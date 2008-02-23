Mini Cinnamon Cakes

I searched this morning for a recipe that I could make for breakfast with only limited ingredients and I found this. I was skeptical as I was making it, that it would turn out bland and hockey-puckish. I was surprised. I made mine in muffin cups and used a leftover can of white frosting for the topping instead of choc sauce. My kids really liked it, and it was easy and did not require a lot of ingred. I would make it again (in fact, they made me promise that I would make it again!) Thanks Aimee!