Bacon Wrapped Dates Stuffed with Blue Cheese

Dates are stuffed with blue cheese, wrapped in bacon and baked until crisp. These are delicious and very easy to make for a party. You can serve them at room temperature, so it is okay to make a few hours in advance!
These dates are served at a downtown tapas restaurant in Atlanta; a friend of mine who raved about them taled me into trying one although I have never particularly cared for dates. I am so happy I did. These are wonderful, easy to make and your guests will be coming back for more - that is if you want to serve them to guests - I might be inclined to keep them all for myself. A good glass of red wine and you have a real treat! Note: the restaurant mentioned grills theirs to the point where the bacon becomes blackened on the top. Either way, if you grill or bake them, I suggest doing so on a rack so that they don't sit any grease that comes from the bacon.
These were good, but the bacon wrapped dates stuffed with almonds were by far the bigger hit at the party ... even the blue cheese fanatics prefered the "crunch" of the almond stuffed version. Good, but will stick to the other (which were easier to work with as well).
I read all of the reviews before making this recipe and decided to try all recommended variations because it is such an easy recipe. I have to say, either way you go, any variation is delicious: blue cheese, ricotta, gorgonzola, adding brown sugar, wine reduction and almonds. BUT...I think my favorite is the bacon rolled in brown sugar, stuffed with smoked almonds and blue cheese with a wine reduction. It is much tastier with the brown sugar, believe me! I think my second favoriate was the dates stuffed with ricotta. But regardless of the cheese you use - you can't go wrong, I would definitely add almonds to the mix, as the crunch is very nice. Enjoy!
I did make modifications to mine since I don't like blue cheese, so my rating doesn't apply to that part. It's a great base recipe to try different stuffing in the dates. I used feta and slivered almonds and they fit perfectly in the dates. The cooking and the directions worked great. The cheese stayed put and the dates were delicious. I used skewers and put 5-6 dates on one skewer to save toothpicks and the amount of time I had to flip each date. I just had to flip the skewers and it was easy to pop the dates off and put them in a dish. Putting them on a skewer also helped keep the bacon stay put. So tasty! Thanks for sharing!
These are absolutely heavenly! I did a test-run before the party... my guess is they'll be gorgeous with a champagne cocktail or a nice white wine (even a Chardonnay might be good). I tried some with Old Amsterdam cheese (like Gouda) and some with almonds - both turned out great! I used Medjool dates, which are very plump and rich. Also, I found that there was no real need to use a toothpick - the bacon stayed wrapped by itself. Lastly, I baked them on a broil pan so the bacon grease had a place to drip into. I can't wait to serve these to my guests! :)
I've always ordered these at one of my favorite tapas restaurants here in Chicago. So this past weekend I decided to make some for a cocktail party I was hosting. Instead of blue cheese, I filled the dates with slivered almonds and baked them for 20 minutes in a 450 degree oven. They turned out crispy and delicious. A HUGE hit with my guests.
I make these for any occasion, and they are always a hit. However, I would suggest pre-cooking the bacon at 400F for about 8-10 minutes, just to partially cook it so its pliable. I'm not a huge fan of grease so I pat dry the bacon, then wrap around the dates stuffed with blue cheese (pick a soft mild blue cheese, St. Agur is always a good choice), then bake for another 10-12 minutes at 400F. This prevents burning of the dates and cheese, but ensures the bacon is cooked. Make a lot, people will congregate and eat many.
This is a great basic stuffed date recipe. The blue cheese married with the sweetness of the dates and the salty bacon is delicious. For a wonderful variation, try mixing half cream cheese and half goat cheese instead of the blue cheese. Even picky kids will eat these sweet treasures!
I made these for my Super Bowl party and all I can say is WOW! This was a huge hit with everyone! I have to admit, I don't care too much for blue cheese, but I still made this per the recipe. The flavors were wonderful. The blue cheese is not overly pungent and the sweet flavor of the dates mixed perfectly with the salty flavor of the bacon. This all worked together to create an extremely rich and complex flavor, sweet enough that you could almost serve it as a dessert instead of an appetizer. This is definately going to become a party favorite at my house!
Another variation: stuffed with (1/3 the fat) cream cheese and diced dried cherries or dried cranberries. Always a hit!!! We’ll be trying with Bleu Cheese for Thanksgiving! I typically slice the date down one side and pipe the cream cheese mixture into the middle, start with the end of the bacon, roll the date until covered once, cut, then seal with a water soaked toothpick. Enjoy!!!
Outstandingly amazing with Manchego Cheese! Use Medjool dates! I stuffed mine with Manchego cheese and sliced almonds... wrapped them up in bacon and sprinkled brown sugar ALL over them. The Manchego cheese, almonds and brown sugar made ALL the difference in the taste with these! Gourmet entertaining appetizer!
Made this exactly as instructed. AWESOME. Only recommendation: DO NOT USE CHEAP BLUE CHEESE!!! Don't use "Treasure Cave" or any other kind of blue cheese that looks dry or made for crumbling into a salad (I've done this recipe a number of times with different blue cheeses). You want moist blue cheese that can easily be shoved into a date. Something with a little stickiness to it. Otherwise, the cheese just crumbles everywhere and is difficult to stuff. The moister cheese melts a little bit more, so if you can't get the bacon entirely around the date, you lose some of it, but don't worry...it still tastes great...and most of the cheese stays in there. I don't bother with the toothpicks usually (I wrap the bacon so the ends are on the bottom) but tastes great either way.
I made these this past Christmas and am pulling it up again for the recipe, so thought I would review. I used Mejdool (spelling?) dates and stuffed with a mix of chopped smoked almonds and blue cheese. I let the bacon soak up some brown sugar before I wrapped the dates. I used thin bacon and had no problem with it cooking in 30 minutes, 15 minutes per side. I used skewers and put several on a skewer on a broiling pan to let them drip. TO DIE FOR!
Amazing! I put brown sugar on bacon after wrapping and let them sit overnight in the fridge before baking- divine. Put one half marcona almond in each date (along with the blue cheese). Bacon held them together fine- no toothpicks needed. Cooked 20/10. Also served the chevre figs (which were much quicker to make- these took 1 hour total to make & bake- the figs took 6 minutes total)- both were equally adored. You can make both for the same event and daze & amaze people- TWICE! If you get the fancy nitrate free etc... bacon, it will only make about 20-24 appetizers. So you will have lots of leftover dates. I used my extra dates to test this recipe out with turkey bacon (note: nowhere near as good as with regular bacon, but still tasty) and the turkey bacon made a lot more appetizers. But I still have leftover dates. So maybe adjust recipe to say 1/2 pound dates. Final note: definitely use a 2 tier system to bake (I used cooling racks over a baking sheet), and definitely put aluminum foil on the bottom tray, as otherwise it will take forever to clean the bottom pan. And be prepared for a giant huff of smoke when you open the oven at the end. It's pretty wild. Have windows open and/or fans on. :-) Amazing recipe! Really sensational! Thank you!
AMAZING!!! I used Gorgonzola cheese and I had super thick bacon so I could get away with using only 1/3 piece of bacon for each stuffed date. My husband who isn't a huge fan of either dates or Gorgonzola loves these tasty bites! I think adding a slivered almond would be a lovely addition and I will have to try that next time. If you can, bake on a broiler as another reviewer mentioned - my tin foil lined cookie sheets was okay but I burned my fingers twice on the bacon grease when flipping half way through.
I did this one stuffed with feta and an almond and wrapped in the bacon. They were excellent. Several people said they were unsure if they would like it but were glad they tried them because they were so good. I used precooked bacon so it was crispy and not greasy.
YUM!!! very easy and VERY tasty! i made these for an appetizer on thanksgiving. i cut the bacon into 4ths because my dates were kind of small and i didnt want it to wrap around more than once. i also baked them by placing them on a cooling rack, then placed the cooling rack on a foil covered cookie sheet. that way they wernt soaking in bacon grease and the bacon was crispy all the way around. cant wait to make them again!
I turned the dates at 20 minutes and took them out after 10 more minutes and the bacon was almost burnt and most of the cheese melted out. Next time I will not cook them as long and/or lower the oven temp to 350. Glad I wasn't making them for guests.
These are awesome! I used feta chesse instead since I'm personally not a big bleu cheese fan. I only wish I had made a double batch, maybe even more than that! They went fast and no one at my party could get enough of them!
Made 2 full bags of dates and they were gone within 20 minutes at a relatively small party with LOTS of other foods. The sweet date coupled with the savory blue cheese and then wrapped in bacon..... AMAZING!! I bake them for 20 minutes on one side and 10 on the other...if you allow them to brown a bit more they sort of carmalize and taste really good too!
I was really excited to try these, but they ended up being just okay. I had problems with the cooking time. After 40 mins the bacon was not cooked, but the cheese had started to spill out a bit. The cheese ended up with a hard, overcooked texture instead of the creamy, melted texture I was hoping for. It might have been better if the meat was was thinner so the cook time could be reduced - pancetta might be better. I do agree with others that the smokiness of bacon adds to the flavour. Probably won't make again, but if I did, would do some experimenting.
These are amazing. They take a bit of time to prepare, but the nice thing is that you can always stuff the dates, wrap them in bacon and then stick them in the fridge for a bit before baking and serving. Serve these and you will get rave reviews!
These were great! Everyone loved them. We also tried them with almonds instead of blue cheese and blue cheese with almonds and everyone liked the plain almond ones the best. I will definitely make them again!
I made these as an appetizer @ Thanksgiving and they were a huge hit! I am not a big fan of too much Blue Cheese so I mixed it with cream cheese and the blue cheese wasnt so strong. SOme reviews said the toothpicks werent needed but it sure makes it easier to flip them over half-way through cooking. The review that said to use a pan so that the grease has somewhere to go was a great tip. I think I may try this the next time using a different kind of cheese and maybe some brown sugar. Thanks!
These were very good! I couldn't find pitted dates, so bought some nice Medjool (?) dates, sliced them open, removed the pit, and stuffed with goat cheese (I don't care for blue cheese). I wrapped them with applewood smoked bacon, secured with a toothpick, and then put them on a rack in a pan and baked. Mine took longer than the 40 minutes...more like 45 I think, but ovens vary, so watch them carefully. I did not have any problem with cheese leaking out like some others mentioned. I tried one soon after removing them from the oven, but I actually liked them better after they had cooled. I even tried one straight out of the fridge this morning, and it was good! I will definitely make these again. Thanks!
Everyone loved these, I will definately make again and again. I used a thin slice maple bacon, for faster cooking, had it in my head that goat cheese was req'd when shopping and the goat cheese was wonderful. What an explosion of flavour. This reciped is quick and easy - make ahead and have ready to pop into oven.
I really don't want to give this recipe one star, as the idea of blue cheese, bacon and dates just sounds absolutely scrumptious -- I am, however, forced to give it one star, as I have tried this recipe twice now, and both times the blue cheese falls out of the dates during cooking! I have tried ensuring that the date is completely closed and rolled tight with bacon and a toothpick, but the blue cheese still seeps out during cooking and burns up on the bottom of the pan. :( So sad because I would love to have this recipe work for me -- any advice as to how to improve the methodology of date wrapping would be very much appreciated!
This was a great appetizer and none were left by the time we had dinner. I basically used the same recipe but substituted cream cheese for the blue cheese and also baked another batch without the cheese. I prefer the pitted Deglet Noor dates because of the great combination of flavors. I tried the Medjool dates but they needed to be pitted and they were a little too meaty. To me, the combination of flavors with the Medjools didn't come through. It's a very quick recipe so try it at least once.
My husband and I couldn't get enough of these on our Honeymoon in Spain...but they just did the simpler versions with just dates and bacon (they sometimes put a whole almond inside for crunch). I was so excited to try these! We did 4 kinds to see which we would like best: With Blue Cheese, With Goat Cheese, With Blue Cheese and Almond, and With Goat Cheese and Almond. The results were: Just Goat Cheese! We couldn't taste the almond, nor did it give us the "crunch" we were looking for. The Goat cheese stands out more than the blue cheese, which tends to blend in to the sweetness of the date. Can't wait to make these again---but next time I'll be keeping a closer eye on my oven, because the cooking time was a little off!
I just stuffed mine with cream cheese. I also used the pitted dates from Sun Maid, by the grapes and prunes in the grocery store. I made one bag and that made a pretty good amount, I also made another bag the next day. I prefer using the toothpicks because it was easy for my guests to pick up and eat.
These are awesome-i only wish they looked more appetizing. I cooked them on a roasting rack so they didn't taste greasy, and rolled them lightly in brown sugar. I made the mistake of not stuffing them fully enough with the blue cheese-- some of it melts out.
I made the mistake of cooking thiese in my toaster oven and it burned to a crisp in 30 minutes. Should be more like 20 minutes.
Delicious, beautiful & impressive! A must try! Just for fun I brushed them with some apricot jam that I added a dash of cayenne pepper to first (brushed it on during the last 10 min. of baking) and it raised these beauties to a whole new level of fabulousity! With or without the glaze, they are awesome! Enjoy! :-)
I made these as a Thanksgiving appetizer, they were gone within minutes! The textures blend well together (cripsy/soft), and the flavors (salty/sweet) also go well. I forgot to turn them around in the oven so they came out a little burnt looking, but still tasted good. Will definitely make again. I also used goat cheese and gorgonzola. Any soft crumbled cheese will do.
Delightful! My guests all loved it! Be sure to get larger dates that will hold up when cooked. I used proscuttio instead of bacon. And I also made a reduced balsamic vinegar sauce over the top. Great combo of flavors!
These didn't work in any way for me. If you make this recipe make sure to get small dates (our grocery store only had large ones and they overwhelmed the whole thing). Also get regular bacon (my fiance picked up some sort of smoked bacon and it didn't work with the rest of the ingredients). I don't think we would have loved these even with perfect ingredients, but I think they would have been better.
This gets 4 stars because we ended up burning our dates. We even lowered the oven 50 degrees at 40 minutes, next time we will lower it again 50 degrees, but flip after 15 minutes and keep a close eye between 20-30 minutes, then i think they will be perfect. Adding the roughly chopped almonds makes all the textural difference in the world, do not skip!
You may think you don't like blue cheese or dates but you should still try this recipe. They are addictive; salty bacon, sweet dates, sharp blue cheese. Yummy. If there was a way to fit more cheese into each date it would be a 5 star recipe.
I followed the directions exactly, using a broiler pan. I turned them over after 15 minutes and thought to myself, "these look done now". I should have trusted my instincts. After 15 more minutes they were blackened to the point of being unedible. Did anyone else have this problem?
Wow. I made a test batch of ten of these tonight, and like the other reviewer, they are all gone. I sliced the blue cheese from a block, and used cheaper, thin bacon. I had thick cut bacon on hand but the thin stuff was perfect. Do bake on a rack and monitor their progress. Remove the toothpicks before presenting. The perfect combination of salty, tangy and sweet!
I really like these....a lot. Used maple bacon and stuffed with the blue cheese and a whole salted almond. Not too much trouble to make and worth the effort. No issues with the cheese leaking out and turned halfway through cooking. Will try some with blue cheese and some with goat cheese next time. Very rich...2-3 per person is plenty.
Fantastic! I made these for a potluck today and they went fast! I made 1/2 with blue cheese and 1/2 with goat cheese - and both were loved! Thank you! Oh! And my husband (aka Mr "I'll die before I let a nasty date pass my lips") was woofing them down last night before he had any idea what they were!!
A party favorite! A little time consuming, but unique and yummy. I used 1/3 slice of bacon to wrap each date, and didn't find the need for a toothpick. I tried broiling them, but the bacon curled up - baking them was perfect.
DELICIOUS! Although I may have not used enough blue cheese because I couldn't really taste it. However, they were still so good and totally killed at the holiday party. Make double or triple what you expect people to eat.... mine were all gone in 10 minutes!
I prefer to make this recipe with some variety of hard cheese, such as Asiago or aged Gouda, because then the cheese won't melt out of the dates. I also like to roll the bacon out more thinly with a rolling pin so they cook faster (12-15 mins), or if I really feel like splurging I get Italian bacon at the deli. Nevertheless, I think it will probably be very good with blue cheese as well, and I'll definitely give that a try one of these days.
I made these last night for a party, and they were a huge hit. I thought blue cheese would be too potent with the other flavors, so I substituted goat cheese. I also followed recommendations to add toasted almond slivers, but they were completely lost in all the other big flavors - I'll skip this next time. I cooked mine on a grate over a baking sheet, which was fantastic for allowing the fat to drip down and keep the bacon crispy. I didn't need toothpicks because the dates were so sticky. One pound of bacon was perfect for a 10 oz container of dates. I didn't know what to expect with this recipe and tried it on a whim, and even as I was assembling the dates, I wasn't convinced that they'd be any good, but I will *definitely* make these again.
A huge hit at a party today! I have nothing to add to these reviews, other than I used ricotta and slivered almonds instead of bleu cheese. I'm sure this would be delicious whatever cheese/nut combo you choose to stuff with!
I have used proscuitto instead of regular bacon and I much preferred that. The regular bacon is just too greasy for my preference and it really overwhelmed the other flavors. Even though it was more expensive, I'd use proscuitto again in the future.
I can always count on bringing my plate home empty when I take these to any event. I use blue cheese crumbles, add an almond, and to cut down on the fat and mess of the bacon grease and to shorten the cooking time, I partially cook the bacon in the microwave, then top or stuff the date with a small piece of bacon. This preserves the saltiness and chewiness of the bacon, decreases the cooking time, and the dates are warmed instead of cooked to a somewhat hard consistency.
Stuffed them with both blue cheese and almonds. Used kitchen shears to cut open the dates and cut the bacon into thirds instead of half. Everyone at the tailgate loved them even after they were not hot any more.
We had these at a Christmas party, so I had to try them at home. Delicious! I did find that cooking time, in my oven at least, needed to be about 10 minutes longer. Use a broiler pan so that all the grease from the bacon is drained away. Gorgonzola cheese is great in these!
My mom made these for New Year's Eve, and they were delicious! Very simple to make and very well received. I LOVED the sweetness of the date with the sharpness of the blue cheese and the smokiness of the bacon-flavors that complinented each other VERY well. These will definately be made again and again! Thanks for sharing. :)
I was so excited to try this recipe, but unfortunately was disappointed with it. I used blue cheese, almonds (per other reviewers), and then wrapped with bacon before cooking. They actually looked terrific when they were done, but I didn't like the flavors at all. Maybe I am just not enough of a date fan to enjoy this, but the date was overwhelming in my opinion. I noticed that it did taste better once cooled to room temperature, though. Thank you for letting me try this recipe though. I'm glad I finally gave it a try!
Wonderful appetizer; even if you don't like dates - you will! I only used about half the blue cheese this recipe called for but WILL NOT do that again. We didn't get the full blue cheese flavor so it was just a tease ;). These were the first things finished off (very quickly) for my party.
These were the first to disappear at the super bowl party. I thought I might have over-cooked them a bit but everyone LOVED them. I personally couldn't taste the bluecheese flavor (maybe because my cheese melted out and burnt itself...), but the savory/salty crispy bacon with the sweet date- AWESOME. Next time, I'll try not cooking quite so long...
Nice concept, but something went wrong with mine--all the blue cheese melted out of the dates and made a smokey mess on the pan. We still tried them, and what blue cheese flavor was left over did taste good. I'm just not sure how you are supposed to keep all the cheese in there and bake it long enough for the bacon to cook. Will not make again.
You must use a broiler pan to let the grease run off otherwise you have a real mess. I added slivered almonds to the blue cheese and coated the bacon with a layer of brown sugar prior to cooking. The brown sugar cuts down the salty flavor of the bacon. Guests had lots of "mmmm's" while chewing them up! Good cocktail party munchie.
I love these! I was first served these in France by my sister's new mother-in-law with Champagne before our meal and have been making them since. Wonderful!
I am a terrible cook, but this recipe was easy to follow and a tremendous success at the party I brought them to. I had to hide some of them to share with some friends that were coming later. Good stuff!
Excellent appetizer! I made this for Thanksgiving and people loved it. Instead of putting 4 ounces of blue cheese, I put 2 ounces of goat cheese and 2 ounces of Mascarpone cheese - taking it from Giada de Laurentiis' recipe. The goat cheese and Mascarpone gives an expensive taste to the appetizer. A true winner!
I made two different types of stuffed dates blue cheeses ones and goats cheese with sliced almonds they were both a huge hit at my party. The preparation can be a bit time consuming if you are doing a lot of theses nut still worth it. Very easy instructions
Wonderful! Complex flavor from a simple recipe; I especially liked how the bacon aquired a candied chewiness during cooking. I added almonds for a little extra crunch. Bacon slices can easily be cut into thirds rather than halved. Cooked 20 min, turned and cooked add'l 15; they came out perfect!
Tried them with MAPLE bacon, OMG! Thank you for the tip on placing them on a rack so they're not sitting in oil, very helpful! I filled mine with crumbled gorganzola and some with cream cheese, some with both. Incredible! Thank You!
Yummy. NOTE: make sure you add TOOTH PICKS to your ingredients list. Some cool Gold-flake ended, EDIBLE ones make at a small store in Toronto were amazing and took this recipe over the top. (plus, just in case you get them all prepped and don't have enough on hand at home, or don't keep stocked with them regularly...LIKE ME!! :) )These were a hit! I did with almonds AND blue cheese and the red-wine reduction not he plate for dipping. thanks for posting!!
This is the perfect blend of salty sweet flavor and it is very easy. It just takes a bit of time to construct them. I actually replaced the bleu cheese with Gorgonzola cheese since my husband doesn't like the strong flavor of bleu cheese. It worked out great! I did try it with Parmesan flakes once, but didn't turn out well. It seems better with the softer cheeses. When you make them, expect them to disappear fast.
The blue cheese is a very nice twist. I feel it is better than Parmasian-Regianno cheese
I made these as an appetizer for Thanksgiving dinner. They received rave reviews and I think the entire platter was gone in about 15 minutes! I used the crumbled bleu cheese from Trader Joe's (which made stuffing much easier) and added the slivered almond to some of them. I also used Boursin cheese in some of them (you can also use Rondele or Alouette). Mmmm.
Tasty! I had a problem with the cheese melting out while they were being cooked. Next time I will cut more of a "pocket" into the side of the date rather than cutting it in half, then making sure the cut is facing upwards during cooking. Didn't need to toothpick mine together either. The bacon wrapped onto it and stayed fine during cooking.
