Mississippi Mud Cake I

4
31 Ratings
  • 5 19
  • 4 5
  • 3 1
  • 2 3
  • 1 3

This very rich cake with coffee, rum, and chocolate is sure to become one of your favorite recipes once you taste it.

Recipe by Amy

Recipe Summary

Servings:
24
Yield:
1 - 9x13 inch cake
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease one 13x9 inch baking pan.

  • Cream together 1/3 cup of the cocoa, white sugar, and 1 cup of the butter or margarine until light and fluffy. Add the eggs, and 1 teaspoon of the vanilla and beat well.

  • Mix flour, baking powder, coconut, and chopped pecans together. Stir flour mixture into the egg mixture and stir until just combined. Pour batter into the prepared pan.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 40 to 50 minutes. Smooth marshmallow cream over top of cake while still hot. Let cake cool completely then ice with chocolate icing.

  • To Make Chocolate Icing: Beat together the confectioner's sugar, the remaining 1/3 cup cocoa, 1 teaspoon vanilla, and 1/2 cup butter or margarine. Continue to beat and add enough evaporated milk to make icing spread on cake.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
400 calories; protein 3.4g; carbohydrates 57.2g; fat 19g; cholesterol 61.9mg; sodium 139.1mg. Full Nutrition
