Easter Lamb Cake I

This is a great cake recipe you can make in a special lamb-shaped mold for a terrific and eye-catching Easter-dinner dessert.

Recipe by Carol

Ingredients

Directions

  • Cream butter and sugar; add water. Mix flour, baking powder and salt; fold into creamed mixture. Mix well; stir in vanilla. Beat egg whites until stiff and fold into batter.

  • Spread batter evenly in a greased and floured lamb mold (cast iron if you have one or tin). Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 45 to 50 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
243 calories; protein 3.1g; carbohydrates 36.9g; fat 9.4g; cholesterol 24.4mg; sodium 196.4mg. Full Nutrition
