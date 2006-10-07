Buttery Cinnamon Cake

This cake is the best cinnamon cake I have ever made. Every time I serve it, the compliments never end. Serve it warm, about 45 minutes out of the oven, for an even greater pleasure.

Recipe by Leta Harris

prep:
30 mins
cook:
45 mins
additional:
20 mins
total:
1 hr 35 mins
Servings:
14
Yield:
1 - 10 inch Bundt pan
Ingredients

14
Original recipe yields 14 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and lightly flour a 10 inch Bundt pan. Stir together the flour, baking powder, 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon and salt; set aside.

  • In a large bowl, beat shortening, 1 1/3 cups white sugar and 1 1/2 teaspoon vanilla until light and fluffy. Add eggs one at a time, beating for at least 1 minute after each egg. Beat in the flour mixture alternately with the milk. Pour batter into prepared pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 40 to 45 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean. Let cool in pan for 10 minutes, then turn out onto a wire rack. Remove cake from pan while it is still warm, and poke holes around the top of the cake with a fork. Pour the warm cinnamon syrup into the holes and onto the top and sides of the cake.

  • To Make Cinnamon Syrup: In a saucepan, combine 1/2 cup white sugar, butter, water, 1 teaspoon vanilla and 3/4 teaspoons ground cinnamon. Heat and stir until butter melts.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
321 calories; protein 3.6g; carbohydrates 41g; fat 16.2g; cholesterol 53.9mg; sodium 284.3mg. Full Nutrition
