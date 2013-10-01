Heavenly Cake

This is a good recipe, but the directions are very vague. The batter is incredibly thick. It cannot be poured, but must be spooned and then spread in the pan. For me, the baking time was a little long. I tested the cake at 45 minutes. As the directions do not say how to test doneness, I tried the toothpick test which showed the cake was not done. After 5 more minutes, the toothpick test still showed the cake wasn't done. I touched the cake top at that point, and it sprang back nicely, so I removed it from the oven and let it cool. This was a total of 50 minutes baking time and the cake is just a tiny bit dry. I wish I'd done the touch test at 45 minutes because I think it was probably done at that point. I wanted to top the cake with something, but ended up not having time to make a frosting or ganache. I topped slices with whipped cream (from the can) and chocolate curls. This is a rather expensive cake to make, as the chocolate is over $1/oz and the recipe calls for 8 oz. If I make this again, I might just use 4 oz of chocolate and use chocolate pudding instead of vanilla.