Bacon Wrapped Dates Stuffed with Blue Cheese

4.5
372 Ratings
  • 5 273
  • 4 68
  • 3 16
  • 2 10
  • 1 5

Dates are stuffed with blue cheese, wrapped in bacon and baked until crisp. These are delicious and very easy to make for a party. You can serve them at room temperature, so it is okay to make a few hours in advance!

Recipe by WINEANDCHEESE

Gallery

Credit: Felicia
12 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
32
Yield:
32 appetizers
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

32
Original recipe yields 32 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Slice dates in half, and open them up. Pinch off pieces of blue cheese, and place them into the center of the dates. Close the halves of the dates, and wrap a half-slice of bacon around the outside. Secure each one with a toothpick. Arrange in a baking dish or on a baking sheet with sides to catch any grease.

  • Bake for 30 to 40 minutes in the preheated oven, or until the bacon is crisp. Turn dates over after the first 20 minutes for even cooking.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
78 calories; protein 2.8g; carbohydrates 10.8g; fat 3g; cholesterol 7.8mg; sodium 157.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/28/2022