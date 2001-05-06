Chocolate Chip-Amaretto Pound Cake
Start with a devil's food cake mix to deliver this amaretto-flavored pound cake studded with chocolate chips.
Great cake! Watch closely for doneness - it's easy to overbake this cake. Thanks for the recipe!Read More
While I wouldn't call this a chocolate amaretto cake, it was truly a great chocolate almond cake. I thought 2T of almond flavoring might be a bit overpowering, so I used only 2t. I baked it in a tube pan for 50 minutes, and it was done to perfection. This recipe is simple, tasty, very moist and best of all verryyyy chocolatey. My family loved it. Thanks Judy.
This cake is delicious, I made it for X-mas eve. and everyone loved it! I only added one Tbs. of almond extract and that seemed to have just a nice hint of flavor. It also turned out very moist. A for sure Keeper!!! Thanks Judy!!!
Well, it is not a pound cake. It is not Amaretto - it is almond and it smells more almond than it tastes. Do watch for doneness as it says to cook about 10 minutes more than necessary i think. Might try using real Amaretto in place of the water - bet THAT would be yummy. Pretty much an ordinary cake,
Awesome! I made this for my churches cake auction and it sold for $12.00. Made it again for my sons sport banquet and added marishino cherries to the bottom of the bundt cake
the cake was ok but a little bit dry. the chocolate chips made it too "chocolatey". maybe i will add chocolate pudding next time.
Great tasting cake and super easy! While I did dust it with powdered sugar, it would've been beautiful garnished with some strawberries as well. Add a little ice cream or whipped cream and YUM! I used mini chocolate chips so that the chips wouldn't sink in the cake while baking and I probably use closer to 1 1/2 or 1 3/4 cups of chips instead of 1 cup. I didn't have enough almond extract for the full 2 tbsps., so I used amaretto to make up the difference and added more. I probably used closer to 3-4 tbsps. total of extract and amaretto. I will definitely make this cake again for it's ease, convenience, and taste! Way to go, Judy!
Loved this recipe! I agree with Kimar that the baking time needs to be reduced by 10 min, but otherwise it was moist and delicious. The hubby loved it!
Super yum! Nice and moist with great flavor!
This was easy and REALLY good. It does not have a pound cake texture, but I didn't care. I DID add all the almond extract and didn't find it overpowering. Actually, I wanted to make a ridiculously rich birthday cake for my husband, so I layered this cake with a butterscotch cake (also on this site) with whipped cream frosting between the layers and chocolate ganache over the top. Insanely good. I will definitely make this cake again (by itself or in combination).
I need to make a cake for dh to take into work for a colleague's birthday but didn't have a lot of time to put one together. I picked this, and it was a big hit. Not one piece left! I only added one tablespoon of almond extract, as that was the end of the bottle, and I used mini chocolate chips, which I prefer in cakes. Very good! Next time I will sub in coffee for liquid, too.
I followed the recipe exactly. Way, way, way too much almond extract. Also, I do not understand why this is called a pound cake. It tastes and has the texture of a box cake with chocolate chips in it. I'm giving this 3 stars because you must reduce the almond extract by half or more and the recipe needs to be renamed Chocolate Chip Devil Foods Cake.
I have made this cake a few times and every time, people love it. I think it is the most delicious cake I've ever made and its so simple. I top the cake with a chocolate glaze which makes it even more yummy!
Absolutely delicious and moist. It holds its moistness for a few day. A real keeper
Very good. It has a subtle flavor that is very smooth, and the cake stayed moist for several days.
This worked great for a QUICK dessert for a meeting. Did not taste like a pound cake or even like amaretto, but it worked out just fine. Thanks for sharing!
I'm not sure what went wrong here. I read the reviews and accordingly baked it for a shorter period of time than listed, being careful to take it out of the oven just when it was done. It was dry and crumbly. Maybe it was the cake mix I used. It was nothing like a pound cake. I won't make this again.
I baked 33 min... and that was perfect. I used coffee in lieu of water. If I make this again I will use Amaretto Liquor instead of almond.
