Mini Cinnamon Cakes

This is something quick I came up with one night when I didn't have anything to satisfy my dessert craving. They taste great and are also low in fat.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C).

  • Combine reduced fat buttermilk baking mix, fat free milk, sugar, ground cinnamon, and butter or margarine and stir until thick. Drop six very large spoonfuls onto an ungreased baking sheet. Before baking sprinkle very lightly with white sugar and ground cinnamon.

  • Bake at 450 degrees F (230 degrees C) for 8 to 14 minutes. Serve with chocolate syrup drizzled on top. They're also great with vanilla ice cream.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
445 calories; protein 6.1g; carbohydrates 74.9g; fat 13.7g; cholesterol 1.5mg; sodium 715.7mg. Full Nutrition
