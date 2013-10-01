Orange Cream Cake I

Remember those yummy treats on a stick when you were a child? Frozen orange on the outside and creamy vanilla on the inside? Well, here's a cake that tastes just like those wonderful treats! Note: If you cannot find an orange cake mix, use a package of lemon cake mix and add 1 small envelope of orange drink mix powder.
I think that the topping was great, but I think the 2 cups of liquid (one hot and one cold) added to the gelatin is too much and makes the cake "wet". I think this recipe would be much better if the gelatin was only mixed with one cup of hot water.
It's not often I say this, but... This cake was absolutely vile. I have no idea how it got a five-star rating. I heeded the "too sweet" comments and used home-whipped cream instead of the topping, and I still couldn't choke it down. In the words of my six-year-old son, "This tastes like medicine!" The problem here is that we're not used to such obviously artificial flavors, so I think next time I'll stick to making a nice traditional orange syrup cake, and serve it with thick or clotted cream.
We really loved this cake. I read the recipe wrong and only bought 1 box of Jell-O instead of two but I think it might've been too sweet with it. I used about 1 1/2 C water total then reserved about 1/4 C of the Jell-O mix to add to the frosting to give it a slight orange color. I've made a lot of poke cakes in my time and find a wooden skewer or toothpick work best for poking holes, the cake won't stick on wood. Of course the orange flavor is artifical but so is it in dreamsicles so if you like more natural flavors this cake is not for you. Two thumbs up!
09/18/2000
I was worried about the "too sweet" comments, so did the following... - Couldn't get orange cake mix, so used lemon, plus 1 T. orange extract, and 1 t. grated orange rind. - Instead of using Cool Whip, (which is sweetened), I just whipped my own cream, (no-added sugar or flavoring), then folded together with the pudding/Jello mix. My husband thought it was great, and he hates things that are "too sweet"!
I was excited to find this recipe as my Aunt used to make a version of this when I was a child. However, upon making it I've found that I had to improvise a bit to get it the way I had hoped it would be. I used a vanilla cake mix as suggested by other reviewers & agree that the presentation of the jello stripes looked very nice! As for the topping, I wish I had omitted the jello packet, or maybe just used half of it, because it was way too overpowering, sweet, & artificial. I ended up mixing an extra box of pudding, an extra envelope of dream whip (which I had already substituted one envelope for the whipped topping) & when it was still too sweet, I mixed in an 8 oz block of cream cheese which seemed to do the trick in making it "dreamsicle" like. It went over well and I would make it again but next time I would go easy on the jello in the topping or omit it all together and add some orange extract.
I did not have orange cake mix, so I added one package of orange Kool-Aid into the batter before following with the cake instructions. I did not use all the water called for in this recipe, I only use a half cup each of hot/cold water. After "frosting" the cooled cake, I studded the top of the cake with drained mandarin oranges. Just like a Dreamsicle/Creamsicle. This was great because it uses on hand ingredients, it's cheap and easy to assemble and it's absolutely delicious! NOTE: I did use sugar-free cake mix, sugar free orange gelatin, sugar free pudding mix and "lite" topping, just to some how make this a little less....threatening to us older folks who are watching our weight/sugars.
This cake is OK (at best). I have been wanting to make this for a long, long time, but just never got around to it. I wasn't totally disappointed, but not impressed either (neither were my friends - I made this for a a cook-out last weekend). The cake is easy to prepare. I like that I can make it in the AM and leave in the fridge all day while I do other things. I was surprised by the taste - this didn't remind me of a creamsicle at all (well, maybe a little...). The frosting tasted creamsicle-like, but the cake itself did not. It wasn't too sweet as many others complained about (I did use only half of the package of Jell-O called for in the topping), just bland. I didn't like the fact that the cake seemed heavy-wet (it didn't cut well). I might try this recipe with a vanilla cake mix next time as the lemon one seemed out of place. Might also pour less Jell-O liquid over cooled cake as this could solve the heaviness issue. Thanks for the recipe!
I made this cake for Thanksgiving and it was huge hit! Everyone loved it and thought it was pretty spectacular. Me and my husband thought it was too wet though. I think next time I will use less water. Other than that, it tasted just like a push up and was very good.
This was gross!!! Very artificial tasting and soggy. My 5 year old cake monster wouldn't even eat it. Will definitely not make this one again. If your looking for a cake for a special occasion keep looking. Sorry.
I have used this recipe over and over....I have never had any leftovers!!! It is soooo good!
06/14/2004
I found this to be a delightful dessert! I made it twice last summer and hope to make it again this year. I added a can of mandarin orange pieces with juice to the cake mix. It was good! The beauty of cakes using boxed cake mixes as the basis is that you don't have to worry about it turning out too dry or too bland. And when you want to try something new without messing up, this is the way to go. I found this cake wonderfully moist, but not "too wet" at all. It was a big hit with my family and everyone who tasted it! Thanks for this easy recipe for us ladies who love to surprise our families with new recipes, but do not have a lot of preparation time!
This one is creamy and fluffy and absolutely great. It's very sweet, which may not appeal to those who prefer more natural flavors, but if you love those orange pushup pops from the ice cream vendor then you will love this!
I loved it and thought I would try it in rassberry next time.
05/19/2000
Wonderful! Delicious!! Refreshing!!!Taste just like the description states!!! I refrigerate the cake to give it that frozen dessert sensation. I have not doubt that kids would love this cake because this 'big kid'(me) loves it.
I made this cake on the weekend for my mother-in-laws birthday. Everyone raved about it but I was not happy about the topping. It didn't set very well and I put it in the freezer for about an hour before serving. I used raspberry gelatin instead of orange and the flavour was great. I'll make it again but switch the topping ingredients so it's more likely to be stable.
This is a great dessert if you like creamsicles. This cake has always been a hit at parties.
07/19/2000
I ALSO WON A CAKE CONTEST WITH THIS RECIPE. I TOOK FIRST PLACE AT MY WORK.EVERYONE THAT ATE IT WANTED THE RECIPE. ENJOY!
08/26/2000
This cake is fabulous. Adults love it as much as children do. I took it to work for an office party and it was a big hit. Several people asked for the recipe. I think I may try making it substituting strawberry jello for the orange jello. I'll let you know how it turns out.
I took this to work for a co-worker's Birthday & everyone loved it! It was so easy & so delicious.
07/29/2000
After all the rave reviews this cake got I thought I'd try it out for the first time at a dinner party I hosted. BAD idea! This cake is sickly sweet. The first bite is great (totally tastes like a creamsicle) but after that the sweetness is nauseating. I had to throw 90% of it out. Luckily I had a cake on hand as a back up dessert. I won't be trying this recipe again.
09/19/2000
Simply, this is the best cake ever. Very light.
06/01/2000
Yummy!! This cake is an orange lovers dream!! My family couldnt wait to dig in, and once they did..LOOKOUT!! It has already been requested again!! Thanks a bunch!!
Wonderful flavor, easy to make! Use boiling water for the Jello you pour over the cake, just as you would when making gelatin alone. Also stir for about two minutes so that it dissolves. I can't wait to make this for church and family meals. The beautiful pastel color is perfect for spring!
This made a lovely cake. I don't have orange cake mix available where I am so I took some suggestions from reviewers and used a white cake mix and added some orange zest and orange raro. Worked a treat. Would be interested to try other fruit flavours as well. Will make again.
07/18/2000
WONDERFUL!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! My aunt won second prize in a baking contest with this cake.
This recipe definitely reminded me of creamsicles and was easy to make. It was at its best a couple of hours after being refrigerated, as it didn't store well. Within a day the jello settled at the bottom of pan and it didn't taste as good once the cake and jello separated. Maybe I did something wrong?
07/15/2000
A very good recipe for the summer because it is light and cool. One down fall it must be kept refrigerated but it is worth the space.
This cake is GROSS..ending up throwing the whole tthing in the trash...sickeningly sweet...weighs a ton...just not worth the time and effort..if u want a creamsicle go out and get one..a much better bet than this cake
Very simply done. I have used different flavors & each 1 has worked :)
06/07/2000
Great summer cake! I use a lot of recipes from this site for the guys at my husbands work. They LOVED this one! Some of them didn't remember what creamsicles or dreamsicles were but they have asked for this cake again soon.
06/27/2000
I don't know how someone came up with this but this is so awesome. I've gotten so many compliments on this cake. It tastes so much like a creamsicle bar its scary! I used lemon cake plus a package of orange koolaid.
04/01/2000
This tasted like an authentic Creamsicle treat!! I think other flavors of gelatin and cake mix could be used here too. Kids loved it!!
Took it to Joe's everyone liked it but not a big hit
07/27/2000
One bite of this cake and my husband was hooked. He can't wait for me to make it again so he can take it to an office party. It was a big hit with our house guest. We found the cake to be just as delicious on the second day.
Not that there really needs to be more than 48 other people to tell you how YUMMY this cake was but I wanted to let you know that I e-mailed it to my friend and she said that everytime her husband goes to work(he's a fireman) all the guys beg him to make this and for her little girls 1 year birthday party she is serving this for the birthday cake. Thank you for such a wonderful recipe.
Made this cake for my two girls and their kids. Everyone loved it, including my husband and he isn't a big cake person. Now I need to make it when my two boys can be here with their kids. I bet they will just love it too.
yummy!!!!thanks for the recipe. I'm planning to make this cake for my daughter's 3rd birthday party.
07/31/2000
This cake is so cool, moist, and delicious I'd recommend it to anyone. Except for parties where alcohol is served. They just might find it a little too sweet if you know what i'm getting at!! The flavor is wonderful and is perfect for a summertime treat! Will make this on those hot days and probably the cooler ones, too.
Very refreshing and delicious. Great for a hot summer day!
07/15/2000
Wonderful. It is a great summer cake.
07/30/2001
I WAS HAVING FRIENDS OVER FOR DINNER AND NEEDED SOMETHING THAT WOULDNT TAKE A LOT OF WORK TO PREPARE........THIS WAS PERFECT AND MY FRIENDS LOVED IT .....ALSO A NICE COOL TREAT FOR HOT SUMMER NIGHT .......
Tastes great. This would be a refreshing summer treat
07/25/2000
This recipe is terrific! As soon as my husband took his first bite, he said "This one is a TEN! Everyone loves it and I will use this recipe over and over again. Thanks Star Pooley and Kc and thanks too for the memories!
07/23/2000
This cake was a hit w/ me but not to my family.. It was very delicious and cool.. Great for the summer
