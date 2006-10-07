Buttery Cinnamon Cake
This cake is the best cinnamon cake I have ever made. Every time I serve it, the compliments never end. Serve it warm, about 45 minutes out of the oven, for an even greater pleasure.
This was fabulous! It's very light. I followed the recipe exactly, with a few minor variations: used butter instead of shortening, and increased "cake" cinnamon to 1 TB and "topping" cinnamon to 1 1/2 tsp. I also sifted the dry ingredients before incorporating. It was done baking in 39 minutes, and not dry at all. I will make this again. Next time I will probably poke larger holes for the sauce to soak into the cake.
I followed others' advice and upped the cinnamon in the cake batter to 1 Tablespoon, and used butter instead of shortening. For the sauce/glaze, I used brown sugar instead of white and 2 teaspoons of cinnamon. The family raved! Thanks!
Warning: when cold serves 16. WHen HOT serves 2! WOW is it good hot.
I wanted something different for breakfast so I tried this cake. Great day! It's fabulous! We added 2 tablespoons of oil, made sure we beat it extra long till the batter was light and fluffy and folded in 1 cup of butterscotch chips. When it was done I let the syrup cool along with the cake, poked holes in top and sides with a chopstick and spooned in the syrup. Its like a big cinnamon roll!! Awesome!! I will surely make this one again and again! 5+ stars! Thank you Leta!
This is a great recipe. I made it for Christmas breakfast this year and my family ate the whole thing. The cake itself is kind of plain - just a light butter cake. The cinnamon syrup is what makes it really tasty and unique. My only word of caution - the syrup pools around the bottom of the cake. I don't think it would keep well. If you are not planning to serve a group and finish the whole cake at once, you may want to just spoon the syrup over each slice, instead of pouring it over the whole cake at once.
Very good, would be great for a brunch buffet. The syrup came out too watery for me, maybe I did something wrong.. I improvised by mixing up a batch of white icing, which I poured over the cake. If you like your cakes with lots of taste, as opposed to mild and buttery, then you'll want to add more spices to the batter. Overall, a very good homemade yellow cake.
My daughter-in-law made this cake and it's one of the best I've ever tasted. Now I'm going to make it!
This wasn't particularly amazing, but it's very difficult to find recipes that are. The cake turned out perfectly fine. It was moist, but held together well. I had hoped the icing would be more like a glaze, and not as runny, but that may be due to my lessening the butter in the icing to 3 tbsp. I also altered the actual recipe since I don't like my cakes really sweet and I thought the amount of butter originally called for seemed to be a bit too much for this amount of cake. I changed the recipe from 2/3cup butter to 1/2cup (or 1 stick) butter and from 1 1/3cup sugar to 3/4cup sugar. The cake still turned out great according to my tastes, and I'll continue to use this recipe for a breakfast cake to go along with my morning coffee.
I followed the reviews and added on heaping tablespoon of cinnamon to the cake and 1.5 t to the sauce (plus milk instead of water) and it did not lack flavor at all! The cake wasn't too crumbly at all and for those saying it came out dry, either decrease the cooking time or add a spoonful of mayo (yes mayo!) to the batter before baking...it really helps!
My 1 1/2 year old son loved this recipe. FRiends of ours ate about half of it as well. I made it in a regular cake pan, as I didn't have a bundt pan. I just left it in the pan and poured the syrup over it. NExt time I might try putting part of the batter in and then some apple pie filling, and then the rest of the batter. It was definitely a hit and I will be making it more often! thanks for a great recipe!!!
Wow, this is tasty. I used 1 cup of white sugar and 1/3 cup of brown sugar, I used 1/3 cup of milk and 1/3 cup of applesauce, I upped the cinnamon to 1 tbsp, I used 1/2 tsp of salt, and I used butter instead of shortening. I did not glaze it and it was delicious as it was as we don't like things too sugary, but I'm sure a glaze would have made it even better for most people. I only needed to bake this for 35 mins. This is a keeper.
Very delicious and easy to make cake. Great for any occasion. I put 1/4 shortening and 1/2 butter. I also sprinkled top of cake with cinnamon sugar. My mouth is watering thinking about it!
This is a nice one-shot dessert. One-shot being that I felt it was tastiest served fresh with the sauce straight off the stove top. Otherwise the cake itself was on the dry side - not that this is necessarily a bad thing, as the dryness works well with the sauce - and wasn't quite as enjoyable the second time around. I will definitely make it again, but will reserve its preparation for times when enough people will be on hand to enjoy it fresh.
I agree this is the best Cinnamon Cake I have ever made! Mine was not too dry or moist but just perfect. This is also the tastiest cinnamon cake and the buttery topping so delicious. Great as cupcakes too. Try it!
The best cinnamon style cake I have made and eaten. My whole family loves it as well. I made no changes to the recipe and it is so easy to make compared to the other ones. Thank you for sharing!
As many reviewers suggested, I used butter instead of shortening and also added extra cinnamon. I also tried using milk instead of water in the sauce, but it was still way too watery so I dumped that batch and tried it again with just the sugar, butter, vanilla, and cinnamon (again, I went heavy on the cinnamon). Served warm with ice cream, it was really good -- not dry at all. I will most likely make this again.
I made this last night and served it warm to a group of friends. It was well received, and one of the ladies said she didn't care much for cinnamon- and this was the perfect amount. I'm not giving it 5 starts simply because I feel that it needs MORE cinnamon. I could barely taste it. I'm not quite sure if I'll make it again - but if I do I'll definitely increase the cinnamon. Also - don't forget to flour the pan (like I did) otherwise the cake won't come out in one piece!
i made this cake last weekend and it was quite tasty. modifications consisted of halving the amount of baking powder, adding more cinnamon to the batter, another half teaspoon of cinnamon to the syrup, and about 3/4 tablespoon of cornstarch also to the syrup (it went on beautifully when thicker). the only minor gripe, which prevented five stars, was that the finished product, althogh a keeper for sure, was just a tad dry. i'll make this again and try to figure out how to moisten it up.
Very good cake! So yummy, and moist. The secret is to make the holes in the cake larger so most of the syrup is poured into the cake. Definately recommend it!
I made this cake from an AR cookbook so I didn't have the benefit of reviews. I replaced the shortening with butter and used a 9" bundt pan because I don't have a 10" pan. I baked it for 45 minutes and it was done. I will probably make this again, taking the suggestions of more cinnamon in both the batter and the glaze and using brown sugar in place of white. I think I would also make a simple syrup then add the butter so the glaze isn't so runny. We did like the fact it was not overly sweet. Thanks, Leta.
DIDN'T CHANGE A THING, PERFECT AS IT IS!!!! What a great treat! Easy and uses basic ingredients. I did add butterscotch chips as one person suggested which was extra yummy but it's good without it too! Thanks for the recipe!
Fabulous! Instead of shortening, I used equal amount of applesauce. I was in the mood for something with cinnamon and this definitely fit the bill. I added a little more cinnamon to both the cake and the icing.
i've been making this cake on a regular basis for over a year now and it turns out wonderful every time. it's easy to make, tasty and the syrup gives it a wonderful flavor.
The cake was kind of dry but I didn't like the glaze it was too watery. Overall I think it needs more flavor and a thicker glaze that will stick to the cake not leave a puddle of a mess.
Cake was very dense, should have read reviews and added more cinnamon, recipe a little light on cinnamon for a cinnamon cake. ,The cake did not rise very much and was on the dry side, the glaze helped. Also the glaze would have been better if it was all melted butter and no water.
OMG! This cake was delicious and easy to make....a great cold weather desert. I warmed each piece in the microwave for 15 secs before serving.....ohhhh soooo goood!
I made this cake for a breakfast at work today. It has been a hit and I have already handed out the recipe to severql people. I did change the baking powder to 1-1/2 tsp and used cinnamon sugar in the pan. I also used my carving fork with bigger tines to poke holes in the cake and it worked out very well and I didn't seem to have as much glaze left over as others mentioned earlier. I will put this recipe in my favorites box! Thank you.
Absolutely yummy cake! I made it in a loaf pan, instead of the bundt pan and the cake rose beautifully. Very moist.
This cake was absolutely amazing! My family gobbled it up in one night! There was definately enough sauce to poke in the sides and top, and have enough left over to drizzle over the cake when being served. Bravo!!!!
This recipe was great! I made cupcakes instead of a whole cake, which only took 25 minutes to bake, but followed the recipe exactly otherwise. Soo good!
I LOVED this cake. Recommended. I think I used whole wheat flour (I made this a while back) and it was still fine.
This cake is the absolute best cinnamon cake that I have ever made. The only thing I did different was use brown suger and more cinnamon, and left out the water for the glaze.......
This was really, really good, i made mine into cupcakes and only baked it for 25 min. The cupcakes turned out really nice, i will totally be making this one again, thanks for the great recipe.
I have never had any luck with completely scratch cakes until now. Spectacular results, although next time I will spoon the sauce onto the slices as they are cut. Even my "been cooking for 65 yrs." g'ma was utterly impressed. Thanks.
all i can say is this is the best cake i have ever tried.my whole family love it.thank you for sharing such a wonderful recipe.its the best
Perfect with tea!!!
My husband just loved this cake, so much I had to make another one the next day.
This was just ok, definitely nothing special. Both my husband and I thought it was to crumbly and dry (especially after the first day or so). I won't be making this again.
Incorporating other reviews, I used butter flavor shortening and added extra cinnamon to the cake batter. Also used less water for the sauce topping, but it still came out a little watery (maybe too much butter?). The cake itself is good, but as others have said, a little dry. Don't know how to fix that. My husband said he ate this because he was hungry, not because he especially liked it.
YUMMY! I took advice from a lot of reviews on using butter instead of Crisco and extra cinnamon. I also used milk instead of water for the syrup. I like the syrup so much too that Im thinking of what other recipe I can use it on! As I type my fiance' is on his third slice!! Thanks for the great recipe!
I thought this was dry and missing something. I also thought the syrup was too watered down.
I just baked this for my mother's birthday and it was so delicious, it was hard to wait for her to arrive. I honestly could have eaten the whole thing myself. I also used butter instead of shortening and upped to 1 tablespoon of cinnamon in the cake. This recipe is a definite keeper.
Not bad, especially served with butterscotch ripple ice cream (mmmm!). I've never tried a butter cake, but I found this cake a lot drier than I expected a butter cake to be! I substituted margarine for shortening - perhaps that was my problem? I added 1/4 cup of oil and 1 cup butterscotch chips, and this helped the moisture content a bit. I can't imagine how dry it would have been without it! - I will likely add 1/2 cup of applesauce next time, instead of the 1/4 cup oil. Also, I followed one of the reviewer's suggestions to remove the cake from the pan, pour in half the cinnamon sauce, and let the cake soak in it, in addition to poking the top and pouring it over. That was yummy, too. With all these changes and additions, the cake was pretty good. I will make this cake again, but likely not for a while.
I've made this cake about 7 times since I first saw the recipe at Christmas 1999. It's a great cake, and everyone loves it - but I've made two changes since the first time I made it. First, the recipe calls for too much baking powder. This causes the cake to rise dramatically and then fall in the middle as it cools. Still tastes good, but I think it makes the cake crumbly after a day or so. I reduced the baking powder to 1 teaspoon. Second, I reduced the amount of syrup by half. Anyway, it's a terrific cake!
Not sure how to rate this because I think it would have been a wonderful cake but WOW -- so much salt! I used the 3/4 teaspoon listed in the recipe and the salty taste was so strong in the resulting cake, I had to brush my teeth to get the taste out of my mouth. I will try this cake again someday without the salt.
This cake is wonderful. I did make a couple of small changes. Instead of 1 1/3 cups of white sugar, we used 1 cup white and 1/3 cup dark brown. I used butter in the cake instead of shortening because I can't have shortening. We doubled the amount of cinnamon. In the glaze, I added a couple of tablespoons of maple syrup to give it some depth and I used dark brown sugar instead of white.
I brought this cake into a class for "food day" and everyone loved it, People wanted seconds, and one person ripped the bread bag I had over the plate, to steal my last piece!
I have made this cake twice now and it is wonderful. I like this cake because it is light with a subtle cinnamon flavor. The syrup is really what makes the cake. What I want to try is to add a little rum to the syrup . . .
This cake was awful. We only ate maybe 1 and 1/2 pieces from it. Too dry, crumbly...and very bland! The glaze was too runny and not at all impressive. Will not make again.
Extremely dry...
I enjoyed this cake immensely, but I did change the shortening to butter. I do agree that it could use more cinnamon hence the 4 stars instead of 5.
Used this recipe for a PartyLite Candles get together, it was gone within an hour, great coffee cake, also loved the "syrup"
I baked it in the oven for 45mins. The crust was rather hard but cake inside was good. Overall, its a very nice cake,..just a little too sweet. Cut down on the sugar and it'll be just right.
Meh... I followed the recipe exactly and found the cake a little dry and the sauce very watery.
It was okay...I felt like it was missing something. It was a little boring.
Excellent moist, coffee cake; everyone at work loved me for it. I added a layer of brown sugar cinnamon and butter streusal to the middle. I also coated the budnt pan with butter then sprinkled sugar and cinnamon on it to give it a yummy crisp outside
Great recipe! I have done it more than 10 times so far. My family loves it.
I love this cake. It came out of the pan very easy. The only thing I will change the next time I make it is the glaze. I think it would be better with a creamy glaze made with a few tablespoons of milk, powder sugar, cinnamon, and vanilla extract instead of the syrup.
Delicious... . I did some changing to the cake. I didnt use the syrup. substituted the shortening with butter. Added 2-1/4 teaspons of cinnamon to the batter, there were some that said the cinnamon taste was really faint. I cut back on the sugar to 1-1/4 cup. Also added 1/4 cup of oil, and 1/3 cup of milk to the batter (since there were some who said that it came out dry). Instead of baking it with a Bundt pan, I used a muffin pan. Baked them at 350 degrees for 15 minutes. It came out soft and fluffy...kind of moist too. The cake came out a bit greasy though. Next time i would add apple sauce, instead of oil. I love it! Definate repeat.
big hit gone in seconds!!!!!!!
This cake's texture is perfect. I did a weird variation on it (I made it a cinnamon cumin cake), but the basics of the cake were unchanged and I was really satisfied. It was a huge hit with my friends! :)
My husband Samuel is a cake connoisseur and he absolutely loved this cake! I used butter flavor shortening instead of regular which gave it an extra buttery, Southern, down home taste
Lovely recipe, but like others, I had to up the cinnamon in this recipe. I also added diced crystallized ginger, which is always a hit in a spice or cinnamon cake. Serving it with cinnamon cream cheese frosting made it so everyone was coming back for seconds!
Took this to a breakfast for work and it was devoured. Liked the cinnamon syrup drizzled over the top when the cake is warm. Delicious...will make again.
I also found this cake crumbly, but we enjoyed it anyhow. I left out most of the water in the glaze to make it thicker and that helped. I added extra cinnamon to the cake itself, but still found the flavor less rich than a sour cream coffee cake.
love it. I ate it warm and it reminded me of my graham crackers. I always put cinamon on mine. love it
We loved this cake it was really tasty and looked pretty out of our heart bundt pan. We didn't make the sauce and thought it was great without it, also we substituted buttermilk for the milk.
Nice basic cinnamon cake. Very light. I added a bit more cinnamon.
This was superb.When i first made it I topped it with the sugar syrup which was ok.The next time i made it i did'nt use it,instead i sprinkled icing sugar on top,every body liked it.the third time when i made it what i did was that i poured more than half batter in the pan and added cocoa powder to the remaining batter then added it in the pan.It was a great hit.Every body loved it.Yes i also greased my pan generously with margarine.It came out perfectly.thanks for the recipe.
Could tell it had potential. Why on earth you'd make with shortening and not butter is beyond me. So next time I'll make that substitution. I must have cooked a little too hot or too long or the recipe isn't exactly right...cake turned out dry. Could have used more cinammon, I thought...I doubled the amount and would have liked a still stronger cinammon flavor. In recipe's defense, when cake came out really dry, I didn't bother to put the butter/cinammon sauce on it, since cake was already kinda trashed. Hoping that next time, I'll do better. I also used a cathedral bundt pan, and the cake really didn't want to come out of there. I'll do a better job of greasing pan next time.
This was a good basic recipe, with ingredients on hand. I would add more cinnamon next time, bigger and deeper holes in the cake, to soak up the sauce. Maybe even a confec. sugar glaze, to dress it up.
This cake was very dry and crumbly.
I THOUGHT THIS CAKE WOULD BE REALLY MOIST WITH THE SYRUP OVER TOP, BUT WAS DISAPPOINTED THAT IT WASNT THAT MOIST. AND THE CINNAMON FLAVOR WASNT THAT STRONG.
This cake was good, but not great. We liked the cinnamon and loved the topping...but overall thought that the cake was pretty dry. Although, baking it made the house smell SO yummy...recommend baking this cake if you're trying to sell your house!
I made this for my Sunday School class, and they loved it! My kids were disappointed because there weren't any leftovers, and my class wants this every week!
Cake was dry due to my own fault of baking it too long but the flavor was excellent. It is important to pour the cinnamon syrup over the cake while it's still warm, otherwise it doesn't soak in. Will make again!
I got rave reviews about this cake. It was really good. It was kind of crumbly. I think that is due to the shortening. I think I might try this with all butter next time. After I poked holes in the cake with a skewer and poured the syrup in I topped it with chopped almonds. It was sooooo gooooood! Thank you!!!
I added the extra heaping tablespoon of cinnamon and used milk instead of water. The cake had a delicious flavor. It is at its finest while warm. My only complaint is that I did find the texture a bit grainy both times I have made it. Other than the texture issue, this is a good recipe to have on hand. I will make it again and try to figure out the texture quandry.
This cake was very moist and tasty. I took the advice from someone else and added butter and cinnamon sugar to the pan and I agree this was nice and crispy.
The cake itself was fine..not great..but fine...i would suggest greasing your pan A LOT...i tried to get my cake out...and half came out and half didn't...it was not pretty... I would also suggest that instead of using shortening for a "butter" cake...u actually use butter...that was another mistake of mine...also use a different glaze unless u want to be on a sugar high for days on end..my sister thought it was too sweet, which I thought she would never say that until pigs flew.
so nummy! I had nothing to do so I decided to make this cake, and as luck would have it my mothers friends came over right when the cake was still steamy, they loved it! I was so proud. It does have alot of calories though so I probably wont make it again for a while.
The only problem I had with this recipe was getting the cake out of the pan. Even broken, it didn't take away from the flavor. This was a hit! I'd recommend using a spring form pan to prevent the cake from crumbling when you remove it. Ohh man, cinnamon cake and coffee. This was wonderful!
I was not too fond of this cake. It was a little too dry for me. I followed the recipe just like it said but the cinnamon syrup that you pour on top and sides is really messy. By the reviews it seems like a lot of people liked it but it just wasn't my taste.
OMG, its fabulous :D
Made this morning...only thing i added was a dash of nutmeg...i feel like cinnamon and nutmeg goes hand in hand...came out moist and delicious...will deff keep as my fav
This cake was amazing! Very moist and delicious, and the glaze is to die for! I didn't have a bundt cake pan, so I use an angel food cake pan and it worked just as well.
Really good...I used butter flavoured shortening instead of shortening, and increased the cinnamon in both the cake and the syrup. Dee-lish...
Absolutely divine. I have made this several times, and have never been disappointed with the outcome. It's easy to make and is SO good warm. I will be making this recipe for years.
Yummy cake, nice cinammon-y flavour, but I think the drizzling sauce could be a bit thicker.
This cake was okay I expected the taste to be more sweet! More moist not as dry, it didn't last very well. I wanted something a lil more buttery /more cinnamon flavor. I tasted very lil cinnamon in the cake, I did taste the flour!I may try it again but definitely with another icing, the syrup didn't satisfy me, Thanks anyway
This was my first time I had ever made a bundt cake. I followed the recipe exactly, even the cool-time to flip the pan so the cake would come out. That part failed. Less than half broke off and came out, the rest stubbornly stayed in the pan. So I remade the next day, only changing two things, I greased my pan THOROUGHLY, right before adding the batter. Then, instead of flouring the pan, I used 3/4 cup sugar and 1 TBS of cinnamon (mixed together) to sugar my pan. Cake came right out, no sticking. I love this recipe, I didn't have adjust for high-altitude either.
ok, easy enough to make. A little bit dry.
I thought this was a terrible recipe. The cake was dry and very crumbly. The glaze was deffinately too watery. I even substituted the water in the glaze for milk. It was so watery that it just soaked the outside of the cake and there was a puddle of liquid at the bottom of the pan. I will never make it again.
This cake was super rich and sweet, which is great depending on sweet your tooth is. It was especially great while still warm, but mine broke because I removed it from the bundt pan while it was still quite warm.
It was pretty good. Next time I will only make half as much glaze - there was way too much and much of it went to waist. I will also take the advice to put some butter/cinnamon/sugar in the pan for a nice "crust" - that would be good! I'm wondering if instead of making it in a bundt pan, making it in a regular pan (although I'm not sure what size would be best...9x13? 9x9?), then poking the holes and pouring the syrup over the top. It would have a better chance of soaking in, I would think, and so much of the syrup wouldn't go to waist. :p
I've made this cake twice in the same week. The first time, I followed the recipe but substituted the shortening for butter and it really tasted great! and the 2nd time, I added a cup of chopped walnuts and the whole family loves it even more!!! This recipe is a keeper, thank you Leta :-)))
The cake tasted great but stuck to the pan. I thought maybe I could try this cake in a 9x9 pan
will try this one again but will have new pan because the top came off when i took it out of the pan
