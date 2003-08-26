Seven-Up® Cake II

This cake was Great. As I was making this cake, I was a little concerned because I only creamed the butter and sugar for 5 mins. I tasted some of the batter and it was grainy and then I really started to worry. The recipe calls for you to cream the butter and sugar for 20 minutes and I did not do so. I started to second guess myself about my decision to cream the butter and sugar for only 5 min instead of the 20 minutes or even the 10 minutes as most reviewers did. But not to worry, I put a lemon glaze icing on the cake while it was hot and the cake was WONDERFUL. This was a relief to have such a wonderful cake and it was so easy to make. I have to make this cake again next week for a friend, so I said, I will at least cream the butter and sugar for 10 minutes just to see if it makes a difference but honestly, I don't think it will. I just don't think the cake can get any better but if it does then I will definitely be surprised and the winner. I made this cake for a Saturday event and there was no cake left, so I guess all of our guests felt as I do that this was a wonderful cake. I received many compliments on this cake. Thanks for sharing this great recipe.