Honey Cake II

This honey cake is a great dessert for dinners surrounding the Jewish holiday of Rosh Hashanah, but also just for a tasty honey cake any time you want one.

Recipe by Sandy in Baltimore

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
1 hr 5 mins
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
2 9-inch loaves
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Cake:
Glaze (Optional):

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Oil two loaf pans and line bottoms with parchment paper; grease the parchment as well.

  • Sift together the flour, salt, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon and allspice. In a separate bowl, beat the eggs, gradually adding the sugar. Beat until thick and light in color, about 5 minutes. Beat in the oil, honey and coffee. Stir flour mixture into egg mixture. Chop the almonds coarsely and mix with raisins; stir into batter.

  • Divide batter between the two prepared loaf pans. Sprinkle with reserved slivered almonds.

  • Bake in preheated oven until a tester inserted in the center of each cake comes out clean, 65 to 75 minutes. Let cool 10 minutes and remove from pan.

  • To Make Glaze: combine 1 1/2 cups honey, lemon juice, lemon zest and water in a saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat. When glaze reaches a thick consistency, remove from heat and drizzle over warm cake.

Cook's Note:

You may add 1/2 cup chopped dried apricots with the almonds and raisins, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
452 calories; protein 5.7g; carbohydrates 97g; fat 7.2g; cholesterol 46.5mg; sodium 183.2mg. Full Nutrition
