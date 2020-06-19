Russian Pancakes - Blini

Thin layered blini with melted butter.. a true Royal Russian breakfast! Best eaten with sour cream, jams and honey.

By ANGELSEYES

prep:
5 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
20
Yield:
20 blini
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

20
Original recipe yields 20 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, whisk together the eggs, sugar, and salt. Sift the flour into the bowl, and stir in along with the milk. Mix until smooth and well blended. The batter should be thin.

  • Heat a griddle or skillet over medium heat. Lightly oil the pan or spray with cooking spray. Pour about 2 tablespoons of the batter, or as much as desired, into the pan. Tilt the pan to spread the batter out evenly. When the edges are crisp looking and the center appears dry, slide a spatula carefully under the blin. Flip, and cook for about 1 minute on the other side, or until lightly browned.

  • Remove blini to a plate. Put a little butter on top, and continue to stack the blini on top of each other. To serve, spread with desired filling, then fold in half, and in half again to form a triangle. Mmm Mmm!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
47 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 4.5g; fat 2.4g; cholesterol 22.6mg; sodium 62.4mg. Full Nutrition
