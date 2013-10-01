Orange Cream Cake I

121 Ratings
  • 5 79
  • 4 24
  • 3 10
  • 2 2
  • 1 6

Remember those yummy treats on a stick when you were a child? Frozen orange on the outside and creamy vanilla on the inside? Well, here's a cake that tastes just like those wonderful treats! Note: If you cannot find an orange cake mix, use a package of lemon cake mix and add 1 small envelope of orange drink mix powder.

By Star Pooley

Gallery
1 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
1 hr
additional:
3 hrs
total:
4 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
18
Yield:
1 - 9 x 13 inch cake
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

18
Original recipe yields 18 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bake cake as directed in a 9x13 inch pan. When done, use a meat fork to poke holes across the top of the entire cake. Allow to cool.

    Advertisement

  • In a medium bowl, mix together 1 box gelatin, 1 cup hot water and 1 cup cold water. Pour over top of cake. Refrigerate for 2 to 3 hours.

  • Mix remaining box of gelatin, pudding mix, milk and vanilla together. Beat well. Fold whipped topping into this mixture, and spread on top of cake. Chill in refrigerator until serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
224 calories; protein 2.7g; carbohydrates 38.8g; fat 6.7g; cholesterol 1.7mg; sodium 307.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022