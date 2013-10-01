Orange Cream Cake I

This cake is OK (at best). I have been wanting to make this for a long, long time, but just never got around to it. I wasn't totally disappointed, but not impressed either (neither were my friends - I made this for a a cook-out last weekend). The cake is easy to prepare. I like that I can make it in the AM and leave in the fridge all day while I do other things. I was surprised by the taste - this didn't remind me of a creamsicle at all (well, maybe a little...). The frosting tasted creamsicle-like, but the cake itself did not. It wasn't too sweet as many others complained about (I did use only half of the package of Jell-O called for in the topping), just bland. I didn't like the fact that the cake seemed heavy-wet (it didn't cut well). I might try this recipe with a vanilla cake mix next time as the lemon one seemed out of place. Might also pour less Jell-O liquid over cooled cake as this could solve the heaviness issue. Thanks for the recipe!