you must rinse the bird well let the bird sit at room temp before cooking .I like to start at 450 for 45 minutes then 350 till 165 degress in the breast.Then let rest for 1/2 hour before carving
So easy! Thanks for sharing! I was wacky and this Easter we served turkey. Living in Southern CA our family has several citrus trees - oranges & lemons - so I wanted to incorporate that into this springtime meal. Well this was perfect! I loved seeing the chagrin on my mother-in-laws face when she had to admit my turkey was delicious! It was juicy, flavorful and fresh tasting!
Really delicious, moist, and fragrant turkey, I only got to sample a little bit because the people I made it for gobbled it up in no time! Plus my friends originally didn't like turkey because it was dry but this recipe definitely changed their minds.
I've used this recipe (with a few additions) five times and I'm using it today to brine turkey for the holiday. My additions: I add 3 Tablespoons of liquid smoke which is a fabulous addition if you don't smoke your bird. I also add an equal amount of sugar to salt ratio which helps the bird brown beautifully and adds additional flavor. Fantastic receipe!
i used this recipe after ladies at church told me the was the best way to make turkey. it was my 1st thanksgiving together for my husband and I and it was FANTASTIC!!! it was nearly deli-style juicy.we are on our 3rd thanksgivng, and this will be a mainstay. i kid you not, it turned out better than my grandma's (shh!) :-) i am die hard for this trick. i soaked it over night and came out amazing. a must! easy enough for a beginner, like i was.
Oh, this is so good. I use kosher salt instead of regular table salt. I know some of you are going yikes! But if you rinse the turkey well, it will be fine. I too use the leftover citrus and stuff the cavity with it. I also use a little brown sugar and instead of pepper, I use peppercorns. I cook the turkey breast down, for all the juices go there. I served this last year, and got rave reviews. This recipe is a keeper!
Ummm...maybe I did something wrong, but this was not good at all. It was way too salty, and the flavors just did not work well.
very easy and very good. I let mine sit for 24 hours, the turkey just fell apart after cooking it, gave off alot of juice for gravy, i stuffed my turkey with vegetables when cooking, anything i happen to have in the fridge, i find adding anything citrus in the cavity makes a terrible taste in the juice for gravy.
I used this brine last Thanksgiving. In addition to doing the brine, I stuffed the turkey with citrus and herbs and rubbed it down with the same mixture. In a bowl, I mix 1 onion, 1 lemon, 1 orange, all quartered with fresh thyme, sage, parsely (some roughly chopped, but most still on stems), salt, pepper, and some melted butter. I stuff the big pieces into the bird and what's left in the bowl gets rubbed all over the turkey, including under the skin and poured into the cavity. It was my first turkey and my entire family said that it was super moist and tender, which I totally attribute to the brine. I'm definitely using it again this year, starting tonite.
This is a great recipe for juicy turkey. The second time I prepared this I added some fresh crushed rosemary. DELISH!!!
I made this for xmas 2010 and I am planning on making it again for Easter 2011. Everyone who tasted this turkey loved it. The only modifications I made were (lemon juice instead of real lemons due to thats all I had on stock), and I used 2-3 cut up oranges and added no thyme. Also I substituted regular salt for kosher salt.
As others have stated rubbing the salt is not necessary, it will be soaking in brine overnight. This was an awesome recipe. I have brined before, but using citrus was the best! I added a tart apple and sage as well.
This was my first brined turkey. Chose this recipe because it was economical and saw Emeril use citrus in his. Came out wonderful. So much flavor. I even overcooked it to 185 degrees (by accident), and it was still juicy. Note-it will cook quicker than a nonbrined bird. Also used a cooler for the brine and left outside overnight with ice in it. It was below 30 outside and never frooze. I have been designated to do Thanksgiving turkey for now on. Happy but what did I get myself into.
What a great brine. It leaves such a nice, mellow citrus touch to turkey, and the added flavour to the gravy from the drippings is incredible.
It's Superbowl Eve, and I just put my turkey in the brine! I tried this recipe for the 1st time Thanksgiving-it was by far the juicest bird I'd ever prepared. NO LEFTOVERS AT ALL!!! I'm hoping for the same effect with this one. I'm not a big salty flavor fan, so I only let mine brine an hr per pound(learned this from "mistakes" of using the "brine for 24hrs" rule-of-thumb on a couple of previous tries). After taking the bird out of the brine, I rinse it under cold h2o for 3-5 mins. After dring it off, I spray it w/Pam and use a variety of seasonings EXCEPT salt. I use an electric water smoker, with some pecan wood chunks. Talk about good eating!
This is an AMAZING recipe. I could not believe how moist and flavorful my turkey turned out! I soaked the turkey for appox 1 hour per lb. I added a little extra Lemon to the brine and then to my roasting pan I halved more oranges, lemons, onion and garlic. It made the gravy yummy!!! I am for sure going to use this recipe again. I think I might try it with some chicken next!!
This was the first time I ever brined a turkey, and only the second turkey I've ever attempted (we won't talk about the first.) It was an absolute winner! Hubby said it was the BEST turkey he's had! The flavor really infused into the meat and even the white meat was tender and juicy. The marinade wasn't quite enough to cover the turkey, so I mixed water, a little more salt, and couple ounces of orange juice to cover it. My bird was 14 lbs. I will be using this recipe for my next turkey.
I made this for a New Years Eve party this last January and it turned out perfect! Even though everyone was stuffed, they kept going back to nibble on the turkey. My husband asked if I could make the turkey for this Thanksgiving instead of my mom. I will be keeping this one for years! Thanks for the recipe.
Easily the best turkey I ever made! Even the boyfriend, who thought brining would make the meat so salty, could'nt stop eating it and then called friends to brag about it. Leftovers are outstanding!
I used this recipe last year and my family loved it! I did deviate slightly from the recipe. Along with the wedges of fruit in the brine, I also stuffed wedges in the cavity. The turkey was so tender and juicy, the meat literally came right off the bone. I did use a turkey roaster instead of the oven.
I tried this with a roasting chicken. It was delicious. I did use 2 oranges and 2 onions instead of one. I wanted to be sure I got enough of that flavor. This recipe will be a favoerite at our house.
I'm so excited-still. I made my first Thanksgiving dinner and I have to tell you I have some mad respect for mothers who have done it for years. I was so nervous about trying a brine since I never heard of it. So with a what the heck attitude, I tried it and let my bird soak overnight. I only had half a lemon, so I added a lime. My turkey came out so moist and juicy. I have to admit that it was the best turkey I have ever eaten. My guests loved it and I have little leftovers!!! I'll be using this again for my turkey recipes whether it being Thanksgiving or not.
This was good....but after the work I can't say it was better than any other turkey we've made.
Thank you for such a easy and tasty recipe. I used it for my Thanksgiving turkey and it didn't disappoint! I have never tried a brine before and was glad I tried yours. Everyone raved about how good this was. Thanks for posting!!
My turkey is in the brine right now; I didn't have oranges but I think I'll add some tomorrow and let it brine another day. I'll also upload a photo of it once it's cooked. I'm really excited to try this since I've never had a brined turkey before! *** Update, the turkey was seriously the best turkey I've ever eaten... I couldn't stop picking at it when it was done; cooked it in a 16 qt roaster oven... I will use this from now on!..
This recipe made my fresh boneless turkey breasts moist, tender, and flavorful this Thanksgiving (finally!) Added 1/2 cup white sugar to the brine, and dissolved the salt in the water too. After brining I just rubbed the skin with olive oil and roasted as usual. A great choice using ingredients folks normally have on hand.
This is the first time I have ever brined a turkey. It was deemed the best turkey I've ever made and asked for me to make it this way from now on. Moist and flavorable! Wish I heard about this years ago.
I have been using this brine for the last 3 years and I must say the turkey comes out very moist and flavorful! I will never cook another turkey again without brining it first!
After 15 years of barbequing the Thanksgiving Turkey, this is the best it has ever been (and they've always been good). Absolutely succulent. Rave reviews all around.
I was so disappointed when I realized I had purchased a Butterball turkey, which has basting added to it and so you can't brine it or it ends up too salty. So, having a bright idea, I called the folks at Butterball and they confirmed my idea. If you want to brine your turkey, and find the one you purchased already has added basting to it, simply don't add salt to your brine. So, my brine will consist of apples and juice, oranges and juice, lemons and juice, vegetable broth, garlic, rosemary, thyme, sage, summer savory and onions. NO SALT. They said at Butterball that I could still brine my turkey as long as I cut down on the salt I used in it. I will also, when I roast the bird, stuff it with apples, oranges, lemans, celery, garlic and the herbs inside the cavity as well as a butter of butter, savory, sage, thyme, garlic and Rosemary put under the skin. I will let everyone know how it turns out.
I pretty much created my own recipe & used the citrus from this one...OMG! Citrus gave my turkey an amazing flavor! It was sooo good & hubby loved it! Will totally use again. Thx for sharing.
I have used this brine for my Thanksgiving turkey for the last two years. I buy extra oranges, lemons, onions and thyme and stuff the bird with them to roast. The brine makes such a moist bird, it almost makes it impossible to carve! I'd rather have moist, flavorful meat than pretty, dry slices anyday.
This was my first time to brine and I definitely will continue doing it. The only change I made was to use whole peppercorns. I used a 5 gallon bucket and a 12 lb. turkey overnight, with ice on top of turkey. I then rubbed butter under the skin, salted and peppered outside of skin and roasted in an oven bag. It was ready in 2 hours and delicious!
very simple with delicious results
I had to omit the onion and garlic due to allergies in the family, otherwise followed the directions. I did brine for a full 24 hours as I had a 20 lb turkey. It was still very moist. I used butter and herbs under the skin, basted with oj, cooked breast side down for about 3/4 of the time then turned over, and it came out very good, very moist and tender. really went pretty quick, not a lot of leftovers.
Delicious!Very easy, and moist turkey. We will use this recipe again and again...
Phenomenal. Use this on our turkey every Thanksgiving and get so many compliments! I will never cook a turkey any other way...this is the way to go! For less of a mess, we line the pan with a plastic bag so cleanup is a breeze.
I used this recipe for my Thanksgiving turkey. The only modifications that I made was that I used 2 oranges and 2 lemons since our turkey was 24 lbs plus I had to used more than a gallon and a half of water. The turkey was very moist, juicy and flavorful. I had 2 people take this recipe home with them so they can use it. For the first time in years there was no left over turkey. I will be using this recipe from now on.
Very good. Turned out perfect!
Fantastic! All my previous brines have been simply salt water. This is a nice blend of seasonings, citrus, and herbs. If only my turkey knew he was prepared with love and enjoyed by many... Give it a try.
This was so simple but the turkey came out so moist. My husband said it was the moistest turkey he's ever had. We didn't need a knife, the meat fell off the bone, and it was like butter in your mouth. The skin was bursting with flavors from all the citrus and herbs. One minor alteration was less salt and added soy sauce.
This is going to be my go-to turkey brine. It was great.
WONDERFUL! Used on an older turkey, which would have a strong flavor (too strong for my taste), and this really complemented and tenderized the meat.
Great.... turkey was so juicy and tender!
We did this for Thanksgiving and the Turley was amazing!!!
I had such high hopes for this brine as it was my first time brining a turkey. I have to say the turkey was moist and delicious BUT I could not taste any of the flavors that went into the brine at all. So I probably won't use this again for a turkey. The citrus brine didn't seem to give it anymore flavor than a plain salt and water brine would. I would like to try it again using a smaller piece of meat. I had a 23 pound turkey that I brined for 24 hours. Maybe if I had brined it for 48 hours then it would have been more flavorful. All in all it seemed like a lot of work for not a lot of flavor.
Dark meat tasted spectacular. Breast seemed a bit odd on first taste, but as leftovers the breast was so moist and delicious. The only real complaint was that the skin didn't crisp up very nicely. Too moist maybe? We made this in the Weber barbecue as we always do. I wasn't sure at first if I would do this again, but after tasting the leftovers that were in the freezer for 1-1/2 months, I'm sold. Best Thanksgiving leftovers ever.
This was the first time I have ever had a brined turkey and I have to say the juice just poured out of it like never before. I do not particularly like turkey, but I always cook a 20 to 24 pound bird for Thanksgiving. I did not rub salt on the bird first, but put all of the dry ingredients in a sauce pan with about one quart of water. I dissolved the salt in the water over medium heat. I then transferred the mixture to a large stainless bowl, added ice, water, the sliced fruit, onion, and garlic. I put my turkey in two Reynolds oven bags (I doubled them to prevent leaking). Then I placed the turkey in a large party ice bucket, poured the cold brine into the bags, removed the air and double tied it before putting it in my fridge for 36 hours. Thanksgiving morning I took the bird out three hours before it was to go into the oven, rinsed it thoroughly, dried, and stuffed with dressing. The turkey roasted for five hours and I let it rest for 30 minutes before carving. I did not baste the turkey at all and the pan drippings yielded one quart with the fat removed. I made my gravy from the pan drippings and neck meat. The most important thing about the gravy – do NOT season before tasting it. Mine had the maximum amount of salt in it to still be OK. If I had added salt to the gravy, it might have been inedible due to the salt coming out of the turkey from the brining. I found the meat to be flavorful and moist, and not salty tasting since I used an unbasted store bought turkey.
I used this on chicken and it turned out alright. It wasn't as moist as my usual chicken which really had me disappointed. I've never used a brine before and I was hoping for something moister. The flavor of the chicken was lacking as well - the skin was delicious but the bird itself didn't have any flavor from the brine or seem to have retained any moisture. I did as others instructed and put the bird into the oven right out of the brine and it didn't seem to help. This was my test chicken to see if I'd want to use the brine for my Thanksgiving turkey. I don't think I'm going to use it. I'm still on the fence - I might combine this brine with my usual method of roasting and put some butter under the skin to keep it moist while roasting. The meat turns out much more tender and moist this way.
Everyone raved about the moistness of the turkey, and the overall flavor. Everyone wanted to know what I did to make the turkey so moist. I will definitely use this recipe again, and now so will others.
This was an easy and delicious brine recipe. Even after overcooking my turkey for over an hour (waiting for other items to cook), it was moist and yummy. I didn't taste the citrus at all, but I wonder if the acid helps the moistness of the bird. The only thing I eliminated was the onions, because my husband's stomach is very sensitive to them. I will use this for all future turkeys! Thanks.
this was my first time "brining" - i reduce the amount of water and salt, substitute rosemary for thyme and brined a chicken. its came out moist and delicious!!!!!!!!!! can't wait to try this on thanksgiving turkey!
everyone loved it
So good! Can you believe people were comming back for fourths!!!!???? Who does that???
Love it! I have used this brine the last two Thanksgivings and I've never considered going back to any other way to cook my turkey!
This was fabulous! Before roasting the turkey I stuffed the cavity with the fruits from the brine. I also added a large sprig of rosemary both in the abdominal and neck cavities. I rubbed olive oil on the skin and sprinkled with some kosher salt. Everyone agreed that this was the best turkey ever! The meat was so moist and flavorful! Absolutely wonderful!
Used this reciepe this Thanksgiving. Got rave reviews from the family. I cut the salt in half and added a half cup brown sugar, and doubled the whole thing for my 22 lb. turkey and let it soak in a 5 gal. bucket. It was wonderful.
Great experience brining this year. Thanksgiving 2011. Everyone was so IMPRESSSED by the moist turkey. Loved it!
This was absolutely great. I didn't really taste the citrus but that acid must really break down the meat. Thank you for the recipe!!
Hands down the best turkey EVER. My 17 year old son said, "Mom this turkey is crazy good."
This was my first experience brining and received rave reviews from my guests! I usually only go for the dark meat but the white was very tender and succulent! Great flavor!
This wasn't anything special. Not bad but nothing I will bother to make again.
I've used this brine for years at Thanksgiving and it has always resulted in rave reviews by our family and guests. I think a huge part of that success is that I drain the turkey from the brine and stuff with new wedges of oranges, lemons, onions and add celery. I grill our turkey on a gas grill (turkey is placed in a conventional roasting pan with a rack/cooking grate) at 350 degrees and amazingly I don't have to baste but once and this turkey cooks far faster than an oven. For those who feel the recipe doesn't work - don't use a frozen turkey, always use fresh ingredients (including thyme), and keep it refrigerated, not cool, but cold. I have looked for alternative recipes and this one just beats them all.
amazing!!! the turkey was moist and had a hint of citrus
2nd year I've used it and the turkey breast was just wonderful!
I got so many compliments on my turkey after using this. I will never use anything other brine again.
Amazing! Made the turkey fork tender and juicy! We stuff the bird with dressing and I was worried it would make the dressing and drippings (for gravy) to salty, but it did not at all. SO amazing! I was skeptical if brining really made a difference - but it was totally worth the effort! I also made a herb butter and rubbed it under the skin before cooking (no salt).
This recipe was received with great reviews from everyone at the table. I was so impressed! brined my bird for 36 hours before putting it in the oven and man!! was it succulent and moist. I'll make again. Thank you so much!
I'm not sold on this. I changed the servings to 5 for a chicken. It didn't taste citrus-y at all. The chicken legs also turned out very salty. However, the chicken breast turned out very well, and not even dry after re-heating twice. I think I'll still stick with other brines, but this wasn't bad.
I used to hate turkey because it was so dry but this brine made me love it :). I've used this recipe for 3yrs and it never dissapoints. My friends and family love the way it comes out, extremely juicy and tasty. So far the comments I get for my turkey have been awesome. Thanks for this recipe, now I'm making it a family tradition :-)
My whole family loves this recipe. We've used it for chicken, turkey & Cornish game hens. We've also added sage & juniper berries for variety. I definitely recommend it.
Wow! This was the most flavorful, moist turkey I ever ate! It did not really taste of citrus, but just had an incredible flavor! Will definitely use again.
I have done this brine for many years and it is hands down my favorite. It is wonderful as is,but over the years it has morphed into its own. I replace 1/2 gallon of water with orange juice, throw in a poultry pack of fresh herbs and an extra orange and lemon. We deep fry instead of bake. 5 stars as is and 5 stars with the changes.
This is amazing! I use this for my chicken and my turkey. I stuff my poultry with the same ingredients used in the brine and then bake it for the recommended time. The meat is always tender and flavorful.And the gravy from the drippings is to die for!
First time to brine a turkey and it was fantastic! I was afraid it would be saltly so I reduced the salt but next time I will go with what the recipie calls for. Also I used a "cheap" off brand turkey that was injected with some kind of broth solution but this was not a problem as far as worrying about it being too salty. This was the most moist turkey I have ever had...everyone loved it!
I have used this recipe for brining the past 2 years and will be using it again this year. My turkey always comes out very juicy
I used this for Cornish game hens and it came out wonderful!!! The only thing I did was add peppercorns.
We brined our turkey for the first time and followed this recipe adding 1/2 c. brown sugar as suggested in some reviews. It turned out so moist and nice. Will definately do this again. The only thing is that the brine smelled so good but none of the flavor is in the turkey when its cooked. Perhaps all that's needed is the salt and water.
This was amazing! It was so easy, I used a cooler chest lined with a big clean plastic trash bag and made sure the water covered over the turkey and that there were plenty of ice cubes. My giant turkey disappeared the day after Thanksgiving. NO LEFTOVERS. The juiciest best tasting turkey I ever made.
Great, great, great! This brine recipe makes for a succulent, juicy bird. I did heat the brine to boiling, then cooled before placing the bird in the brine. I also liked one reviewer's suggestion to put some citrus juice into the brine, which I did in my second time using the recipe. I also recommended this recipe to my son's father-in-law for a Christmas dinner we were invited to. Super flavor! Funny how you are able to enjoy more a meal you don't cook.
Very good! Nice moist turkey.
I never have trouble with a dry turkey, but I am not always happy with the depth of flavour, this brought the flavour out beautifully. Will use this brine from now on.
Very delicious. Makes for a juicy turkey. I've used this for years and it works wonderfully.
Everyone in my family said it's the best turkey they have ever had
I used this recipe to brine 2 small chickens. It was my first time to actually do that. I roasted the chickens in the oven after brining them and they turned out very moist! I didn't use the onion, but I did everything else according to the instructions.
