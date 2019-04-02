Bacon Wrapped Dates Stuffed with Blue Cheese

Amazing! I put brown sugar on bacon after wrapping and let them sit overnight in the fridge before baking- divine. Put one half marcona almond in each date (along with the blue cheese). Bacon held them together fine- no toothpicks needed. Cooked 20/10. Also served the chevre figs (which were much quicker to make- these took 1 hour total to make & bake- the figs took 6 minutes total)- both were equally adored. You can make both for the same event and daze & amaze people- TWICE! If you get the fancy nitrate free etc... bacon, it will only make about 20-24 appetizers. So you will have lots of leftover dates. I used my extra dates to test this recipe out with turkey bacon (note: nowhere near as good as with regular bacon, but still tasty) and the turkey bacon made a lot more appetizers. But I still have leftover dates. So maybe adjust recipe to say 1/2 pound dates. Final note: definitely use a 2 tier system to bake (I used cooling racks over a baking sheet), and definitely put aluminum foil on the bottom tray, as otherwise it will take forever to clean the bottom pan. And be prepared for a giant huff of smoke when you open the oven at the end. It's pretty wild. Have windows open and/or fans on. :-) Amazing recipe! Really sensational! Thank you!