Easy Dump Cake

I've made this recipe at least 10 times for my family, and they absolutely love me for it. It is by far the best and easiest dessert recipe in existence. I recently found a way to enjoy the same great taste in a lower calorie version of the recipe because some of my friends are health nutters and would not try any baked goods of mine unless they were sugar free and or fat free. I used the same yellow cake mix (but you could substitute a whole wheat/low carb version if available. Instead of 1 big box of instant chocolate pudding mix I bought two smaller sugar free/fat free boxes of the same instant chocolate pudding mix. I used 4 egg beaters servings (1 cup egg beaters) instead of eggs. I substituted 2/3 c unsweetened applesauce instead of using oil, and 2/3 cup splenda (not the splenda with sugar) instead of the additional sugar, and 1 8 oz container of fat free sour cream. I did not use chocolate chips because I could not find a sugar free version. I baked it for only 20 minutes (because it was going to burn after that for some reason) but keep checking by sticking a toothpick every few minutes to make sure its not burning. You definitely don't need the whole 55 minutes with this altered recipe. The grand total for caloric content was 220 calories per serving (1/12 of cake) as opposed to the whopping 500+ as noted in this recipe.