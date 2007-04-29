Mocha Cake II

A delicious, easy cake that needs NO baking!

By Valerie

Servings:
12
Yield:
1 - 10 inch springform pan
Directions

  • Line the bottom of a 10 inch spring form pan with 15 (approx.) of the annisette toast (you may have to break them up to fit).

  • Mix liqueur and water together to make 1 1/2 cups of liquid. Pour half that mixture over toasts, reserving remainder.

  • Prepare vanilla pudding with 3 cups of the milk as package directs, reserving remainder of milk for chocolate pudding. When vanilla pudding is done and still hot, pour over toasts. Let cool slightly, then put the another layer of toasts on top of the vanilla pudding.

  • Pour the remaining liqueur mixture over toasts until they absorb all of it. Prepare the chocolate pudding as you did the vanilla and again while hot, pour over toasts. Let cool, then refrigerate overnight. Next day unmold from spring form pan, top with non-dairy topping and almonds.

538 calories; protein 10.6g; carbohydrates 79.6g; fat 17.1g; cholesterol 22.3mg; sodium 407.5mg. Full Nutrition
