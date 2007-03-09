Special Buttercream Frosting

This recipe makes an ideal buttercream for frosting cakes and decorating them with borders.

Recipe by Rick Mazzuca

prep:
30 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
36
Yield:
7 - 1/2 cups
Ingredients

36
Original recipe yields 36 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cream shortening until fluffy. Add confectioner's sugar and continue creaming until well blended.

  • Add salt, vanilla, and whipping cream blend on low speed until moistened. Add additional whipping cream if necessary (up to 2 ounces). Beat at high speed until frosting is fluffy.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
222 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 26.7g; fat 13.3g; cholesterol 6.8mg; sodium 34.5mg. Full Nutrition
