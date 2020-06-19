This is an old Portuguese recipe that my Vovo taught me how to make. It is great for the typical huge Portuguese family party or reunion, it is a very light meringue cookie, it is very simple, but I insist that you use an electric egg beater. This is very sweet, and has a hint of citrus flavor to it. If you don't use an electric egg beater, it will take you hours to prepare it!
My portugues grandmother also made these. They are nearly classic meringues, in our family always topped with those little silver candies that look like BB's. My grandmother made these with the left over egg whites from malasadas or masa. The recipe that I am reading shows 12 eggs. If you use the egg yolks, you will end up with flat sweet scrambled egg cookies. I used egg whites not whole eggs,sugar, salt, orange juice as instructed but added lemon rind, because my grandmother added lemon rind to everything. I cooked mine for about an hour, then left them in the warm oven for another 30 to 45 minutes. They were not as good as my grandmothers, but she had 40+ more years cooking experience than me.
I am an experienced baker, and I beat this mixture for 40 minutes on high speed with a stand mixer....it never got beyond a soupy mess. Desparate, I added cream of tartar, then an extra egg...no luck! Sounded good, too.
My portugues grandmother also made these. They are nearly classic meringues, in our family always topped with those little silver candies that look like BB's. My grandmother made these with the left over egg whites from malasadas or masa. The recipe that I am reading shows 12 eggs. If you use the egg yolks, you will end up with flat sweet scrambled egg cookies. I used egg whites not whole eggs,sugar, salt, orange juice as instructed but added lemon rind, because my grandmother added lemon rind to everything. I cooked mine for about an hour, then left them in the warm oven for another 30 to 45 minutes. They were not as good as my grandmothers, but she had 40+ more years cooking experience than me.
I just love this desert. But you should try orange peel no orange juice. And the name is SUSPIRO
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 1 stars
12/18/2004
I am an experienced baker, and I beat this mixture for 40 minutes on high speed with a stand mixer....it never got beyond a soupy mess. Desparate, I added cream of tartar, then an extra egg...no luck! Sounded good, too.
We had several egg whites left over from a different cooking project. What a perfect find! Did have fresh oranges so we used the juice and the zest. (Zest in the meringue--sorry didn't measure.) Also added creame of tarter as meringues should have anyway. Very nummy! Will make again.
I was looking for a meringue recipe to use 12 egg whites that were left over from my Dutch Eierliquor that I had just made. I found this recipe and went according to the method. After 20 minutes they came out of the oven to cool. They didn't look very appetizing so I popped them into the oven for a few more minutes. Nothing really changed After about an hour cooling they were so soft and runny.
PLZ only use egg whites, plus I added 1 tsp of cream of tarter and I baked mine for about an 1 hour to 1 1/2. You want them to melt in your mouth. I followed the rest of the recipe as far as the ingredients.
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.