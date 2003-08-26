Seven-Up® Cake II

4.5
300 Ratings
  • 5 215
  • 4 57
  • 3 16
  • 2 5
  • 1 7

This Bundt® cake made with 7-UP® is features only a few ingredients and steps for an easy dessert.

Recipe by JJOHN32

Gallery
48 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
12
Yield:
1 - 12 cup bundt cake
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cream together the butter and sugar for 20 minutes. Add eggs, one at a time. Add flour, lemon extract and fold in the 7UP ™ soft drink.

    Advertisement

  • Pour into a well-greased 12 cup Bundt pan. Bake at 325 degrees F (165 degrees C) for 60 to 75 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
549 calories; protein 6.1g; carbohydrates 75.7g; fat 25.4g; cholesterol 138.5mg; sodium 195.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022