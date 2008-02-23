Mini Cinnamon Cakes
This is something quick I came up with one night when I didn't have anything to satisfy my dessert craving. They taste great and are also low in fat.
Just finished making this So good and easy. Didn't make on cookie sheet but used mini loaf pans instead. will make again for sure.Read More
Pretty good. This is more like bread than cake, but still tasty. When I was making them, it looked like it need more liquid so I added some extra milk and stirred it by using my hands...the texture looked a lot better.Read More
I searched this morning for a recipe that I could make for breakfast with only limited ingredients and I found this. I was skeptical as I was making it, that it would turn out bland and hockey-puckish. I was surprised. I made mine in muffin cups and used a leftover can of white frosting for the topping instead of choc sauce. My kids really liked it, and it was easy and did not require a lot of ingred. I would make it again (in fact, they made me promise that I would make it again!) Thanks Aimee!
These looked terrible but taste really good. Next time I will attempt to shape the dough so that they look better. Thanks for the recipe!
These remind me more of scones than cake. Quick, easy, very yummy. I served with butter and honey instead of chocolate syrup. Will definitely make again.
Very good. tried them with strawberry and carmel sryup as I didn't have chocolate. Kids really enjoyed them.
I love cinnamon and I added a little more. I did not eat with chocolate syrup; I ate mine with a pat of butter.These are great little "cakey" biscuits. I might try adding a little ground ginger to give it a little different kick. I might try again and make them a little smaller; think they would be great for breakfast.
I made half the recipe and I'm glad I did. I don't know what I could have done wrong but these came out extremely dry. So much so that I was unable to eat them. What a shame that I wasted all those ingredients.
