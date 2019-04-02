Mojo Grilling Marinade

This mojo marinade is delicious for use with meats and fish before grilling. It's a great marinade for grilled flank steak, whole pork loins, and on whole rotisserie chickens! Meat and chicken should be marinated overnight, fish only needs one hour.
Wonderul marinade for chicken! I cut the recipe in half for 4 boneless chicken breasts. I used regular orange juice from concentrate vs. fresh squeezed then added a bit of fresh and added a bit of orange zest (did the same for the lime). I put everything into a ziploc bag and let it marinate all day. I highly recommend adding the Tabasco as it gives it a nice kick. The chicken came out moist, tender and the cilantro paired nicely with the citrus. I served this with "Lime Cilantro Rice" from this site and the leftover chicken went great over mixed greens with "Orange Citrus Vinaigrette" from this site.
I think this recipe was pretty good; it just needed more kick. I marinated a whole chicken 24 hours and baked 350 for an hour and a half (tented with foil), then removed foil and baked 450 for 30 minutes. I also poured a small amount of marinade over the bird, cooking breast side down. Most tender chicken - I had no trouble cutting into pieces. I may use this recipe again, but I will definitely up the spices.
I slow cook this over pork tenderloin and serve the meat on tortillas. I can't get enough! This is a great recipe. I do add more garlic and leave out the cilantro, which I don't like. Much better than the bottle kind.
I love this marinade! I was looking for something to use on turkey cutlets for the grill, and this was the bomb! This is similiar to the Goya brand I purchase, but I like the fact I can control the salt and no presevatives, and add a little heat. Thanks for sharing.
Absolutley delicious! This recipe is perfect for truly traditional cuban or puertorrican style dish, or simply as a side dip for any meat. However, I suggest adding about 1/4 cup white vinegar as well to this recipe if using the mojo as a pre-seasoning marinade for pork, beef, or chicken, mojo-style roasted turkey. Let meat marinade for at least 6 hrs in the refrigerator (preferably overnight) and I guarantee, you will absolutely love it!
I made this for pork tenderloin and chicken breast and it turned out really well. I marinaded the meat overnight and it was very tender. The only thing I left out was the lemon pepper because I didn't have any and it turned out just fine!
I was disappointed when I went to the pantry and I didn't see my usual Mojo Marinade. Then I came here, I quickly found this recipe and had all but the cumin handy. WOW! I was very impressed. I didn't have the cumin and instead of the hot sauce I used up a jalapeno I had left over for guacamole, and it turned out just fine. Next time I will use the cumin as well as more jalapeno. I can't wait to try this for fajitas! Thanks UODUCK1978 for sharing!
This is not only a family favorite, but a favorite for most of our friends as well. After having mojo chicken at a little authentic cuban restaurant near by I searched high and low for a recipe that came close and this was it. I have given this recipe out so many times that I have lost count. I marinade chicken breasts on the bone in it for a couple of hours and dump the whole bag into a crock pot and slow cook it til the chicken falls off the bone. I serve with blk beans and rice and a tomato and avocado salad with cilantro lime vinaigrette which is really good mixed into the chicken.
This is SO good. I marinated a steak in this overnight and grilled it and it was delicious! I would use it for fajitas next time...which will be easy because this recipe made so much I froze half of the marinade!
Excellent. I made a few minor changes: skipped the lemon pepper seasoning and then I heated marinade on the stove to really bring the flavors together. I added a handful of fresh chopped cilantro after it cooled and marinated overnight. definitely a keeper. Many compliments at our holiday BBQ. Thanks
We all loved this marinade! I used it on chicken legs. I ended up letting it marinade for 2 days (which worried me a little) because plans came up at the last minute and I had to wait an extra day to make them. My mom joined me the next night and we baked the chicken legs in the oven for about 45 minutes and everyone including the kids enjoyed them. Thanks for sharing the recipe!
I didn't have any orange juice, however I did have one very ripe tangerine so I juiced it along with 2 limes...replaced the hot sauce with crushed red pepper flakes and added a pinch of table sugar b/c I really like the way marinades with sugar in them caramelize on the grill. Otherwise, I followed the recipe exactly and it was fantastic! Used it on steak tonite, but can't wait to try on fish! Thanks!
Very good marinade. Followed the recipe exactly for the garlic, citrus juices, and cumin and oregano, but I omitted the cilantro (don't like it) and the lemon pepper (didn't have any but really didn't feel it needed it). I also left the onion in chunks and added to the marinade along with a small pork loin roast. I marinated overnight and then grilled until until the he onions were browned (then removed from grill) and the pork was an internal temp of 170. Quite tasty!
used this on thin beef steaks yesterday, I put everything( hot sauce I subbed a jalapeno pepper)in food processor. I didn't come close to using all of the oil, I just added enough to liquify marinade. I marinated all day and then grilled with flour tortillias...........FANTASTIC RECIPE
I've used this marinade (as written) 3 times already on mahi mahi for fish tacos. A hit every time! I marinate overnight and it does not overpower the fish. Will need to try with meat/ chicken next time.
I love this recipe! I have made it many times, Its a huge hit the with family. I cook it low and slow on the grill, then cover with foil for about 10 minutes to lock in moisture and finish the cooking process. I don't use the hot sauce in mine.
We usually purchase mojo from a bottle, but I wanted to try to make my own marinade thanks to an abundance of citrus on my counter! I made fajitas using this recipe, and despite only letting the chicken and veggies marinate for a few hours, the flavor was excellent. I was very impressed. The only thing I did was omitted the lemon pepper (didn't have it), and I used the juice from 2 oranges and 2 tangerines to equal one cup. I will definitely make this again!
I hate to be the first naysayer, but I really didn't like this. IMHO Goya's Mojo Criollo marinade tastes much better, without all the trouble. I followed the recipe exactly. While I like how the freshness of the fruit juices came through, the balance of spices is off. I'm not sure which ones, maybe the cilantro? I gave 2 stars for the freshness factor, and because my husband said he liked it, but I won't make it again.
I recently went to a Cuban restaurant in NC and it was the first time I ever had Cuban food. I used this recipe to try to recreate the wonderful Mojo Shrimp I had there. It was delicious. I reserved a little bit of the mojo to pour over the dish. Marinate some shrimp, cook in a skillet, and serve with black beans and rice! Deeeelish!
This marinade is the best! I use it for almost everything and always keep it made in the fridge. The longer it sits, the better it tastes. I pour it on steamed, peel and eat shrimp, and it makes a very tasty appetizer. I also mix it with with white rice. It makes everything tangy and delicious! Thank you
Delicious! Marinated 2 nice turkey tenderloins for 24 hours and grilled tonight. Changed orange juice to 1/4 c and olive oil to 1/4c. Other than a change in those measurements I also used dried cilantro instead of fresh since I had none on hand. Kept all other ingredients the same. Very flavorful and fresh. Thanks!
Love this recipie! I double it for beer butt chicken and use the left over marinade in the can. Chicken comes out tender, juicy, with a lot of flavor. I do substitute 2 tbs of lemon juice for the lemon pepper seasoning, since I don't like how much salt is in the seasoning. I add honey if I'm making it for kids (ours is crazy picky), add chipotle pepper and jalapeño if it's just adults. Either way, it's fantastic!
This is a good marinade. We used it on chicken and everyone liked it. I substituted orange juice concentrate to give it a stronger citrus flavor and was pleased with the result. The extra sugar in the concentrate gave a nice caramelized finish to the grilled chicken. We will definitely make this again - maybe with pork tenderloin.
Great marinade! I use it on chicken breasts then grill most of the time. Use a bit of jerk seasoning in place of lemon pepper and definitely shake some of your favorite hot sauce in there. Those just brings delicious flavor and not heat. Also, one night I marinated bone in ribeyes with this. I typically season with kosher salt and fresh cracked pepper and never marinate a good steak. But I’ll admit this marinade was refreshing and flavorful even for grilled ribeyes.
I used this for a small pork loin that I marinated overnight before roasting/cooking in my instant pot pressure cooker (The meat was used for Cuban sandwiches). The only changes I made to marinade was to add 1/2 a jalapeño chili to the puree so it is spicier, used bottled OJ and lime juice, and used green onion (tops only) and red onion for the yellow onion (because I didn't have any), and half as much oil. I tossed everything in my nutri mixer. This is the second time I have used this recipe and will definitely do again.
I halved the recipe for four chicken breasts. I made it on Sunday and refrigerated overnight. Poured it over breasts Monday before work and grilled Monday evening. They were so good and juicy! Kids and adults loved it. I'm not the biggest boneless, skinless chicken breast fan (by far), but I enjoyed these immensely. I had this in my old recipe box (before the new ar format) for over a year, intending to try it. So glad I did!
Mojo Grilling Marinade Haiku: "This was just awesome! Used on a pork tenderloin, bathed in over-night." This pork tenderloin turned out flavorful, moist and perfect when it marinated in this mojo recipe (which I followed exactly) for about 16 hrs., after which I grilled it over med-hi heat 12 min/side. Ate ours alongside a skewer of grilled veggies and some deli mashed potatoes.
This blew our socks off wow! Used on some walleye fillets caught on MN fishing opener. Because my husband misunderstood my grocery list and bought Trop 50 OJ (?!?!?), I halved the OJ and in turn, halved the lime juice and olive oil. Left everything else the same. Glad I did! The marinade was more like a tandoori chicken (thickness). Flavor was out of this world!!! Citrus yet light; great way to kick off outdoor cooking! Thanks for this amazing recipe. We WILL make again many times! Thanks!
Great marinade...I was afraid with all the garlic, it would be overpowering, but it wasn't.. A nice refreshing taste that I used on chicken. I marinated overnight. WOW!! so glad for a new marinade!! (will try next on pork tenderloin!)
I made this recipe as a marinade for skinless, boneless chicken thighs. I cut the liquids in half (orange juice, lime juice and oil), but kept the other ingredients as listed in the recipe. I marinaded 5 thighs overnight. There was enough marinade for several more thighs. We grilled directly on our gas BBQ - no foil. The chicken was unbelievably moist and it tasted great. I will definitely make it again.
BEST FISH MARINADE EVER!!!! I loved this recipe and so did my husband. Fish is always a hard sell with us, so that's saying a lot. I didn't use the blender; just finely chopped all ingredients and I enjoyed the crunch the onion lent to the dish. Flavor was outstanding. I put the frozen fish in the marinade about an hour and then grilled it on tin foil. Not fishy in the least! I will definitely be making this again; I think it's my new go-to fish recipe! Thanks so much!!
The best thing I can say about this recipe is that it was inoffensive. It didn't taste bad, but it really added very little flavor to the meat I marinated in it. I figured if I was going to go to all the work to make it I'd make a double batch, so I've used it twice. The first time I marinated a bunch of chicken breasts and thighs in it for a few hours. The results were underwhelming. The second time I marinated a couple of flank steaks in it for several DAYS. Slightly more flavorful, but still meh. Like another reviewer said, Goya's Mojo Criollo is far superior.
I'm really confused. I read about this in AllRecipes magazine, followed the recipe exactly, and tried it on two occasions (chicken and pork) marinating overnight. Literally the most boring marinade I've ever tried. I suppose I could try it again with a third batch...but I've already wasted two meals on it.
I was looking to make a citrus BBQ sauce or marinade for pulled pork for large backyard BBQ and found this recipe. I added ground coriander, which was great. CAUTION: I used the 'recipe scaling option' and ratcheted up to 24 serving as I was thinking of cooking the shredding pork bathed in the sauce in large roasting pan. The 12-14 cloves of garlic and liquified large onion was way too over powering when I sampled it by itself...at least if you want to have a conversation with someone without scaring them away. I now have a great, but powerful sauce to drizzle or use as wonderful bread dip prior to dinner. If you are amongst close friend??
We used this marinade on both chicken breasts and steak then grilled them off for a taco night. While we enjoyed both the bright citrus flavor really made the chicken stand out as a clear winner in the flavor department.
I have usually bought mojo marinade in the Goya section of our supermarket. It's good, but not nearly as good as this one. I had plenty of fresh cilantro in the herb garden, so mixed it up exactly as worded. I may have used a tad more garlic than called for, but only because it's what I love. It turned out rich and creamier than store bought, and the taste was perfect.
I've made this recipe a dozen times and the marinate over flank steak has become my,"GO TO" dinner when we have company. To date, I've never had a complaint or a bit of leftovers. as Mikey would say, "Try it, you'll like it"
we enjoyed this marinade with some minor alterations.. i cut the recipe in half and used it on 3 chicken quarters.. i reduced the oj, squeezing one half orange and added the zest of it.. i doubled the cumin and kosher salt and only used a tablespoon of oil.. i'd love to try this again b/c our grill wasn't behaving yesterday and i think it could have been even better.. ty for the recipe
