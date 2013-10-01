Mississippi Mud Cake II

This very unusual cake recipe uses marshmallow cream in the batter for a taste everyone will love.

Recipe by Carol

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease one 9x13 inch cake pan.

  • In a large sauce pan over low heat, melt 1 cup of the butter with the cocoa. Stir often. Remove from heat and add white sugar, beat well. Beat in eggs one at a time.

  • Combine flour, baking powder, and salt and stir into the egg mixture. Stir in the chopped nuts and 1 teaspoon vanilla. Pour batter into the prepared pan.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 35 to 45 minutes. Remove cake from oven and spread the marshmallow cream over the cake. Spoon chocolate icing over marshmallow topping while the cake is still hot and spread. The cake will get "muddied" by the spreading action.

  • To Make Icing: Beat together the remaining 1/4 cup butter, 1/3 cup cocoa, 1 teaspoon vanilla, the milk, and the confectioner's sugar. Once well combined spoon over the still hot cake.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
333 calories; protein 3.9g; carbohydrates 47g; fat 15.8g; cholesterol 56.8mg; sodium 158.3mg. Full Nutrition
