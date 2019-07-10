Chicken Hariyali Tikka

4.4
55 Ratings
  • 5 32
  • 4 18
  • 3 3
  • 2 2
  • 1 0

Chicken breast meat is rubbed with an intoxicating paste made with cilantro, mint, and other distinctive flavors. Chicken legs may also be used, or a combination of legs and breasts. This recipe is cooked in the oven, but will work well on the grill. Serve hot with onion rings.

Recipe by Heeru

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
3 hrs
total:
3 hrs 35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large bowl, grind together the cilantro, mint leaves, ginger garlic paste, lemon juice, green chile paste, and salt. Place the chicken in the bowl, and rub with the mixture. Cover, and refrigerate 2 to 3 hours.

    Advertisement

  • Preheat the oven broiler. Lightly grease a baking dish.

  • Place the chicken in the baking dish, and broil 20 minutes, or until chicken juices run clear.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
147 calories; protein 24g; carbohydrates 3g; fat 2.8g; cholesterol 64.7mg; sodium 1966.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/23/2022