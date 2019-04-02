Mojo Grilling Marinade

This mojo marinade is delicious for use with meats and fish before grilling. It's a great marinade for grilled flank steak, whole pork loins, and on whole rotisserie chickens! Meat and chicken should be marinated overnight, fish only needs one hour.

Recipe by Deb Blagg

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
3 cups
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Pulse the garlic and onion in a blender until very finely chopped. Pour in orange juice, lime juice; season with cumin, oregano, lemon-pepper, black pepper, salt, cilantro, and hot pepper sauce. Blend until thoroughly incorporated. Pour in the olive oil, and blend until smooth.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
177 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 4.4g; fat 18.1g; sodium 183.7mg. Full Nutrition
