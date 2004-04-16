Easter Lamb Cake I

Tasted great! We will definitely use this recipe again next Easter. A few comments - * After creaming the butter & sugar, I had trouble mixing in the water. Maybe it should have been room temp water? Maybe I should have added it more gradually? * The dough is very stiff. "Folding" in the beaten egg whites was an amusing activity. * I had extra batter. Which was OK, since I baked that in a separate little pan & we got to sample that before Easter Dinner :-) * I baked it for 45 minutes & even tho the toothpick came out clean, it was still raw in the center. Next year we'll go for 60 minutes. * To the JOSMITH - think of this as a pound cake. You need such a dense cake to show the details of the lamb from the mold.

