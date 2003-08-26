Seven-Up® Cake II
This Bundt® cake made with 7-UP® is features only a few ingredients and steps for an easy dessert.
This Bundt® cake made with 7-UP® is features only a few ingredients and steps for an easy dessert.
This was a very good cake that was easy to make. I followed another reviewer's advice and used 2 tsps of lemon extract and 1 tsp of vanilla extract. If you're not looking for a strong lemon flavor, you're going to want to go easier on the lemon. You also don't need to cream the butter and sugar for 20 minutes. I used a hand mixer on a medium setting for less than 5 minutes. I can only assume Eleanor mixes by hand to warrant 20 minutes. Even then, it seems excessive. Just make sure it's completely blended (aka there is no sugar that bears a striking resemblance to instant potato flakes). It does look like it makes too much batter for one Bundt, I ended up reserving some. Don't. The cake didn't rise enough to warrant my fear. My only real complaint with the cake is that it really needs a glaze or frosting to really make it pop. There are a couple of glazes suggested by other reviewers, be sure to have the ingredients handy as this isn't really a stand alone cake.Read More
I am a baker by trade for over 37 years. I always make this recipe. If you use only cake flour for this recipe, I'm sure you will have a hit on your hands. My aunt refuses to eat anything else that I bake. I make over 52 different cakes alone but she refuses to try any of them because this is her absolute favorite. She will be 73 years old December 28th. I also use Virginia Dare Lemon extract. I invert the recipe I have for the extracts though. My recipe calls for 1 T vanilla extract and 1 t lemon extract. I was given the recipe from a neighbor about 26 years ago after tasting the cake she made. I also never beat my sugar and butter for more than five minutes.Read More
I have been using this wonderful recipe for years. It is important to cream the butter and sugar for 20 minutes, otherwise the cake may come out on the heavy side. Also, add your eggs one at a time (beating afterwards). When adding the flour and 7-Up, alternate (a little flour, then a little 7-Up) until gone. You will you have the best results if these directions are followed. Lastly, this cake can be time consuming so it is best if you use a stand mixer.
This is like having a piece of sugar heaven!!!.. I have been craving a 7-up cake like my aunt used to make..This is it!!..I made mine into 6 mini bundt cakes..The only changes I made was I did not beat 20 minutes, I did mine for about 8 minutes..I added 1 teasp. of Vanilla..and substituted lemon juice for lemon extract..It turned out beautiful!!!!...I also made a glaze (1 cup powdered sugar & 2 tblsp milk) and drizzled that over each bundt cake and added a few chopped walnuts to the tops of the ones my husband is taking to work...He loves nuts on anything!!.. If you have any hesitation about making this at all, just do it!!!...Its the best, it really does melt in your mouth!.We have company coming for dinner next week and Im going to make it again so that everyone will have their own mini bundt cake, and that way I dont have to share mine!!! ...LOL
Seven-Up Cake is the BEST cake ever, a classic dessert. It's a tradition in my family, and everyone who tries it, absolutely loves it. There's just something about it that makes it a very special cake. A few tips: Please cream your butter for a few minutes first on high speed. Then cream the butter and sugar together for 15-20 minutes...knowledgeable cooks know that this makes ALL the difference. Beat for one minute after adding each egg, on a high speed. The egg mixture should be incredibly fluffy. I then add THREE tsp. of vanilla extract, then beat in my flour and 7-UP in stages (one cup of flour, then 2 oz. of 7-UP). Beat for one minute after each 7-UP addition. Finally, add THREE tsp. of lemon extract, and beat it all together. Also, it is very easy to overbake the cake, so start checking it at 50 minutes. 75 minutes is usually way too much. Finally, you can add up to 8 oz. of 7-UP--just play around with the amount that suits your taste. Seven-Up cake is time consuming, but oh so worth it for special occasions!
This cake was great!! I made it for my mom yesturday (Mother's Day) and she loved it!! I will definitely make it again. I may never return to box cakes!! I even made a glaze to drizzle on top out of 1 cup powder sugar, 2 tsp. milk, and 2 tsp. vanilla extract and a splash of 7-up.
This cake was Great. As I was making this cake, I was a little concerned because I only creamed the butter and sugar for 5 mins. I tasted some of the batter and it was grainy and then I really started to worry. The recipe calls for you to cream the butter and sugar for 20 minutes and I did not do so. I started to second guess myself about my decision to cream the butter and sugar for only 5 min instead of the 20 minutes or even the 10 minutes as most reviewers did. But not to worry, I put a lemon glaze icing on the cake while it was hot and the cake was WONDERFUL. This was a relief to have such a wonderful cake and it was so easy to make. I have to make this cake again next week for a friend, so I said, I will at least cream the butter and sugar for 10 minutes just to see if it makes a difference but honestly, I don't think it will. I just don't think the cake can get any better but if it does then I will definitely be surprised and the winner. I made this cake for a Saturday event and there was no cake left, so I guess all of our guests felt as I do that this was a wonderful cake. I received many compliments on this cake. Thanks for sharing this great recipe.
just a little note i made a lemon glaze using an half an bottle of pure lemon extract a box of confectioner's sugar and 1/3 cup of hot water. mix well let the cake cool and drizzle it over the top it got rave reviews.
Excellent recipe! I've been looking for a 7up cake recipe on the Internet for a long time, there aren't too many, but this one is the best. Made it for my co-workers twice. The cake did not last one day. Everyone loved it. You do not have to cream the butter and sugar for 20 minutes. I did it in 10 (my hand was getting achy). It took my oven 75 minutes to complete the cake. After you add the flour, do not overbeat or you'll have a gooey middle. That happened to me once and I think it's from overbeating. Friends still ate it all up though! Will make again and again. Thanks for the recipe.
I have used this recipe for years. I did learn to cream the butter and sugar for at least 10 min and not to blend much after the flour is added. This really helped the consistency of the cake.
My husband loved this cake. Because of other reviews, I decreased sugar a little and used only 1 tsp lemon extract. It was delicious. Only problem was it stuck to my nonstick pan (I had sprayed it). Next time will try a greased pan. Tastes like sponge cake. Would be good with a lemon sauce.
I remember making a 7-Up Cake with my mom as a child. This is the first time I've found the recipe. I've made it at least 4 times already for various functions and church events. ALWAYS A HIT!!! I even found a glaze from another recipe. 1C powdered sugar, 2tsp milk, 2tsp lemon extract, slash of 7-Up. Perfect finish!!!
I grew up in the Midwest eating this bundt cake and other desserts like this. I had not eaten this dessert in years and decided to bake it for a dinner party. It turned out perfect and received rave reviews. The cake was light, moist, and not too sweet. Use room temperature butter and eggs. You must beat (I used an electric mixer) the sugar and butter for a FULL 20 minutes. This is key and essential to a successfully made cake. After each egg beat for a full minute. I didn't have lemon extract so I added 5 teaspoons of fresh lemon juice and 3 teaspoons of vanilla.
I've made this 3 times sooo far, it's my fiance's favorite cake I make. I do add a simple glaze. It really makes the cake pop. 2 cups confectioners sugar and 4tablespoons of Orange Juice or you can use lemon Juice..sooo good!!!
Wow!! I have never heard about seven up cake but now after baking one....I wish I knew. Simple and Sweet!!
My cake turn out perfect. The only thing I will change is less sugar.
I made this for my hubby's birthday and it was a huge hit. It was a simple enough recipe that my son helped and got to learn about basic baking principles. We followed the recipe except for: we used 1tsp vanilla and 1tsp lemon extract, and we added 2tbsp of lemon juice. It ended up with a great pound cake like texture, with a light and airy lemon flavor. My mother, who doesn't even like sweets, even liked it! We will definitely be using this one again. :-)
If only I can give this 20 stars!!!!! This cake is absolutely delicious! My new favorite cake! This is the cake I will, from now on, make to take!!!! An old time recipe. I've already made one for us and one for the neighbors. My kids and husband loved it, and my neighbors kids and husband love it! I can't wait to make another one! You want cake? I shall make for you!!!!! =)
This cake is a supreme delight. I recommend this for anyone. I used to love eating seven up cake at thanksgiving and christmas when I was little. I hadnt had a made from scratch one since I was 10 or 12. I am so glad I decided to attempt this one. Will surely be making it over and over again. I'll be looking for the perfect glaze recipe.
This cake is a winner! I've been making it for years. Followed the recipe exactly except I added 2 tsp vanilla and 2 tsp lemon extract. Beautiful cake that always gets rave reviews. A sugar glaze is an excellent choice instead of powdered sugar.
Yummy! I did change this just a tad. I creamed the butter first and then added the sugar. Creamed those together for about 10 minutes. After adding the eggs, I added a tsp. of vanilla. The rest of the recipe was the same. Turned out great!!! I glazed the cake with a lemon-lime glaze (1 cup powdered sugar, few tsp of 7-up, a tsp of lemon extract) and garnished with some lemon and lime zest and some mint springs. Lovely!!
i had missplaced my reciped , so i was very happy to find this one. Beating the butter and sugar for 20 min was new to me...but thats what is need for a lighter cake. i also addded lemon and lime zest to the batter. I frost the cake with buttercream frosting with lemon juice...Yummy!!
This is the same recipe that my mother gave me years ago. I had lost it and was glad when I saw this one. To the other readers I had the same problem with the cake sticking to the pan. The trick to this is letting the cake cool off for about one hour and take a butter to loosen the cake around the cake pan and the cake should slip out easily.
Made this for my husband and he loves it!!! He says to rate it a five, so that's what I am going to do. I made some minor additions such as putting a glaze on it and using cake flour, but it still was good!
Directions are very easy to follow. Baking time took about 90 minutes in my oven and I used a bundt pan. Will make again. This is the perfect recipe to use for a first time cake baker (from scratch).
I have been making this 7 up Cake for over 30 years now with only 2 changes. I use cake flour instead of all purpose flour and 2 tablespoons lemon extract, instead of teaspoons. It is a delicious lemon flavored pound cake-like with a crunchy top. I put no glaze or powdered sugar because it does not need it. It is a family favorite with both kids and adults.
I made this cake numerous of times but somehow lost my recipe.Anyway sit the butter and eggs out for room temp.Beat butter and sugar for 15 or till it look fluffy.Add eggs one at a time beating each egg one minute each, add about 3 tsp of lemon instant pudding mix that as well.Follow the rest of the recipe as it was written it camed out moist and so delicious.For the icing i sifted 2 cups of powder sugar add 1/4 cup whipped cream cheese and 3 or more dahes of pineapple juice and 1 tsp lemon extract mixed well add more powder sugar if needed
This was a great cake! I made it for Easter and my whole family loved it! .. its definitely a keeper and I will be passing this recipe along! I glazed the cake with a glaze that consisted of confectioner's sugar, lemon extract, vanilla extract, and milk. I think the glaze is neccesary!
great pound cake!i added tsp vanilla, and 2 tsp baking powder, used cake flour instead of ap, and used a little bit more than 1 cup of soda.
This cake was simply delicious even my two year old stated this! I would have gave the cake 5 stars; however, the recipe called for 3 cups sugar..Per other reviews I only used 2 and the cake came out wonderful...Also, I didn't creme the butter and sugar for 20 min only about 8 min.. I also used a cream cheese and powered sugar icing and the cake was just the right sweetness withouth being too sweet... 2 cups powered sugar and 8 oz cream cheese and 3 tsp milk and vanilla extract...This is a wonderful recipe....
I made this pound cake just because I was bored and wanted to bake something. This is the best cake I have ever made. It was a hit with my co-workers and my husband. Made it exactly to the T. Also made the icing using one of the other members review. Great Recipe! Thanks! I used the icing recipe from maramarie on this cake's review.
This is a very good recipe. I was initially surprised by another review that talked about the 'egginess,' but I was even more surprised that I actually AGREE. Next time I'll try 4 eggs and see what happens. I didn't think I'd actually cream the butter/sugar for 20 minutes, but I did. That may have been because my butter was still somewhat cold (and the recipe doesn't specify softened butter - perhaps intentionally). It took the full 20 minutes for the mixture to stop looking like packed sand and to no longer stick to the sides (using a stand mixer). As for the cake sticking to the pan, I'm a BIG fan of Baker's Joy spray (flour and oil in a can). Mine literally slipped out of the bundt pan with a perfectly uniform golden brown crust. UPDATE: I made this and froze it for a couple days. It tasted WAY better after-the-fact. The egg flavor could be a result of the cake still being warm from the oven. I'll still try 4 eggs next time as an experiment. Absolutely let the cake completely cool!
This was very easy to make, although a little time consuming. So far everyone who has tried it has liked it! It is very easy to add toppings (fresh strawberries, lemon glaze) to it to make it look harder. Thanks for the great Recipe!
Made this wonderful cake as an Easter dessert this year/2012. I used about 3-4 Tblsp of fresh squeezed lemon juice instead of the lemon extract. I also followed the advice of one review that had said to alternate the flour, lemon juice and "7-Up". I used Sierra Mist soda because thats what i had in the house. Made a lemon glaze using 1 cup Powered Sugar, milk & lemon juice to taste & aquire more of a drizzle consistancy. I will make this cake again & again! YUM!!!
This recipe was given to me by a friend. I made it last night, the first time for a bundt cake. I was very disappointed. I baked it at 325 for almost 2 hours. The outside was crusty and the inside wasn't quite done.
Very good tasting cake! I just left the butter and sugar in the mixer for about 8 minutes. NOTE- DO NOT use an ornate or intricate bundt pan. Mine has a very complicated pattern, and I couldn't get the cake out! I think something about the carbonation makes the pan grease loose its powers somehow!
my husband is from New Orleans and his favorite is 7-up cake. I made this for him and he loves it! The only changes I made were I added a tsp vanilla and instead of lemon extract i used real lemon juice about 6 tsp; I also drizzled on top some powdered sugar mixed with a little milk
This is a really good, rich cake! Use 7 up soda.
This is a great recipe. I have found the creaming the butter and sugar does make the cake a bit less dense but its not the end of the world if you don't. I also find that buttering and flowering the bunt pan works much better than non-stick cooking spray. I add a little more lemon extract and like to ice my 7up cake with icing made from confectioners sugar, lemon extract, vanilla, 7UP and a drop of milk. Put the icing in a zip-lock sandwich bag, snip the corner and go to town. I posted pics. People love this cake. It is a bit time consuming but so worth it.
I have made this recipe for years with my mom and grand-mother. The only difference is that we use 1 teaspoon of vanilla and 1 1/2 teaspoon of lemon extract. We also use 12 oz of 7-up. This is a delightful recipe please try you can't go wrong
What delicious cake! I really didn't know what to expect as I have never had 7-up cake before, but I was pleasantly surprised! I like the crunchy outside crust, with the lighter inside. I followed the recipe ingredients exactly. I only mixed the butter and sugar for about 5 mins. by hand, being sure that the sugar no longer resembled instant potatoes, as one reviewer mentioned. I took turns adding the flour and soda, a third of it at a time, being sure not to over mix. I baked it for 60 mins. I would make this again.
the best cake ever. I have made this several times and ppl always love it. Taste EXCTLY like the 7up cake my mom used to pay $35 to some lady to make...
Incredible! Made no changes and everyone loves it. Have brought it for bake sales and everyone asks me for the recipe. I top it off with some powdered sugar and fresh strawberries. Couldn't thank you enough for sharing this recipe!! I'd give it 10/10 stars.
I've made this cake several times. If you beat the butter/sugar for 20 min. as printed it works the best, makeing the cake light and fluffy texture. I tried not beating the required time and the cake was a little gummy, still great. My family and friends now request this cake. I also used fresh lemon juice/zest instead of the lemon flavoring and it was great. Love this cake!!
this was a wonderful cake! as others suggested, I only creamed sugar and butter for 10 minutes and that was plenty enough. I sprayed my pan with Crisco with flour(in light blue can) for baking and had no problems with the cake sticking. I also only used 2 cups of sugar(3 seemed a little excessive), used lemon juice instead, and used 1 cup of lemon-lim beverage and it came out perfect. I took to work for a potluckand it was gone in minutes. will definitely use again! Thanks :)
THis cake was good but I think blending for 20 min was not as helpful. I think a good 8 min should do it.
My family loved this cake. I used lemon and vanilla flavorings. Separating the egg whites and folding them in later, makes it lighter also. Excellent cake.
Very good, even better the next day. My kids loved it!
I made this cake for thanksgiving and it was a big hit! I am allergic to citrus (lemon, lime, etc...) but after I heard how good and moist the cake tasted I could not resist taking a bite! IT WAS YUMMY! I borrowed the following icing recipe from the other 7 up cake that is listed "7up III" which made the cake TOTALLY DELISIOUS... To Make Icing: In a saucepan combine the 1 1/2 cups white sugar, 1/2 cup butter or margarine, 3 eggs, coconut, pineapple and nuts. Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly until mixture is thick. Pour over cake while cake is still hot and icing is bubbling.
I always wanted a recipe that made a 7-up cake like my grandmother used to make, I have found it! This is GREAT! My only problem is I cannot seem to get it to come out the pan without a SLIGHT tear! I am trying to get it together! THIS IS A GREAT RECIPE!
The cake was really good. I cut back a cup of sugar, and increase the soda to 1 cup. I used two eight inch round pans and bake for 45 minutes. It was kind of hard to get out of the pan, but tasted pretty good. Maybe cut back on the lemon extract next time. My family said that it was strangely addictive too. :D A keeper, will definately repeat.
This had a great taste but just didn't seem to get done. I cooked it 10 minutes longer than the recipe stated and there was an still an area that was mushy. Maybe setting the temp to 350 would work better.
This is the second time I made this cake. First time I didn't grease the Bundt pan well and while it was delicious it was a broken up mess. Did it right this time and added a light lemon glaze.
This cake was easy to make and delicious. I creamed the butter and sugar only for 10mins as recommended by other reviews.Also I used lemon juice instead of extract and it was not lemony enough.Next time I'll try the extract. The cake turned out very moist and dense. Everyone thought it was awsome.
My kids love this cake and it's super simple to make. It's a great alternative to a plain pound cake. I've made cupcakes, cakes and slabs out of this recipe and it's worked perfect everytime.
Excellent recipe. Changes I made were reduce sugar to 2 1/2 c and 1 c. of lemon-lime soda. Used glaze as suggested by others of 1 c. powdered sugar, lemon juice, and milk or hot water.
This was my first 7UP cake and it came out very moist and fluffy. I substitued Cake Flour for the All Purpose flour and used real butter and lemon juice instead of extract. Everyone loved it and now I'm a super star!
First time making 7up cake and it was delectable it didnt last a whole day in my house, great recipe!
This is the best 7-Up Cake I have ever tasted. I have gotten so many request to make this cake after using this recipe. My family can't get enough of it. Sometimes I do make a glaze for it though, but it's wonderful with or without one.
Moist, delicious and a perfect texture. This will be the only pound cake recipe I'll be using. The butter and sugar should be creamed for the full 20 minutes for the best results. A knowledgeable cook knows that the proper creaming of sugar and fats create the structure of a good cake.
Pretty good. Nothing super special though. It turned out tasting like a regular 'ole pound cake. I had to use sprite because I had no 7-up. Followed the directions exact. No complaints, I served it with berries and whip cream.
This cake is amazing! I took Serenity's advice and made a few modifications in the prep work. The cake was beautiful and so moist. It was definitely worth the extra effort. This will be a cake I make over and over.
I am a Cake Designer, and I found the recipe to be easy as well as tasty. It very moist, I will be using this recipe over & over R. High
Excellent, moist cake. Not having any 7-Up, I substituted another lemon/lime soft drink without any problem. I chose to add a glaze with a little lemon juice in it also; festive and tasty! Worth the trouble for sure.
This recipe is simply awesome. I make this cake for the holiday season every year and I get rave reviews. After reading the reviews, I make sure that I blend the butter and sugar for 20 min.
I loved this cake, though it was a little heavy, but it was very delicious. My family loved it. What I did different: first, I used only 2.5 cups sugar, since I don't like anything oversweet; second, I used 2 tsp. lemon juice; third, I misread the recipe and poured in the ENTIRE can of 7 up. I even used DIET 7 up!! I was so worried the cake would not rise, that it would be too liquidy. WRONG! It was just wonderful!!!
I'm 27 and this was my first cake from scratch. I love the recipe and LOVED the cake. It was gone in a day! I would like to thank you for it.
I followed this recipe exactly, even the 20 minute creaming of the sugar and butter. I followed one review saying it doesn't rise much so add all the batter b/c it won't overflow. So I have cake all in the oven from overflowing and then right before it was done it just caved in!! What did I do wrong? And I need for tomorrow and now have no cake.
I thought the cake turned out good. I added a 1/2 cup of butter flavored shortening and instead of 3/4 cup of the beverage. I added a cup. Also I added another egg and baked the cake in a tube pan. Very moist and very good.
This is the exact recipe that we have used for 30 plus years. I have always followed it eactly and it turns out perfect every time. As my mom was in a high altitude area, she would bake this cake when she came for a visit. It is plenty sweet & a quick dusting with powdered sugar is fine.
This recipe was really good. Very moist and delicious. I had a really hard time with it sticking to my Pampered chef stone bundt pan. I will make again, just with another bundt pan.
This was a great recipe a great hit at my cook out. I would recommend it and use it again!
This recipe is so delicious,transfat free, and great for breakfast with coffee.I can't stop eating it. Maybe not such a good thing. I bought cake flour but grabbed the regular flour out of habit. I used a handmixer until it was smooth and not stuck in the mixer anymore. It does come out, probably 5-10 mins. I found an icing for lemon cookies, 1 cup confectioner sugar, 1/4 tsplemon extract and 2 tbs milk. I had to add a tiny bit more milk until it was like icing then put it on cake while it was cooling in the pan, like another recipe suggested but it didn't run underneath like it was supposed to. Next time I will put it on after the cake is out of the pan. I used canola oil to grease the pan and at first wouldn't come out but put knife between the pan and cake and it came out perfect.
This came out great! The only thing I did different was add 1 tsp of baking powder and 1 tsp of vanilla extract. Baked for 60 minutes and added a lemon glaze. Delicious!
For this recipe, I used cake flour instead of all purpose flour because I notice that the cake is not as dense. I also put a teaspoon of vanilla extract in addition to the lemon extract and use 1 cup of 7-up and bake at 375 for about 80 minutes.
What I do wrong? My cake look pretty but tasted horrible. After adding in the flour I tasted the batter and it tasted awful. What did i do wrong I didn't sift the flour is that the problem? it all baked well, but the taste was nasty with a thick texture.
I've had some great pound cake recipes but this one is superior...this cake is perfect. I added a lemon glaze...wonderful!
This is a very good recipe, I have made it so many times that I know it by heart! I have condensed and revised to fit my needs.
I followed the recipe exactly as provided; however, the cake came out heavier than I expected. The flavor was good, but the cake was more trouble than it was worth for the end result.
This is one of the best pound cakes you’ll find. In fact I just took one out of the oven, for Christmas day. This is the exact recipe I’ve been using for over 30 years. It’s an easy 1 bowl recipe that delivers a wonderful cake, with a crunchy crust (which my family has been known to fight over… lol) and moist interior. I don’t use lemon extract, instead I use an entire 1 ounce bottle of Rum extract. Bring your ingredients to room temperature and creaming the butter and sugar for 8-10 minutes is sufficient; I use a stand mixer on medium. I add the flour to the creamed mixture first, only mixing until incorporated; and then fold in the 7-up with a spatula. Preheat your oven and be sure your Bundt pan holds at least 12 cups, or your cake could ooze over the sides. Grease (not oil) and flour your pan very well; this bugger likes to stick. Let cool in the pan 10 minutes; and then invert onto a wire rack to cool completely. The cake is plenty sweet enough, so a simple dusting of powdered sugar is all it needs, but I wouldn’t turn my nose up to sweetened, fresh berries and whipped cream for a delightful summer dessert. My family and friends beg for this cake… it’s that good!
Wonderful cake!! Update: 2-20-16 I used half butter and half coconut oil!!! Best Cake Every!!
Simply awesome! This is my new "go to" cake.
I love this recipe! For those who absolutely love lemon I use a whole bottle of lemon extract...dangerous, I know, but amazing! When ever I make this cake it doesn't last longer then one day.
my first time to try it and we loved it! moist and smells so good it is really important to batter it for 20 minutes like they said cake is not heavy at all id tried different one i saw it in you tube this is way more better and don't forget to add your ingredients one at a time and for my glazed i add 7up and confectionery sugar
Very nice cake
The cake had a nice flavour but I found that is was very heavy and on the dry side. Thankfully I served it with whipped cream and a strawberry sauce (found on this site also) and all together, it was a good dessert.
I have struggled with several different 7-up cake recipes. This is the only one that has ever worked correctly! I did cream the butter and sugar for the full 20 minutes and I'm glad I did. No bubbling out of the pan into the bottom of the oven, no "sad" streaks (although that disappoints my husband). Cake gets better each day.
I made this exactly as the recipe calls for, except used 3 tsp. lemon extract. I also used a stadium bundt pan. It came out perfectly formed and tasted like sweet sugar lemonade in a cake. I like that the lemon is not overpowering. Best pound cake I have ever made! I was going to glaze it, but it was so good like it was, I left it plain.
I fixed this cake for the 4th of July and it received WONDERFUL/OUTSTANDING reviews from my family & friends.
Very good and easy cake. I did add a glaze however. I mixed a little rose water and milk with some powdered sugar and vanilla and it was really good without being too sweet. Will definitely do again. Thanks for sharing!
Wow, how easy! The kids loved the idea of soda in their cake. I used the whole can, I didn't try to use only 3/4 c, it worked well. I served it with a huckleberry sauce and whipped cream.
I followed the tips by previous reviewer Serenity and this cake was awesome. This was my first cake from scratch and I was very pleased with the texture and richness...like a pound cake. I used 1 tsp of Vanilla extract and 1 tsp of lemon extract. Next time I will omit the lemon extract, which is why I rated this only 4 stars instead of 5. I did not care for the lemon taste...but I love vanilla. Will make this cake again soon!
This is an excellent cake. It will definitely be added to my families favorite dessert list.
This was surprisingly delicious. Not too sweet as I thought it would be. Very nice to serve with coffee
A lot of work, but well worth it!
I made this for my husbands birthday...it was fantastic! I don't have a stand mixer, so I was only able to beat the sugar and butter for 10 minutes before my hands gave out. I followed the recipe and only used lemon extract, and we were very pleased with the flavor and aroma. In my oven, I had to bake it for 75 minutes, and the 'crust' was a beautiful golden brown. I also made a glaze of 1/4 cup lemon juice and 1 and 1/2 cup confectioners sugar that turned out to be a little too thin and sweet. I guess next time I will try something a little lighter, even though my husband actually liked it!
This cake looked very pretty and was moist. I baked it to serve with ice cream.
lessee: 1) used strawberry soda instead of 7up. the cake was pink, but YUMMY. 2) added 2 tsps of lemon juice; i think i'll do 4 next time, just to see what happens. 3) used a sheet cake pan instead of a bundt cake pan. still worked fine. 4) used a paring knife and poked holes, and then glazed with a lemon juice/powdered sugar glaze. DELISH! i LOVE this recipe and highly recommend it!
OMG!! what a delicious & moist cake I made this for Thanksgiving and was a huge hit. I used Siera Mist w/cranberry. It is vital to mix for the 20 min. I used 1 tps vanilla & lemon. I will be making this again
