New York Cheesecake II

This is a great cheesecake. I get a lot of requests for the recipe.

Recipe by MHARMAN486

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
50 mins
additional:
2 hrs 40 mins
total:
4 hrs
Servings:
16
Yield:
1 - 9 or 10 inch springform pan
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (205 degrees C).

  • Mix graham cracker crumbs, melted butter, and 1/4 cup sugar together. Press mixture onto the bottom of one 9 or 10 inch springform pan. Place in freezer for 10 minutes.

  • Cream 3/4 cup of the sugar and cream cheese until smooth. Beat in eggs, vanilla, and cornstarch until just mixed. Stir in sour cream until blended. Pour into prepared crust.

  • Bake at 400 degrees F (205 degrees C) for 45 minutes. Turn oven off and leave cake in oven with the door ajar for 3 hours. Serve with your favorite topping.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
362 calories; protein 6.1g; carbohydrates 21.7g; fat 28.5g; cholesterol 103.4mg; sodium 262.8mg. Full Nutrition
