New York Cheesecake II
This is a great cheesecake. I get a lot of requests for the recipe.
Perfect cheesecake. Now I have made a lot of cheesecakes but this is not only simple but probably one of the creamiest I've ever made. This is my suggestion for baking because 400 is going to give you a burned cake... No water bath as water baths often end up with a soggy crust and soggy crust is worse than a crack any day... Just simply bake the cake at 400 for 10min, then without opening the oven door reduce the temp to 200 than continue to bake for about 45 min, until it's almost completely set. Then I turn the oven off and just let it set in there til the oven is cool. Usually about an hour and a half to two hours. Then refrigerate it overnight. I'm telling you this is the best way to do it. There will be no crack and it will look a creamy off white. There ya have it. Oh and I also beat my ingredients with a mixer for close to 10 min. I have found it also makes a difference. Thanks.Read More
This recipe is ok, but not the best. The best New York Cheesecake recipe I've every made is from Cook's Illustrated Magazine. They baked over 200 cheesecakes to find the perfect formula. New York Cheesecake is supposed to have a deep nut brown crust on the top, no pale cheesecakes qualify for the New Yorker, and you can't get the brown crust in a water bath. The best baking temp and time according to Cook's Ilustrated is: 500 degrees for 10 minutes then 200 degrees for at least 90 minutes, until the center of the cheesecake reaches 150 degrees (yes, use a themometer for this). If it goes beyond 160, it will be overcooked and it will crack. A brown crust on top is what you want on a New York CheesecakeRead More
Not a bad recipe. I've been making cheese cakes for years. However a good cheese cake must be silky smooth and creamy all the way through. NOT lightly brown around the sides! The only way this can be done is in a water bath. Don't worry about soggy crust. Double wrap your pan with 18" heavy foil and I guarantee your crust will not get soggy. When center wobbles, turn oven off, crack the door open and let cool for about an hour. Also do not over mix (10 min. is far to long as suggested by another reviewer) Generally, after adding each primary ingredient, mix for only a min. on mid. high and then scrape down the bowl. This usually means only a total of 4 to 5 min. It should be smooth NOT whipped for a perfect cheese cake. Follow these rules and your cheese cakes will be soft, creamy through and through and will always be crack free.
My future daughter-in-law wanted me to make cheesecake for her wedding cake. After trying several recipes - this one was the unanimous winner. I ended up making 7 total for the reception. Two months later I'm still receiving compliments about how it was the best they've ever had and how creamy it was. The only thing I did different was to adjust the baking time and temperature as was suggested by others. Actually - I ended up doubling the recipe to have a taller cheesecake. **Once you put the cheesecake in the oven - DO NOT OPEN OVEN DOOR UNTIL COMPLETELY COOLED** I baked them at 400 degrees for 15 minutes, then dropped the temperature to 200 degrees for 45 minutes, then turned off the oven let it set for approximately 5 hours. You must also let it refrigerate overnight to set. Every single cheesecake came out perfect. I tied sheer ribbon around the cheesecakes for the presentation and sprinkled rose petals on top. Thanks Mary for posting this recipe!
This is MY LATE MOTHERS ReCIPE AND POST. I was so honored to find it here 3 months after her passing. I am incredibly thankful for all of you that are taking this recipe and bringing it into your life in your own ways. This would make her incredibly happy and humbled and delights me as it makes me feel that part of her is still with this world, still extending her love and generosity. She was and is a great person and mother and always put us well before herself sadly. She was my favorite cook of course. I've noted that many use a water bath and I know my mom would support this. She told me if I was ever worried about cracks to use a bath and let it cool gently. It may make a difference in the door ajar or not in that she was using an older electric oven that was definitely not as good as what they make now in any way. She was amazing with what she could do with that thing though. So times may have changed the recipe a bit due to differences in equipment since the 60's. She always told me she dreamed of a gas oven/ stove. :) I think that she would love to know all the different things, variations, and events you are making our little family cheesecake for. I was so happy when someone used to at a wedding wow!! Thank you. Prior post(I just wanted to say that this is my Mom's recipe and I didn't know she was posting on here. She is an excellent cook as every one says and it means even more than I just found this RANDOMLY as she has just recently past away unexpectedly.)
1st time and PERFECT! I made an 8 inch cake so I changed the bake time to 400 degrees for 10 minutes then 200 degrees for 45 minutes. No cracks, perfect looking and dreamy tasting. Thank YOU!!
I made this recipe for my husband's birthday and the guests went crazy! It was the best cheesecake I've ever made. We couldn't get enough of it. I made a strawberry glaze for the top and served it with fresh strawberries and cream but any berry would be great! I am definitely making it for the next birthday!!!
Very easy. Very, very good! No, heavenly! I made and baked it exactly the first time. Delicious, moist, and set throughout, but sides and surface were very dark. Second time I baked at 350 for 1 hour, and left in closed oven for 3 more hours. This resulted a much more blonde color.
This cheesecake was great to make! I made a cheesecake for the first time using this recipe as the basis for my food finals project. I made two just incase and they both came out perfectly! No crack on any of them. I followed the advice that CDPEFFER gave as well. All my classmates and the taste testers ate all the cheesecake before i was able to have a piece for myself. They were all raving about it, so i guess that means that it tasted great :] Thanks for the recipe!
I made this cheesecake for my daughter's 9th birthday. I covered it with whipped topping, adding some candy decorations and a candle. We served sliced fresh strawberries on the side. Everyone loved it. I did change the crust, using vanilla wafer crumbs instead of graham cracker. A tip would be to blend in the eggs, then the cornstarch, and then the vanilla. If you do it all at once, the cornstarch can get lumpy. Also, I covered loosely with foil the last 10 minutes as the top was getting very brown. I will definitely make it again!
I served this at Mothers Day this year, and my husband's stepfather is enamored with it. He is a hard man to please, so you know its a good recipe! I also followed the directions from CDPEPPER, and it is the best advice I've ever taken regarding cheesecakes. Thanks!
I made this a couple of weeks ago with some of the changes suggested, and made an additional change as well. I made it in a 13x9 pan, added about 1/2 tsp cinnamon to the graham cracker crumbs for the crust (I always do, makes the crust a bit more interesting). I also used 1 cup sugar (generous cup), 3 large eggs and five 8-oz packs of cream cheese. I baked it as the others stated, 10 minutes at 400, turning the temp down to 200 for 45 minutes, turning off the oven and letting the cake cool. I liked making it in the 13x9 pan, makes cutting it and serving it much easier. This recipe freezes well too, by the way. I also added some fresh lemon juice to the batter, which enhanced the flavor, in my opinion. A keeper recipe..thanks a bunch.
I followed the directions that CDPEFFER posted below. I added one egg at a time and I only used 1 3/4 tbsp of cornstarch. Bake at 400 for 10 minutes then without opening the oven, reduce to 200 for 45 min. Turn oven off and let it sit in oven for 1-2 hours until oven is cool. I leave my cheesecake in the springform pan overnight in the fridge so it's easier to maneuver around. It's also easier to remove from the springform pan the next day. This recipe is great. This is the best cheesecake I have ever eaten!!!! I make it for ALL of our family events!! Everyone loves it!!!
One note you must follow the direction and best to cook at 400 for the 10 minutes then 200 for the remaing 45 minutes then cool for 3 hrs in the oven .. then set over night.. best hit .. had many people offer to pay me to make some for the holidays
Awesome recipe. My huband's co-workers ask if I brought cheesecake everytime i stop by his station. Many have even admitted it was better than their wives but would never admit to them! :) I followed CDPEFFER's recommendation of 10mins at 400 then 45 mins at 200 and leave in oven for 2+ hours until cool (don't open oven!) i've tried this about 5+ times and comes out perfect each and every time. no cracks and tastes devine! this recipe makes cheesecake making very easy!!!
This is a wonderful recipe. I was a bit scared because of the reviews and the many recipe variations/changes that the members here posted, but I did everything by the recipe except I baked at 400 for 10 minutes and then at 200 for 45 minutes and it turned out awesome!
I am absolutely shocked with this recipe. I read about 50~ reviews and thought this would be a good recipe to make, but unfortunately it wasn't. The top burned after 20 minutes of baking and as soon as I stopped the 45 minutes of baking and opened the door to cool down, the cake dropped about 2 inches!!! And the worst thing is, I was trying this out for my friends, family and coworkers and I managed to scrape most of the burned-ness off but it was wayy too creamy and tasted like butter!! I'm sorry, but I'm not impressed with this recipe whatsoever!!!
Great recipe! Just be sure to not over beat the batter as that can cause cracks on top. I made three of these for a mother/daughter banquet and they all came out perfectly!
The best creamy cheesecake ever. I use this as a base for any cheesecake I am going to make.
I'm thrilled by this recipe. It was quite the big hit with me and my friends. And despite how much time involved, it was actually very easy. Well written, down to earth recipe. Thanks!
Delicious - served it at a party and had lots of requests for the recipe. Used some else's advice and baked it at 400 for 10 minutes, then 200 for 45 minutes and let it stay in the oven until cool. Worked very well.
Best cheesecake I have ever made - appearance, texture-wise and taste! Followed others suggestions and baked 10 minutes at 400 degrees, then 50 minutes at 200. Left the cheesecake in the oven for 2 hours with the door ajar until cooled down. I used crushed Nilla Vanilla wafers instead of graham crackers and added 3/4 of a cup of sugar instead of 1/2 cup to the cheese mixture (wasn't sweet enough, probably due to the sour cream, when I made it the first time).
Yum! This cheesecake is great! Took a while to settle - much better after a night in the fridge. Delicious! (I also baked 10 min. at 400, then 50 at 200)
I am trying to find a cheesecake recipe that i can add candy bits to and it will hold together. Can i just add them to the mix of my choice?
OY VEY!!! best ever and my first time..read reviews and did this; mixed until JUST mixed. used 'bath'. 350 degrees for 65 minutes. beautiful. left it in the oven with the door slighlty ajar for about an hour. no cracks,no brownage(?)well, you know. perfect.
I was disappointed that this didn't provide enough filling for a 10 inch springform pan, resulting in a thin "whimpy" cheesecake instead of a thick and robust one. That being said - the flavor was tremendous! Next time I'll make a bit more filling than the recipe called for,
This is the BEST cheesecake I have EVER tasted in my entire life. I wish I could eat it every night!
Great cheesecake. Very creamy, and not to sweet. I did find that the top did get a little burnt, but the taste was not affected at all.
I was a little unsure about this recipe- leaving it in the ajar oven- but it has turned out to be a favorite with everyone I serve it to- I have at times used lite cream cheese and sour cream and splenda and it turned out just as well.
Delicious!! Came out perfect the first time I made it. It has the perfect consistency and there wasn't a piece left!! I changed the amount of cracker crumbs to 2 cups and butter to 8 tbs because I used the 10 inch springform and like a little more crust. I baked at 350* for 1 hour in a water bath and it came out perfect. My niece loves cheesecake and says this one is her favorite!! thank you for sharing this recipe.
I have made this twice with excellent results. I did follow other reviewers suggestions and baked at 400 degrees for 15 minutes, then turned down the oven to 250 degrees for about 35 minutes. I let it cool almost completely in the oven with the door closed. This is a good tasting and very creamy cheesecake. Will be my go-to cheesecake recipe.
Excellent Cheesecake! We did make a few changes....We could not find our springform pan so we doubled the batch and made it in a 9 x 13 glass pan. We baked it at 400 for 10 minutes then turned down the temp to 200 at baked an additional 60 minutes. We then left it in the oven without opening the door for an extra 4 hours (until the oven was cool). We refrigerated it overnight then served it the next day. Absolutley delicious!!!
Yum! This recipe is wonderful. It is by far the best that I've ever made, with a velvet texture and store bought looking topping. No cracks at all and only slightly more coloured on top, that looks like a light glazing - perfect. (no bain-marie required or pan of water below) As we don't have Graham Crackers in NZ - I used roundwine biscuits which are sweet - and didn't add the sugar to the base. I also added cinnamon to the base, which made it more interesting and tasted great. To lower the calories, I used low fat Philadelphia cream cheese, lite sour cream and Splenda (a sugar substitute) instead of sugar. As my partner is a big fam of lime cheesecakes - instead of vanilla, I substituted the zest and juice of 4 small limes and added a bit of extra Splenda to make the sweet/sour combination perfect. I also followed another members suggestion of baking it at 400 for 10min then 200 for 45min followed by leaving it in the oven for 3.5 hours then chilling it. We couldn't resist having a taste while it was still warm - it looked and tasted out of this world and was even better the next morning. Thank you for a recipe that will be a definate favourite from now on.
I didn't think this was sweet enough, and I used the bath to bake it and even tho I did wrap tin foil around the pan the crust was still a bit soggy. I baked it on 400 for 10 mins then turned it down to about 300 after that, it didn't split in the center and texture was very nice. I think if I do this again I will add a wee bit more sugar. But hubby thought it was great...
This cheesecake turned out PERFECT! The only change I made was to cook it at 325 degrees and in a water bath. The top turned out a perfect color - just lightly browned around the edges. I think 400 is too hot for a cheescake. Served it with fresh rasberry sauce
I thought this was a very easy recipe to follow, as it was the first time I made a real cheesecake. I didn't have a springform pan, so I used two round 8 inch aluminum cake pans and it was just the right amount. I'm not an expert on cheesecakes, but I thought this tasted excellent and others agreed! I did use a cup of sugar and drizzled chocolate syrup on top to make it look and taste scrumptious! I will definitely make this again!
I followed many of the tips given by other users like baking at 350 deg., adding vanilla and adding 1/4 c sugar to make it sweeter. The cheese cake was perfect except where is the flavor in this cheesecake??? I topped it with cherries and that helped but this otherwide perfect cheesecake lacks flavor. I would love to try it again but somehow jazz up the flavor.
Not a bad cheesecake, pretty close to the same recipe we use were I work. I used a vanilla bean in my mix because the flavour is more intense and I find the vanilla bean seeds add to the attactivness of the dessert. I also crushed up some shortbread in a food processor and used it as my base. Served with fresh sliced peaches.
Too much work ~ I don't like cheesecakes that have to stay in the oven. No reason
this recipe was good, but not great. it did bake up nicely even with egg substitute.
This recipe is wonderful! We had our neighbors over for dinner and everyone raved over this cheesecake. My husband actually said he would have thought I bought it if he hadn't seen me making it! We followed another reviewers recommendation regarding the cooking time; 400 degrees for 15 mins and then 200 degrees for 45. This is one is a keeper! Thanks for sharing.
the only problem i had was the one i have with every cheesecake i've ever made--the top cracked. :( oh well, that's what cherry topping is for, right?
MY MOST FAVORITE CHEESECAKE EVERRRRRRRR!!!I have been making cheesecake for many years now and it was passed down by my Mom who is a queen at cheesecake and still makes them to give at Christmas time and New Year's to everyone as a gift of love with actual presents. Ssshh don't tell my Mom I said this is better than her's and that is saying A LOT!! I didn't use a spring form pan but a Keebler graham pie crust pan and changed is I used only 1/2 cup of sour cream and next time I will only use 1/4 cup to see if the taste is more sweeter, I also took the CDPEPPER proven true advice and baked it 400 degrees for 10 minutes then the remaining 45 minutes at 200 degrees, turned off oven and didn't open the door while I left it in there for an additional 1 1/2 before putting in the fridge overnight. What a difference. I had no cracks!!! Oh I didn't beat ingredients together for 10 minutes though just the normal 1-3 minutes. MHARMAN486 I wish I can shake your hand in person for such an excellent recipe that has changed the way I now do cheesecakes.
I baked this cake for the office and it was a huge hit - thank you Mary! I do not have a pan large enough to do a water bath so the top was brown, but the cake was so good, I didn't care. My oven tends to run hot, so I lowered the temp and checked for doneness at 35 and 40 minutes, thought I ended up using the entire 45 minutes. This is a great, rich cheesecake - slivers are all you can eat. Be prepared to WOW your family and friends!
This is the best cheesecake I've ever made, it did crack like it usually does when I make cheesecake but it tasted awesome!!!
Wow did I impress a lot of people with this recipe. A mighty big thank you to CDPEFFER as well for the excellent instructions. Only change is I added 1cup of sugar instead of 3/4cup. I will definitely make this again!
Great, Easy recipe. Although the crust was kinda soggy. It was very tasty. Added a 1/2 tsp of almond flavor as well as the vanilla. Followed another readers baking hints. Bake at 400 for 10min. Then without opening open door decrease temp to 200 for 45min. Then leave in oven for 2 hours. Cake did not crack. Looks picture perfect.
best recipe ever....thanks so much for sharing ! It was so easy to make.
This was wonderful and very easy. Not a crack in sight. Used a water bath.
Awesome recipe, i used some of the reviews and made some changes. I zested an orange right over the mixing bowl and it gave it a great fresh taste. And i also baked it in a water bath, my only problem was that i didnt have more cheesecake!
Awesome recipe my husband loved it! I adjusted cooking time as suggested by other reviewers. Turned out great! We topped with caramel sauce!
Great chessecake. Found it better to bake at 350 degrees for 50-55 minutes and leave it in the oven only an hour after baking. After removing from the oven, I put the cheesecake in the oven and chilled it prior to serving. Has received excellent raves from almost everyone who has tried it.
I made this for Bernie on Valentines Day. My first ever attempt and it was a triumph! I was worried we would have to freeze some because it was a lot. Worried for nothing because we ate all of it and it didn't take long. I did add vanilla and left out the 2 extra yolks. Thanks everyone for the very helpful tips.
Absolutely excellent recipe. I started it at 400 degrees for the first 10 min then w/ out opening oven door turnd it down to 225 for 45 minutes. Then left it in the oven for about 1.5 hours. No crack, just rich and creamy, I loved it- everyone in my family did!
This recipe was the most fabulous cheesecake I've ever made and, I've made plenty! I didn't make any changes in the ingredients but I did in the preparation. I lightly rubbed the sides of the pan with oil. I double foiled the bottom of the pan and put it in a water bath. When the center wobbled, I turned the oven off and opened the door and let it cool for 1 or 2 hours. Other hints are to NOT overmix. 10 min. is too long. I would mix on med. high just to blend in each ingredient - then 4 to 5 minutes to finish blending it. You do not want it "whipped", you want smooth.
I've used this recipe so many times. It's a winner with everyone who's tried it, and I use it as a base to experiment with. I've made Baileys cheesecake, chocolate cheesecake, peanut butter cup cheesecake... all turned out tasty! My suggestion if it cracks... smother it in whipped cream!
Loved this recipe!!!! I always used a water bath- and did with this recipe too. Delish! Thanks for sharing!
This was the first cheesecake that I ever made and it came out perfect...My family loved it!!
Super easy and tasted great!! This was the first time my cheesecake didn't crack!! It came out perfectly. I made a pecan crust to make it gluten free for my hubby and I served it with homemade strawberry syrup. It was an absolute hit and every bit of it was gone almost in an instant!! This will be my go to recipe from now on!
LOVED this cheesecake recipe! I followed the recipe to a tee and it turned out perfectly. This was our Easter dinner dessert and everyone raved about it :) It is thick, dense and not too sweet. This recipe is SO versatile...I made ours a gluten-free one and it was delicious. Next time, I will add berries as a topping or...maybe a sweet chocolate ganache. Mmmm... Anyhow...this is a great must-try recipe!
This recipe is amazing. I followed the instructions of CDPEFFER after reading the comments of another baker. I was worried it wouldn't set up, but it did. My husband is picky about sweets, I mean really picky. I saw his face when he took his first bite and knew this recipe was a keeper. The filling is creamy, smooth and just perfect! I used almond flavoring for a change, but will use the recipe as is and just swap out flavorings to suit the occasion. (Made it for Christmas dessert at my step-daugther's Christmas Day Dinner.) Don't be afraid to try this recipe for a special occasion without testing it first. It's absolutely amazing!
I've been looking for a new NY cheesecake recipe and this is it! It was so creamy and yummy and done. The only changes to make are (as with other reviews): 400 degrees for 10 minutes then change to 200 degrees without opening oven and bake for 45-55 more minutes. It's not quite flavorful enough to stand on it's own. Using vanilla bean or some lemon zest would probably take it to the right level, but if you're planning on a topping then it's just right.
Great recipe with advice taken from CDPEFFER to bake 10 min at 400 degrees, then 45 min at 200, and leave in oven to cool about an hour with temp off. The second time i made it i used the wrong reviewers tip and it came out burned. Trust me use this baking time and it should come out perfect.
Great recipe! My cheesecake turned out amazing with CDPEFFER's baking tip. I made this for my friend's surprise party, everybody loved it! Thank you!
try without the sour cream
Really delicious. The top did crack quite badly but some caramel topping helped that and no one was the wiser.
Outstanding!!! This is a basic recipe and it was very easy to follow. Very creamy, which is why you must let it set for 24 hours. I cheated and ate a tiny slice so I can taste it, it was devine. If you like a dense cake this one is not for you, but you have to try it. I added a little lemon zest to give it a little kick but other than that it rocks.
This was really good. My husband who hates cheescake asked me to make again, that says a lot. I found it to be to creamy, not sure how to change that.
This cheesecake is amazing. Cheesecake is my favorite desert as well as my sisters. One night I decided I would make this since my sister and her husband were coming over for dinner. One thing you should know is my sister is VERY picky, and she LOVED the cheesecake. I had alot left over and brought it into work and everyone is asking me for the recipe! I plan to make this again!
Best cheesecake recipe I've come across. The cheesecake came out perfect! My husband doesn't usually like cheesecake but loved this. Definitely will make again!
I made this for the family and it was wonderful.I did turn down my oven to 350 deg instead of 400.The top didnt burn like it did when i had it at 400.Would recommend this recipe to anyone
This cheesecake is amazing!! So rich and creamy, not pasty. I used all neufchatel cheese to cut down on fat and baked it at 400 degrees for 10 min. and 200 for 45 min. as previously suggested. I removed it when my oven was cool and refrigerated a few hours before serving. Definitely a keeper!!
Two attempts, 2 perfect cheesecakes! I also followed CDPEFFER'S suggestions and mixed in my Bosch for 10 minutes and then baked at 400 for 10 minutes, turned the oven down to 200 for 45 minutes and left it in the oven until it was (almost) cool. (It was late so I took it out still a bit warm, covered it with plastic wrap and put it in the fridge - fortunately it was not affected.) YUM!
AWESOME says it all!!!! It is a thick cheesecake just like the ones in the deli :)
delicious!!!!
this has been one of the best recipes i have found simple fantastic i have been meking money with it jeje, not really awesome recipe!!!
I made this because it had the least amoung of eggs and was the 'healthiest' one I found on this site. I also used the 1/3 lite cream cheese. YUM!!!!! We baked it for 10 mins on 400 and then 45 mins at 250 and left it in the oven for about 2 hours. YUM!!!!! We decorated the top with sliced strawberries and blueberries with a little bit of splenda and it was a HIT at the party! Thanks for making cheesecake an easy and successful experience!!!!!!!! YUM!!!!!!!
I did not care for the uneven browning on the top layer of my cheesecake when cooked with these directions. My flavors turned out great, but the presenation lacked. Thankfully my blueberry compote hid the top layer.
Wow! Just like cheesecake in NYC.
OK...not sweet/creamy enough
This was the most beautiful and creamy cheesecake I've ever made, and I have made many! I also followed CDPEFFER's suggestions for no water bath. Thank you!
Made this for a friend's birthday and everyone loved loved it. A perfect classic recipe.
This is very similar to the cheesecake recipe I received from a friend in 1981, written on the back on an envelope! Th only thing I do differently -- and not instructed by my friend -- is to separate the eggs and beat the whites until stiff. The yolks go in with the rest of the filling. I then fold the whites in until incorporated. A very light and fluffy cheesecake!
Easy & no cracks!
When you think of cheesecake, this is what it tastes like. EXACTLY how I hoped it would. Excellent recipe. The only one worth keeping on this site.
This was my first attempt at making a cheesecake and it was PERFECT! After creaming the sugar and cream cheese with the mixer, I incorporated all the other ingredients by hand. I was planning on baking in a water bath until I realized I did not have any aluminum foil. So I baked it according to CDPEFFER's suggestion and it turned out GREAT! No crack, nice and creamy white on top and just a little "tan" on the sides. I also buttered my springform pan before pressing the crust in. All in all a great recipe! My husband loved it!! Said he would eat it plain (so would I, even though I usually like a berry on top) and he said it was better than what you would buy in the grocery store deli. I plan on keeping this recipe and making it for my mom! Thank you!!!!
A very good basic cheesecake. I added lemon & orange zest and juice because I love a citrus flavor and bakes @ 425 for 20 minutes, then 200 for 40 and left in the oven overnight. Another day in the fridge and the texure was PERFECT. I did get a crack, but it was tiny, and I'm not willing to risk soggy crust with a water bath.
I loved this cheesecake recipe. Sooo easy..however I put almond flavoring...next time I'll put 2 tsp of almond instead of 1 tsp and I'll also add 1 tsp of vanilla too. Then the flavor will Blast!! Very good and easy!!! : )
Following other suggestions, baked at 400 for about 15 minutes, 200 for 45; then let sit in oven a couple hours while oven cooled. Served with a rasberry sauce made simply by crushing raspberries, pressing through a strainer to remove seeds, adding a little sugar as desired. Received rave reviews at Thanksgiving dinner I brought it to.
Came out very nice I'm very proud of it
Instead of making my crust, I used the prepacked graham cracker crusts. I doubled the vanilla, used three 8 oz packages of cream cheese (2 full fat, 1 low-fat), added more sugar, one more egg, and little bit more sour cream. As I had enough mix for two cheesecakes, my coworkers got to love it, and so did my boyfriend's parents. I have an electric range, and had the cheesecakes in for 35 minutes, and the tops were way too brown. Still edible, but not very pleasing to the eye. I'll probably decrease the cook time and the temperature per the other reviews next time. I also put a pan of water on the bottom tray of the oven, and I still got cracks in the cheesecake. I'll probably use a pan with more surface area next time. Great recipe, and I will try it again!
Very good recipe! Next time, however, I think I will add a full cup of sugar instead of 3/4 cup. The filling mixture wasn't quite sweet enough for my family which made the cream cheese taste a bit too overpowering. Will also try previous suggestions on altering the baking time as the cheesecake does indeed get very brown when baked at 400. Definitely a keeper though and worth making again!
Perfect!!! The only changes I made was to the crust. I wanted a chocolate crust so I crushed a pkg. of oreo cookies and put into the bottom of gressed pan. Also served with cherrys on top! This is a great "base" for all of your cheesecake needs. Thanks for sharing.
I also followed the directions given by cdpepper and this recipe is AWESOME! Everyone loves it. it is sooo smooth and creamy. This is a new favorite at our home and everyone at church begs me to make it. Thank you!
I didnt care at all for this cheesecake. I am sorry i didnt use 3 eggs for it. It wasnt creamy at all. sorry.
I followed this recipe to the letter. What a waste of time and ingredients. Batter didn't fill 10" springform pan. After sitting in the oven with the heat off for a 1hr. it developed a too brown crust and shrunk. I had to know that 2 lg eggs just wasn't enough. It's more like 5eggs and use a 1/4 c of flour not 2 tbls. of cornstarch. Better yet use the water bath method. :(
Yum, yum, yum!! This was my first cheesecake try, and I'm so glad I came across this recipe! It's very good. The crust came out excellent! Followed the tips from previous reviewers about adding cinnamon to the graham crackers, adding a little fresh squeezed lemon juice, and breaking up the baking time (400 deg. for 10-15 min, 200 deg. for 45 min). Left all the ingredients out overnight to come to room temp, then whipped up the cream cheese first before adding anything to it at all. Didn't open the oven door at all till the oven cooled down completely, about 2 hours or so. Refrigerated the first one for a few hours, and will leave the second one in the fridge overnight. Absolutely perfect. No cracks, no air bubbles, so smooth and velvety. Yay! I can make cheesecake!!!
This was perfect!!!!! Make sure you follow CDPEFFER advice. YUMMY!!!!!
Super easy! This was my first cheesecake and everyone loved it!
