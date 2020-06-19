Berry Oatmeal Muffins
Moist muffins that make the best of seasonal berries. Try raspberries and blackberries, too, or a combination!
Great recipe! My husband and kids gobbled them right up. I made a couple adjustments - substituted blueberry applesauce for the vegetable oil and saved a ton of calories. I also used 2 egg whites instead of the egg. I will definitely make these again!Read More
Great muffin recipe. I omitted the wheat germ and added 1/4 cup of oatmeal. My family really enjoyed!
Excellent recipe. I substituted Splenda baking for the sugar and used applesauce for half of the oil and it tasted delicious. Super moist.
I used half strawberry/half rhubarb in this recipe as that's what I had on hand. I only used a tsp. of baking powder and I added vanilla. They smell wonderful. I plan on baking them now and letting them sit out until breakfast tomorrow. Oatmeal muffins always taste better the next day.
I love this recipe. I use all whole wheat flour, brown sugar, pecans instead of walnuts, skim milk, 50% reduced fat becel margarine instead of oil and I throw in some cinnamon/allspice into the batter and omit the brown sugar oat topping. This is my new favorite muffin recipe for sure.
These muffins were great. I used old fashioned oats, replaced half of the oil with banana mixed berry baby food and used half whole wheat flour. The result was a very tasty muffin. Thanks for the recommendation Dish!!
I used a bag of frozen mixed berries, and substituted in 1/2 cup of whole wheat flour. Otherwise made as written, and they were great! My daughter needed snacks for her dance rehersals, and these gave her the energy to keep on her toes!
I have made these twice now and our family really loves them. I used applesauce for 1/2 the oil and omitted the crumb topping. I love how healthy these are, a great alternative to the every-day blueberry muffins.
These muffins were a big hit in my family. I made them according to the directions, but just swapped the oil for equal parts applasauce. They were incredibly moist and filling. Excellent for breakfast or snack time. I liked that they have wheat germ in them and my kids that they tasted like a treat. I would love to try them with whole wheat flour sometime to see if it alters the recipe significantly. I used frozen blueberries and they worked perfect.
These are really good! I used old-fashioned oats and half whole wheat pastry flour. I also subbed half unsweetened applesauce for the oil, and used grapeseed oil. Made these with blueberries we picked ourselves. I cut the topping amount in half (thought it would be too much) and it was just perfect. My 4-year old daughter loves these! Check the muffins a few minutes early; mine were done when I checked 2 minutes early.
Very tasty muffins! I used organic coconut oil as it is healthy oil in place of vegetable oil and drizzled a bit on top of each muffin after I added the oat/cinnamon topping to hold the topping on a bit better...and it worked wonderfully!
Great recipe! I expected a heavy and unappealing muffin based on the reviews, but it wasn't at all. Muffins were light and the topping was delicious. I used strawberries from our garden that I thawed from the freezer and added in. The only change I made beside using strawberries was that I was out of walnuts so I substituted sunflower seeds. I will absolutely make these again.
Delish! Used thawed blueberries (that we picked last summer and froze), made the flour a combo of 1/2 all-purpose white and 1/2 whole wheat, made the sugar a combo of 1/2 white and 1/2 brown, and made the oil a combo of 1/2 canola oil and 1/2 applesauce. Muffins were perfect consistency to spoon into the tins. I only had to bake mine 17 minutes and they were just right. I would definitely be sure to add the nuts (I used walnuts) just to add more texture, but that's just personal preference. Not super-sweet, but they tasted much better than just "healthy" even though they are! Looking forward to freezing most and then using them as quick breakfasts on the go!
I made a few changes. Used half whole wheat flower, half AP. Skipped the nuts. Used 1/2 cup applesauce, plus 1/4 oil. I doubled the blueberries & used frozen. I skipped the topping. I didn't have quick oats, so I soaked regular ones in the milk before using them. I think this accounts for the chewy bits/spots in the muffins. They also didn't need 20 minutes to cook. The muffin texture is really nice and soft not heavy, even though they don't rise much. The muffins are tart because of all the berries, and I'm glad I sprinkled raw sugar on the tops to balance it out some. Next time I'll definitely make sure I have the quick oats.
These were just "okay", but I'm not giving up on them yet. The topping made the muffin tops taste really good, but the muffin itself was very bland and a little dry. I'm going to try them one more time, adding more sugar, some vanilla, and a little applesauce for moistness.
Following others advice, used 1/2 wheat, 1/2 all puropose, 1/2 applesauce, 1/2 oil, omitting nuts & using strawberries (mashed 1/2 left 1/2 chunky). These muffins are outstanding!! Especially with HONEY CINNAMON BUTTER also from this website!
Delicious! Made recipe as is and everybody loved them.
I made these yesterday and they were very good. I didn't have any wheat germ, so I used an additional 1/4 cup oatmeal in it's place. I had some huge blackberries in the freezer and added those to the muffins instead of blueberries. And I used pecans instead of the walnuts...personal preference. The topping is a nice added touch. They turned out beautiful and something that I would serve to guests at a brunch. I might try the batter in a 9X9 baking dish and serve as coffee cake drizzled with vanilla glaze. My husband LOVED these. Next time I will try the recipe exactly as listed including the wheat germ. Thanks for sharing this recipe.
Yummy! I used 1 cup WW flour and 1/2 cup white flour, cut the sugar to 1/3 cup, used 1/3 cup apple sauce and 1/4 cup oil, added slivered almonds and walnuts (did not have enough walnuts), and used fresh raspberries. For topping, I mixed 1/3 cup oats, 1/3 cup brown sugar, 1 tsp cinnamon, and 1 tbsp lemon juice, mixed, and poured over the batter after divided into muffin tins. The muffins turned out moist with a crunchy topping and not too sweet. I had to bake them for at least 30 minutes at 400F. The end result is a nearly 100% whole grain, low sugar, low fat delicious meal on the go or snack!
I love these muffins! I used a cup of mixed frozen berries--yum! Also made a few changes to the basic recipe: halved the sugar, used equal amounts of all-purpose and whole-wheat flour, replaced half the oil with applesauce, and halved the amount of topping. Delicious!
These muffins are great! I did make a few small changes though: 1. added 2 ripe mashed bananas 2. added 1 1/2 tsp vanilla 3. added brown sugar directly into the muffin mix 4. did not add streusel topping 5. used old fashioned oats instead of quick oats 6. omitted wheat germ (not a big fan of it) 7. added about 1/8 cup more of milk (batter seemed very dry at first) This recipe is a keeper and extremely adaptable for practically any fruit...not just blueberries. Will try again with strawberries and with apples. Thank you for a great recipe!
I followed the recipe exactly, except I put the nuts on top of the muffins instead of in the batter. It made a lot of topping, so I didn't use quite all of it. YUM! This is a really good recipe!
This has been a wonderful breakfast muffin! I add a whole cup of oats instead of the wheat germ. Frozen fruit seems to work best as it seems to hold when mixed into the batter. Because it asks for so much baking powder it is best to us a baking powder that doesn't have aluminum (like Rumford). It makes a huge difference in the taste! Thank you for the recipe!
Seemed dry. Too much streusel that didn't stick (no butter).
I was so excited to make these based on the great reviews but then so disappointed. Don't get me wrong, I ate 3 of them! But my family was so underwhelmed. My picky 12 yr old took one bite and wouldn't have any more. They were heavier and denser than I'd expected and I think that's the issue with kids. One note - I didn't use quick cooking oats, it might make a difference to use those instead of the regular. The flavor was great for me but with that response I won't make them again unfortunately.
Decent flavor, but mine didn't hold together well, I might have added too many berries, not sure, but I may make these again, my girls loved them.
awsome these came out perfect. i used applesauce instead of the oil and baked for 17 min. my kids loved them - me too. thank you for sharing. oh and i used frozen blueberrys they were supermoist.so good
These muffins were extremely good! Upon making the recipe i realized i did not have quick cookies oats so i used steel cut oats. I wasn't sure how they would work since they have a slightly different look and texture but they worked out perfectly and added lots of fiber to the recipe! I used frozen mixed berries instead of just blueberries and 3/4 applesauce and vanilla fat free yogurt and 1/4 cup of olive oil. Instead of oats in the topping i used granola. I will definetely make these again!
These are great! I used apple sauce instead of the oil, frozen blueberries, and omitted the topping. Will definitely be making these again!
yummy! Substituted some applesauce for some of the oil, used mashed bananas and chopped apples since I didn't have any berries.
Excellent! I substituted ground flax for the wheat germ. Also added more blueberries the second time at the request of my daughter. I made a batch of these everyday for three days straight. Kids loved them so much, I could never keep enough around for lunches the next day!
These did not turn out at all! I bake a LOT and don't get fussy about exact measurements...perhaps it finally caught up with me because I've never thrown out an entire batch of anything before!
I made these exactly as directed, and they came out wonderful! I would dare say these are the best muffins I have ever had! Next time, I might try cutting the sugar a little. As I said, they tasted great as written, but I have been trying to cut sugar where I can. Thank you for posting this recipe!!!
This is a great base oatmeal muffin recipe and you can really substitute any fruit for the berries. I used sweetened dried cranberries and replaced the flour with whole wheat pastry flour. I also used applesauce in place of oil. Came out a little dense so I will probably add some oil next time but the muffins were delicious and hearty.
Yummy and healthy! Just a few changes: I used all whole wheat flour and old fashioned oats. They turned out great! I may omit the topping next time... not really needed. I will definitely make these again. Thanks for the recipe!
These were absolutely excellent! I did make a few modifications - I omitted the wheat germ, used brown sugar in place of white sugar, used unsweetened applesauce in place of the oil, and used 2 egg whites in place of the whole egg. These were very tasty - will make again!
Excellent! I baked this exactly as the recipe indicated. They were moist and flavorful.
We thought these were terrible and ending up throwing them out. B Muffins on this website are much better.
I just made these muffins and they were sooo easy to make. I used a 2 cup measuring cup to mix the milk, oil, egg and I added 1tbsp vanilla and mixed it up before adding to the dry mix. I also added 3/4 cup frozen blueberries and 1/2 cup fresh strawberries. I like alot of berries in my muffins. I think after tasting them I might add some bananas to it next time to add a little more sweetness. Both my girls like them as well, there a keeper. Thanks for sharing.
Used whole wheat flour and oat bran for the wheat germ. I also cut down the oil by half and used 1/4 cup pumpkin puree. Added some raspberries to the blueberries. Moist delicious muffins.
I used white whole wheat flour, vanilla sugar, and 1/2 cup applesauce (reduced the oil to 1/4 cup. I accidentally forgot to put in any egg at all. But these came out beautifully! Very light and flavorful. I'll make sure I forget the egg the next time I make these.
These are so plain!
Great Recipe. I made this because I was looking for a muffin recipe that used wheat germ and other things I had on hand. I did adapt it a little based on what I had on hand. I omitted the walnuts (didn't have any), and used raisins instead of blueberries. I used a mixture of AP flour and Bread Machine flour instead of only AP, because I didn't have enough. I also used 1/2 plain applesauce instead of the oil. This is a great base recipe for a muffin. I think any type of dried, fresh or frozen fruit would work well. Just dice up about 1 cup of the fruit. If it sounds like it would be good in a muffin, then it would probably be good in this recipe! The only negative thing I have to say is about the streusel topping. First of all, you could probably cut the measurements in half, because I sprinkled A LOT on each muffin and still had a lot left over. And also, because there is no butter or other binding agent in the topping, a lot of it fell off the muffins after baking. Maybe stirring some melted butter into the topping would help it stick better. But the topping did make the muffins look pretty. Thank you for the great recipe. My two little ones are muffin lovers and they get so excited when I make muffins!
These were awesome!! I followed the recipe as stated but used 2 cups of fresh blueberries. Even though these have wheat germ and oatmeal in them my family gobbled em up. A tasty treat that isn't so bad for you is a winner in my book!
I used only whole wheat flour, and subbed honey for the sugar. Instead of blueberries, I used the dewberries that were picked in the yard! They were fabulous!
Yummy! These are great. I added 1 tsp of vanilla. I didn't add the topping because the batter tasted really good on its own.
Delicious! I used steel cut oats, which give a nice texture, and subbed apple sauce instead of oil. I cut down on the sugar, I could easily have halved it. They are not only yummy, but super quick to make as well. I will definitely make these again!
These are delicious! Although, I changed the recipe so much that I can't even be sure they could be considered the same :) I used 1 cup of oats and omitted the wheat germ, used raspberries instead of blueberries and sliced almonds instead of walnuts. Instead of vegetable oil I used 1/4 cup of olive oil and 1/4 cup of unsweetened organic applesauce. Oh, and I used whole wheat flour. Deeeeeelish!
These are my favorite blueberry muffins and I have tried a bunch. Instead of wheat germ I added extra oats and some flax seed meal.
The muffin is good, I'm not a fan of the topping. It made it too dry and was REALY messy for eating. Next time I'll just leave it off. Otherwise, yum.
These are great. I used whole wheat flour and my one year old loves them. I love a healthy snack I can give her that is so easy to make.
Okay, nothing to boast about.
Split oil with applesauce -next time to try with all applesauce
Loved these. The only change I made was to substitute whole wheat flour for the wheat germ, as I had no wheat germ. I thought they were so healthy tasting. Loved the combo of ingredients.
used frozen mixed berries very dry and crumbly
Really delicious recipe. I did make changes, but only because of what I had on hand. I used oat bran instead of wheat germ, and instead of milk I used a combo of vanilla yogurt and soy milk. I also used a little less sugar in the batter and more raspberries, and I used a combo of wheat and white flours. I also added some butter to the topping to make it stick better. Will defintely make these again - have great texture and really nice taste.
These muffins turned out pretty well. They were a bit messy, but tasted pretty good. They needed some brown sugar IN the muffins, the muffins themselves are slightly bland; they just need some sweetning. Other than that they were great and I will make them again!!!
I thought these were pretty good. I used half blueberries and half strawberries. They had a great flavor and texture.
Delicious! I added a 1/4 cup of flax seeds, 1 tsp vanilla, 1/2 cup of water and decreased the baking powder to 1 tsp. I put coconut on top with a few almonds. Coconut and almonds got toasted while baking and they were really good.
These were just okay. I used fresh raspberries and followed the recipe exactly. The topping was dry and made a mess, I should have added some butter to it. All in all, they were edible, but I will not be making these again.
I really loved this recipe! I actually substituted oat bran for the wheat germ because I didn't have any on hand, substituted a half cup of whole wheat flour rather than all white flour, added about a teaspoon of orange peal, substituted craisins for the blueberries, and added a dash of cinnamon. I still put a little cinnamon sugar on top too. It was excellent!!
I made these march 5th 2010. I left out the wheat germ but didn't substitute anything. They lacked structure and crumbled out of the pan and into a bowl. On some muffins I left off the struesil and liked them better. Overall good texture and flavor.
I don't know what I did wrong with this recipe but the muffins turned out very dense (yes I added baking powder). I did add a bit more oatmeal, so maybe that was the problem?? Also I apparently didn't prepare the muffin cups properly because the muffins really stuck to the cups. I'm not sure that I will attempt them again. I didn't want to rate the recipe bad because I believe it was "operator error", not the recipe ; )~
My husband and 4 year old son love these muffins. I substituted whole wheat flour the second time I made them and didn't even notice the difference. These are a delicious wholegrain alternative. Yum! Another plus - one muffin kept me full until lunch time!
Great recipe! Very moist! I tweaked it a bit to make it just a bit healthier. I substituted whole wheat pastry flour for the white flour. I decreased the white sugar to 1/4 c and added 1/4 cup agave nectar (Madhava brand). I used grapeseed oil for the oil. I omitted the sugar topping.
The taste was all there, but I would make some tweaks to cut down on calories. I cut the flour down to 1 cup, the sugar to 1/4 cup, and the oil down to 1/4 cup. I did not use the topping it suggested. I ended up with 11 muffins, so I just filled the last cup 3/4 full with water, which kept them moist while they were in the oven.
I make a very similar muffin to this one on a regular basis. I do like this recipe but find that soaking the oatmeal in the milk for about 20 mins. gives a moister texture. Other than the above no problem.
I used 1/4 cup oil and 1 ripe banana also 1/2 cup off orange juice. I used extra oats in place of wheat germ and I made mine with frozen blueberries. I had no problems with this reciepe. It was super easy and they are very delicious.
I really like this muffin. I took the suggestion of other reviews and added 1 tsp of vanilla. I didn't have everything but I used what I had on hand. Next time I will cut a little butter into the topping to get it to caramelize a little more.
The batter was the perfect amount for 12 muffins, but the topping was much more than needed. You can definitely use less than half of what's in the recipe for the topping and there will still be some leftover.
These were just okay. I think next time I'll skip the oatmeal part of the topping and just do the brown sugar and cinnamon. These also didn't raise very well. They just kinda stayed flat and low in the muffin cups. The flavor was okay...nothing to get excited over. I like that this is such a healthy recipe (I substituted plain yogurt for the oil making it even healthier) but I just didn't like how it came out.
Overall a good recipe. Used fresh raspberries and got a nice, tasty muffin. I do agree with some other reviewers that the topping was the best part of the overall taste. Will try again and make some of my own refinements.
These were very good. Served them at a brunch on Christmas Eve day. Did not have wheat germ - subbed ground flax seed. Worked beautifully. Will make again.
Delicious! Made a few small substitutions, but followed recipe pretty closely. Subbed 1 cup of whole wheat flour & 1/2 applesauce. Left out the walnuts 'cause I'm not a big fan. Also, baked for only 17 minutes. Thanks for sharing!
I added the zest and juice from a whole lemon and a cup of fresh blackberries. Turned out great.
These are terrific! I made them into 6 jumbo muffins and next time will reduce the heat to 350 as the have to bake longer. I also put in more than 1 cup of fruit, probably about 1 and a half. I used half fresh blueberries and half fresh strawberries. Once they were done in the oven I put some raspberry jam in a piping bag, inserted the tip into the center and squeezed some filling in. They taste like Tim Hortons Fruit Explosion muffins. Wonderful!!!!
These were OK, there are better muffins, I think no one here loved the oatmeal, wheat germ texture, they were moist and looked nice.
I made this just as written, with the exception of using frozen raspberries that had been defrosted and drained. They turned out amazing! Will definitely be making again!
Amazing!! I followed some other reviewers and swapped wheat germ out for more rolled oats, sugar out for brown sugar, and applesauce for vegetable oil. I also used whole wheat flour for a cup of the all-purpose flour. Finally, I added about a 1/4 tsp of both lemon zest and vanilla essence. I didn't have any blueberries so I used frozen mixed berries and crushed them first with the back of a cup measure to make the strawberries smaller. The result was incredibly sweet and delicious muffins appropriate for feeding to my one year old! In fact, I'll probably eliminate the sugar altogether next time because the fruit makes it so sweet! These won't sit around long in my house...
Very nice muffins. I made 6 jumbo muffins with this and baked for 30 mins; there really isn't a ton of batter to make more muffins. I believe the submitter who says it only makes 12 muffins! I left out the walnuts but otherwise followed the recipe, and these turn out to be a hearty, blueberry muffin with more substance than most. Hubs and I both liked them. Thanks for the recipe!
I just made these and they are delish! I did make a few changes: I never had any reg sugar so I used brown sugar (which I like more with oatmeal anyways). I also never had blueberries so I used frozen raspberries (which I like more also :) to Finally, I omitted the topping to make them a little healthier and they were still plenty sweet! I will def make these again and probably with my substitutions :)
I made quite a few changes to this recipe, based on the ingredients I had on hand. Since I didn't have wheat germ I used a whole cup of oats, a little less than half a cup of sugar, and swapped oil for applesauce. I also used mixed frozen berries (raspberries, blackberries, blueberries) and heated them up in the microwave for about 45 seconds beforehand. Rather than mixing in the walnuts, I saved them to put on top prior to baking, and it turned out very pretty. My boyfriend and I could both do without the crumb topping, as it was a bit overkill. Overall though they are very tasty, just be careful not to overmix or they will be dense!
I did not add the walnuts or the topping. A good healthy muffin.
These are good. I used 1 cup of oats and no wheat germ. I also substituted applesauce for the oil. Didn't want to chop nuts so threw in some dried cranberries. Only problem I had was that I used cupcake liners and they stuck to the paper. The second batch I sprayed the liners with Pam. Haven't tried getting them out yet.
Very tasty! I made a few modifications by using coconut oil rather than vegetable oil; almond milk instead of regular milk; ground oatmeal instead of wheat germ; pecans instead of walnuts; and a mix of blueberries and raspberries. Family enjoyed them! This is a keeper!
These were wonderful. Went to the farmers market this weekend and had a c. of wild raspberries and 1/2 blueberries. Used 1/2c. wheat flour, other than that exactly the same! Yum
I made this recipe with a few small changes - I used 1 c. all-purpose flour and 1/2 c. oat flour, 1/3 c. applesauce and 1/8 c. vegetable oil, and baked for 22 minutes. My husband and kids devoured them! Thanks for a great recipe!
I did not like the taste, it was like cardboard. I followed the recipe as it was written with the exception of substituting the applesauce for the oil.
I added chia and flax powder for wheat germ and used one cup of blueberries, strawberries and pear mixture for blueberries.cooking in convection over so shorted time by 2 minutes. Also used silicone cupcake wrappers. Very tasty. Might add a tad of meted butter in topping next time as was quite crumbly but otherwise delicious.
I used crushed flax seeds and strawberries instead of wheat germ and blueberries. It was scrumptious!
Good recipe....even better with a few changes to make it more healthy...used whole wheat flour instead or white and use applesauce instead of oil...they become lower fat without lowering the taste!
Delicious. I made only a few changes. I didn't have wheat germ so I used a full cup of oatmeal as another user suggested. I used a bag of frozen berries from trader joes (very cherry blend) and they turned out great. My only suggestion would be that if you use these berries to chop them into smaller pieces and let them thaw first. They made the batter REALLY cold and I had to extend the baking time because of it. A few people said they left off the topping, but I would suggest using it. It really makes them look beautiful. Will definitely make again. Thanks for a great recipe!
I looooved it! Thank you thank you!
Used fresh raspberries, did not have wheat germ so used more oatmeal instead. Very good.
nice moist muffins, I substituted applesauce for the oil.
Meh...not great, but not bad.
Excellent recipe! Perfect texture and moisture..substituted wheat germ for oatmeal, used mixed frozen berries, also a great trick I used was taking a squeeze pack of Mott's strawberry applesauce in the same measuring cup as the vegetable oil to measure 1/2 cup.
These were DELICIOUS! I used blueberry pie filling and cut back on the sugar. They made the muffins a greenish color, but the taste was amazing. We like our oatmeal a little finer, so I either give it a chop or pop it in a blender/food processor. Yum Yum Yum...
