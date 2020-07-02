Corn Tomato Salad

Rating: 4.17 stars
29 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 13
  • 4 star values: 13
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 2

This simple recipe is a great use for leftover sweet summer corn on the cob. Light and quick, it's a great addition to summer meals.

By SMITH8CLAN

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
5 mins
additional:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place the corn in a large pot with enough water to cover, and bring to a boil. Cook 5 minutes, until kernels are tender but crisp. Drain, cool slightly, and use a knife to scrape kernels from the cobs.

    Advertisement

  • In a large bowl, mix the corn kernels, red bell pepper, onion, tomato, olive oil, balsamic vinegar, and garlic. Season with pepper. Chill 15 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
161 calories; protein 2.7g; carbohydrates 17g; fat 10.2g; sodium 14.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (29)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

LMVarga
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2011
Made this last night with bbq pork loin rack on grill. Didn't have a few ingredients: Cayenne so used Hungarian Hot Paprika fresh corn so used canned instead of vinegar & olive oil used dressing used canned diced tomatoes. Everyone loved it. Thanks for making my boring corn a little more exciting. Read More
Helpful
(16)

Most helpful critical review

PaulaM11
Rating: 1 stars
06/05/2007
I was not happy with this salad. There was so much oil that when i took a bite my lips were greasy! I would recommend cuting out the oil completely as it really doesnt need it at all. If you see my picture you can see the salad swimming in the oil. Read More
Helpful
(22)
29 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 13
  • 4 star values: 13
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 2
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
PaulaM11
Rating: 1 stars
06/05/2007
I was not happy with this salad. There was so much oil that when i took a bite my lips were greasy! I would recommend cuting out the oil completely as it really doesnt need it at all. If you see my picture you can see the salad swimming in the oil. Read More
Helpful
(22)
LMVarga
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2011
Made this last night with bbq pork loin rack on grill. Didn't have a few ingredients: Cayenne so used Hungarian Hot Paprika fresh corn so used canned instead of vinegar & olive oil used dressing used canned diced tomatoes. Everyone loved it. Thanks for making my boring corn a little more exciting. Read More
Helpful
(16)
SQUEAKYCHU
Rating: 4 stars
08/10/2007
This was surprisingly good! I was amazed that my family liked it. I thought they wouldn't be too crazy about the heavyhandedness of the basalmic vinegar. I think the key to making this salad work well is to use only the best farm-fresh vegetables and to mix the minced garlic basalmic vinegar and olive oil well before mixing it with the vegetables. I used a green pepper as I didn't have a red one. I definitely will make this recipe again - especially when I have an excess bounty of fresh corn on the cob. Read More
Helpful
(13)
Advertisement
YAZYODA
Rating: 5 stars
09/07/2010
The first time I made this I had to drain the oil and vinegar from the salad. The next time I used 2 T of each. This time I doubled the recipe and used 1/4 cup each of the oil and vinegar. This seems to be the perfect amount and the salad has been a big hit at gatherings. Read More
Helpful
(11)
Kelly Nwankwo
Rating: 5 stars
03/05/2010
loved it and my husband loved it too. used frozen sweet corn kernels as that's what i had. still tasted great:) thanks for sharing! Read More
Helpful
(8)
PAJAMAANGEL
Rating: 4 stars
08/23/2010
My husband loved this dish. I cut down on the oil and vinegar for this recipe. I only used 1/4 cup oil and 1/4 cup balsamic vinegar and still strained it out of the salad before serving so it wouldn't be so oily. Delicious! Read More
Helpful
(8)
Advertisement
JDVMD
Rating: 4 stars
07/30/2006
Nice little summer salad. Added a bit of sugar and left out the tomato. Used fresh ears of white corn. Read More
Helpful
(6)
JB
Rating: 4 stars
08/17/2006
This was a delicious way to use up left over corn on the cob. It could be mistaken for a relish! Next time I would ease up on the onion! I served it with grilled sausage and it was a great combo. Read More
Helpful
(6)
Jodi
Rating: 4 stars
03/02/2009
I thought this was very good. If you use a more expensive balsamic vinegar the taste is so much better. I reduced the oil slightly. Thanks for sharing! Read More
Helpful
(4)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/16/2022