Easy Dump Cake
A moist, delicious, and easy dump cake. You just dump all the ingredients in a bowl and mix. PERFECT for first-time bakers!
I just made this cake and it is absolutely delicious. I do not own a bundt pan so I used a 9x13 pan and baked it until done using the toothpick method. I also sprinkled sugar in the cake pan after spraying it with Pam. Came out perfectly. Will defintly be making this recipe again.Read More
I don't know what went wrong, but my cake created a tunnel all the way around. I followed the recipe to the letter except vanilla instead of chocolate pudding, which shouldn't have made a difference. The oven was preheated to the right temperature, and I know it's accurate, because I bake all the time. If anyone has a suggestion I would sure like to hear it.Read More
I just made this cake and it is absolutely delicious. I do not own a bundt pan so I used a 9x13 pan and baked it until done using the toothpick method. I also sprinkled sugar in the cake pan after spraying it with Pam. Came out perfectly. Will defintly be making this recipe again.
I've made this recipe at least 10 times for my family, and they absolutely love me for it. It is by far the best and easiest dessert recipe in existence. I recently found a way to enjoy the same great taste in a lower calorie version of the recipe because some of my friends are health nutters and would not try any baked goods of mine unless they were sugar free and or fat free. I used the same yellow cake mix (but you could substitute a whole wheat/low carb version if available. Instead of 1 big box of instant chocolate pudding mix I bought two smaller sugar free/fat free boxes of the same instant chocolate pudding mix. I used 4 egg beaters servings (1 cup egg beaters) instead of eggs. I substituted 2/3 c unsweetened applesauce instead of using oil, and 2/3 cup splenda (not the splenda with sugar) instead of the additional sugar, and 1 8 oz container of fat free sour cream. I did not use chocolate chips because I could not find a sugar free version. I baked it for only 20 minutes (because it was going to burn after that for some reason) but keep checking by sticking a toothpick every few minutes to make sure its not burning. You definitely don't need the whole 55 minutes with this altered recipe. The grand total for caloric content was 220 calories per serving (1/12 of cake) as opposed to the whopping 500+ as noted in this recipe.
I don't know what went wrong, but my cake created a tunnel all the way around. I followed the recipe to the letter except vanilla instead of chocolate pudding, which shouldn't have made a difference. The oven was preheated to the right temperature, and I know it's accurate, because I bake all the time. If anyone has a suggestion I would sure like to hear it.
I have been wanting to try this cake for a while, and now that I am munching a slice still warm...I would give this recipe 10 stars if I could! This is SO MUCH BETTER than your average box cake, I used dark chocolate cake mix and peanut butter chips, and it is outrageously good! One tip, have a good hand mixer, cause the batter can be pretty thick. Thank you for this delicious recipe!
Wow, what a terrific recipe for a bundt cake. You can use any flavor box cake mix for this recipe. I used cherry chip and lined the bundt pan with maraschino cherries. It came out moist and looked beautiful. Thanks for a great recipe that I will use over and over again.
What a great cake! Super easy and VERY moist. Have made it twice within one week. First time I made it with vanilla pudding instead of chocolate. (it's what I had on hand) Very delicious! Second time I used banana pudding and white chocolate chips. Everyone devoured it! Also used fat free sour cream and still bakes wonderfully. Only problem I had was it tends to stick to the cake pan, so I make sure I spray the pan really well. Thank you for a tasty and easy recipe!
Makes a very heavy, dense cake. Batter is very thick. No frosting is necessary - it's great as is! Thanks for the recipe!
moist, delicious, easy, maintains taste after being frozen....even taste good cold
I used vanilla pudding in place of the chocolate and replaced sherry (not cooking sherry) for the water. I left out the chips (really not a chocolate fan) and it was great! I have also used this recipe to make jewish apple cake - and what I did was I used peeled chopped apples, (not pie filling) in place of the chips and used butter cake mix instead of chocolate! It's great too!
Thanks to this recipe, I am the official "Dump Cake" maker for all family get-togethers!! This recipe is sooooo easy!! I've made it 6 different times, with different cake/pudding combos, and it is awesome every time! The only change I make is that I don't add the sugar, but I do melt frosting and glaze the top.
Thanks for the recipe - I did a chocolate-mixed berry with chocolate raspberry-drizzle. Sent it to the station with my husband at 8am - he call at 10:30am to tell me it was 3/4 gone (I meant it as dessert, but I guess it works for breakfast,too).
I had to review this one. I kind of giggled to myself when one of the reviewers said she made this cake two or three times in a week. Well, I've made it 4 times since last Tuesday. I made the original recipe for a birthday the following day. Afraid it wouldn't be enough, the night of the party I made a second with strawberry cake, banana pudding and butterscotch chips. Both cakes were loved by everyone (the hot out of the oven was awesome. Two days later I made a spice cake, pistachio pudding and butterschotch chips. OMG. It was gone within minutes at the function I went to. Even my 10 year old, who is very picky said, "Good job on the spice cake, Mom. It's soooo good." Another spice cake just came out of the oven and is cooling right now. My husband and I didn't get enough of it considering it was for an event. Thank you for this amazing recipe!! (I have to cook mine about 2-3 minutes longer)
5 stars for easy & 4 stars for taste.. Great for a 1st time baker.
OK...made the chocolate version 2 days ago.....GONE!!! Now, as we speak, I have a butterpecan version, with vanilla pudding in the oven. The cake is great...easy, so moist, and you can change it to suit your flavor mood. I took it down to lunch at my parents house yesterday.....they loveeeeeed it!!! Will be making this often. I am thinking pistachio with white chololate next.........
I was so suprisingly happy with this recipe! I couldn't tell that it was a "box" cake! I only used a small box of pudding - the 3oz. size but I don't think it mattered because the cake was moist and delicious and chocolately. A couple of things: 1) The instructions didn't mention an electric mixer, so I just used a whisk and stired it in a bowl - worked out fine and saved me some clean up! 2) Prep time says 25 mins but it only took me about 15 mins to prepare, so that's another extra bonus with this recipe. I got a new oven recently and I used a tube pan so my cooking time was increased to 65 minutes. I kept checking it with a toothpick during the last 20 mins just in case. Thanks Meredith.
This has been my go to cake recipe for two years but have been too lazy to write a review for it! You can try all combinations for cake mix/pudding and chips too. My family likes chocolate mix, chocolate pudding and peanut butter chips! Make sure you REALLY grease your bundt pan well because too often you will have to "glue" it back together again. Although, in my family it doesn't make it that long!
I was leery when my 10 year old asked to make my birthday cake, but I thought if I can find an easy but yummy sounding recipe it might work. Well, it sure did. It came out delicious and did not require too many dishes so I even got a clean kitchen out of the deal. This one is a keeper. Thanks
This was excellent! I didn't have a bundt pan so I used a 9x13 pan and baked it for the same amount of time. I also didn't have enough chocolate chips so I added a few peanut butter chips. It turned out great! We put Cool Whip on top and it was superb! Thanks for the WONDERFUL recipe--I will be using it a lot!!!
I love this cake! I've made it 3 times so far- once with small kids. Yummy! *Update* I've been making this cake for over 5 years now. I've tried different variations, but the original is best! This is a must-have recipe for a quick cake! I've taken it to neighbors houses, used it for birthdays- everytime people want the recipe! They're shocked when I give it to them!
Wonderful cake - super moist!! My husband added a rum glaze that absorbed into the cake which gave it an excellent flavor and made it even moister - delicious!!!
This is a fabulously moist cake, it doesn't need frosting, just a light dusting of powdered sugar if you are looking for optimum presentation. One thing I would really recommend is using mini chocolate chips, as the regular ones tend to sink to the bottom of the cake. My ladies group wouldn't believe that I baked this cake, they said it had to be bakery. Thanks for the great recipe!
This was a great cake. But I did change it up a bit. I had a can of cherry pie filling that I wanted to use. So I cut out the oil and the water and added the pie filling, I also used ff sour cream. It was moist and fudgy and Oh so good and probably a bit lower in fat. Thanks for the great quick easy recipe Meredith.
No matter how I've made this (flavour combinations) I haven't gone wrong. I get lots of compliments for this cake, and while I'm not a big keener on it, everyone in my life who eats it just loves it. I'm a pretty picky cake eater, though.
This was a HUGE hit last night at a party. Made it exactly as directed.I sifted some powdered sugar over the top to pretty it up a bit. I was actually trying to find a recipe that a friend gave me years ago and looked here for something with similar ingredients. Found this one and with a little tweaking was able to reconstruct an old favorite. Big bonus...I was able to bake two fabulous cakes last night that were the talk of the party! To make the other cake I reduced the sugar to 1/3 cup, exchanged the chocolate pudding for vanilla, exchanged the choc. chips for toffee bits, (the kind that also has chocolate like a Heath or Skor bar) and put in half the batter then half the toffee bits then the rest of the batter and ended with the toffee bits. YUMMMMM I will warn you to remove the cake about 5 minutes after removing it from the oven. The candy will stick to the sides so you may have to remove portions from the pan. A sprinkling of the powdered sugar helps to disguise any "cutting and pasting" Thank you so much for posting this recipe you helped me to revive a much loved cake!
very good and moise cake. i used a chocolate cake mix, vanilla pudding and peanut butter chips. it turned out great and the family loved it.
Wonderful cake ... BEWARE though ... be sure to REALLY REALLY REALLY grease your pan ... My cake would not budge from the bundt cake pan. There is no need for frosting. This cake is perfect alone.
I did not have a bundt pan - made it in a 9x13 - added a bit more water. used lemon pudding (what I had) and white chocolate chips (what I had) and added pecans. Our company loved it! Will definitely be making this again. Thanks Meredith!!!
This was a very heavy cake. It was heavy and sugary. I dont see the need for the extra sugar even. This was not the cake for us.
Delicious, wonderful cake! Hubby said to definitely put it in my regular rotation. It's so moist, yet has a bit of a crusty outside. I had to cook it a bit longer then the stated time, but other than that I made no changes. Next time I'll add some nuts, I just didn't have any when I made it. Thanks for a great recipe!
You don't know what delicious chocolate cake is till you try this. My husband took the leftovers into work where he has an all girl staff! They raved about it - so moist - you don't need icing!
My family loved this cake. It was moist and very yummy. The only thing I did differently (by accident) was that I used a 3.9 oz box of chocolate pudding instead of a 5.9 oz box as written in the recipe. They loved it and requested that I make it again. Thanks for the recipe.
I added 2 cups mini marshmallows and omitted choc pudding. Delicious!!
I'm not a good baker (not even a tolerable one), but this recipe was awesome! My hubby was bugging me for a sheet cake, and I made this with devil's food cake mix & chocolate pudding in a 9x13 pan. Moist as heck, and absolutely the best thing I've ever baked - that's not saying much, but I REALLY appreciate the recipe; it's awesome!!!
4.5 Stars! And this recipe makes a large amount of cake! I also did cut down the oil to about 1/3c, and instead of water, I used concentrated coffee. Also, I ran out of sour cream, so I subbed non-fat yogurt for the remainder. Dark chocolate chips instead of semisweet. I was also unable to immediately put the cake in the oven. It sat in the fridge for 4hrs, but still turned out great. This must be one of those recipes where you can't mess it up. Though some reviewers said that it didn't need frosting, I added a light layer of cool whip on top, and felt that I could've probably make it thicker.
I use chocolate cake mix and omitt chocolate chips and it was delicious and very chocolaty. very moist and everybody likes it. Five star for this.
I made this for the first time to take on a trip....Feel like I wasted alot of ingredients as I threw it away. My cake never seemed to bake all the way through and the outside seemed to get tough and dried out. The inside was still mushy. Maybe I will try again but was disappointed after my first try.
This cake was excellent! And soooo easy to make. The only change I made to the recipe was substituting peanut butter chips for the chocolate chips. It was a big hit at our Easter dinner.
I enjoyed this recipe. I used chocolate cake mix instead of yellow. It was sweet, dense and moist and needed no icing. My kids really enjoyed it. I didn't use the chocolate chips, but I think I will next time :)
I have mixed emotions on this cake. After all the reviews I was expecting a 5 star cake, it was good, but just good for me. I will try again, but may add pecans and glaze. I will defintely try one readers suggestion of chocolate cake, vanilla pudding and peanut butter chips. It did come out of bundt pan beautfully and my husband liked it, so I wish I could give it 4.5 stars.
This is almost the first to go at pot luck!
I LOVED this cake. Everyone I made try it loved it. I made a couple of modifications. I only used one small box of chocolate pudding (because thats all I had) and I only used 1/3 a cup of sugar (next time I dont think I will that sugar are all since this cake is pretty sweet.) I made it on a Thursday and it was still very moist on Monday. Even someone who doesnt like chocolate cake, said this cake was great! I didnt frost it, this cake can completely stand alone.
One of the best cakes I've ever made! Great flavor, VERY moist, great texture. I used vanilla pudding mix instead of chocolate. I made 2 smaller layers and frosted it with chocolate frosting. Frankly, the cake was so good, it didn't even need the frosting. I would like to make this cake again, but next time, I would make it EXACTLY as written in the recipe.
Awesome cake! Very Chocolatey, moist and yummy! Big hit all around!
This was very good and very moist. It had just the right amount of chocolate, too. Would recommend.
Great recipe. Definitly a keeper. I if you like this cake try this one http://cake.allrecipes.com/AZ/DblChcltBrwniCk.asp
My daughter just started cooking and made this. We really liked it alot.
my family now calls this "my famous chocolate cake". I have probably made it 20 times since getting it from allrecipes. Every single person who tastes it loves it!!! I have given the recipe away many times. I use store bought chocolate icing in the tub. Make sure to beat the 4 eggs and grease your bundt pan well. You won't be able to eat just one piece! Don't alter the recipe. Make it just like it says.:)
Great- Sweet and moist doesn't need any frosting. I was thingking of JUST making a box cake mix but all the additions make this plain cake into something Great. Everyone loved it. I will definetly make again.
This cake is so good. I make it constantly and every time people rave about how great it is. I am never disappointed with this cake. I've given the recipe to many people and it instantly becomes the cake they always make. The only thing I do differently is use 2 cups of chocolate chunks rather then 1 cup of chocolate chips. This cake is definitely a winner.
What a wonderful recipe!!! I used vanilla pudding instead of chocolate, 2 cups of chocolate chips instead of 1 cup, and I baked mine in a 13x9 pan just because I don't have a bunt pan. This was very moist and the taste was W-O-N-D-E-R-F-U-L!!!! My husband thought it needed icing, so I melted tub of milk chocolate icing in the microwave for 45 seconds and poured it over the top. Yum - Yum - Yum !!!!
I have made this recipe many times now and every time it is a hit with my family and friends.
Not out of this world, but good for a quick sweet fix, especially considering the ease and number of ingredients. Try coating the greased pan with granulated sugar instead of flour for a prettier presentation.
This is really yummy--rich, but not too rich and it has a really nice texture. I used mini chocolate chips instead of regular size ones the second time I made it and it was even better than the first time. Everyone preferred the tiny chips the way they really infiltrated every bite. I also microwaved canned frosting and poured it over as a glaze with a little powdered sugar for looks. It was yummy!
This was only "okay."
This cake is awesome! I used it for a birthday cake and made in a 13x9 pan and it was so moist. A huge hit!
This was excellent! I was a little nervous because I usually don't like recipes that use the pudding/box cake mixes, but maybe the addition of sour cream and eggs make a difference. In my opinion, it tastes very close to a "made from scratch" cake. I added a mixture of semi-sweet and peanut butter chips, sprinkled it with powdered sugar and it was delicious.
I thought this was just okay. Maybe it was just all the "build-up" from all the great reviews, but for all of the extra ingredients added, it just wasn't any better than just plain-old cake mix. The only thing I did differently was I used vanilla pudding and I baked it in 2 nine inch round pans. Don't get me wrong; it wasn't bad. It just wasn't worth all the extra "stuff", especially the chocolate chips (they overpowered the cake).
Yummy rich Chocolate cake. This was a big cake so I cut it in half and my husband took the other half to work and he said it was gone in minutes.
Really easy. Really moist. I used French Vanilla cake mix instead of Yellow. It was a big hit. Will definitely make again! --Lynn
This is a great basic recipe. Use it as a base for for expirementation with different cake mixes. My family loved this cake! And I am a 66 yr. old who knows how to cook!
My husband really liked this cake as did the kids. This one's a "Keeper" Really moist and full of flavor, especially for chocolate lovers. I'll have to try this recipe using strawberry cake mix and vanilla pudding.
I don't really care much about chocolate mix cake. But after reading some of the reviews I thought that I would try it.Iwas very much impressed and pleased with the results and taste. I went by the recipe this time, but will try others ways of the reviews. My wife really loved it. Definitely a keeper for me.
This cake was delicious. If I could I would give it 10 stars. I made it for a family gathering and it was gone by the end of the day. So I made another the next day because they wanted more.
Made it with devil's food cake mix, and 1/2 cup chocolate chips and 1/2 cup peanut butter chips. Very good, very moist. Baked in a 9x13 pan; it turned out just fine. Next time I'll switch to 1 cup of peanut butter chips and no chocolate chips... couldn't taste the peanut butter with all that chocolate. :)
Very yummy and moist!! Easy recipe and one in which you can use variety and not mess it up. I use vanilla pudding and white chocolate chips and everyone just loved it. I think I'll try strawberry cake, vanilla pudding and white chocolate chips next time.
i made this recipe into cupcakes for a party. Not bad but nothing to write home about either.
Excellent!! I can't wait to try different variations of flavors. It was very moist, and super-easy to make. Definitely a keeper!!
Great cake. I usually don't change recipes but I was out of a few items and didn't realize it until I had begun making the cake. So just for the record, you can use mayo for sour cream. I only had 1/2 cup of sour cream so I added 1/2 cup of mayonaisse to take the place. I also only had 2 eggs so that is the amount I used. Finally, I had one pack of sugar free chocolate pudding and used it insead of the larger regular pack. I added a cream cheese icing by softening the cream cheese in the microwave and mixing it with powdered sugar and a little vanilla. The cake was so good, I am afraid to make it again using the ingredients called for. My mom said it couldn't get any better.
Best chocolate cake I ever made! Super easy, I did not change the recipe one bit. Thank you Meredith!!
I am not a big fan of cake. But this cake was pheonominal. Very moist and the blend of everything was just perfect. Great recipe. I am looking forward to trying different variations. I did do a basic powdered sugar icing and drizzled it over the top. Great blend with the cake. Yum
I agree that this does need some kind of glaze but it is pretty good on its own. The chocolate chips are great inside. I would back off 5 minutes on the cooking time next time because the outside was a little over done. It was very moist inside though and very easy.
5 stars are not enough! Moist & delicious! I used pineapple cake mix, vanilla pudding & of course, omitted the chocolate chips. Wonderful! Have fun with this by varying the cake mix & pudding flavors!
I made this cake for the ladies that work at my son's school office. Very easy and simple recipe. I made the Satiny Chocolate Glaze recipe for this cake too, all the ladies enjoyed it!
This is so easy and very good! I use the milk chocolate chips instead of the semisweet and I sprinkle powdered sugar over the top after it has cooled a little while.
This recipe was soooo easy! It's very moist and tastes great. I've made it twice this week now and everyone wants the recipe.
This was a fabulous dessert. I followed recommendations to add the pudding already mixed, but it was a little too moist. Follow the recipe and you will be pleased. I'm excited to try other cake/pudding combinations.
This was so good. It was easy, however it took longer than 55 minutes. Mine went for at least 65 minutes. I used a springform pan with a bundt insert and the cake came out nice and high. It was not heavy and doughy at all. Very moist, very tasty. Another fan favorite for my family!
I was charged with making a cake for a birthday cake for one of my colleagues at work because the girl that normally makes the cakes was out. I decided to make this recipe instead of the box mixes that the usual girl makes and it was a hit! Everyone was asking for the recipe, they all thought it was delicious. Now I am the designated cake maker!
love this cake!!! My mom use to make this for me all the time. It's so easy to make even kids can do it.
This cake was FABULOUS!!!! Gone within a day ... eaten by people who claim not to have a sweet tooth! Wouldn't change a thing!
very easy recipe, can whip it up in a snap! I used slightly less oil (I ran out) and it didn't seem to affect the test. Based on previous reviews, I also used less sugar, 1/3 cup. It was still sweet enough.
No one would ever know that you dumped this cake together. It is so good. I always keep something in our cake plate and this cake needs no frosting. Its great.
My family has a similar recipe to this to make chocolate chip bundt cake. Last night I made this recipe, but added flax and fiber to the cake mix, and then topped it by just sprinkling a thick layer of ground up pecans on top followed by cinnamon, allspice, nutmeg, and cloves. The nutty topping is delicious with the flavor of the cake, which I think is a little more rich and good than my mom's old recipe. Yum!
5 stars because the recipe was soooo easy. I will try it next time with a different mix of flavors- maybe strawberry cake and vanilla pudding. I thought the choc. chips would melt and they didn't - so beware- I used mini and people thought they were raisins which may be a turn off. I'll use regular or even chunks next time. I still can't figure out why you have to "fold" the sour cream in- I didn't get a very even batter because of this- if anyone knows please email me! hesantone@msn.com. THANKS!!!
I . . . LOVE this!! Seriously, this is SUCH a delicious and moist cake. I DO have to bake it about 10 minutes longer in my oven, not sure why. But, I grease and SUGAR the pan, and it gives it a nice, crunch to it. I just fed this to the missionaries the other night, and they both loved it, and commented on it, as did my family. This will now be a part of our recipe collection. Thank you, Meredith!! ;)
This is awesome.
Very simple and easy to improvise upon if needed! I used vanilla pudding with 1/4 cup cocoa and baked in a 9x13 pan! Extremely moist and pretty delicious! I can't wait until my husband tastes it!
Super moist, super easy!
This was absolutely delicious...a mild rich chocolate flavor with little chocolate chip surprises. A very moist cake... It doesn't need frosting, but I'm sure a scoop of ice cream with it will be excellent.
Everyone who has tasted this cake really likes it. I often add chopped walnut or pecans to the batter. simple, to do with great results.
Amazing - Inexpensive - Delicious I took the cake to a recent dinner party and everyone wanted the recipe.
This is a great recipe. It is very good, easy and you can use different puddings and cake mixes for different taste. Fantastic.
Can we only give this one 5 stars????? How bout 5 stars and a glass of milk!!!!! This is the hit of every party we take it to!!!! Do nothing to the recipe and you will have the perfect cake (unless you don't like moist chocolate cake) this is a winner in our house every time it is made!!!
Absolutely delicious!!! I would recommend this to people. I can't wait to try it with other flavors - I think I'll try peanut butter chips next time!!
I added a box of raspberry jello along with the chocolate pudding and it was great! Also substituted buttermilk for the water. Great recipe for last minute dessert.
don't know what happened wrong.........
This cake was easy, delicious, and my family loved it. I used mini chocolate chips with the recipe.
The recipe is good. I made it for my god-daughter's birthday. I served it warmed. Everybody loved it. I did sprinkle the bottom of the pan with chopped walnuts. The only reason I didn't the recipe 4 stars was because mixing was not all that easy. The mix is very thick...and hard to stir. But good. I have made it 2 times since then using chocolate cake mix. Great!
I made this with a german chocolate cake mix and made a peanut butter glaze frosting (with pb and powdered sugar). YUMMY! It was very moist and really good. You could do any number of combinations too.
