Corn Tomato Salad

I was not happy with this salad. There was so much oil that when i took a bite my lips were greasy! I would recommend cuting out the oil completely as it really doesnt need it at all. If you see my picture you can see the salad swimming in the oil.
Made this last night with bbq pork loin rack on grill. Didn't have a few ingredients: Cayenne so used Hungarian Hot Paprika fresh corn so used canned instead of vinegar & olive oil used dressing used canned diced tomatoes. Everyone loved it. Thanks for making my boring corn a little more exciting.
This was surprisingly good! I was amazed that my family liked it. I thought they wouldn't be too crazy about the heavyhandedness of the basalmic vinegar. I think the key to making this salad work well is to use only the best farm-fresh vegetables and to mix the minced garlic basalmic vinegar and olive oil well before mixing it with the vegetables. I used a green pepper as I didn't have a red one. I definitely will make this recipe again - especially when I have an excess bounty of fresh corn on the cob.
The first time I made this I had to drain the oil and vinegar from the salad. The next time I used 2 T of each. This time I doubled the recipe and used 1/4 cup each of the oil and vinegar. This seems to be the perfect amount and the salad has been a big hit at gatherings.
loved it and my husband loved it too. used frozen sweet corn kernels as that's what i had. still tasted great:) thanks for sharing!
My husband loved this dish. I cut down on the oil and vinegar for this recipe. I only used 1/4 cup oil and 1/4 cup balsamic vinegar and still strained it out of the salad before serving so it wouldn't be so oily. Delicious!
Nice little summer salad. Added a bit of sugar and left out the tomato. Used fresh ears of white corn.
This was a delicious way to use up left over corn on the cob. It could be mistaken for a relish! Next time I would ease up on the onion! I served it with grilled sausage and it was a great combo.
I thought this was very good. If you use a more expensive balsamic vinegar the taste is so much better. I reduced the oil slightly. Thanks for sharing!