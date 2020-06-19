Berry Oatmeal Muffins

193 Ratings
  • 5 109
  • 4 54
  • 3 20
  • 2 4
  • 1 6

Moist muffins that make the best of seasonal berries. Try raspberries and blackberries, too, or a combination!

By LIZZYLONDON

Gallery
24 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 muffins
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Lightly grease 12 muffin cups.

    Advertisement

  • In a large bowl, mix the 3/4 cup oats, wheat germ, flour, sugar, walnuts, salt, and baking powder. Stir in the milk, oil, and egg just until dry ingredients are evenly moist. Fold in the blueberries. Scoop batter into the prepared muffin cups.

  • Mix 1/3 cup oats, brown sugar, and cinnamon in a small bowl, and sprinkle over the batter.

  • Bake 20 minutes in the preheated oven, or until a knife inserted in the center of a muffin comes out clean.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
277 calories; protein 5g; carbohydrates 34.5g; fat 14g; cholesterol 16.7mg; sodium 195.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022