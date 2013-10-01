Heavenly Cake
An incredibly rich chocolate cake that needs no frosting.
Delicious! One of the best cakes I've had in a long time; more like a luscious sweet bread than cake. Grate the chocolate in a food processor and this cake can be ready in the same amount of time as a boxed cake, but it tastes SO much better.
I followed this recipe to a T and when it comes to cooking baking is my forte. I was not impressed with this recipe. A suggested improvement would be that it could use a glaze type frosting made from milk & powdered sugar.
I can see where this could go many directions. I used the yellow cake mix and a cheesecake instant pudding mix then topped it with well drained mandarin oranges and frosted with 8 oz whipped topping that I had added 1/3 cup of brown sugar and 1 tsp vanilla. very tasty
This is a good recipe, but the directions are very vague. The batter is incredibly thick. It cannot be poured, but must be spooned and then spread in the pan. For me, the baking time was a little long. I tested the cake at 45 minutes. As the directions do not say how to test doneness, I tried the toothpick test which showed the cake was not done. After 5 more minutes, the toothpick test still showed the cake wasn't done. I touched the cake top at that point, and it sprang back nicely, so I removed it from the oven and let it cool. This was a total of 50 minutes baking time and the cake is just a tiny bit dry. I wish I'd done the touch test at 45 minutes because I think it was probably done at that point. I wanted to top the cake with something, but ended up not having time to make a frosting or ganache. I topped slices with whipped cream (from the can) and chocolate curls. This is a rather expensive cake to make, as the chocolate is over $1/oz and the recipe calls for 8 oz. If I make this again, I might just use 4 oz of chocolate and use chocolate pudding instead of vanilla.
It was okay. It was a little dry on the top. I'm not much for sweets and this is good if you don't like sweet things; however, I don't think this is one that I will do again.
It taste like you have died and gone to heaven
This is a very good recipe. I have a similar one that calls for a cup of hot water, and I decided to add this based on other reviewers' saying that the cake was a little dry. I baked the cake for around 48 minutes in a greased 9 by 13 pan. It turned out to be very moist and delicious. I think next time I might try to bake it for a couple of minutes less. When I have a recipe that calls for a cake mix measuring 18.25 ounces, I buy two mixes and add 3 tablespoons to the batter with the 15.25 ounce box. That way, the finished product will remain true to the original recipe. I keep the mix from the second box in a Ziploc bag that has the slide tab in a dry place.
