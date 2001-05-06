Chocolate Chip-Amaretto Pound Cake

Start with a devil's food cake mix to deliver this amaretto-flavored pound cake studded with chocolate chips.

Recipe by Judy Wilson

Recipe Summary

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease the bundt pan.

  • Mix eggs, cake mix, oil, water and almond extract with electric beater. Stir in chocolate chips.

  • Pour into prepared pan. Bake approximately 1 hour or until cake tests done. Cool, then dust with confectioners' sugar.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
343 calories; protein 5.6g; carbohydrates 41.8g; fat 17.6g; cholesterol 55mg; sodium 336.5mg. Full Nutrition
