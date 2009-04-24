Honey Cake II

Tried this recipe the it was almost perfect, the cooking time was extensive, I have checked it 60 minutes after putting it into a oven and it was already slightly overcooked next time I will check on it after 45 or 50 minutes, also the amount of nuts and raisins better be doubled from what the recipe suggests. Other then that, it was good. Definitely will do it again.
The flavors in this cake are SUPERB- but the COOKING TIME WAS WAY TOO LONG!!!! I had to throw my cakes away...they were totally inedible because they were overcooked. TRY THIS RECIPE - the flavors are amazing, just watch the cooking time very carefully- I'd say to start checking after about 30 minutes. I will make this again because it seems like it has great potential.
Tastes great! I made with only a few modifications (no almonds or raisins, espresso in place of coffee, and a sweeter, non-citrus honey glaze). Following the advice of the other reviewers, I decreased the baking time to about fifty minutes for a loaf pan and twenty-five minutes for a cupcake pan. Honey cakes are notoriously easy to overbake, but these came out moist despite having less oil than most recipes. (I did have to tent the loaf pan to keep it from browning too quickly.) Will try again with roasted pecans to add crunch.
Loved it! My friend said that it was better then her grandmothers, who is the queen of honey cakes! I did put in a bit less honey then the recipe calls for, but it was still very sweet. The the glaze is an absolute must! Will definitely make over and over again.
The flavors were great, but it was way to sweet. I would suggest to use only half the amount of sugar and honey. The cake was also slightly overcooked on the sides, and I had to eat only the middle. The glaze was to sweet, so instead I made cream cheese frosting, and added cinnamon. I will attempt to make this cake again.
This is so close to the delicious honey cakes I grew up with. I didn't drizzle glaze though, only brushed it on top and it was the perfect amount (can cut that glaze in half then). I have a question though and I'm hoping someone can help me... the cake raised and tasted great but the middle sunk a lot. I only opened the oven once to check on it so I wouldn't think it was that. Thoughts? Thanks. (I don't think it would be my baking soda or powder since it did rise)
