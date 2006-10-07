Buttery Cinnamon Cake

This wasn't particularly amazing, but it's very difficult to find recipes that are. The cake turned out perfectly fine. It was moist, but held together well. I had hoped the icing would be more like a glaze, and not as runny, but that may be due to my lessening the butter in the icing to 3 tbsp. I also altered the actual recipe since I don't like my cakes really sweet and I thought the amount of butter originally called for seemed to be a bit too much for this amount of cake. I changed the recipe from 2/3cup butter to 1/2cup (or 1 stick) butter and from 1 1/3cup sugar to 3/4cup sugar. The cake still turned out great according to my tastes, and I'll continue to use this recipe for a breakfast cake to go along with my morning coffee.