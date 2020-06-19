Berry Oatmeal Muffins

Great Recipe. I made this because I was looking for a muffin recipe that used wheat germ and other things I had on hand. I did adapt it a little based on what I had on hand. I omitted the walnuts (didn't have any), and used raisins instead of blueberries. I used a mixture of AP flour and Bread Machine flour instead of only AP, because I didn't have enough. I also used 1/2 plain applesauce instead of the oil. This is a great base recipe for a muffin. I think any type of dried, fresh or frozen fruit would work well. Just dice up about 1 cup of the fruit. If it sounds like it would be good in a muffin, then it would probably be good in this recipe! The only negative thing I have to say is about the streusel topping. First of all, you could probably cut the measurements in half, because I sprinkled A LOT on each muffin and still had a lot left over. And also, because there is no butter or other binding agent in the topping, a lot of it fell off the muffins after baking. Maybe stirring some melted butter into the topping would help it stick better. But the topping did make the muffins look pretty. Thank you for the great recipe. My two little ones are muffin lovers and they get so excited when I make muffins!