Special Buttercream Frosting

I tried two variations of this recipe so far. The first time I tried a variation I read in the reviews because I didn't want the frosting to have a greasy after taste. I used 1 c. butter and 1 c. shortening, and only 4.5 cups of powered sugar and 4 oz of heavy cream (along with the other ingrediants). This tasted great and wasn't too sweet. The only problem is that it tended to be a bit more runny that I liked and I had to refrigerate it often because it was getting too soft for my decorations. The 2nd batch I made was 1 1/2 c. shortening, 1/2 c butter and the rest of the ingrediants according to the recipe. This batch came out fabulous! It was sweet (as expected) but with a great consistency for piping, star tip design, and other decorating techniques. I don't care for really sweet frosting, however, I didn't have a problem with this frosting at all. I think from now on I'm going to stick to the 2nd variation for my cakes!