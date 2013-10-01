Mississippi Mud Cake II
This very unusual cake recipe uses marshmallow cream in the batter for a taste everyone will love.
Awesome Cake, made it for a family get together and everyone loved it. The only thing i changed was substituting pecans for the walnuts. And I will probably only bake it 30 minutes the next time i make it so it will have more of a cake like texture. But loved the taste YUM....Read More
This is not really cake but rather a brownie with a sweet frosting. I have a true sweet tooth and this was too sweet for me.Read More
These really should be called mississippi mud brownies. They are so dense and thick - just like the perfect brownie. My boyfriend and I absolutely LOVED this recipe. I may use the base "cake" part as my regular brownie recipe. Thank you so much! Fabulous dessert!
I made this cake for my husband's birthday and everyone that ate any wanted the recipe. It is absolutely delicious.
4.5 stars! But three things: 1) I forgot the nuts; 2) I made it the night before and served it cold -- which I loved; and 3) I was appalled by the amount of sugar in this recipe and had to reduce it somehow. I ended up cutting back the amount of powdered sugar in the recipe by a full cup (down to 2c), and it was perfect. I loved the ooey-gooeyness (sp?) of it.
This is really more like a brownie than a cake. It is pretty dense, really chewy... and really fabulous! I'd definitely make it again. I made this recipe exactly as noted, except I also ground up some Oreos and added on top the icing, to give the "mud" cake a "dirt" topping. I also added some gummy worms on top just for fun.
I have been searching for this recipe, it is very close to one my grandma used to make! Thank You, it's awesome!
I love this cake. It seemed a little more like a brownie. It didn't rise very high but gosh it is a great sweet. I might bake it a less then the 35 minutes. I left out the nuts because some people just don't like nuts and it is wonderful without them.
Made this recipe exactly as stated, so good and easy! If I don't have nuts on had, I just substitute coconut. I think it's a little bit better with coconut :)
Oh my goodness! This is the one! If you are looking for amazing ooey gooey goodness, this is perfect. Wow!
Great recipe. I made this the first time last May for my son's teachers. I didn't try it since it was a gift but they loved it. However, the icing seemed thin with lumps of butter. Apparently I didn't mix it long enough. So when I made it again I let it mix for about 2-3 minutes on medium speed and it turned out perfect. Thanks for the great recipe!
This cake was very good. I made it for my sister's birthday. My three year old daughter helped. We had a lot of fun and the cake tasted great. It is a very sweet cake.
Cake was excellent, really dense and moist, but I wasnt finding the mississippi mud aspect of it. I melted some peanut butter and added it in too.. sooo good.
Awesome! Made a half recipe in an 8x8, and it was great.
I have been looking for this recipe for ages! I made a similar cake 'back in the day' for church potlucks. It was always a big hit and goes far as it is very rich. I can't wait to make it again.
This is by far the best dessert Ive made in a long time. We used to have Mississippi Mud Cake growing up and this taste just like the one mom made.
This cake is a sugar overload, but very addictive! You think you've had too much, but then you want more. The second time around, we put a layer of cookie dough on the bottom, then made the rest of the cake on top of that. AMAZING! You will need to adjust the cooking time, but it's out of this world good!
SOOOOO GOOD! I don't like nuts so I didn't add any and I didn't have marshmallow creme so I melted some marshmallows with peanut butter and used that. Great recipe!
i think an empty disk tells you how good the recipe is. i don't like marshmallows but i got rave reviews. it is very important to add the fluff and icing while the cake is hot. a must try!
Very good, but more like candy than cake.
This one was just okay for me. VERY rich, so if that's what you're looking for, it would be worth trying. It was just a little over the top for me. The cake, as others have said, was more like a brownie. I think I would have liked the topping better on more traditional chocolate cake. My kids loved it.
This is exactly the "old Fashioned taste" I was looking for. I had never made "mud" myself,until now, but this is exactly how I remembered it tasting! Exceptional!
This cake is Dangerous. Very sweet and very delicious.
I found this recipe not even a month ago...and have made it 3 times! My husbands favorite! He's a brownie/chocolate cake lover and this is the best of both worlds!!! PERFECTION!
yum! Was gone within a half an hour.
Soooo good. My edges browned too much will cook for only 30 minutes next time instead of 35, but it is soo good and rich and sweet, yummy
Yummy. Wouldn't make any changes.
I used to have a recipe for this cake, and everone loved it. It was lost in a move, and I haven't had it for years. Thank you for posting it so I can bake it again....
It didn't taste as good as the Mississippi Mud my grandma always makes. I should have waited till she called me with her recipe.
My fiance said this was great. I couldn't finish the piece I cut for myself. It was just a bit much for my sweet tooth. Probably won't make it again, unless he requests it for his birthday.
This is a wonderful rich cake. I noticed the boys and men in the family especially liked this cake. We have skipped a couple of years making this, but everyone is wanting it again.
My family loves it! One of my grandsons requested I make it for his birthday cake and now I’m out visiting my daughter and her family and she brought this very cake up today. She asked me if I made it anymore. I will be making it for her family while I’m here. I frequently make this. It’s very easy to make and so good!
Yummy this was a big hit at my family gathering! Sadly I had to leave out the nuts due to an allergy in the family,but it was delicious without them! Thanks!
I made this and my whole family loved it. My husband even took some to work to share.
Growing up I would get to chose my birthday cake every year. On my 14th birthday I chose a Mississippi Mud Cake & had it the next 3 years also! Now my daughter makes me this cake every year for my birthday! This recipe is the closest one to the original recipe my Mammaw used! Love it!
This is similar to the recipe I used to have but not quite. I found it was way under done at 35 minutes.. Not quite done at 45. There's also too much milk in the buttercream icing. It was way too thin to form a thin crust when mixed w the marshmallow cream.
Absolutly great! On the 2nd attempt I plan on putting it on a bed of CC Cookie dough...I'll keep ya posted!
Loved it! First time making this type of cake. I did something wrong though and the icing was too crunchy, so next time Ill just use hot fudge instead. Great with whipped cream on top too!
This was delicious. I made this for a family get together in a large 9x13 pan. I made the following adjustments based on prior reviews (thank you), 10% less sugar in the batter, 1 cup less powdered sugar in the frosting, 1 tablespoon less butter in the frosting. It was plenty sweet. I put walnuts on top of half of the cake, my picky, chocolate loving family is split on this. It was very popular, I loved it, as well. Cake was done in 25 minutes so make sure to check it early. Marshmallow fluff comes in 2 sizes, the small one was plenty, 7 ounces. I will make this again!
I won second place in a front porch decorating contest at The Deli Man and the Cake Lady here in Chattanooga. I looked up this recipe, gave it to the baker, she baked it and WOW!! is it delicious!! Almost decadent. I felt like Emeril when I first tasted this cake. I'll continue to look for more recipes on this web sight.
This was really good once I cut the sugar content in HALF, from 2 cups to 1 cup. Way too sweet the first time. I gave it four stars, but it's not cake, it's a brownie recipe.
Absolutley love Mississippi Mud. I've been eating this cake since I was a kid. I had to leave out the nuts since my son doesn't like them and added some large marshmallows the edge of the pan since my cream didn't quite cover it all. So yummy!
Just like my mother's Mississippi Mud!!!
Dense, rich, and chocolaty! I especially love the fudge-y icing. I baked for 30 minutes and added marshmallows to the batter.
Love this cake. Reminds me of Texas sheet cake but even better with the marsh mellow cream. Perfect for parties or family dinner. I used Pecans instead of Walnuts.
I love the chewy texture and the flavor, but it's too sweet. I'll keep making it but with less sugar.
OMG This is the best! After 10 years of trying to find the "perfect" recipe for mississippi mud, here it is, hubby even said it's better than his moms!! Thanks for the perfect recipe.
A big hit for my daughter's birthday! All the kids and adults loved it. The cake was not crumbly, so there was no mess!
Whole family loved it! The only thing I changed was decreased the powdered sugar to two cups. That was plenty! Definitely my go to recipe!
it was way too much sugar, very rich in taste.
I made this recipe as it is written and it was way too sweet for both my husband and I. The children ate it the first night but didn't ask for anymore.
not as good as my moms sad to say...
