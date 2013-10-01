Mississippi Mud Cake I
This very rich cake with coffee, rum, and chocolate is sure to become one of your favorite recipes once you taste it.
I USED THIS RECIPE 4 YEARS AGO AND EVERYONE LOVED IT FOR THANKSGIVING. I DIND'T MAKE IT THE NEXT YEAR AND I HEARD ABOUT IT. SO IVE HAD TO MAKE IT EVER SINCE THEN. INSTANT HOLLIDAY TRADITION! AND FOR THE PEOPLE THAT SAY ITS TOO DRY TRY ABOUT ONE THIRD CUP VEGETABLE OIL.Read More
This turned out very dry, even though I only baked it for 25 minutes. Shouldn't it have some liquid in it besides the eggs? Don't know what I did wrong, but wouldn't make it again.Read More
Yes indeed...this is a very rich cake. I love chocolate and marshmallow cream and they pair up perfectly in this dessert. My son loves sweets as much as I do, but he can only eat a small portion of this...as it is very rich!! If you find your icing difficult to spread...zap it in the microwave for a few seconds, and it'll spread like butter. Thanks Amy.
Quite good. I had a recipe similar, but it disappeared; this is much better! I didn't use as much marshmallow fluff as the recipe called for, and it was HARD to spread the chocolate frosting over the marshmallow, but never mind, it was great!
I can't believe this recipe isn't more popular! My mom has had this recipe forever, and it's wonderful! I added 1/2 tsp salt to the batter and used a 1/2 c cocoa in it (i like more chocolate flavor). The marshmallow creme in the small jar is 7 oz, so you'll have to buy 2 for the whole recipe. I baked this at 325 for exactly 35 minutes, and it came out perfect. This is one of my hubby's favorite, and it never dissappoints! Chocolately, marshmallowy, and sweet.
My dad loves this cake. I made it for him for christmas and he ate the whole thing in a couple of days! I made it the first time exactly like the recipe and I found that spreading the marshmallow creme was very hard and the cake kept tearing. I did it again and used mini marshmallows. If you put them on right when you take it out of the oven and then cover the pan with something, the marshmallows will melt and it will be really easy to spread the icing. Hope you like it!
I took this to a luncheon and everyone loved it!
Very good! My family and friends really enjoyed it. Thanks
This is a favorite of my sister-in-law. Whenever she visits I know I have to make this. If you like a cake that is rich "MAKE THIS".
Not pretty and not great tasting.
Best Mississippi Mud Cake recipe ever!
I make this cake whenever we have guests. I add about 1/2 cup of pecans to the icing also. Make sure you have some vanilla ice cream on hand because some people need the ice cream to cut the richness of this cake.
THIS WAS A GREAT RECIPE IT CAME OUT WELL MY FAMILY ENJOYED IT AN WAS EAZY TO MAKE. I WILL MAKE IT AGAIN
First tried a friends recipe in 1979 when we went on a house boat trip. That recipe was the absolute best, but I lost in in my many moves in life since then. This one with a few adjustments tastes almost like the original from my friend. I WILL NOT loose this one :)
This came out too dry..I followed the recipe exactly and it was just dry.
This cake was the driest cake I have ever had.
Very Dry! I will not make this again.
I loved this!! Although my waitstline doesn't! Very rich and delicious... Mmmmmm
It says it has coffee and rum but I don't see it on the ingredient list...is that why its too dry?
I didn't make it yet just reading through
Where's the coffee and rum? Everyone complains this receipe is 'dry'; maybe it's missing the coffee and rum? Sorry, I didn't try this; just thinking about it.
Way too sweet, no one liked this.
I'd go so far as to rename this recipe Mississippi Mud Slice. It wasn't the 'cake' I expected, however, it was delicious and my friends loved it. I didn't make the chocolate icing, rather, I just drizzled some melted dark chocolate over the top and added a fresh raspberry to counteract the sweetness of the 'slice. Will make this again but as a slice, rather than a cake
Nice ingredient to add to icing is toffee chips.
This cake is delicious. Plan to make it for thanksgiving and for a Christmas. Party. My family has always made one called Mississippi mud pie. It is a little different, but also delicious.
