Easy Dump Cake

280 Ratings
  • 5 202
  • 4 51
  • 3 16
  • 2 3
  • 1 8

A moist, delicious, and easy dump cake. You just dump all the ingredients in a bowl and mix. PERFECT for first-time bakers!

By Allrecipes Member

Gallery
11 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
55 mins
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 Bundt pan
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour a Bundt pan.

    Advertisement

  • In a bowl, mix yellow cake mix, pudding mix, eggs, vegetable oil, sugar, and water. Gently fold in sour cream and chocolate chips. Pour batter into the prepared Bundt pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 55 minutes. Cool in pan for 10 minutes before transferring to cooling racks.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
521 calories; protein 5.5g; carbohydrates 66.6g; fat 27.3g; cholesterol 71.2mg; sodium 514.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/08/2022